Microsoft Shows Impact Of Higher Rates

Investors have seen interest rates in the United States rise quite a bit over the past six months, as seen in the chart below. In fact, the 10-Year is up over 110 basis points from its low point in 2016, sitting at 2.50% right now before any interest rate hikes from the Fed this year. I've been waiting to show the impact this would have on large corporate debt issuances, and thanks to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), I can now show how things have played out.

Back in August 2016, Microsoft took out $19.75 billion in fixed-rate debt through a seven-part issuance detailed in this filing. Maturities ranged from 3 years to 40 years, with the company not paying more than a 4.00% coupon on any of these debts. This week, the company issued another $17 billion in debt, seen here, but the interest rates were higher as you might expect. The table below shows a comparison of the two debt deals:

So despite taking out $2.75 billion less in debt, Microsoft's total interest payments are more with this round of debt. The August 2016 deal had a weighted average coupon of 2.68% while this week's offering had a 3.45% average, a difference of 77 basis points. Yes, there will be some tax savings here, but that's quite a sharp increase in just six months, especially considering the company took out less money.

This has implications for all companies taking out debt in the US, especially large-cap tech names that I primarily follow. Microsoft, like tech giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), has a large portion of its cash piles located outside the United States. In an effort to keep dividends flowing and buybacks going, these names borrow against these cash piles, because it is currently cheaper to do so than to repatriate funds and pay a huge tax bill. That might change under the current administration, but for now, borrowing is the way to go. It wouldn't surprise me to see Apple with another debt issuance in the next few months ahead of its potential dividend and buyback raise announcement.

Unfortunately, it's a bit more expensive to borrow currently than it was through most of 2016. While this may benefit companies that have large net cash balances, that depends on how those balances are invested. For now, the rise in fixed income rates has made borrowing more expensive, which, if rates continue to rise, may make companies think harder about their capital return programs and how they allocate funds. Thanks to Microsoft, I can show investors how the situation has changed over the past six months.

