Apple's Earnings Highlight Strengths And Weaknesses

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) December quarter results surprised a little to the upside in revenue, highlighting strength in iPhone 7 Plus sales and new MacBook Pros. Apple's ability to maintain growth momentum is still very dependent on its ability to create innovative products. While the opportunities in product innovation are huge, Apple's future growth depends very much on its ability to seize those opportunities.

Source: Apple

Constraints Confirmed

The main theme of my fiscal 2017 Q1 earnings preview had been that there were significant supply constraints during the quarter in the key new products of iPhone 7 Plus, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Series 2. This theme was taken up by Apple management during the conference call yesterday and expanded upon. Tim Cook:

. . . we saw especially strong demand for iPhone 7 Plus, which was a higher portion of the new product mix than we've ever seen with Plus models in the past. Demand for iPhone 7 Plus exceeded supply throughout the quarter, and we came into supply/demand balance in January.

I had highlighted this as a big factor limiting iPhone unit shipments and pointed to CIRP's research showing proportionately higher Plus sales. In fact, this has been a trend that I've noted since last October when I wrote iPhone Buyers Shifting To Plus.

Cook on the new MacBook Pros and Apple Watch:

We were supply constrained for the new MacBook Pro throughout the December quarter and are just now coming into supply/demand balance. It was also our best quarter ever for Apple Watch, both units and revenues, with holiday demand so strong that we couldn't make enough.

The supply constraints made quantitative predictions a little easier this quarter, and I produced some of my most accurate predictions ever:

I played it a little conservative on iPhone unit sales, and I'm not sorry to have been a little short. I also was very close on my Services revenue prediction of $7 billion vs. $7.172 billion actual.

Predicting the Other Products category continues to be problematic. I had predicted $4.5 billion in revenue vs. $4.024 actual, for a 7.52% y/y decline. This was despite Cook's claim of all-time high unit sales and revenue for Apple Watch. Probably, Watch unit sales were well over 5 million for the quarter, but with other contributors to the category such as Apple TV and other accessories, this is very difficult to pin down.

Self-Imposed Constraints

Even though it was a very good quarter, I believe that Apple provided investors with some reason to be concerned about the issue of growth in fiscal 2017. Guidance was fairly conservative for fiscal Q2 at 3.7% y/y growth at the midpoint of the revenue range of $51.5-53.5 billion. Probably nothing to worry about there.

My concern is mainly with Mac and iPad. iPad's decline this quarter was not entirely due to the lack of a processor upgrade. Apple's failure to embrace the 2-in-1 concept and other implementations of touchscreens for macOS is starting to hurt both Mac and iPad sales. Although the new MacBook Pros sold well for the December quarter, overall unit sales of Mac were only up by 1%.

Apple's rigid thinking about convergence is going to hurt both product categories. It's ironic, since Apple could do a far better job of integrating touch and cursor interfaces for both the iOS and macOS platforms than Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has done with Windows 10. In the image below I compare a 12.9 in iPad Pro to a new 15" MacBook Pro

Source: Apple and Digital Trends

Which platform should be enabled for both touch and cursor inputs? Both, and then let consumers decide which platform best suits their needs. Apple just needs to let consumers make this choice rather than forcing consumers to accept Apple's choice.

The concern here is not so much about the impact on sales of Macs or iPad, so much as it is about Apple's tendency to get wrapped around the axle when it comes to legacy design direction. Jobs made some not very well thought out comments about the ergonomics of vertically oriented touch screens, and Apple has been worshiping at that little altar ever since. It's time to stop.

Legacy design direction also has made the MacBook Pro a not very forward looking device. Apple has pioneered thin and light notebooks. It broke new ground with the retina display MacBook. Apple should have kept going.

After giving it some thought, I'm convinced that burdening the 15-inch models with discrete GPUs was a mistake. For most usage scenarios, you only need the GPUs when working at a desk with the notebook connected to an external monitor. That being the case, why not leave the GPU at the desk? A new Thunderbolt Display with a built-in desktop class GPU would have been a better solution.

This would have allowed the new 15-inch Pros to be lighter and more power efficient on the go, but would have endowed them with desktop class GPU capability for desktop use. A new Thunderbolt Display could also have provided much needed legacy ports in a clean, well integrated design. Just another example of Apple operating on legacy design momentum rather than thinking different.

Investor Takeaway

I've noticed that a number of SA contributors have expressed caution regarding Apple, even bulls such as D.M. Martins. I have to admit that I share that caution, although perhaps not for the same reasons. I'm certainly not about to sell and take profit, although I certainly could.

To me, the fundamental investment thesis for Apple has been a long-term growth trend, which tends to be mirrored in the stock price. I tend to avoid specific price targets because I haven't seen that be productive, however popular.

Apple's growth story is still about product innovation, even though services have become more important. Apple's self-imposed product design constraints can be a headwind in the near term, admittedly. It clearly is having a negative effect on iPad.

In the past, when Apple has freed itself of such rigid thinking, as in the case of iPhone screen size, the result has been breathtaking, as we saw in the case of iPhone 6. I expect the same thing to happen regarding the convergence issue. It's just a matter of time.

And in the meantime, the big reason to buy is the Trump repatriation dividend, which I highlighted in my article, The Trump Effect. Although I received considerable criticism at the time to the effect that Trump's actions couldn't possibly be predicted, in fact, his actions have been entirely predictable and mostly consistent with his campaign platform.

This also was confirmed by Cook during the conference call:

. . . I am optimistic given what I'm hearing that there would likely be some sort of tax reform this year, and it does seem like there are people in both parties that would favor repatriation as a part of that. So I think that's very good for the country and good for Apple.

Of course, Cook wouldn't say exactly what Apple would do with the money, but repatriation of a significant portion of the overseas cash, now $230 billion, could certainly stimulate growth through investment in product development in the US as well as M&A. And there will undoubtedly be significant capital return to shareholders. That alone makes buying Apple worthwhile, in my opinion.

Cook also didn't express concern about a trade war with China. Trump could have imposed a tariff on Chinese goods from day one and hasn't. Probably that's because calmer heads within the Republican establishment have prevailed upon Trump not to start a trade war. This was also as I predicted. The risk of a trade war may not be quite zero, but I think it's diminishing rapidly.

And China turned out to be somewhat of a bright spot for Apple, after all the hand wringing about declines in China. Greater China revenue was still down y/y by 12%, but revenue was flat in the People's Republic, with most of the drag coming from Hong Kong, according to Cook. Apple, like a lot of other tech companies, has an awful lot at stake in China, which makes a trade war even less likely.

Bottom line, although Apple isn't perfect, it still has huge opportunities for product innovation and growth ahead of it. And it has a huge war chest that no other tech company can match. I continue to be long Apple and recommend it as a buy for investors with a 3-5 year investment horizon.