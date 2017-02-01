Your Stocks Are Really Resilient - Until They Aren't

Rather, here's a simple way to look at how protected your stocks are from rising bond yields.

A couple of weeks ago, I recounted a conversation I had with a (very attractive) friend who works at a little nondescript cafe overlooking the beach.

The place has been there a long time. So long in fact, that I actually used a fake ID there to buy a can (yes a can) of Corona when I was 19. Of course it's changed - even if I haven't. The little rotating plug-in fan of yesteryear has been replaced by a flatscreen. They've got one of those NFL-style misting machines now to keep patrons cool, so I guess the dollar store plastic fan became obsolete.

But despite the charm degradation that comes with modernity, it's still a good place to read and think. For those who missed it, here's the conversation referenced above:

"Mental acrobatics," she said flatly from across a wrought iron table barely large enough to accommodate my cappuccino, a glass of water, an ashtray, and a turquoise ceramic shot glass. "What?," I responded. "Sometimes..." she continued, pausing to take her shot of well rum. "Sometimes talking to you is like mental acrobatics." My knee-jerk reaction was to suggest that if you're having drinks with me and you don't want to think too hard, you probably should refrain from steering the conversation towards politics or markets, which my friend had done. But the exchange did remind me that the brain needs a break every once in a while.

No subject has garnered more "mental acrobatics" accusations from readers than cross-asset correlations. Over the past two days I've cleared up a lot of the ambiguity - I think.

On Monday I talked a bit about how the interplay between assets fits nicely with my ever evolving theory of markets. Then on Tuesday I used a piece from the Wall Street Journal as an anchor for a discussion about why cross-asset correlations went from something you'd read in the first chapter of a beginner's guide to investing to a topic that many people (still) seem to believe is best confined to jet propulsion laboratories.

Well, in the interest of answering the "mental acrobatics" accusations while simultaneously saying something meaningful about the future for stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) in a rising rate environment, I thought I'd pen a (relatively) quick note highlighting some new commentary out of SocGen.

I promise to keep it simple and concise, although I make no such promises with regard to future posts.

So remember that one of the key things to note about stock/bond return correlations is that in the post-crisis world, the threshold beyond which both asset classes fall (i.e. sell off) together has fallen to about 3% on 10s. That's a function of extraordinary monetary policy making us too comfortable with low yields.

Have a look at the following chart which, as SocGen notes, "reveals a change of paradigm in 2008 where the correlation between equity and global bonds prices became increasingly positive."

(Chart: SocGen)

Essentially what you're seeing there is that as the market began to doubt central banks' collective ability to push the ZIRP/NIRP envelope any further, the correlation between stock and bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) returns became gradually less positive. Basically, that's investors frontrunning central bank exhaustion.

But a negative correlation is good when yields are rising. We've seen that since Trump's election. As bonds have sold off, stocks have risen. Higher yields attract investors, effectively putting a floor under bond prices while stocks grind higher. Everyone's a winner.

The burning question is how much of a cushion we have on yields before the correlation flips positive again. Note that when yields are falling, a positive correlation between stock and bond returns is great. Bond yields fall, bonds rally, stocks rally. That's what you see in the chart above.

But if the correlation is positive and bond yields are rising, well then you get a concurrent sell-off in bonds and stocks.

We want to know, in SocGen's words, how much "scope" stocks have "to absorb the rise in bond yields." Obviously, one proxy for that is the equity risk premium. Consider the following from the bank's strategists (my highlights):

Another argument in favor of some resilience in equities in a moderately bearish bond environment is in the still-attractive levels of equity risk premium. Our equity risk premium tool reflects scope to absorb the rise in bond yields to some extent as we see that bond yields represent only a small part of the equity cost of capital, suggesting that most developed equity markets will be able to withstand a normalization of yields from the all-time low levels. So far, the market seems to agree with our view, with equity markets holding up well in the recent bearish bond environment.

The key word (even though I didn't bold it) in the passage above is "moderately." If yields reprice rapidly, all bets are off. You can read more about that in the posts linked above.

Here's one more passage from SocGen:

A reflation scenario of a moderately bearish bond environment, with rates in the context of our year-ahead rates projections, accompanied by an improving growth outlook and upward revisions to earnings estimates, should prove to be a supportive mix for the equity space. We do not expect the prospect of higher global yields to trigger an equity bear market. The negative correlation between equity and bond prices should stand - equity prices up with bond prices down - particularly in the US.

I hate to say it, but that passage just begs to be labeled "famous last words."

Still, SocGen's point is duly noted. But even their own graph (left pane above) shows that the cushion really is not that large.

People are always asking for two sentence summaries at the end of these posts. I despise that idea, but I'll oblige on this one.

SocGen's point: as bond yields move "moderately" higher, your stocks should continue to rise.

My point: right up until they don't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.