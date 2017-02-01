Intelsat Shares May Reach $12 In 18 Months

However, similar to a highly leveraged portfolio, Intelsat might provide extraordinary returns to investors if the company starts growing again.

Intelsat trades at a very deep discount to its peers, because of its very high debt load.

Intelsat is poised to grow again, as it launched several satellites in 2016 that have added revenue.

Over the past several months I have mentioned Intelsat (NYSE:I) as a speculative opportunity with odds in our favor (please consider: Intelsat: A High Leveraged Play With Odds In Our Favor).

Please note "odds in our favor" does not mean buying Intelsat is a sure thing. It simply means that our chances of making money are better than losing money.

When I wrote the above article, the stock was in the middle of a 50% move on no news whatsoever.

No, my article was not the reason for the move. I do not believe my opinion carries enough weight to move any stock. However, if it was not my article, what was the reason?

I think was short-covering. For the longest time, Intelsat has been on the conviction short lists of many Wall Street firms. If I am correct, that means the market is changing its mind on the stock.

Intelsat is not a widely covered stock

As the data from marketbeat.com shows the stock has only one buy rating, and that was everything else is a sell or underperform.

In fact, the stock is so under-covered, it's been almost a year since J.P. Morgan Chase or Goldman issued a rating. Barclays PLC, which has the most recent rating (several days ago), has a $3 target for the stock. So not many analysts cover the stock, and even fewer follow it actively.

However, there is one rating that was issued recently that is very interesting. And that is the rating by RBC Capital Markets, which recently issued a price target for the stock of $6.25, from a previous target of $2.20.

Why this change of heart? I have not been able to find RBC's analysis, however I suspect it has a lot to do with what I said back in November in my article above.

And that is, I think the company is finally turning the corner. After many years of negative Q/Q and Y/Y revenue, Intelsat finally seems poised to grow once again.

As I said in my last article, part of the reason for the Q/Q revenue growth in Q3 had to do with revenue from two contracted Direct-to-Home TV satellites that were launched earlier in the year. Partial revenue from Intelsat 31 was booked in Q3, and the company expects additional revenue from Intelsat 36 in Q4.

And just yesterday, the company announced another satellite entering service:

Luxembourg, 30 January 2017 - Intelsat, operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, announced today that Intelsat 33e, the second of the Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellites ((NYSE:HTS)), successfully completed all in-orbit testing and entered service on 29 January 2017. Manufactured by Boeing and launched in August 2016, Intelsat 33e is equipped with the most advanced digital payload on a commercial spacecraft. With this exceptionally flexible HTS payload design, Intelsat 33e, operating from 60° East, will extend Intelsat's HTS services in C-, Ku- and Ka-band to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Mediterranean and Indian Ocean regions. This will enable the delivery of enterprise-grade, broadband services to fixed and mobile network operators, aeronautical and maritime mobility service providers, and government customers. Intelsat 33e's powerful spot beams will also enable the distribution of regionalized content for media customers operating in the region.

So in other words, the Q/Q revenue increase in Q3 is likely to continue in Q4, and probably for the full year in 2017.

So I am guessing RBC Capital Markets saw the same thing I saw. And that is, higher Q/Q revenue for Q4, and guidance that will also be higher on a Y/Y basis. As such, they upgraded the price target for Intelsat shares accordingly.

So why might Intelsat go as high as $12 a share?

First of all, I think we all agree that an upgrade from $2.20 to $6.25 is a very big price target bump. In fact, it's one of the biggest I have seen in a very long time.

The reason behind RBC's very generous upgrade, I think, has to do with the leveraged nature of Intelsat's balance sheet.

Similar to a highly leveraged portfolio, that performs extraordinary compared to the overall market when the price action goes your way, Intelsat shares might perform in a similar way.

Let me explain why.

Ticker 12 month trailing revenue Market Cap ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) $1.417 billion $3.7 billion Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM) $411 million $980 million ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) $178 million $587 million Gilat (NASDAQ:GILT) $197 million $306 million Intelsat $2.35 billion $415 million

Please take a look at the table above, depicting some of Intelsat's competitors. What do you see?

Please note that most stocks in the space have a market cap of X2 revenue. So for example, VSAT did $1.4 billion in revenue last year, and has a market cap of $3.7 billion. Intelsat on the other hand did $2.35 billion in revenue, and has a market cap of only $415 million.

If Intelsat was to have a similar valuation as VSAT, it should have a market cap of about $4.7 billion. That's about 10X higher than what the market cap is today.

And why don't Intelsat have a $4.7 billion market cap? Because of the company's very high debt load. Essentially Intelsat, today trades for scrap. That's why the market cap is so low.

However, what would happen if the market realizes the company will be growing once more, and its debt load is not a problem and can be serviced?

If you ask me, I think the market will upgrade the value of Intelsat shares in a very short time. And that I think is the reason for the very big upgrade from RBC.

However, the valuation of the company will not go to $4.7 billion from the $400 million anytime soon. It will take several years for debt to be reduced, in order for the market to feel comfortable owning the stock.

However that does not mean that Intelsat can not be valued at over $1 billion in the next 18 months or so, if the company starts growing again (as I think it will), and if it proves to the market that its debt is under control (as I think it is).

And if you look at the recent price action in Intelsat shares, I think the very smart money is buying, in anticipation that growth will return, and debt will be under control.

Bottom line

As I have said several times over the past months, Intelsat is a turnaround situation play. And due to its highly leveraged nature, investors might see extraordinary returns if the company can grow once more and prove its debt can be serviced.

As for me, I have been persuaded, and I think the same applies to RBC with its recent $6.25 price target.

I think once the company reports Q4 results, we will see many other firms upgrading their price target for Intelsat shares also. And if I am right, RBC's $6.25 price target will prove to be a lower-end target.

