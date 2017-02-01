-4.80% In January: A Impending Apocalypse?

Note:

Will 2017 Be Horrible?

My portfolio performed very well in 2016 and ended with a 32.82% gain. Compared to the chosen benchmark indexes - S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) and Vanguard Total Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) - my portfolio outperformed. But what's happened so far in 2017? Regarding the monthly performance of my portfolio, it could be considered as a mess or a disaster. My portfolio ended January 2017 with a 4.80% loss while the chosen benchmark indexes had a positive return on the same period.

Am I afraid? No. And for many reasons:

My portfolio is more volatile and concentrated than the indexes. I am completely aware that it is easier to outperform... Or underperform if the portfolio allocation is not good or if some bad news materializes (oil crude prices, a profit warning on one owned company).

My portfolio continues to be impacted by Sears' downward spiral

I do not have the same constraints than a professional investor could have. So I could keep my position for many years if I believe the stocks I own are undervalued.

We are only at the end of January. So come on, give me a chance to recover!

January 2017 Portfolio Allocation

My current portfolio is small and consisted of the following 8 companies at the end of January 2017:

Actia Group, a French listed company which is not listed on any U.S stock exchanges. Actia Group manufactures automotive electronics and telecommunications electronics products. Actia Group is a mid-market company founded in 1986 which is very internationalized (around 55% of the revenues come from abroad)

Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF), a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer.

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF), a UK based Drilling Contractor that owns and operates the two refurbished and enhanced mid-water semi-submersible drilling units.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH), a US-based niche specialty insurer focused on the light commercial automobile sector.

CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS), a mREIT which invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD), a declining retailer which operates in the United States.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC), the new corporate name of Smith & Wesson. The company manufactures firearms. Last year, the company acquired other firms to diversify its sources of revenue. In January 2017, AOBC created its new Outdoor Recreation Division to expand its portfolio of consumer brands and products further into the rugged outdoor recreation market. Regarding the lastest AOBC's presentation, "Outdoor recreation" market size is around $30-35 billion.

Solitron Devices (OTCQB:SODI), a company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. Solitron is a "Net-net" company which entered into Chapter 11 protection in 1993 but recovered thanks to the action of the former CEO, who left the company after a bloody battle with Eriksen Capital Management, an activist fund.

I did not sell any shares of my portfolio and even strengthened my position in Awilco. As mentioned in my 2016 annual review, I will remain in Awilco as long as the remaining contract backlog exists. I was also pleasantly surprised by Actia's great performance. Investors seem to be very confident both in the FY 2016 turnover and in stronger results going forward. I have the same feeling as the crowd does, but it could be disappointing if the results are not in line with expectations. Even if Mr. Market does not react as I can, I will be focused on the fundamentals. CYS, AOBC and Atlas were sleeping stocks during January. No big news, no big changes. March will be a more interesting month for these stocks, as these companies will release their results (annual and quarterly). Only one interesting point comes from AOBC: Jeffrey Buchanan and James Debney (the CFO and CEO of the company) respectively acquired 10,000 and 35,000 of AOBC's shares in January. Is it a solid reason to believe that AOBC is undervalued? Definitely not. But it is still interesting to see that the insiders purchases company stock when the company is profitable and growing. Tesco and Sears remain the most interesting, worrisome and disappointing stocks I have in my portfolio.

I'm still losing money on Tesco but the British grocer has announced a merger with Booker (OTC:BOKGF), a UK-based wholesaler. According to the announcement by the both companies, "the combined company will bring together the capacity and capability to generate new growth and deliver significant revenue and cost synergies" and Tesco "intends to recommence paying dividends in respect of the financial year 2017/2018". Furthermore the Tesco directors expect a £200 million cost synergies per annum by the end of the third year. Is it a good deal? The good news is Booker is a profitable company with both increasing free cash flow and revenues. The bad news is new Tesco shares will be issued and Tesco has paid around 28 times the earnings to acquire Booker. I did not do a deep dive into the documentation (it's planned but I ran out of time) shared with the investors but let's see if this merger will become accretive for Tesco's shareholders.

Now let's talk about Sears. Every day seems to be a step closer to the bankruptcy. In January, Sears' value dropped by around 28% after the company announced that it would sell its Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), disclosed a sale-leaseback deal with CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), and was downgraded by Fitch Ratings and Moody's. Personally I believe Sear's value is nil. I expect to keep my Sears stock for a while (mainly for fiscal purposes and a would-be recovery), and I'm quite pessimistic on the future of Sears' stock price. It was a mistake - a painful one. But it was not too high a price to pay for having learned two big lessons: do your homework and be confident in your own capabilities.

Regarding my asset allocation at the end of January: I'm still too leveraged in spite of a cash transfer I put through that month.

As I strengthened my position in Awilco and purchased SODI shares, my cash balance has not improved.

And Now... what's next for February and the rest of the year?

There is no change compared to my article on the 2016 review:

I will stay long on AFH, AOBC, Actia in 2017 because I am quite confident about the results delivered by these companies.

I will stay long AWLCF, regardless of oil-price action, as long as the remaining contract backlog exists. I am very anxious to see how Awilco's price will fluctuate after Q4 2016 earnings release. I can reduce my exposure on Awilco if I need money to invest in a better stock.

I will continue transferring more funds from my cash account in order to restore my cash balance and to invest in more stocks.

Increasing the portfolio diversification is an open option.

However I do not have any target in terms of asset allocations for 2017.

My target remains an 8-9% annualized long-term return.

Conclusion

As sure as I am fully aware that my 2016 results are not reproducible over the long term, I remain confident I will reach an 8% annualized long-term return and I am not spooked by my portfolio's poor performance in January.

