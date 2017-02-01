The question now, is whether forecasters are ready to go down with the ship when it comes to the strong USD "consensus" recommendation.

One way or another, the dollar's fate is inextricably tied to the new president. And a recent uptick in volatility suggests that's not a good thing.

What to do, what to do? Currency traders are sailing in uncharted waters when it comes to the world's reserve currency.

The dollar's a tricky place to be right now - there's just better risks in other asset classes.

That's from Troy Gayeski, a portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital who spoke to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

I've already talked about the dollar quite a bit today, but I'm going to talk about it some more because... well... because that's the big story as we start February and who doesn't want to keep abreast of the big story, right?

So the USD bear thesis seems to me to revolve around the following points:

real DM yield convergence (subject, of course, to the BoJ's yield curve control)

a gun shy Fed that wants to avoid triggering some kind of EM meltdown and/or turmoil in the Chinese RMB

the Trump administration's implicit (and increasingly "explicit") policy of verbally intervening in FX markets to keep a lid on USD strength

the fact that rising inflation expectations aren't compatible with an excessively strong currency

Taken together, those points seem to argue against the notion that we're operating in a regime characterized by a "structurally strong dollar."

But the "old" long USD (NYSEARCA:UUP) thesis hasn't simply disappeared, despite six straight weeks of greenback weakness:

(Chart: Credit Suisse)

"The combination of a strong US economy, a hawkish Fed, protectionist risks in US trade policy, ongoing balance sheet challenges in China and political risk in Europe/UK all argue in favor of a structurally higher USD," Credit Suisse wrote, in a note out Wednesday. "Our forecast set remains mostly biased in favor of a stronger dollar, and we are not looking to revise it for the time being," the bank added.

Right. Not "for the time being." Of course the problem here is that when it becomes unequivocally clear that the long USD thesis is no longer valid, it will by definition be too late to "revise" the forecast. You can't really "revise" something that's been proven demonstrably wrong and indeed, Credit Suisse acknowledges several hurdles going forward.

First the bank flags the notable rise in implied volatility in USDJPY and EURUSD that's accompanied the latest move lower in the greenback. Have a look:

(Chart: Credit Suisse)

Note the difference between the last two weeks (give or take) and the first two weeks of January (which also saw the dollar meander lower). The bottom line here seems to be that the market is getting significantly more nervous about the Trump administration's policies. The uptick in implied volatility "coincided with the introduction of the controversial travel ban by the US administration and an increase in latent fears of a protectionist turn in policy focus," Credit Suisse goes on to note.

Just as I've been saying for weeks, markets are increasingly beholden to politics and the first place you're going to see that reflected is in FX markets.

Deutsche Bank was also out on Wednesday defending their long dollar bias against recent market realities. Consider the following excerpts (my highlights):

Our bullish dollar view has been suffering on the back of positioning adjustment and a number of US officials, including Trump, commenting on exchange rates in recent weeks. More important for us is the lack of momentum in US real rates since the start of the year. Our assumption is that Fed appointments lean hawkish (as most of Team Trump has suggested), and combined with a US stimulus and/or border tax at full employment real yields move higher over the course of the year. It is not Twitter but the Fed and US tax reform/stimulus that will ultimately determine the direction of the dollar this year.

I beg to differ. And so does this chart:

(Chart: Bloomberg)

And that's just Tuesday. If we went back through January and annotated a dollar chart with all of the administration's comments (tweets or otherwise), we'd see an even more convincing correlation.

But Deutsche is correct to note the tax policy issue. Indeed Credit Suisse flagged this as well on Wednesday, expounding as follows:

The rally in US risk assets that followed the US election was largely associated with rising expectations of an expansionary - and potentially inflationary - shift in fiscal policy, with a strong focus on corporate tax reform. At the same time, however, the fate of corporate tax reform is linked to expectations of an increase in tax revenues generated by the Border Adjustment Tax, a policy proposal that if implemented could trigger a significant revaluation higher in the USD. If markets were to grow more uncertain about the administration's ability to push through with its stimulus proposals, we think expectations relative to border adjustment taxes might also come under pressure. The combination of the two - the adjustment lower in US yields and the retracement in BAT expectations - might prove to be a fairly negative for the USD.

So there's that. But when it comes right down to it, it probably makes sense to look at the most obvious driver - at least in the near-term. And that, pretty much unquestionably, is Trump. As I put it early on Wednesday, "this is Trump's world, you just trade in it."

On that note, I'll give the last word to Bloomberg:

Currency traders have long been used to analyzing political risk -- just not so much when it comes to the U.S. dollar. The greenback has been rattled this week by political concerns, spurring debate over the long-term implications of Trump administration policies and their impact on demand for assets denominated in the world's reserve currency. It's a relatively unfamiliar dynamic for those accustomed to looking at bond-yield differentials when attempting to gauge the dollar's outlook. The big question for traders now is to what extent political risk will drive the dollar's prospects.

