Where The Chevron's Point, Oil Will Follow

Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) recent conference call sheds some light on where oil is headed . . . full disclosure, we believe oil prices are headed higher. The reduction in capital expenditures ("capex") for the past two years by E&P companies have been unprecedented, and capital budgets laid out by oil majors these past few weeks are beginning to tell the same story for 2017, another year of lower investments. This isn't surprising given that oil prices continue to languish. Chevron, as well as most other oil majors, plan to keep spending flat.

It helps to take the long-view when investing in oil, to see it as a constantly unfolding story. Although if we're an oil major and one of our top goals is to insure dividend payment and growth, then our concerns are focused on today. We'd direct our resources into producing as much as possible today to generate the necessary cash flow if oil prices stay low. Only when times are flush will our thoughts turn to growth and longer-lead projects, but sub-$60/barrel oil? Forgetta-bout-it.

So it's not just the overall level of investments that are important, but it's also what these investments are targeting, and Chevron's conference call reveals what we've long expected. As oil majors maintain their reduced capex spend, it will also shift the reduced spend to shorter-term projects.

Short-term Shale

There's capex and there's capex, and for oil majors, shale projects with two-year paybacks are the equivalent of operating expenses. In healthier oil markets, capex can really be seen as long-term investments. For example, investments in conventional oil field will typically pay off for years down the line. They're preferable as the returns are much higher, decline rates lower, and the overall stability and size of the developments sets companies up at a level to grow. In last year's conference call Chevron's CEO John Watson even stated

"We've indicated that we're in a long-cycle business. And in such a long-cycle business where you can have ups and downs in the commodity markets and you get started on long-cycle projects, you need a strong balance sheet."

Given the capital and oil market pressures today, however, investors want to see immediate return on invested capital, which severely constrains the type of projects you can develop. Hence 70%. Mr. Watson had a decidedly different take in last week's conference call. He stated

"70% of our expenditures in 2017 will generate cash flow within two years, reducing cash flow cycle time and financial risk."

So much for being a long-cycle business. Dedicating 70% of your capex to short-cycle projects conversely means you're only spending 30% on long-cycle projects; eschewing stable conventional field exploration and development for shale and its 30% decline rate. Sure you get the immediate production, but the long-lasting consequences will be challenging.

Once on the treadmill it'll be difficult to stop. In the future, a larger percentage of Chevron's capex will inevitably be dedicated to arresting shale's sharp decline rates as every year you have to replace the 30% decline rates just to stay even. This will ultimately inhibit production growth in the long-run. No matter, the focus is on the here and now.

The difficulty with predicting oil prices (and any other commodity prices) is that it's always "in the future" and always "uncertain". Yet, the Chevron's of the world provide some crumbs of information for us on our path. It shows us where oil prices will likely go because you get out of the oil fields what you put in, and if you don't spend today, you won't get tomorrow.

Interestingly, for executives at oil majors, under-investing for the future may actually help today and tomorrow; support your share price today and bolster commodity prices tomorrow (via a shortage). So perhaps that's the plan all along, but regardless of the motives, our conclusion is the same, oil prices are going much higher, and everyone's incentivized to lead us there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.