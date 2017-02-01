Safeguard Scientifics: Heading To The Future With Internet Of Everything, AI And Cybersecurity

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE), located outside Philadelphia, is a private equity and venture capital firm that came on the scene in 1953 and now invests in growth-stage and early-stage technology-based companies involved in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics and the "Internet of Everything." With a current stable of over 30 companies, SFE has a market capitalization of about $250 million. Among SFE's companies are Good Start Genetics, InfoBionic, Propeller Health, Transactis and Trice Medical. President and CEO Stephen Zarrilli was SFE's chief financial officer before taking the top job in 2012.

Harlan Levy: Let's start with some history and changes since 1953, just to give some perspective.

Steve Zarrilli: In 1953, Safeguard was really one of the first of its kind as a private equity concern. Founder Pete Musser was out to gather capital from individuals and use that capital to ultimately acquire manufacturing, distribution and service-related businesses.

It came most to prominence in the 1990s with the build-up of the initial tech bubble. Safeguard began to develop basically a cadre of investments in a variety of technology companies, so much so that by the year 2000, it had well over 100 investments in a variety of different technology and life-sciences companies like Internet Capital Group, now Actua (NASDAQ:ACTA), Cambridge Technology Partners, Novell, CompuCom.

As we got to 2000, Safeguard had a significant number of companies it had a financial interest in, and when the bubble burst in 2000, a lot of those companies did not survive.

My predecessor Peter Boni, who joined in 2005, then put together a strategy that would take it somewhat back to its roots as a growth equity capital provider to early-stage companies in technology and life sciences. I had been chief financial officer before I took over in 2012, and I continued to pursue that strategy with some modifications.

H.L.: What kinds of modifications?

S.Z.: We still provide growth equity capital. We still look to invest in certain types of technology companies, as well as healthcare companies. But the healthcare side of the business is really healthcare technology. (It's) not drugs, not therapeutics, not diagnostic tools, but rather software technologies used in the marketplace today to enhance how services are delivered to patients, how insurance companies are providing insurance coverage, or how patients are accessing data.

We have some other areas within technology that focus on financial services, which we call "fintech," and digital media, which is comprised of advertising technology, marketing technology, e-commerce, and we have an educational technology play as well.

H.L.: Tell me about SFE's focus on security, data analytics, and the Internet of Everything and how you see the future.

S.Z: In addition to the various industry areas that we focus on, we tethered that to a desire to involve ourselves with companies involved in those three areas of technology: security, data analytics - or as some refer to it, artificial intelligence - and the Internet of Everything, also known as the connectivity of devices.

We think that those three areas of the market will provide substantial opportunity as technology matures around those three. And we've already started to see some significant progress made.

As an example, I think you're going to see artificial intelligence not only providing the ability to mine vast amounts of data. It will be interesting to see how that may apply to our lives that we may not have considered, like medicine and how treatment plans for a variety of disease states will be tailored to a specific individual because of the way data can be mined and melded together with a variety of different data points in order to give doctors and other clinicians and care providers the ability to develop protocols that are somewhat specific to the individuals based on their profiles.

H.L.: Where does security fit in?

S.Z.: We're seeing security find itself in ways that data is captured and secured on mobile medical devices and finding that access to those devices is not as secure as one might think. An insulin pump may be connected to the internet through WiFi, and someone smart enough may be able to figure out how to change how that pump is operating in real time and affect the treatment of that patient, or they may be able to access certain medical data that resides on these devices for use in ways that may not be appropriate. It doesn't take long for you to come up with some ideas where cyber security and issues of cyber security are more pervasive in our lives than we anticipate.

H.L.: What practical applications involve the Internet of Everything, the connectivity of devices?

S.Z.: One area that has great promise will be how older individuals will be able to age in place more effectively, given the tools that will be available to them and their caregivers to monitor and assist them in their daily living activities. It could be the sensors in the bed or the toilet seat that may give rise to a question from a caregiver or a family member as to what's going on with mom or dad. They're getting out of bed too often. They're going to the bathroom too often. A bottle connected to the internet would allow us to understand whether or not our aging parents have taken their medication for the day or have they doubled up on their medication, or have they missed it for some period of time.

We're heading very quickly to a stage within our lives where technology is going to be extraordinarily pervasive in connectivity, that is, the Internet of Everything, security, keeping ourselves safe and whatever information about us safe, and the use of data both for beneficial purposes as well as understanding where it could be used to harm us.

H.L.: You've invested in digital media companies as well. What are they doing?

S.Z: We still believe that there's a big market for advertising, the way that technology can help in the overall marketing of products and services in the marketplace. We tend to work with companies that are selling capabilities to other businesses, which are not in any way funding companies that are going directly to the consumer.

One example is a New York company, MediaMath. It has developed a variety of tools and software that it sells to advertising agencies and companies themselves that have almost real-time access and data analytics associated with their online advertising activities. The companies can not only use MediaMath software to help make the purchase of the online advertising, but they have the analytical tools and the real-time feedback as to how those ads are performing, which allows the marketer to make adjustments in real time to better the efficacy or efficiency or effectiveness of those ads or other advertising activities that they have going on in this world of online advertising.

H.L.: I just purchased 18 cans of tennis balls online, as an example. How would that retailer be involved with MediaMath?

S.Z.: Let's assume it is working with Wilson, and Wilson has developed a variety of different ads, display ads, video ads, other animated ads, and it is sprinkling these ads across various media on the internet. They might be on the Huffington Post website. They might be on the ABC website or the World Tennis Championship website.

The marketer, through this technology, can actually see what's going on with those ads. Are people clicking on them? Are they engaging with those ads? Are they looking at those ads or scrolling through them? Based on the activity that they're seeing, they can say, "You know what? It's not working on a particular site. Let's move it to another website that may have better use of that ad. Or it seems like we've got two ads running on this website. One's a static display, and the other is an image that's attracting the attention of a user on a desktop. The display ad isn't working. Let's kill that. Let's double up on our time and energy around the one that is working." So maybe they let it run longer, or maybe they put it in multiple places within that website or on that page.

H.L.: How do you pick the companies you invest in?

S.Z: We invest in four to eight companies per year. We look at over 900 business plans in some form and take a really hard look at 40 to 60 of them to ultimately get to those four to eight. We're constantly seeing innovation and new ideas. The challenge for us is to understand how real can it be in the market and how much time will it take to go from idea to real adoption in the marketplace, and how much capital is it going to require to get to that future state.

Many of the things we see are sexy. We really think that they're cool, but we have real difficulty understanding how they're going to come to fruition in a way that's going to allow a company to grow, generate revenues, ultimately profit, and then allow us to be the beneficiary of being an investor and in the sale of that business.

Generally speaking, we won't even get involved with a business until it has some proof of concept in the marketplace where it is generating at least a little bit of revenue from its intended customer base.

H.L.: What happens when you select your target companies?

S.Z.: We generally issue a term sheet to 10 to 12, saying that we have an interest and here are our financial terms. We usually end up winning on four to eight of those opportunities.

It's not as if it's not a competitive environment. If we issue a term sheet, chances are the company is comparing our composed terms to somebody else who may be just as interested. Then it becomes a bit of a horse race to see who's got the better term sheet, and who's the better partner for that company.

H.L.: What kinds of investments do you make once you selected your top targets?

S.Z.: We generally start our relationship with these companies with an initial investment of somewhere between $2 million and $8 million, on average about $6 million. We generally don't like to have more than $25 million committed to any particular company. We generally want to own somewhere between 20 and 50 percent. We don't want to have control, but we want to have significant influence, and we generally will have one of five or two of seven board seats. We're very active from a governance perspective.

So we're there with them helping to build their businesses with the goal of trying to exit our ownership within a four to five-year time period, with the company being acquired a strategic investor who finds real value what the company is doing in the marketplace.

In the last 10 years, we have yet to exit a company through an IPO. That is generally not the way we go for a variety of reasons. Not only market dynamics but also our preference to have a complete monetization at the time of the sale, rather than in an IPO, which would require some involvement in the company for a period of time.

H.L.: What kind of growth is SFE experiencing?

S.Z.: The big metric for us is assets under management, a combination of the value of the companies we have an interest in and cash as well. That number has grown substantially over the last 10 years.

In 2006, when we were recrafting our strategy that number was probably only a couple of hundred million dollars in value. When we do our analysis today, not only of the current value of the companies and the cash on hand, it quickly becomes a number two or three times larger than that.

But the one thing that's different about Safeguard, which is both a blessing and a curse as a public company, is that our business model is relatively stable in that there's no quarter or year where you're going to have big movement in the operation of the business. As you can imagine, money that I'm putting to work today will take four or five or six years to actually come to fruition.

If we have a write-off it will probably present itself a little bit quicker, but the vast majority of the dollars that we put to work aren't written off. In fact, our write-off percentages are less than 20 percent.

We spend a lot of time attracting businesses to this platform who take the long view, who are not necessarily looking for quarterly results to dictate whether or not we're moving the needle, rather looking at the implied value of these companies as they mature through their own individual life cycles.

We have companies that are representative of a variety of stages of revenue. About 60 percent are generally in the $1 million to $5 million revenue category today. Another 20 percent are greater than $5 million but less than $20 million, and another 20 percent are greater than $20 million. The largest one is above $200 million in revenue. They all have some general themes that are constant, either the industries they concentrate on or the technology that they're trying to leverage, but beyond that, each one is very different from the other. They have different types of customers, capital needs, and growth trajectories.

It's that difference in terms of long-term strength from a business perspective that gives us diversification, much like you have in your investment portfolio, so that if any one of these were not to have a happy ending it's not going to ruin the entire basket of assets.

H.L.: But what are SFE's revenue figures and growth?

S.Z.: We actually provide to our investors and others who are interested an aggregate revenue number for all the companies combined. And this spring, you'll see some enhanced disclosures where we'll actually provide a little bit more regularity around that number in our SEC filings.

To put it into perspective, this group of 30 companies this year did about $380 million in revenue. For the vast majority of these companies that was at least 20 percent of growth over the prior year. There were a few, a couple of the larger ones that were in the process of changing their business models in 2016 that drew that number down in the aggregate, so the published number will be closer to 10 percent.

Historically, we've seen growth rates for this group of companies being anywhere from 15 to 30 percent, and while we haven't finalized our projections for 2017, my initial analysis would suggest that it will be north of 20 percent. We don't share what our percentage of that revenue is.

But our income for 2016 will be about $80 million, because we sold a company in April and another one in June. But we don't have a typical revenue number like you might see in an operating company. In our quarterly filing, what you'll see are gains and losses on the sale of assets. In 2016, we had close to $80 million worth of asset value disposition. Then we measure that against our expenses, and that yields a profit or loss.

