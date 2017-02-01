Famous Dave: Still A Turnaround Believer

Founder and brand ambassador Dave Anderson plans to open his fourth Jimmie's Old Southern restaurant, which is a fast casual concept. I view this as a positive for Famous Dave's.

The company only closed one company owned store since November 14, 2016. This is better than feared given the challenging industry backdrop.

As of February 1, 2017, per today's Famous Dave's press release, we learned that there are 36 company owned stores and 139 franchise operated locations. This means that one company store closed over the past three month. Given that on the last conference call, management identified 11 company owned stores as underperformers, perhaps CEO, Mike Lister, is effectively rolling up this sleeves and turning around this battleship. As I have argued before, Mr. Lister is one of the chain's most successful franchisees, operating five locations in Tennessee, in terms of longevity and financial performance. He is the right person to navigate this rugged terrain.

Given the challenging macro backdrop, see the recent weakness at DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), owner of Applebee's and Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT), owner of Chili's. Only closing one store is better than feared and a positive. The bears, with the benefit of hindsight, have painted the picture that same store sales can't be reversed and that disappointing restaurant level operating margins will cause franchise locations to close. Moreover, if you play out their logic then they will get carried away with hyperbolic extrapolations that Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) lucrative franchise revenue streams will dry up, etc. etc. I have and continue to strongly disagree.

If readers haven't read my November 18, 2016 piece: I Like Mike, where I modeled out that the franchise royalty stream, it is obvious that this is the linchpin to this story. If the company continues to work well and help franchisees operate successfully then the parent company benefits from the constant royalty stream.

Per the November 14, 2016 Q2 2016 earnings release, please note that there were 37 company owned stores and 139 franchise operated stores.

In other news, today, the Minnesota's StarTribune, reported that Famous Dave's founder, Dave Anderson is scheduled to open his fourth Jimmie's Old Southern barbecue chain this spring.

One reader pinged me and asked for my thoughts. I view this as a strong positive because this is a fast casual concept. Given Dave's strong affiliation with Famous Dave's, as he was recruited back by former the CEO, Adam Wright, as a marketing spokesman and brand ambassador, Famous Dave's has a front row seat and test kitchen to see how consumers embrace the fast casual barbecue concept. I have written about management exploring this concept in my December 28, 2016 piece: Famous Dave's 2.0: Time For A Pivot Towards Fast Casual.

Here is a quote from the StarTribune piece.

It's different from Famous Dave's because it's more fast casual," said Claire Terrones, spokeswoman for Old Southern BBQ. "We still make everything from scratch and the meats are smoked on site at each restaurant.

Finally, we continue to believe in the turnaround and have the imagination to see the potential of Famous Dave's sporting stable same store sales and are more excited about the upside optionality of a fast casual pivot, given the high quality food and strong and consistent catering and "to-go" sales. We continue to maintain a large position in the stock. I am eagerly awaiting March 6th Q4 results and the management teams' state of the union address.

