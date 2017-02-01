Banc Of California: An Earnings Mirage - Price Target $8 Per Share

Why does an internal investigation that "does not bear upon the operating results" lead to a delay of the 10-Q? We see financial restatements in BANC's future.

Introduction

Banks receive the fortunate treatment of rarely having their cash flows scrutinized. We believe this is primarily because 1) the presentation of a bank's financial statements are fundamentally different than that of an industrial business; and 2) adjustments required for the origination and sales of loans make it difficult to obtain a quick metric for easy comparisons.

Nevertheless, a healthy bank should produce positive operating cash flows. Banks invest capital (equity and liabilities) into assets (loans and securities) and expect to earn revenues (interest) in excess of the expense required to obtain and maintain the operations.

But a bank's GAAP earnings, more so than most industrial businesses, can become highly dependent on management's assumptions. After all, a rolling loan collects no losses, but it often continues to accrue interest on the income statement even when no cash interest is being collected. And unlike industrials, most banks do not break out account receivables.

Management's assumptions become even more important when a bank strays from the staid business of deposit collecting and loan originating into something more adventurous like acquiring impaired loans. As highlighted in Aurelius's most recent article, Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) has earned 60% of its pre-tax income from this business, which we highlight is a non-cash revenue item.

The benefit of aggressive accounting is not only reported earnings in excess of reality, but also high returns on equity, which for a growing bank begets earnings growth (this Alchemy of Finance is discussed below).

We believe aggressive accounting has greatly benefited Banc of California. Despite reporting cumulative earnings of $113 Million between 2013 and June 2016, core operating cash flows (operating cash flow adjusted for loan originations and sales) are an astounding negative $393 Million.

In this article, we will discuss what we believe is the true economic reality for BANC and why investors expecting a continuation of the bank's growth and dividend payments could be in for a nasty surprise. If BANC is unable to raise equity and fraud allegations lead to Wells Fargo pulling its line of credit, we believe solvency becomes a serious risk.

Even when ignoring the allegations surrounding BANC, we believe core earnings are essentially non-existent. Our interim price target is $8 per share.

BANC's Earnings Mirage

Banc of California's earnings were negative until 2014, when the accounting benefits of purchased credit impaired loans (Discount Yield Accretion in the table below) produced meaningful earnings growth. In 2015, growth was further propelled by significant gain-on-sale income.

We consider gain-on-sale income to be a low-quality source of earnings. Selling loans for a profit today steals the benefit of their income tomorrow, and gains from securities are simply unsustainable.

The quality of BANC's earnings is even worse when you adjust for all non-core income streams. As shown in the table below, earnings have also benefited from adjustments to the value of bank-owned life insurance and gains from the sales of real estate and subsidiaries. For conservatism, we did not remove the gain-on-sale of BANC originated loans; however, we did remove pre-tax income from the Financial Advisory segment (The Palisades Group) because it was divested in the 2Q2016.

Removing all non-recurring and unsustainable earnings streams and assuming normalized mortgage banking pre-tax income of $6 Million, we calculate that BANC's core operations earned $17 Million after-tax and preferred dividends or 26% of reported trailing 12-month income.

Where Is The Cash?

We think BANC's earnings are actually far worse than portrayed in the adjusted earnings calculation. The table below shows operating cash flow for the commercial banking and mortgage banking segments. Despite reporting $113 Million in cumulative earnings between 2013 and June 2016, BANC has burned through $393 Million in operating cash flow.

To clarify, our figures are calculated by taking reported operating cash flows and adjusting out the origination and sale of available-for-sale loans (which would make cash flows produce further negative cash flows). The origination of loans held to maturity, which are akin to capital expenditures and are reported in investing cash flows, are not part of operating cash flow. Our intent is to show the core cash generation of BANC's lending operation.

BANC's cash flow generation actually flipped when the current management took over in 2012. BANC's predecessor, First Pactrust, was cash flow positive despite being a TARP recipient.

In case there is any argument over the prevalence of positive cash flows in the banking sector, we screened for cumulative operating cash flow of all banks in the S&P 1500. Between 2013 and June 2015, only 6 of 101 banks produced cumulative negative cash flows. Banc of California produced the largest cash flow drain.

It is fair to ask what percentage of the cash burn is due to growth operating expenditures and management padding its bank accounts. The chart below shows our calculations for cash revenues and expenses. BANC would on average need to cut $100 Million (or roughly 25%) in annual cash expenditures just to break even. Now that BANC is over the $10 Billion asset threshold, we doubt it has that kind of operational leverage.

BANC also compares poorly to growth peers. BOFI, a bank known for massive earnings growth through aggressive lending, has produced positive operating cash flow every year since 2011. This is an important comparison. BOFI generates cash from aggressive lending, that's how it's supposed to work until it doesn't. BANC, on the other hand, burns cash through poorly disclosed lending activities and the acquisition of opaque assets.

We therefore believe the argument that this is a story of expense mismanagement is off the mark. We think the extent of BANC's cash burn highlights the non-cash reality of its revenues.

So how has BANC stayed afloat while burning through cash?

Since 2013, the bank has issued $739 Million in equity, primarily through the issuance of common and preferred stock. Now frozen from the equity markets, we believe BANC's financial position and earnings growth are about to experience a swift reversal.

The Alchemy of Finance

In the 3Q2016 conference call, management stated that strong returns on equity coupled with solid growth drive significant value creation for shareholders. This is a familiar story spun by the managements of growth companies. Unfortunately it is a fantasy.

In reality, it is shareholders' willingness to pay up for the perception of high returns on equity that drive earnings growth. The table below shows how raising equity at a multiple of book value leads to earnings growth when returns on equity remain constant.

Despite management's insistence, if BANC cannot raise equity, its ability to grow earnings is largely restrained. Selling loans and securities will provide the capital to support its liabilities, but it will provide little equity to offset the cash burn and to pay dividends.

EPS growth may be the least of investors' worries. At a cash burn rate of roughly $25 Million per quarter, we estimate BANC can continue its dividend for four quarters before solvency becomes a real concern.

Our estimate does not take into account the potential for Wells Fargo pulling its $75 Million line of credit.

The "They've Got Real Businesses" Fallacy

Over the last week, we have heard a number of PMs state that risk of fraud is mitigated by the fact that BANC acquired real businesses. Simply clean out management and unlock the value. This is a highly flawed thought process.

We do not doubt that BANC possesses real businesses and real employees who do real work. But the stock will not track the quality of acquired businesses. The stock price will be determined by what management did with the businesses and the financial position of the bank after they depart. Valiant taught everyone this lesson.

And for those who are hoping for a quick sale, we suggest using Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) as an example of the laborious process required to clear up regulatory matters. Heritage was issued a Consent Order by the FDIC on October 29th, 2014, for "unsafe practices relating to the Bank Secrecy Act." The consent order was not lifted until November 2016.

At any price near book value, we believe a buyer would require complete certainty on 1) the contents of the opaque securities portfolio, for which management has refused to provide details; 2) the full extent of any unreported related party transactions; and 3) the time and cost involved in regulatory intervention and pending lawsuits.

Why would someone pay book value for assets that lose $100 Million in cash per year? In our opinion, the cash drain makes it plainly evident that what you see is not what you get.

Why Is The 10-Q Delayed???

On the 4Q2016 call (1/30/17), BANC's legal counsel reiterated management's refusal to discuss matters surrounding the board's independent investigation. He also refused to discuss the full extent of the SEC investigation, which according to the 1/23/17 press release, is "primarily related" to the public comments made on 10/18/16 about the independent investigation.

We read the language of the press release to mean the investigation extends beyond the public comments. But, when on the conference call, he was pressed on the full nature of the SEC investigation, the legal counsel refused to answer.

Our biggest question is why an internal investigation that "does not bear upon the company's operating results" and instead focuses on Jason Galanis, who never had any "direct or indirect control" over BANC, would result in the delaying of the 10-Q?

We think the risk of financial restatements is not properly discounted in the stock.

Conclusion

We believe BANC's earnings are a mirage. The company is burning cash at an astounding rate and is currently frozen from accessing the equity markets. Add on allegations of fraud, departing executives, the risk of losing its credit line and a management that is unwilling to discuss the scope of the SEC investigation, and we believe things will get worse before they get better.

Our near-term price target is $8.00 per share. We derive our target as a blend of three methods:

1. 15x multiple on our adjusted GAAP EPS (15 * 0.32 = $4.8) plus approximately $3.00 for the value of the purchase credit impaired loan book, of which this non-cash income item was removed from our adjusted figure (we believe this is generous given the questions surrounding the nature of the loans).

2. A 65% discount to book for what we believe is a higher fraud risk than is being currently discounted.

3. A 65% discount to book for a adjusted return on equity (using our adjusted earnings) of 2.5%.

