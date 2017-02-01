Higher OPEC Crude Imports Contribute To Massive U.S. Oil Stock Build In January

OPEC cut may have little - if any - effect on seasonal stock build in U.S.

Notwithstanding the commencement of the historic "Algiers Accord" and "Vienna Agreement," U.S. crude oil imports have risen. They have contributed to a total build in U.S. crude and petroleum product stocks of 26 million barrels since the end of 2016, when the OPEC cutback went into effect. Total stocks now stand at 1.347 billion barrels, 41.2 million higher than a year ago, and 168 million barrels above its five-year average. The data is from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the weeks ending January 27, 2017.

OPEC has targeted draining total OECD stocks back to their five-year average as its goal. But the 4-week trend in crude imports from OPEC members has increased by 291,000 b/d since the end of December to average 3.254 million barrels per day (mmbd). The gain was led by an increase of 260,000 b/d from Saudi Arabia, lifting imports to 1.239 mmbd.

OPEC's cut applies to production, not exports. And the transit time from the Persian Gulf to the U.S. Gulf is normally 35-50 days, and so these imports most likely left Saudi Arabia in November-December.

Reports have stated that Saudi Arabia would not decrease exports to Japan, but would target Europe and the U.S. for lower exports. My best guess is that OPEC exports will be reduced by 100,000-200,000 to the U.S., but I will not have a better assessment until February or March.

Thus far, the only declines from OPEC members have been from Kuwait and Angola. Their 4-week trends have dropped by 151,000 b/d and 37,000 b/d, respectively.

In total, net crude imports averaged 7.738 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, up 3.1% from a year ago. But net imports of crude and products averaged 5.070 mmbd, 11.2% lower than last year. The explanation for this drop in the net import level is an increase in petroleum product exports of 25% to 4.9 mmbd.

Conclusions

OPEC's crude production cut will have little effect on U.S. inventories if OPEC exports to the U.S. are reduced by 100,000-200,000 b/d. The seasonal stock build I am forecasting will continue nonetheless. The U.S. may even replace OPEC imports with non-OPEC imports.

