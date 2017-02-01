January Portfolio Update - Hit The Pause Button!

It seems like only yesterday we were ringing in 2017, and now already January has come to a close - how time flies! January was an interesting month for the markets - the sideways to slight downwards trend since the huge run-up immediately following the election continued through much of the month, until a brief run finally saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average eclipse the psychological barrier of 20,000. Earnings season is also here once again, and companies reporting results well above or well below consensus estimates have been the biggest movers on the month. It's a hectic time for sure, but as the DGI community knows, make a plan and stick to it, regardless of the daily market noise.

January was also a bit of a hectic month for my portfolio management, as I decided to undertake an account transfer to a new broker. This led to a few unintended consequences that I'll explain in a moment, but first I'll briefly touch on my motivations for switching. First, my old broker was primarily designed for mutual fund investing, which is how my account had been managed before I took possession at the end of 2015. Now that I'm building a portfolio primarily of individual stocks, I want to minimize commissions and other fees as much as possible. To that end, I will now be able to trade commission-free at my new broker, which allows me to avoid running up my cost basis through fees and gives me the opportunity to ease into positions in small increments without fear of excessive waste.

I get a few other perks out of this transfer as well, but the commission-free trading is the primary reason I made the switch. This will better position me moving forward to more easily diversify my portfolio, as I can now trade even in increments of single shares without incurring additional cost. I anticipate this will lead to a slight increase in my investing frequency, though I strive to remain disciplined and not focus overly on day-to-day price movements, only on buying when the price matches the targets I have set.

So what's the bad news? Well, during the account transfer process, I wasn't told that my new broker wouldn't accept partial shares of individual stocks, and so was surprised to learn that these partial shares were sold off at market close price on 1/17. While the total amount cashed out was relatively small, it meant that all the dividends I had reinvested throughout last year might as well have been taken in cash to begin with, since the only stock I hold that increased by more than 1 whole share was (NYSE:GM). Furthermore, owing to some delays in the transfer process, several holdings whose ex-dates occurred during the month of January will register their first dividends of the new year as cash, since I was unable to get the automatic dividend reinvestment set up until all assets were transferred.

Again, the amounts we're talking about here are not huge, and it's not as if I've lost the dividends completely. But given that my goal is to harvest the power of continually reinvested dividends while I build my portfolio in the years to come, it was a bit discouraging to see 2016's start on this journey all but erased. Nevertheless, I press on, knowing that I am now comfortable with my portfolio management structure and will be able to reinvest all dividends (including from my Canadian holdings, which was unavailable at my previous broker) after this month.

Portfolio Snapshot

So, having said all that, how did my portfolio fare this month? Let's take a closer look:

Sector Ticker Shares Value Change Yield on Cost % of Portfolio % of Income Staples (NYSE:CVS) 16 -19.15% 2.05% 7.23% 5.77% Telecom (NYSE:T) 43 15.35% 5.36% 10.39% 15.20% Tech (NASDAQ:QCOM) 10 0.81% 4.00% 3.06% 3.82% Industrial (NYSE:OA) 18 -0.68% 1.37% 8.97% 3.90% Industrial (NYSE:LUV) 36 23.13% 0.94% 10.79% 2.60% Cyclical GM 51 20.79% 5.01% 10.70% 13.98% Cyclical (NYSE:MGA) 38 5.84% 2.45% 9.42% 6.85% Health (NYSE:ABBV) 25 -3.53% 4.04% 8.75% 11.54% Health (NYSE:PFE) 45 -7.49% 3.73% 8.18% 10.39% Energy (NYSE:VLO) 25 12.48% 4.79% 9.42% 12.62% Financial (NYSE:TD) 35 15.52% 3.75% 10.38% 10.60% Financial (NASDAQ:TROW) 7 0.21% 3.21% 2.71% 2.73%

You can see the numbers have all adjusted slightly due to the loss of partial shares. Since 12/25, the last time I recorded a portfolio snapshot, the total value change of the portfolio is 5.80%, down from 5.95% in that previous update. However, given the change in invested value during this time, the comparison may not be entirely 1:1. Yield on cost increased from 3.30% in December to 3.41% as of January 31.

Purchases and Sales

I'll start with the sales since those happened first. On 12/27, I sold my very small positions in (NYSE:GE) and (NYSE:KO) at slight losses for tax harvesting purposes. This concluded the exit of my tiny positions of around $500 or less over the course of 2016.

1/31 - 10 shares of Qualcomm @ 53.00

Qualcomm has been stealing the headlines quite a bit lately. On January 20, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced a potentially billion-dollar lawsuit against Qualcomm for monopolistic price inflation on key semiconductor chip components for its products. A similar lawsuit was announced only a week later in China. The news sent Qualcomm's share price tumbling, even beyond the 12% single-day drop when the news broke. Even Qualcomm's earnings release last Wednesday couldn't break the negative momentum, as strong YoY gains in key metrics were overshadowed by a broad re-evaluation of price targets for the company by analysts in the wake of the lawsuit uncertainty.

I share the concerns that Qualcomm could face negative repercussions if these lawsuits move forward, but I am also not convinced they could single-handedly destroy Qualcomm by any means. Qualcomm is an industry leader in a booming market, and its upcoming acquisition of NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) will solidify future growth potential.

In addition, the sell-off brought Qualcomm's dividend yield back up to 4%, which is where I was able to grab 10 shares today. Qualcomm has excellent free cash flow and has raised dividends for 11 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Challenger.

Now that I am able to trade commission-free, I have no qualms about opening a small position to monitor the stock closely as further developments arise in the litigation, all the while collecting that healthy dividend.

1/31 - 7 shares of T. Rowe Price @ 67.30

T. Rowe Price is another company whose stock was sent tumbling on some negative news, in this case a somewhat weak earnings report released last Thursday. A sell-off of over 6% has brought the stock price back under $70 and kicked the yield up over 3.1%.

Despite the general industry-wide concerns over the future of asset management companies in the face of competitors touting ETFs or low-price options, T. Rowe Price is still a best-in-breed type company and retains an impressive average AUM of over $800 billion. Furthermore, the company is extremely prudent in terms of debt and has plenty of available cash to return to shareholders as dividends and buybacks.

As with Qualcomm, I am happy to initiate a smaller position at a good price/yield so that I can monitor the way forward, and I will be looking to add on further dips or sideways movement.

Dividends Received

The first quarter of the month is always very quiet for me in terms of receiving dividends, and this one was no different. I received my final dividend of $3.66 from GE after the sale at the end of last year, and also $3.62 from my holdings in Southwest Airlines (taken as cash due to the ongoing account transfer process).

February Preview

Now that I am fully transitioned to the new broker, I am excited to put money back to work, as I was sitting on relatively small amounts of cash through the latter part of 2016. I currently have a limit buy order on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at $112.43 (2.85% yield), which I hope will execute in the coming days. Other stocks on my watch list include:

Target (NYSE:TGT): this retailer was hit hard after announcing lower holiday sales and revising guidance downward ahead of its earnings release on 2/28. The price has continued to fall in line with broader concerns in the retail sub-sector over effects of a rumored border tariff in the works from the White House. There's no question that retail is a challenging space to be in right now, but Target is now also trading at an extremely compelling yield. It's also a well-established Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its yearly payout for 45 consecutive years. Clearly, Target has weathered many a storm before and this gut-check reaction may be overblown. I would consider starting a position at 3.75% yield ($64.00).

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN): Eastman is not widely followed on SA, but I view it as somewhat of a hidden gem. Despite a solid earnings report last Friday, concerns over shrinking margins across its operations sent the stock down sharply at open, though it recovered and has stabilized since. It sports an above-average yield at a relatively low P/E, signifying it remains undervalued. I missed the chance to start a position last Friday, but if the price drops slightly again to match a yield of 2.7%, I'll be looking to buy.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): I continue to view Amgen as a perpetually undervalued stock. The healthcare sector, and particularly biotechnology sub-sector, having remained at depressed valuations over ongoing uncertainty of potential legislation on prescription drug prices and the future of the Affordable Care Act. Today saw a brief rally for Amgen and peers as several CEOs visited the White House, where they were told to expect a new head of the FDA who will prioritize a quicker drug approval process. Amgen is also a very attractive DGI stock, with the most recent dividend increase bringing the annual payout to $4.60. I would be quite happy to get Amgen at a yield of at least 2.8%, so at current levels it's a buy. The company will also release earnings this Thursday.

What companies are you watching this month? Do you agree with my purchases? Leave a comment below, and thanks for stopping by!

