Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Robin H. Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Rocco. Good morning, everyone. We're glad you could join us today for Anadarko's year-end 2016 conference call.

I'd like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. However, a number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discuss. We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and the GAAP reconciliations located on our website and attached to yesterday's earnings release.

Additionally, we have provided detail in our fourth quarter operations report on our website.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Al Walker and will open the lines in a few minutes for Q&A with Al and our executive team following his remarks. Al?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Robin.

And it's certainly great to have 2016 in the rear-view mirror. It's even better that we accomplished what we did so that as we start 2017, we have the wind at our back. It was an incredibly challenging year for our industry. However, as I stated last year about this time, during difficult times, the company's culture, its employees, track record, and approach to value creation will separate winners from losers. I think as I look back at that and take the advantage of having the ability to look back and think forward, I believe our results say at all. I think those attributes that we thought a year ago were very important have positioned us today incredibly well.

Our employees over the last 12 months were the difference and did an incredible job. Through their efforts, we've exceeded our sales volumes and expectations on an adjusted basis from divestitures, as you're aware of, and we did it while keeping our capital investments within guidance.

Our BOE leased operating expenses were particularly attractive, as we kept those below $3 every quarter during the year as a result of lower costs and higher volumes. We drilled six successful deepwater exploration and appraisal wells in 2016. And our balance sheet is much stronger today as we've refinanced and reduced debt while improving our cost structure on a going-forward basis by about $800 million annually.

Perhaps most significantly, through our efforts we high-graded our activities, and our active portfolio management has left us with an extremely attractive footprint. We've concentrated our U.S. onshore activities and our industry-leading oil levered positions in the Delaware and the DJ. Through the acquisition of Freeport's Gulf of Mexico properties, we have the largest operated infrastructure in position in the deepwater Gulf today, creating a tremendous cash-generating machine to fund future growth.

We built a strong cash position with more than $4 billion of monetizations closed during 2016. And I'm sure as you've probably noticed, an incremental $3.5 billion have been announced and expect to be closed during the first quarter.

From a global perspective, we're beginning to see some encouraging demand improvements and supportive supply actions. And I continue to feel strongly that we have very good chance to see an average WTI oil price in 2017 of $60. When you combine our cash position with improving cash flows, we expect to be in an advantageous position to fund growth in both the Delaware and the DJ as well as the deepwater.

We also expect we have the potential to add to these positions through bolt-on acquisitions to further enhance the scale and to capitalize on our competitive advantages. The three Ds give us a clear line of sight to short-cycle oil investments with attractive wellhead margins that will help drive our expected 5-year compounded annual growth rate for oil of 12% to 14% assuming a $50 to $60 oil price environment. Later this month, we will recommend a capital program to our board that reflects our confidence that Anadarko can deliver attractive growth and value through the balance of this decade and beyond.

As I've said in other venues, I've been with Anadarko a little more than 11 years, and I believe we are better positioned today than at any time during my tenure to deliver differentiating results.

We look forward to going into greater detail about our capital plans and expectations for 2017 when we provide guidance on March 7 and host our investor conference call on March 8.

With that, let me open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Today's first question comes from Evan Calio of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning, guys.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

You guys have been very active portfolio managers, and you'll be approaching $6.7 billion in cash following closing on the Eagle Ford and Marcellus sales in 1Q, just maybe a few questions around that. First, any color or forward outlook to asset sales or general dimensioning for 2017? And secondly, what's the general strategy for capital reallocation or capital return here, maybe assuming strip-like pricing? What should we expect cash balances in say 12-plus months or maybe some kind of medium-term level?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Evan, let me try to address the question of more asset sales. We've probably done a tremendous amount in that area, not just in the last 12 months, but over the last two years. I think as we continue to think about our portfolio, things that feed on capital are the things that we see ourselves wanting to retain.

As you look at us today, to be somewhat repetitive, I think the Delaware, the DJ, and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, in that order of priority, will receive capital. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we have built a very attractive cash position, which we believe will allow us to execute on the development plans we have for the two primarily – the two onshore assets rather. And I think while we are very proud of them, I'm not sure there are any other assets onshore that are any better than the DJ and the Delaware to be allocating capital to.

So I think you should expect that we will look for opportunities, that they exist for bolt-on acquisitions in both basins. And I think you also should think through whether we – if we see opportunities in the Gulf as well to do something like we did last year. I think that was a very attractive deal. I think it was one that most people saw and understood as they got to know it a little bit better. So it's really the three Ds that will receive capital through cash flow, maybe incrementally with cash, potentially some acquisitions and around things of those three.

And then if we're wrong on oil prices, I think one of the things that we want to be little bit mindful of and given the volatility of oil markets is just to keep a little dry powder and retain some flexibility if oil prices in fact move down in a way that today we don't anticipate. So that's the order of priority for the use of the cash.

And the more asset sales question, I think we're largely done, and we'll continue to think about the assets that we're to feed capital too as in a retention mode.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, maybe a second question. Now that the Freeport transaction is closed, how should we think about the medium-term production profile in the GoM? This is before any major new projects, for how many tiebacks potentially drilled in the 2017 – 2018 time period. And maybe even given Lucius, which is performing very well with the Phobos tieback potential, how are you thinking about Lucius Phase 2?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Darrell and I will tag-team your question. I think unfortunately, a lot of the detail you're looking for there will be provided in March when we can combine how we're going to allocate capital in 2017 relative to the expectations for what that's going to do for production growth.

I will say, whether it's the deepwater or it's the onshore, 2017 is a year in which we're doing a lot of things to prepare ourselves for 2018 and 2019. And that's one thing as we come out of a trough, we just can't immediately turn on a dime and expect that we're going to go back to where we were before we went through the period of the last two years where the industry in general spent a lot less capital and had a lot less activity. But maybe as it relates to the Gulf, I'll let Darrell address that specifically.

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

As far as the volume question, we'll talk more about it in March, but I think you can think of it relatively flat over the next year or two, although we have opportunities to bring that up.

You talk about Lucius. Lucius is continuing to perform above our expectations, and we're at 80,000 barrels a day today. And so we're in really good shape. We're basically full to nameplate and we've got another well to be drilled this year, so we anticipate keeping that facility full. Much like Caesar/Tonga is full, we'll probably be drilling yet another well this year to make sure we'll keep it in that mode. We've got additional drilling and completions going on right now in both Heidelberg and K2, and they will add to our volumes this year.

And I think what you'll see in March also, we'll touch more about it then. But when you look at the Freeport assets, we're actually moving some of those opportunities in our drilling schedule today, and we really like the opportunities, and so it will displace some other wells. But I think probably two-thirds of our rigs will be found on that development opportunity and probably about a third of our rig time on exploration this coming year, with a lot of that focus on the things like Phobos, like Warrior, which is near our infrastructure, so again, looking at those as short-term turnarounds.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. I appreciate it, guys.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Arun Jayaram of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning, just a quick follow-up, Al, to Evan's question. Given Anadarko's low cost structure and development capabilities, you could argue there's a lot of earnings power sitting on your balance sheet with pro forma cash of more than $6 billion. So I wanted to get your thoughts on perhaps the urgency for APC to do some either bolt-ons or some corporate M&A as you think about the 2017 and your view of the current valuations that you're seeing in terms of acreage values in the Delaware and the DJ.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Arun, it's a very understandable question when a company has got as much cash as we do on a relative basis to our other assets. I think in the first half of the year in particular, we're going to try to be as close to cash flow neutral with CapEx as we can. I think we want to see a little more certainty in the oil markets, even though I have my own views and feel very strongly that we could in fact see an average price for WTI of $60 this year.

I think we have the expectation if you just the use the strip today and calculate what you think that's going to mean in the way of cash flow, I think initially we'll probably want to be more aligned with cash flow than we will be using excess cash. But I think as we see that market develop and the direction I hope it's going to, I think our encouragement will correspondingly increase to where some of that cash could in fact be spent for additional drilling.

And then I think where we see properties that give us the right synergies, whether it's operational or from the developmental perspective, the ability to maybe block up and do longer laterals and achieve better economics than we could by ourselves, those will be the things that we'll try to keep that dry powder for. I think as many people have seen in this basin and if we could do some things that would improve our acreage footprint that might not necessarily require cash but maybe allow us to do some things creatively with blocking up, we would then in turn spend more capital on longer laterals that I think create better economics.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great, thanks for that. And my follow-up, Al, I understand where you're going to give us your plan in early March, but I wanted to know if you can give us or help us, just given all of the A&D activity that you participated in, is what the anchor or baseline oil production number that we should be thinking about to anchor that 12% to 14% per annum growth over the next five years.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

That's a really good, creative question, but you're going to have to appreciate the fact that if I tell you that now, you're not going to have anything to listen to in March.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay, all right. Fair enough, Al, thanks a lot.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America / Merrill Lynch

Thanks, good morning, everybody. Al, I wonder if I could take one high-level one and one detailed question, and hopefully we won't have to wait until March, we'll see. At a high level, you made a comment I think in the response to Evan's question about the go-forward portfolio, but there are still some fairly conspicuous assets, for example, Vito, which you had previously sold and now you got back again. You emphasized Gulf of Mexico deepwater, but you didn't talk about international portfolio management. Can you just address? Are you signaling that ex-U.S. generally, meaning ex-Gulf of Mexico, the other parts of the asset base are not core because that would be new news I guess?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No, I wouldn't take it quite that way, Doug. I can appreciate why you're asking the question. The lion's share of what we'll be talking about in March will be capital being allocated to the Delaware, the DJ, and the Gulf of Mexico.

I think long term, we see those as the places we're going to invest capital. Certainly in the short run, if we try to stay closer to cash flow with CapEx, that's particularly important. It doesn't mean that other parts of the portfolio as you know it today will be starved or cannibalized. But I think as it relates to some other things, and let me just address your question on Vito, one of our partners there prepped us. Shell prepped us on Vito relative to the purchase price allocation. So that's why you don't hear us talking about that per se.

Other things in our portfolio as it relates to the Gulf of Mexico, I think Darrell and Danny Brown will be giving you more than sufficient color in March. But I think for as big a company as we are, one of the things we feel very strongly about is our ability to give clarity around exactly the direction of where most of the capital will be spent in 2017; that is, short-cycle oil with very good wellhead margins. And I think as you can see from the results in 2016, we've done a very good job on the efficiency front and lowering the cost associated with delivering that revenue.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America / Merrill Lynch

I appreciate the answer. My follow-up, and again, I'm hoping I may get some color here is, the Wolfcamp well that you announced. I wanted to really lever that into a question about your relationship with your partner there. I don't want to be particular about asking about M&A and not that asset, but specifically what I'm really looking at is that the relative performance of your wells compared to your partner's wells appears to be quite – there's a big gap basically. What is your relationship like as it relates to the ending of this operating joint venture you have this year? Will you continue to participate in data feeds (17:47) and vice-versa, and if there's are any color you can give around what might have been different about this one Wolfcamp well and whether it's repeatable? And I'll leave it there, thanks.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The one well is intended to be illustrative in terms of the some of the things you see us doing there. I think we wanted you to have an appreciation for just what we thought was some of the real upside that maybe isn't always appreciated because we've not gone to development drilling yet in the Delaware. And that's really as you well know, Doug, from our experience in the DJ, that's when we really start to make things rock.

As it relates to Shell, we have a lot of confidence in them as a partner. They do a very good job. We have a good working relationship with them. I think there are opportunities for both of us to figure out how to do things mutually better. And by that I mean there may be some situations. And I alluded to you just a minute ago, there may be thing for we can find opportunities to block up an acreage where it's a win-win for both of us or some other things that frankly are not necessarily addressed in the joint venture, but we'll still continue to be active with one another, even after the joint venture expires mid-summer.

So I'm quite encouraged frankly by the relationship we have with Shell overall as well as the conversations we have day to day on the operating of these assets, and it doesn't appear today to be a concern of mine. And I think as a company, we operate a lot of places around the world with Shell where we're an operator, they're an operator. I think as a company, we have a very good relationship with one another. And when we have problems, we know how to get a hold of one other and talk about them.

So I think that's about the best way I can answer your question. I think we have a partner there, which we have a very good working dialogue with and that I think are as commercial as we are in terms of understanding there may be some things that we can do different that would inure to the benefit of both of us.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America / Merrill Lynch

I appreciate the answer, Al. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning. I'm going to hit on I guess the large cash balance question again a little bit differently though. And if you could give some color on when you look at your options, you guys have a lot of options with that balance at this point. But how do you think about your current leverage levels, your dividend, stock buyback as part of hierarchy for options with that cash balance going forward?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Scott, it's Bob. I think you should think in terms of us keeping, as Al said, the powder dry, keeping the cash for opportunities, be it increased drilling, bolt-ons, et cetera. I think returning cash to shareholders either through buybacks or dividends would be lower on the list given our opportunity set is so significant at current commodity prices. It doesn't mean that we just completely say that's never going to happen. Obviously, we'll make those decisions at points in time in the future.

But a year ago, I think the general view of our balance sheet and our opportunity set was we didn't have much flexibility. Over the last 12 months, that's markedly different. And now I think a lot of folks see that cash balance and say wow, it's quite high. It is on a pro forma basis high. But the flexibility and the potential for future opportunities drives that cash balance and our desire to maintain that flexibility in 2017 rather than to even go down the path of thinking about returning that cash to shareholders. We think we can do a lot with that cash for the shareholders, and that's the better path forward.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Understood, thanks for that. And as a follow-up question, a little bit on the Delaware and the DJ in terms of some of the production trajectories into the fourth quarter, a little bit more flat than say prior quarters and with your ramp up activity. Could you give a little color on what that looked like in 4Q and in 3Q? In 1Q, was there a little bit of a lag in some of the numbers there?

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Scott, this is Darrell. I think Wattenberg, I think if you look at the numbers, yes, our oil was down, but our volumes were setting records. So when you look at the third quarter going into fourth quarter, a lot of that upside had to do with gas since we were – when we pulled back earlier in the year as hard as we did, we were focused on the base and the gas did a fantastic job keeping volumes and getting volumes up. And we were still coming off the backs of a bigger drilling program in 2015. But if you recall, we spent more than half the year with one rig in the field, and that took its toll. When you look at what we did there in the fourth quarter getting ready for 2017, we basically went from one to five rigs in the fourth quarter. So I think the expectation going forward is you'll see us turning a lot more new wells back on, and so you'll see that oil percent again come up.

When you look at Delaware, we also ramped those rigs from six to nine leaving the fourth quarter and continue to ramp them today. I think we have 11 rigs today and looking to go up a few more yet this quarter. So you can expect that we will continue to see rates increase in the Delaware. But just remember, the cycle time to drill, complete, and tie these things in are roughly going to be six months plus or minus depending on where we are.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Understood, I appreciate that. Thanks, guys.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ed Westlake of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Edward George Westlake - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yes, good morning. Clearly a lot of excitement about the Delaware and an exciting well, it's still relatively small for you today. Just can you maybe just talk about the key infrastructure items which will allow you to deliver the growth and timing? I know on the third quarter call, you said in 2017 you didn't see much issue, but just a bit of a roadmap would help.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Let me start by saying we'll have Scott Moore, who runs the marketing for us globally, address some of the takeaway questions, as that clearly is an issue that we address through the midstream organization as well as through our marketing.

I think you've seen us invest heavily through the years in midstream to the point where we try to philosophically deliver an upstream result with a midstream solution. And that has kept us from not sitting there for days on end waiting for a pipeline connection. And that's a really hard thing to do given the activity level in a basin like the Delaware. And I think Darrell and Don Sinclair have done an extraordinarily exceptional job with making that midstream spend be in sync with the upstream spend. But as it relates to I think specifically your question on takeaway and debottlenecking and how do we move hydrocarbons out of that particular basin, let me have Scott address that.

Edward George Westlake - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thank you.

A. Scott Moore - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

One of the things we focus obviously very closely on is making sure that the takeaway capacity meets the growth profile in the Delaware Basin. That's probably the hottest topic on people's minds.

I think it's important to realize in the big picture, in West Texas there's about 2.6 million barrels a day of pipe capacity and refining demand and production running at 2.2 million barrels a day. And we track about 1 million barrels a day of new projects in various phases development from the pipeline developers, and I think they're doing a nice job of anticipating growth in the industry, and we are very involved in those discussions. And so I think there's a nice balance going on between producers' growth profiles and what the infrastructure developers are doing on the crude oil side of things.

In gas and NGL, those facilities, those pipes run about two-thirds full, and I would say the same story that the overall matching of takeaway capacity and producer growth profiles is reasonably well choreographed. It's not perfect, but we're generally, comfortable with that.

Edward George Westlake - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Maybe – sorry.

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Let me add just a little bit here from a midstream perspective. One of the benefits we have is that we do have that midstream component. As we talk about ramping up Delaware and DJ, and DJ is a little bit different because we have so much infrastructure in place. But our asset teams are working very closely with midstream to make sure they understand where we're moving. And as we're testing such a big acreage position, it's not always easy for our midstream. But the fact that they're in sync with what we're trying to accomplish helps tremendously. But you'll see, just like we are ramping up our rig activity, you'll see us ramping up the midstream component. So there will be a big spend here the next two years, just making sure we have the infrastructure in front of us.

Edward George Westlake - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

It does feel to me when I look at some of the wells that there may be infrastructure constraints in terms of how you can produce, and so particularly say maybe on gas processing, as you've alluded to a little bit in terms of appraisal mode that as you get certain bits of kit in the field that there could be some sort of almost step changes in production as we look out through 2017 and 2018.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Ed, I think you're seeing it accurately. And I think the one thing without sounding braggadocious is that I think we have for a long time taken the view that midstream is a solution for an upstream success and not trying to third-party an association with someone to do that for us. Being able to control our own midstream and takeaway capacity, whether it was in the DJ and now the Delaware I think is part of the recipe for why we've been successful. And we're not likely to have the same bottlenecking issues that have potential for putting a lot of hydrocarbons on the side until markets open up. I've been very pleased with the work that Darrell and Don have done that Darrell just alluded to, but also making sure that through our marketing organization that we're moving this at the best price that we possibly can. And I do think, again without sounding overly braggadocious, that is a differentiating factor for us.

Edward George Westlake - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you, good morning.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Al, six months ago you outlined your expectations for sustained $60 oil in 2017 and your willingness to commit to ramp activity ahead of that to benefit more quickly. And I believe you referenced $60 again here this morning. I wanted to just see: A), if the rig count exits for the first quarter that you've already committed to get you to the run rate that you think is reasonable and consistent for that $60 environment; and then, B), if you'd give us an update on cost inflation, any milestones you're looking for as you think about the second half of this year and into 2018 that would make you further raise or lower your activity levels.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay, understandable question, and I appreciate you asking it. I think when you go back to the second quarter, at that time, I think it wasn't just me. I'll say we as an organization were thinking that demand would likely at some point absorb the shortfall we were seeing at that point with the oversupply, and that the oversupply in fact would come into equilibrium during 2017 and produce what I thought would be an average price of $60.

Now I'm not going to begin to tell you that we saw the supply activities from OPEC as a likely scenario. I think we all were watching that with the same skepticism as to whether or not OPEC would do it, and then in fact with the non-OPEC nations that have further taken supply off the market helped. Whether you're looking at EIA [Energy Information Administration] or IEA [International Energy Agency] data, most people think that the market is going to expand by 1.5 million barrels a day on the demand side. Relative to the way in which we're now supplying the market, it doesn't sound or feel like to me that we're likely to get into an oversupply situation through 2017.

The only thing that I would say that's a little surprising to me would have been that, if you recall, I thought domestic oil production in the U.S. would probably bounce off 8 million barrels a day, and we actually bounced a little higher than that. But I think – I use our own company as a bit of an analogy for this comment. I don't think even with the rigs that are all starting to stand up, particularly in the Permian, and if you look even at what ExxonMobil has said about it this week, you couple that together, and it's not like in 2017 you're going to see a tremendous supply response that will dwarf the improving demand. I think that's really more something to look at in 2018 and 2019. And it's a little fuzzier when you look into the crystal ball at that point.

But I do, Brian, believe that the improvement in the demand function coupled with the down market that we're into for supply should give us the encouragement for the type of oil price that I've been making reference to since last year, and that's why we did the things we did in the second half of 2016 to get ready for 2017. And that's why in March you'll hear a capital plan that not only provides a follow-through on that, but it really gets us ready for what we believe will be the real volume improvements that are ahead of us in 2018, 2019, and beyond.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks. And so part of that question, which maybe is a March one, was whether the run rate that you've committed to already for the end of the first quarter is consistent with that $60 environment, or whether there would be additional increases that should be coming.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I thought I did a good job of not answering that question, Brian. You caught me. In all seriousness, now if we saw $60 sustained environment, you should expect that we would stand up more rigs because the capital plan that we have currently under consideration for hopefully approval by our board later this month is really predicated on a much lower oil price than $60.

So if you think about what I said earlier about the fact that we're going to at least for the first half of the year try to sync up cash flow with CapEx, if we see an improving oil price that gives us that sustained $60 average with some comfort, that would imply if you just do the math that we think higher oil prices in the second half of the year are more likely since we're not at $60 today. So as you fast-forward to this year's second quarter conference call, I bet we have another conversation about this. And hopefully, it will be where oil is at $60 and we're now talking to you about adding more rigs to what we anticipate would be our drilling program for the full year.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay, thanks, Al. And then any update on Mozambique in terms of timing, key milestones, and then strategic importance and any potential for asset sales?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay, let me address that with Mitch. Did you ask me about asset sales as it relates to Mozambique or asset sales in general, just to clarify the question?

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Mozambique specifically, only because we get the question and so I figured we could go right to the source.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay, why don't I address that? And then I'll ask Mitch if he would address the other parts of it since he does the hand-to-hand combat every day on those questions.

We aren't currently looking at Mozambique as a sale candidate as an asset. I think there are a couple of reasons that probably are intuitive but nonetheless worth pointing out. One is I don't think we would get a lot of value in the asset prior to taking FID. It's not to say that somebody might not step up with an offer that would be surprising to us. We're in discussions with absolutely no one today on that front. And it's always been our view that until we get to FID and we get all the variables that Mitch is going to talk to you about better understood if not completed, I'm not sure why we would be motivated pre-FID.

And then post-FID, on our way to a first lifting, it's an asset like any other asset in our portfolio. If somebody thinks more of it than we do, we're ready to sell it, and I think we've done that enough times. With our approach to portfolio management, we'd do it again. But I think in the short run, today, and Mitch is going to walk you through some of these milestones and some of the positive developments that we're having, for people to be thinking about Mozambique as being a sale candidate is just very unlikely. And I don't think if it even were to occur in the vacuum of a philosophical conversation, it wouldn't be at a price point that would make a lot of sense because again, all the risk associated with getting from here to FID would be factored into someone's offer. And so therefore, we're much more comfortable as a hold asset today, and then we'll approach whether it's a hold asset after we take FID.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Brian, I'll just give you an update on where we are with regards to the key milestones. We made good progress in the last quarter working with the government, where our major priority is to conclude all of the outstanding agreements, known as legal and contractual framework, and we hope to have the key agreements concluded in the very near future. What that does is allow us then to put our key buyers and strategic buyers in Asia, who are now seeing that the project is going to proceed, and the key event for them was getting these legal contractual frameworks concluded, and we're progressing those agreements from hedged agreements into sales and purchasing agreements.

We've indicated in the ops report we've gained approval for a resettlement plan, and we continue to discuss with the government some outstanding associated agreements, and those allow us then to proceed with resettlement when all the legal and contractual framework has been completed. And parallel activities for us include us securing project financing to fund approximately two-thirds of the project capital going forward. And those discussions are ongoing and they'll continue throughout this year.

In addition to that, we continue to look at our construction and installation activities and really look at optimizing cost opportunities within the project, really derisking the execution phase of the project, all of these key activities being legal and contractual framework, including our offtake agreements, finalizing our project financing, and we're optimizing how we execute the project will take us to the point of FID. So we'll continue to update you as we progress through the year.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

And, Brian, let me add. We will, as you would expect us to go into significantly more detail in March about all the things Mitch made quick reference to as well as what we see as a very minimal capital commitment to advancing each of these things because at this point, we're still not into a very capital intensive portion of it. So it's really building the option value that I made reference to between here and FID.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, Al, and to the rest of your team there. If I could go back to the comments you made earlier on CapEx and cash flow balance in the first half of 2017, that's helpful insight to how you're I guess at least beginning to approach the year. But one of the questions that we bat around over here a lot is how much you might want to outspend your cash flow – outspend CapEx over cash flow, and then how much you could before you would start to perhaps lose efficiencies on productivity or efficiency, that sort of thing. So can you talk about what would be the factors that would whet your appetite to outspend cash flow? And what operational constraints do you have your eye on that might prove to be limiters if you choose to accelerate?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

As I know you expect I'm going to say, a lot of the questions you're asking we'll cover in March. That said, we've announced that we will be moving a considerable number of people to Midland, a little over 200 folks that will be actively involved in the development of a very large oil resource. We believe that was the best way to execute the development of the field, keeping in mind we're still by and large in the appraisal portion.

So as Brad Holly and his organization begins to move into a full development of our acreage, it's really at that point I can say more in a philosophical way that we would be encouraged to outspend cash flow with CapEx if we saw: A), value in that process; and B), it created a value proposition with growth that we believe would be not only beneficial to the company, but to folks that would invest in the company. Today, we're not quite into that development portion or stage. We're preparing for it. We believe we'll have ourselves in position through the course of this year to be able to execute on that if in fact we have a commodity environment that's favorable. And we believe we have in place the people, the human resource component to be able to deploy the capital resources.

I think as you've heard us talk about today, and Bob and the folks have done just an almost magician-like effort through the course of 2016 getting the balance sheet in a better spot, preparing ourselves with cash for flexibility to do lots of different things. Once we find ourselves in a commodity environment that encourages development, I think that is when you'll see us be more philosophical in our views towards wanting to put more capital into the play than we will during the appraisal portion. But I probably should stop there, otherwise you're not going to have anything to listen to in March around what is easily the most exciting asset we have today in our portfolio.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Al, that was definitely helpful philosophical disclosure and not a dodge at all. But the second question I have, if I could just get you guys to give us a little color or whatever you'd like to add on what's going on offshore Colombia. It looks like versus what you guys were talking earlier in 2016, you got on that well a little earlier. And I'll just ask for the update there and what we should look for in the next few months.

Ernest A. Leyendecker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Charles, hi. This is Ernie. The well that we're on right now, Purple Angel, is on plan. Effectively we spud it sometime in December, and we've got operations that are still ongoing now, so we're not quite ready to talk much about it. But I expect and hope that by the time we get to our March Investor Analyst Day that there will be a little bit of news to talk about. We are testing effectively the Kronos discovery in this Purple Angel location right now. When we're done, we're going go up north and test another analogous structure to the feature we're on right now, called Gorgon. So really a lot more to come in the context of the Grand Fuerte area gas frontier in the future. So we'll leave that for March.

On the other front, in the ultra-deepwater area, we have where we shot the 30,000 square kilometers, we're working on the early processing of that. We're obviously pretty encouraged about what we're seeing. We'll get the final processing done by the end of this year. And we're really starting to think about planning and have identified some ideas to test hopefully in 2018. We're starting the pre-drilling prep work in terms of permitting and environmental impact assessment and the requirements to get ready to do that as well as the drilling rig requirements that we're studying to test wells in this pretty deepwater out there in the Grand Col area. So that's where we are in Colombia today.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Thanks for that detail, Ernie.

Operator

And our next question comes from Bob Brackett of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Great, thanks. Could you talk about the Shenandoah semi-sub [semi-submersible] concept and give us some idea of maybe how you chose that concept, the scale of that facility, and the steps moving toward FID?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet. Keep in mind that is one that's in both Ernie's shop and Darrell's shop, so it's neither fish nor fowl. So we're going to handle that in two parts here. Let me have Ernie just speak a little bit about where we are geologically with our understanding of the asset or the opportunity with the asset, and then I'll let Darrell answer the question about the production solution.

Ernest A. Leyendecker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So last year we drilled the Number 5 well, where we found yet over 1,000 feet of pay, and we have moved on to the Number 6 appraisal well. We're taking a measured approach to continue to delineate the resources. In particular on the east side of the structure as we drilled through past the Number 2, Number 3, and Number 4 wells and learned about a little bit of the complexities, structural complexities on the feature, we felt we needed some more comfort around the resource in place towards the east as well as trying to penetrate the physical oil-water contact. So the Number 6 well we're drilling today is designed really to test part of the eastern side of the field for reservoir continuity as well as cut some oil-water contacts, which we haven't physically done yet. So we're hopeful of course that the well will penetrate those.

I can also share with you that the well is designed ultimately to be kept as a keeper and potentially be a producible well ultimately one day when we see ourselves in a final solution for the field.

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay, Bob, this is Darrell. As you're aware, we were looking at both semi-sub and spar. We've got both of those in our fleets today, so we're very familiar with both of them. And it just came to a point rather than spend the time and energy to do feeds on both of those structures, we saw the flexibility in the semi-sub, not only for taking on what we think we may have there at Shenandoah, but understand that we have a lot of prospectivity in the area itself.

And so as you look at long-term trying to build a hub in the area, we just felt from a payload standpoint the semi-sub gave us a lot more flexibility. So as we move forward here trying to understand our path to sanction, we're just trying to understand how we would handle the semi-sub, but we're clearly in the camp that's what it will be if we get the FID.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

If I interpret that a little, a standard 80,000-a-day spar wasn't big enough to handle the volumes you expect to come off Shenandoah?

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I would say it doesn't give us the flexibility for the entire area. We're still learning on Shenandoah itself, so that in itself, we want that flexibility. But when you look at the entire area and the prospectivity and the leases that we actually have today, we want to make sure we have the flexibility to grow that facility if need be.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

And on that 1,000 foot of oil, do you think that's all in pressure communication and there's a single oil-water contact, and what do you think about the energy or the drive on that oil-water contact?

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Actually, you may recall there are multiple Wilcox reservoirs in that discovery. So each and every one of them may have a separate oil-water contact, and they're not likely connected vertically. So we're treating them independently and we've got to really understand each and every one of the reservoir flow units there.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Okay, thank you so much.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Bob. This is Al here. In closing, I think until we find the oil-water contact here either in this next well or frankly even if we need to the one thereafter, our ability to understand the fluid dynamics will be significantly better than they are today.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

And our next question comes from John Herrlin of Société Générale. Please go ahead.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Thanks. I won't try to have flank the March meeting, but I'll ask a spending question anyway. Given your balance sheet capacity, you have a lot more flexibility than you did last year. Should we expect during 2017 or 2018 that you increase your long-cycle exposure versus your short-cycle activity? That's question one.

And then question two is on the Freeport properties. Do you think you have as much subsea tieback potential as what you've indicated on the traditional Anadarko deepwater Gulf of Mexico facilities?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

John, to answer the cycle question, to start with that one, I cannot anticipate today that the application of some of the cash as you will see it build through the course of this year would be disproportionate. And in a sense, I think the mix, to answer I guess that way, would be consistent with the capital plan we roll out in March. So I don't think you should expect that that capital allocation would change as we think about how to deploy that cash. It will be still largely short-cycle.

I don't think today we are limiting Ernie or Mitch with the long-cycle things that they have as option value in our portfolio with capital. So it's really not a need to reallocate that capital into the longer-cycle things that either Mitch or Ernie are working on. And I think you should expect that the mix that we talk about in March would be the same mix as we roll forward were we to deploy some of that cash. And in fact, I would say the cash would initially go most likely to the Delaware first, DJ second, and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico third.

Now on the subsea tiebacks, I'll let Darrell address that. But in general, we've been very pleased with the subsea tieback opportunities we've seen since we've taken over the Freeport properties.

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

John, as far as what they have in inventory, we're just now getting our arms around it, but we understood that they had opportunities. As we look at them today, I would say there's at least a dozen to maybe 20 of those development opportunities that I think can compete in our portfolio. I think what it doesn't speak to is some of the exploration opportunities we've picked up near that same infrastructure, so I would say they're in excess of that. So it doesn't double our existing portfolio, but I'll tell you it adds a lot of depth to the portfolio we have for future tiebacks. And so we feel really good about it.

If I go back to Al's point on capital, the only thing I'd remind you of, if you think of last year, we pulled back hard when prices went down, and most of that pullback was in onshore. And so as you look at what we're doing right now and ramping up, I think you'll see probably a lot of money going back into onshore now because we are somewhat limited in deepwater with the rig fleet we have.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Great, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from David Heikkinen of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Al, I'm hoping to elicit some of your thoughts on the trajectory of operating expenses into 2017 that really follow on the accomplishments you highlighted in 2016. Can you just talk about as you focus on the three Ds what happens on the cost side?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think like many, we anticipate that as industry increases the number of rigs in the Permian that the completion costs there will certainly be under pressure. I think both the primary – two of the largest service companies have already come out with their own thoughts about what that might look like. We know from just a service, cost of service being provided is likely to go up, so we're not arguing that one.

I think what we'll continue to do is some of things that I'll ask Darrell to speak to a little bit because I think we're all pretty proud of the efficiency gains that were achieved. And really the lower cost that I made reference to in my prepared remarks of less than $3 per BOE, those were not from anything more than efficiency gains and increased volumes in order to get the unit cost down.

So it's really speaking to the leverage that we've been able to create off of the fixed cost and the limited pressure we had in 2016 on the variable cost. Obviously in 2017 and 2018, the variable costs are going to go up. And, Darrell, maybe with that as an intro, you can talk a little bit about some of the things that we're seeing on the pressure on prices with some of the services that we're now dealing with since everybody knows they're going to go up.

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes, let's start with the capital side. I think by far, there will be pressure. We understand that. And we were very fortunate to have the service sector work with us as close as they did when things were declining as fast as they were on the commodity cycle, and so it's clear that they're going to have to get a better margin so that they too stay in business. So we expect that to go up. We're working very closely with our providers right now so we can minimize that to the extent we can, but the pressure is going to be there.

I think from an LOE standpoint, there are a lot of things that really happened in our favor in 2016 in that – again, we talked about the additional production because we focused on that base. And so we ended up with some volumes on a BOE basis that we didn't necessarily expect. But we also had again a lot of reductions in – whether it be personnel cost, chemical cost, you name it, we had the advantage of that. And then in some cases, early in the year when prices were down below $30, we didn't do the workovers and things that we may traditionally have done because the economics weren't there.

And so I think as you look into 2017, we may not be able to hold on to that. And I think the thing you've got to remember too is that as we move to oil, there will be pressure on that LOE as well, but with that comes a much higher margin. So I think the guys did a fantastic job this year. To Al's point, a lot of that we'll be able to hold on to, but there will some pressure on the LOE number as we move forward.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

And, David, just to reiterate the obvious, particularly for someone like yourself because I know you know this, but I'll make the point anyway. As we move in the Delaware from appraisal to development, Brad will drive down the cost to drill the wells and operate the wells as we move into that pad development mode. And so we do still have a lot of efficiency gains in front of us, even fighting the headwind of higher service costs.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

And, Al, I'm think this is a little sensitive question. But I know that when I was an engineer, I wanted to be close to where money was being spent, but then I also put myself in the place of not wanting to live in Midland, Texas. So as you move from The Woodlands to Denver, how is the organization really coalescing around the new structure?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think for those engineers and those petro professionals that want to be a part of one of the largest oil discoveries in the world and be a part of the development associated with what we see in the Delaware, professionally it's an incredible opportunity. I think Midland and Denver has places where we think of ourselves as having regional offices to be able to better develop the DJ outside of Denver and the Delaware outside of Midland is the right way for us to think about running the railroad.

And I think the professional challenges and the opportunities associated with being able to be a part of probably one of the largest greenfield developments that are likely to be seen in the careers of most engineers and other petrol professionals, living in Midland is a secondary issue. And I think we found that many people have discovered the fact that Midland is a pretty good place to be. At least all my friends that have lived out there all their life certainly think that's the case. They're not too excited about their small city getting a lot larger. And if you've lived in Midland, which I haven't but I have a lot of friends out there, it's a pretty good place to call home.

Is it The Woodlands, no, it's got its own advantages and disadvantages. But if you just think about it from a professional opportunity, it is unique and one that very few people in their career get to be a part of, whether they're an engineer in the midstream organization or in the upstream organization or they're in the growth organization that Shandell Szabo now runs. As we look for other opportunities in and around that, having a presence in Midland, being a part of the Midland community will be as much of a recipe for success as having a Denver regional presence as it was as we develop the DJ.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Got it, that makes sense. And the operators in the Midland have done a lot to improve the quality of life as we visited their offices, so thanks for that.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ryan Todd of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, thanks, maybe one follow-up on the Permian first. Can you talk a little? You had mentioned at various times the shift from delineation to development at some point. Can you talk about what are the key things you're still trying to figure out on the appraisal side and key steps that would allow you to move to a full development? And what are you still testing over the course of 2017 both in and outside of the Wolfcamp?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think one of the things you can understand and appreciate about where we are currently in the appraisal portion of this play development is that we are aggressively drilling where we can in order to achieve operatorship. We believe as an operator, we will be able to do a lot of things that inure to the benefit of our company over time. As operator, we understand how we will want to pace that development and that drilling activity and completion activity and be able to sync it up with our midstream spend.

At the same time, as Brad and those that work for Darrell that are day-to-day in this asset, we continue to have a better understanding of the rock properties that we're dealing with during this appraisal portion, so that when Brad is prepared to move into full development, we know how to best optimize the development and the completion techniques associated with those rocks. I don't think it's any more complicated than that. But I think those who have worked the Delaware will tell you the Wolfcamp is an incredible rock. And it's giving us opportunities, frankly, we've not seen in very many places in North America, and it gives us a lot of understanding. But having said that, we're still trying to best understand how we would in fact go into a full development mode. And, Darrell, you might talk just a little about that.

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think Al summed it up well. I think the thing that's unique about us is just the extensive position we have, and it varies across that position is what we're finding. And so it's all very encouraging. But before we go in that development mode, we really want to have a good handle on it. It also helps us understand how we want to position our midstream.

And so the fact that we're able to have more activity today than maybe we were looking at two or three quarters ago was helpful in terms of trying to get us in the development mode. And so it's our hope that by the end of this year, we should hopefully start moving down that path and we should see a lot of synergies. So we're trying to get there as quick as we can. Obviously, the Wolfcamp A is probably the biggest target for us. But there's still a lot of opportunity inside the Wolfcamp B and the Bone Springs as we see it, not to mention the Avalon in certain parts of this field. So just a lot of opportunities here to make sure we understand it before we get in that development mode. But I'll tell you I'm encouraged that we'll get there sooner than later at the pace we're going right now.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

That's great. Are we going to see some Bone Spring wells over the course of 2017?

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think you're liable to see a couple. We're still focused largely on the Wolfcamp at this point, being the deeper horizon.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. And then maybe one last one. I think you touched on this briefly early on, but I wasn't sure if I missed the comments or if you really said much. But in terms of cost inflation, can you talk a little bit about what you expect over the course of 2017 and what you're seeing so far?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You're right. I didn't address that specifically because I think it relates to vendor conversations and negotiations. If you're dealing with on a well-to-well basis, it's going to go up significantly. If you're looking at it like we do where we may be looking at multiyear contractual arrangements, you may not have quite as – I want to say you'll have a similar conversation with the service provider, and I think our inclination is to go into a longer contractual period to be able to do something that's a win-win for both of us rather than going well to well. I hope that addresses your question as best as I'm going to try to answer it today.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, thank you.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

All right. If I could, it's the top of the hour. I know there are other things going on today. I do want to close by saying one more time how much I appreciate what our employees did in 2016.

I think Anadarko, like many other companies, benefited by having a culture that really allowed us to get through an extraordinarily difficult period over the last year and a half to two years, and 2016 seemed to be the absolute bottom of the cycle in many, many ways. And when I think about where our company was a year ago and where we have it today, nothing can be said short of just thanking the employees for all the hard work, long hours, and courageous activities that were undertaken in order to get where we are. So to each of them, thank you. And to those of you still on phone and those of you that are listening in by recording, we look forward to seeing – or talking to each of you rather in March. And as always, don't hesitate to give Robin a call if you have any questions. Thank you.

