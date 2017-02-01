Arconic Gets More Interesting

Now Elliott is looking to wage an activist campaign to overthrow the CEO.

Activist investor Elliott Management has gotten more aggressive with his target Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) - the engineered aluminum company that makes parts for the aerospace and auto industry. Arconic is the spinoff from Alcoa (NYSE:AA), a move that Elliott supported when it took a large stake in the latter. Now, Aloca remains the legacy aluminum business, while Arconic is the engineering company that focuses on higher-end aluminum.

The activist has since chosen Arconic as the best bet. However, since the breakup, Alcoa shares have handsomely outperformed the likes of Arconic - with Aloca up 70%, while Arconic has fallen 13%.

Now, Elliott is getting more active. The fund has launched a proxy battle to oust Arconic CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, who was previously the Alcoa CEO for eight years. Elliott owns 10.5% of Arconic and has put up five nominees for the board.

Arconic posted another quarterly loss thanks to restructuring and tax allowance charges related to the split from Alcoa. Arconic has plenty of opportunities for cost cuts in 2017, nonetheless. Elliott believes there is 32% to 116% upside to Arconic - to $33-$54 a share. Elliott already has a new CEO picked out for Arconic - with former Spirit Aerosystems CEO Larry Lawson as its top choice.

However, Arconic is pushing back, siding with CEO Kleinfeld, noting that "his strategy to separate Alcoa Inc. has been highly successful, and has already unlocked significant value for all shareholders." Yet, Arconic has guided for revenues in 2017 to come at $11.8 billion to $12.4 billion - which would be flat to down from the $12.4 billion in 2015 and 2016.

Arconic would have you believe that things aren't as bad as Elliott implies. CEO Klaus Kleinfeld never really ushered a return to greatness for Alcoa after the financial crisis. He decided that splitting the company could hopefully unlock some value and took the reins at Arconic, which appears to be the best long-term play of the two.

Kleinfeld gets credit for saving Alcoa from near-death in the financial crisis, but he's now running a very different and specialized company. One that might require a different form of management. Elliott should be able to capitalize on the weak earnings to gather support. However, Kleinfeld likely won't give up without a fight. But Elliott has the advantage here, promising upwards of 100% upside with some operational changes and a new capital allocation strategy.

