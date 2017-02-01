Five Oaks Investment's Preferred Offering Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor: Update

In spite of the fact that this tiny company continues to lose money and carries an enormous percentage of debt to equity.

This review updates my initial look at Five Oaks (OAKS) from my October 18, 2016, article, "Five Oaks Investment's Preferred Offering Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor."

Though I hope you will read the original linked article in full, my bottom-line assessment and buy recommendation at the time were as follows:

Consequently, in spite of its preferred performance, I believe this company is in serious trouble and I would neither invest in its preferred nor its common shares.

Let's see how OAKS' commons have performed over the past quarter since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

It appears that over the past three months, OAKS' share price movement has moved sideways. On November 1, 2016, it traded at $5.14, and now it's priced at $5.20. That's a gain of $0.06 over the past three months.

Now let's compare OAKS' share price performance over the past three months in relation to a number of its peers. Chart provided by Yahoo Finance:

As with a majority of this peer group, OAKS underperformed the S&P 500, although it performed in the middle of the pack over the past three months. The peer group of residential REITs graphed are: American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), Apollo Residential Mortgage (NYSE:AMTG), Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE:AIV).

Before we discuss OAKS' future prospects, let's see how its preferred has fared during the past three months. The following chart is provided by MarketWatch:

It appears that price of OAKS-A has continued to climb and now offers a 9.23% yield.

2.1875/23.70 = 9.23%

Could I have been wrong about this company?

Now for a little forward guidance

According to the above snapshot of Five Oaks financial highlights provided by Finviz, it has a market cap of a paltry $91.26 million, which is an improvement over the $78.79 million reported three months ago. Yet on sales of $97.10 million, it lost $20.20 million. Worse yet it shows an incredible D/E of 19.05.

Because as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. OAKS is certainly one of those companies worth taking a closer look at.

Consequently, in spite of its preferred performance, I believe this company is in serious trouble and I would neither invest in its preferred nor its common shares. However, because I'm not the best numbers guy, as usual, I'll leave it to my followers to add the meat to the bone in the following comment section and talk me down if I'm wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR-A, ARR-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.