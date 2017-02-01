Invitation Homes: The Big Kid On The Block

With significant debt and exposure to short term interest risk, investors should wait for a pullback to maximize value.

Invitation Homes (Pending:INVH) sold 77 million shares at $20 each in their IPO last night. The shares will start trading today, is it something retail investors should consider?

INVH is now the largest publicly traded single family REIT, with the offering only accounting for 25.5% of shares, INVH has a market cap of over $6 billion. 220.4 million shares remain owned by The Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) through a wholly owned subsidiary THR Investor LLC.

Show Me The Money

INVH owns over 48,000 houses, which it leases for revenue that should be over $900 million for 2016. INVH has managed to maintain a 96.1% occupancy rate, while steadily raising rents.

For the immediate future, investors can expect this trend to continue. The fundamentals of the housing market point at continued demand and slowly emerging supply. For anyone wanting to look into the fundamentals of the SFR market, I suggest looking at Hoya Capital's recent article.

INVH is clearly positioned to be the leader in the SFR market. It utilizes economies of scale to save on expenses by having an average of over 3,700 homes in the markets they are active.

As can be seen above, INVH is taking a select approach to the markets they enter. One of the largest challenges of SFR is handling the sheer number of buildings. While the largest commercial REITs handle a few thousand buildings, and many only hundreds, INVH is handling tens of thousands.

It is not unreasonable to expect that if the industry is to have real growth over the next decade, that the largest REITs will be handling over 100,000 buildings.

Managing that many buildings with consistency and a quality level that is going to maintain goodwill with current and potential tenants is a very difficult task. While having heavy concentrations of buildings in a single location is typically a risk for a REIT, in SFR it is a necessity.

Most REIT investors are looking for dividends, so what kind of dividend could we expect from INVH? As seen above, pro forma AFFO for 2016 $193 million for the first 3 quarters. Carrying that out, AFFO would be around $260 million.

Assuming a payout rate around 70%, typical for the industry, that would be $182 million or $0.60/share. At $20, that puts the yield around 3%. Competitive with Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) and Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (NYSE:SBY).

A Twist

One of the major challenges in the SFR industry is rising home values. While it is always nice to have a more valuable property, it does not benefit you until you sell it. Meanwhile, costs like real estate taxes increase. This industry took off when distressed homes were at an all time high.

The opportunity for purchasing distressed homes is steadily declining. This means that new inventory need to be purchased at closer to market rates. In order to survive, the model will need a consistent and reliable way to take advantage of locations experiencing quickly rising values.

INVH homes implemented a program last year to sell some of their houses. INVH started selling their houses directly to current tenants, allowing them to dispose of their assets in an orderly way at a profit.

I think this idea is brilliant, and so far is unique to INVH. It allows them to selectively sell their houses to cash in on rising values, to raise cash for purchasing in areas that have more future potential.

While having thousands of houses in the same area is a benefit for managing expenses, it makes exiting the market without destroying value difficult. The success of this program may very well provide INVH with some separation from their immediate competition.

The Risk

INVH is extremely highly leveraged. Pre-ipo, they were at 77% debt to asset value. The main use of the IPO proceeds is to pay off a portion of that debt, bringing their debt to assets down to 62%. Which in my opinion, is still high.

I believe that INVH will be able to manage their debt, however it means that there will be few prospects for immediate growth unless INVH goes back to their high leverage levels. Any increase in AFFO for 2017 will rely on internal rent growth and savings on interest.

To add to the risk, virtually all of INVH's debt is variable. In a year where interest rate increases are a near certainty, significant AFFO growth is unlikely. Bulls would argue that increasing interest rates will increase demand for rentals, while that may be true, the effects will not be immediate.

INVH predicts that a 1% increase in interest rates would cost $77.7 million. While interest rates are likely to rise slowly, giving time to adapt, I would expect the market to overreact. The double hit of slowing AFFO and investors unwillingness to accept a 3% yield could be a significant impact on share price.

Long term, I agree that rising rates will not be the end of the world as it will allow for rental increases. Short term, I would expect a decline in share prices.

Conclusion

I believe there is a lot to like about INVH. In my opinion, they will likely be best in class in the SFR sector. For those who want exposure, it is a good choice. However, I believe that the SFR sector as a whole is high.

With such high leverage, even after the ipo, INVH is going to be particularly susceptible to short term drops when interest rates rise. Since that is likely to happen sooner rather than later, investors who are interested in exposure to INVH should hold off and take advantage of a pullback when rates rise.

