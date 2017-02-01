AstraZeneca's Pipeline Is Becoming Tougher To Accept

AZN has stated it wishes to shift much of its focus to the oncology market, which is perhaps the toughest market in which to gain drug acceptance.

However, the main concern for an AZN investors should be the drug pipeline.

We first discuss AZN's earnings, as this is the most urgent factor for investors.

Follow bio/pharma investors, it appears our worries are over. Trump has vowed to be good to American drug producers. So now, it's time to go shopping for some great biotech and pharmaceutical stocks.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has been on my watch list. Is now the time to buy? This is a question only answered after considering many factors.

Earnings is the most urgent issue, as AZN reports on February 2. While I haven't run an in-depth earnings analysis and probably will not have time to before the 2nd, I do have a brief preliminary analysis sitting on my computer. I give AZN a 70% probability of a selloff on earnings.

AZN has a 2:1 beat/miss earnings pattern. Yet on half of its beats, AZN still falls. Guidance is more important for the stock, and weak guidance is more common than strong guidance.

AZN also appears to have a post-drift pattern after earnings. That is, if AZN rallies on the day of earnings, the stock tends to drift upward afterward; likewise, a selloff on earnings produces a downward drift. AZN direction plays on earnings can highly profitable for this reason.

But we aren't focusing on earnings for this article. That's a job for Exposing Earnings. I only mention earnings because of the high likelihood for a selloff presenting a buying opportunity after earnings.

The main concern for an investor of AZN should be the drug pipeline. AZN's most promising profit-makers are those drugs in the chronic market. ZS-9, a drug for hyperkalemia, looked promising earlier this year but resulted in a complete response letter, shutting down that opportunity.

Veltassa, the only newly approved drug for hyperkalemia in decades, is currently owning the market with no competitors. AZN seems to be eyeing markets with little competition. However, Veltassa sales imply the hyperkalemia market might not be as profitable as AZN had thought.

AZN has stated many times it wishes to shift much of its focus to the oncology market, which is perhaps the toughest market in which to gain drug acceptance. The question is whether its market targeting is good for the company and its investors.

AZN already has a strong track record of failing to gain approval for its drugs. The oncology market is the hardest market in which to pass phase 1 trials. But this might be an example of the successful business strategy of "fail fast."

Investors might want to be a bit more patient with AZN to see where it places its research capital. This year we could see the results of the phase 3 trial of Tagrisso, the phase 2 trial of Durvalumab, the phase 3 trial of MYSTIC, and the phase 3 trial of ARTIC. Holding onto AZN in 2017 could be an interesting "shotgun approach" to investing in some of the most promising new drugs this year, but the results of these trials will also show whether the company is taking the correct long-term path.

MYSTIC will be the first report we see. Promising results could be a catalyst to bring AZN back to an upswing. But one thing many investors in biotech often ignore, or are simply unaware of, is how probability theory should influence investment. Biotech investing is a game of probability to a greater extent than most other investing. Whereas Sony (NYSE:SNE) can put out a new videogame for Playstation 4 at any time and guarantee revenue, biotech companies' expenditures on new products always have a probability of resulting in zero revenue. Passing trials and gaining FDA approval must be accounted for in your investment model with awareness of the probabilities of such events.

The recent results from China on Roxadustat, and resultant investor reactions, is a good example. What does passing a phase 3 trial for Roxadustat mean? It means nothing about AZN's bottom line.

The most correct interpretation for investors is "we are one step closer to obtaining a profitable product." In other words, the probability of approval has been increased. Roxadustat's passing of a phase 3 trial puts us at the final step: a new drug approval.

This step has an 86% passing probability - 61% on the first review and 80% on the second review. The process takes roughly 18 months total. Thus, reacting to news of Roxadustat passing a phase 3 trial by buying stock implies that you believe with a 86% probability that this drug will increase earnings after 18 months.

But investors cannot use the same numbers for AZN's future results. As AZN shifts to oncology, probabilities change, becoming more heavily weighted on the backside. This is my main point.

If AZN is on your Trump-fueled shopping list, you are probably too early. As the company shifts to oncology, it sees lower probabilities of getting to the new drug approval step. However, once at the NDA step, probabilities increase (e.g., the 61% and 80% above become 89% and 89%).

Thus, if AZN is on your watch list, you will be safer keeping it there until we see whether AZN has what it takes to get a couple of its oncology drugs through the first couple phases. Once we see this, AZN becomes a much safer buy.

At the moment, AZN investments are becoming riskier because the probability of success is decreasing; passing probabilities for phase 1 and phase 2 trials will be half of what they were before. The view that AZN's past and current drugs' approvals imply something about the success of its upcoming drugs is incorrect. While the macro environment might be improving for political reasons, AZN's own focus is making long-term profitability more questionable.

I recommend AZN investors keep their time horizon at roughly 5 years for now. Once we see how they do as an oncology-focused company, we can switch to a longer time horizon. The nice thing about shorter time horizons is that valuation models are easier to build.

I leave you with a handful of my current models for AZN. Enjoy. And keep your eyes on those trial reports.

Five-year models for AZN - food for thought:

