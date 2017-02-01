Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now - Part VIII: Triple-Net Lease

Since the numbers of eREITs and eREITs' types are far greater than the those of mREITs , each article will focus on different type of eREITs.

Assuming that we are about to see higher rates/yields in 2017, this analysis should provide a good indication how different types of eREITs are expected to perform.

Unlike mREITs that have shown mixed effects, eREITs suppose to react less favorably to periods of increasing rates/yields.

After examining the effects of higher rates/yields periods on mortgage-REITs, it's time to do the same drill with equity-REITs.

Background

Last month, I prepared an analysis regarding the performance of mortgage REITs (REM, MORL), "mREITs" hereinafter, during periods of increasing rates and yields. In total, I've covered 40 names across four different types (of mREITs): Commercial, Residential, Hybrid/Special and Traditional/Agency. The main findings when it comes to mREITs' performance during increasing rate and yield periods were:

While the performance of the sub-groups varied, commercial mREITs - e.g. ARI, LADR, STWD, BXMT (the first three names are part of my A-Team) - have outperformed the other sub-groups.

A few selective names (NRZ, ARI, BXMT, STAR) have continuously and consistently outperformed.

(Side notes: NRZ is one of my top picks and I have recently explained my preference for ARI over BXMT from a risk/reward perspective, at least when it comes to the A-Team purposes).

The mREITs analysis was not only comprehensive, but it also assisted me in arranging my own thoughts and views in regard to both past and future actions that I took/need to take when it comes to various mREITs that I held/hold.

As such, I believe that just as the coverage of mREITs was useful in better understanding the resilience of mREITs to higher rates/yields, it can be beneficial to run the exact same analysis with eREITs. Not only because I believe that mREITs are better positioned than eREITs, but especially since I believe that many eREITs are overvalued and, as a result, I have short positions in more than a handful of those, short positions that are part of my H-Team.

eREITs: A Much Bigger and More Diversified Universe than mREITs

There are ~x6 more eREITs than mREITs. There is also far greater diversification within eREITs' domain than the 4-5 different types of mREITs. As such, it doesn't make sense technically (too long) and fundamentally (too different) to cover the eREITs arena altogether in a single article. Therefore, I'm cutting the eREITs analysis into smaller parts/articles; each part/article focuses on a different type of eREIT.

Before presenting the list of the eREITs that will be part of the analysis, there are few important clarifications that need to be made:

Companies with a market cap <$100 million and/or an <18-month track record were automatically "disqualified." The classification of the groups has been done on a "best effort" basis. In more than a few cases, companies could easily be placed in more than one group. Nonetheless, even in cases where a company fits more than one group, it was placed within the group that most closely characterized it, to my best judgment. When applicable (only for three types of eREITs) and for the purpose of this specific analysis, the $3 billion mark is what distinguishes between large caps (>$3 billion) and small caps (<$3 billion)

Here is the list of all the 120 eREITs that are going to be part of this analysis, sorted alphabetically by their respective tickers:

Ticker Name of corporation Main Classification Sub-Classification ACC American Campus Communities, Inc. Special Education/Campus ADC Agree Realty Corporation Triple Net Lease AHP Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. Hospitality Small-Cap AHT Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Hospitality Small-Cap AIV Apartment Investment and Management Co. Residential/Apartments AKR Acadia Realty Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap AMT American Tower Corp Special Telecommunication APLE Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Hospitality Large-Cap APTS Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Residential/Apartments ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc. Residential/Apartments BRG Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. Residential/Apartments BRX Brixmor Property Group Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap CBL CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap CCI Crown Castle International Corp. Special Telecommunication CCP Care Capital Properties Inc. Healthcare Small-Cap CHCT Community Healthcare Trust Inc. Healthcare Small-Cap CHSP Chesapeake Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap CLDT Chatham Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap CONE CyrusOne Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers COR CoreSite Realty Corp. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Special Energy CPT Camden Property Trust Residential/Apartments CTRE Caretrust REIT Inc. Healthcare Small-Cap CUBE CubeSmart Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage DCT DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Industrial/Commercial DDR DDR Corp. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap DEA Easterly Government Properties Inc. Special Government DFT DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers DOC Physicians Realty Trust Healthcare Small-Cap DRE Duke Realty Corp. Industrial/Commercial DRH DiamondRock Hospitality Company Hospitality Small-Cap EDR Education Realty Trust, Inc. Special Education/Campus EGP Eastgroup Properties Inc. Industrial/Commercial EPR EPR Properties Triple Net Lease EQIX Equinix, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers EQR Equity Residential Residential/Apartments EQY Equity One, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap ESS Essex Property Trust Inc. Residential/Apartments EXR Extra Space Storage, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage FCH FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated Hospitality Small-Cap FCPT Four Corners Property Trust Inc. Triple Net Lease FPI Farmland Partners Inc. Special Agriculture FR First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Industrial/Commercial FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap GGP General Growth Properties Inc. GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Special Gambling GNL Global Net Lease Inc. Triple Net Lease GOOD Gladstone Commercial Corporation Industrial/Commercial GOV Government Properties Income Trust Special Government GPT Gramercy Property Trust Industrial/Commercial HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc Special Clean Energy HCN Welltower Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap HCP HCP, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap HPT Hospitality Properties Trust Hospitality Large-Cap HR Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap HST Host Hotels and Resorts Inc. Hospitality Large-Cap HT Hersha Hospitality Trust Hospitality Small-Cap HTA Healthcare Trust Of America Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap INN Summit Hotel Properties Inc. Hospitality Small-Cap IRET Investors Real Estate Trust Residential/Apartments IRM Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Data Centers & Storage Underground-Storage IRT Independence Realty Trust Inc. Residential/Apartments KIM Kimco Realty Corp. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap KRG Kite Realty Group Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap LAND Gladstone Land Corp. Special Agriculture LHO LaSalle Hotel Properties Hospitality Large-Cap LPT Liberty Property Trust Industrial/Commercial LTC LTC Properties Inc. Healthcare Small-Cap LXP Lexington Realty Trust Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Residential/Apartments MAC Macerich Co. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap MNR Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office MORE Monogram Residential Trust Inc. Residential/Apartments MPW Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap MYCC ClubCorp Holdings Inc. Special Golf courses NHI National Health Investors Inc. Healthcare Small-Cap NNN National Retail Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease NSA National Storage Affiliates Trust Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage O Realty Income Corp Triple Net Lease OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap OLP One Liberty Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office PEB Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Hospitality Small-Cap PEI Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap PLD Prologis Inc. Industrial/Commercial PSA Public Storage Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage PSB PS Business Parks Inc. Industrial/Commercial QTS QTS Realty Trust Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers REG Regency Centers Corp. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap REXR Rexford Industrial Realty Industrial/Commercial RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) Hospitality Large-Cap RLJ RLJ Lodging Trust Hospitality Large-Cap ROIC Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap RPAI Retail Properties of America Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap RPT Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap SBRA Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Healthcare Small-Cap SHO Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Hospitality Large-Cap SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap SNH Senior Housing Properties Trust Healthcare Large-Cap SNR New Senior Investment Group Inc. Healthcare Small-Cap SPG Simon Property Group Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap SRC Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (New) Triple Net Lease SRG Seritage Growth Properties Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap STAG Stag Industrial Inc. Industrial/Commercial STOR Store Capital Corp. Triple Net Lease TCO Taubman Centers, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation Industrial/Commercial UBA Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap UDR UDR, Inc. Residential/Apartments UE Urban Edge Properties Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap UHT Universal Health Realty Income Trust Healthcare Small-Cap VER Vereit Inc. Triple Net Lease VTR Ventas, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap WHLR Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap WPC W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Industrial/Commercial Triple Net Lease WPG Washington Prime Group Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap WRI Weingarten Realty Investors Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap WSR Whitestone REIT Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap XHR Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Hospitality Small-Cap

The 120 eREITs were spread out across 11 different types of eREITs (including three types that were separated into large and small caps due to the large number of companies and/or wide range of market caps within the specific classification).

While, as mentioned above, a few names may belong to more than one type, I believe the above list is both comprehensive and representative; it's a well-balanced, diversified reflection of the eREITs segment as a whole, as well as an accurate focused mixture of names within each type of eREITs.

Methodology

In total, we have 11 sub-groups of eREITs:

Apartments: AIV, APTS, AVB, BRG, CPT, EQR, ESS, IRET, IRT, MAA, MORE, UDR Data-Center and Storage: CONE, COR, CUBE, DFT, DLR, EQIX, EXR, IRM, NSA, PSA, QTS Healthcare Large-Caps: ARE, HCN, HCP, HR, HTA, MPW, OHI, SNH, VTR Healthcare Small-Caps: CCP, CHCT, CTRE, DOC, LTC, NHI, SBRA, SNR, UHT Hospitality Large-Caps: APLE, HPT, HST, LHO, RHP, RLJ, SHO Hospitality Small-Caps: AHP, AHT, CHSP, CLDT, DRH, FCH, HT, INN, PEB, XHR Industrial/Commercial: DCT, DRE, EGP, FR, GOOD, GPT, LPT, PLD, PSB, REXR, STAG, TRNO, WPC Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Caps: BRX, DDR, EQY, FRT, GGP, KIM, MAC, REG, RPAI, SKT, SPG, TCO, WRI Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Caps: AKR, CBL, KRG, PEI, ROIC, RPT, SRG, UBA, UE, WHLR, WPG, WSR Special: ACC, AMT, CCI, CORR, DEA, EDR, FPI, GLPI, GOV, HASI, LAND, MYCC Triple Net Lease: ADC, EPR, FCPT, GNL, LXP, MNR, NNN, O, OLP, SRC, STOR, VER

Over the past five years, we have witnessed three periods of rising rates/yields:

Period I: 4/26/2013-12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015-7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016-12/15/2016

For each type/classification of eREITs, there are three charts that show the performance of the relevant group of companies during the three periods - three charts per group, one chart per period.

Then, the average return for each group during each period was calculated in three different ways:

Average based on all the observations (of all the companies that were publicly traded) during the period.

Average that excludes the best and worst observations that were recorded during the period.

Median or average of the median (if it comprises two observations).

By excluding the best and worst, we "soften" the "bumps" that may occur due to specific/extreme news/events that may have affected a certain company. In other words, we avoid temporary "noise."

After receiving three different averages, I calculated an equal-weighted average for all three averages. By doing so, I believe the data is more reliable and less affected by temporary specific news, events or returns that one or two companies may have gone through the examined period.

Bear in mind that this is a relative drill - an attempt to point out at specific types and names of eREITs that perform more or less favorably during periods of higher rates/yields. Therefore, more than an accurate mathematical-scientific result, I'm mostly interested in presenting the trends and the different performances of various types of eREITs. That way we will be able to draw better conclusions regarding each sub-group's relative strength compared to other sub-groups within the eREITs segment.

Comparisons

Before presenting the charts for the specific eREITs' sub-group that this article is focused on, it's worthwhile taking a closer look at how the main best comparable ETFs have performed during the three periods (of higher rates/yields) that we examine.

Here is how the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), the US Treasury 10-Year and 30-Year yields (UST, TLT, TLH, PST, TBF, TBT) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) performed during the relevant periods:

Period I: 4/26/2013-12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015-7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016-12/15/2016

As we can see, during periods of higher rates/yields, the real estate-related ETFs (VNQ, IYR) performed poorly. That is true in both absolute terms, i.e., negative returns, and relative terms, i.e., outperforming the SPY.

Clearly, this should come as no surprise to anyone. I wrote a couple of times about the relationships between rates/yields to eREITs prices; while the former move was higher, the latter move was lower.

This fact only makes this analysis even more challenging/intriguing, because knowing that eREITs underperform during period of increasing rates/yields, the real question is: Can we find specific names that may strive while most, if not all, of their eREITs peers suffer?

The Importance of a Quick-Smooth Coverage

I intend to publish this 11-part series, covering different sub-groups within the eREITs segment, over the course of two-three weeks max. The idea is to allow for a quick-smooth coverage as well as to provide an(other) important tool/analysis, as early as possible inside the new year.

This may assist readers in taking timely manner and (hopefully) better decisions before we dive (more deeply) into 2017 as a whole, and the month of February specifically.

Why February is so important? Because of two reasons:

1. February is the heart of the earnings season (that follows the end of the calendar year). Most companies, especially those outside of the S&P 500, report their financial results post January.

Similarly, the vast majority of eREITs don't report their earnings during January and, therefore, a timely-manner series would provide something to chew on pre-earnings.

2. Historically, February is the worst-performing month during post-election years:

Source: TradersAlmanac.com

As a matter of fact, February is considered to be the ugliest month of the year even in non-election years. As such, it's no wonder that I'm in a rush to finish as many parts in this series as possible before the flow of eREITs' earnings reports starts.

Most REITs have a sub-IG rating. As a HY-rated segment, yields of REITs suppose to reflect their rating, i.e. (default) risk. I claim(ed) that the current yields that many eREITs offer don't reflect the appropriate levels of risk (not only default) and uncertainty. Putting it differently, eREITs' dividend yields don't trade in tandem with their respective credit-rating.

Take a look at where HY spreads over the past year:

Spource: Bespoke Investment Group

And if you think that IG-rated credits look much better - you're wrong:

In more simple words, current spreads/yields neither reflect the real risks out there nor they are sustainable, on both fundamental and historical perspectives. And in case that I wasn't clear enough before I wish to add that eREITs are no different.

Taking into consideration that January 2017 has seen one of the narrowest ever trading range for the S&P 500, it seems like we have an almost perfect set-up for the market to move sharply from here. Where to? I'll leave that projection to you. Personally, as anyone who read my previous pieces (here and here) knows, I'm very cautious (not a "full-size bear" though!) and my portfolio is structured accordingly. I'm currently running about half a dozen Long-Short themes/strategies simultaneously; perhaps I'll touch upon this in a separate article (following the end of this series), but the main message I wish to deliver is: Be careful and very minded of risk management.

TNL eREITs - Charts and Analysis

Chart 1: TNL eREITs, 4/26/2013-12/27/2013

(*) Please note that this chart contains no data regarding FCPT, GNL, SRC, STOR because these stocks only started to trade and/or went on an IPO after/during the examined period

Average including all observations: -12.01%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -12.09%

Median: -10.84%

Average performance of all three averages: -11.65%

TNL eREITs are having a really bad start, quite as expected if I may add. Being the most-exposed sub-group to rates/yields the 77%+ rise of the UST10Y yield (as presented earlier) couldn't bode well for TNL eREITs.

Not a single name managed to record a positive return and half of the eight-pack posted worse than 14% negative returns. Leading this negative pack are O and NNN; no wonder I really don't like these duo...

Chart 2: TNL eREITs, 1/30/2015-7/3/2015

(*) Please note that this chart contains no data regarding FCPT because this stock only started trading and/or went on an IPO after/during the examined period

(**) Please note that the performance of SRC, -16.5% for the period, has been part of to the below calculations in spite of not being visible through the above chart (The performance can't be seen due to the chart being "too crowded" with data)

Average including all observations: -11.32%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -11.29%

Median: -11.20%

Average performance of all three averages: -11.27%

Just another day... Same old news, same old performances for the TNL eREITs. Seven out of eleven names posted double-digit negative total returns and not a single names managed to post a positive return.

VER, which did quite awful during the first period, is the clear underperformer during the second period. Combining the performances over the two periods shows that VER, NNN and O lost ~1/3 (or more, in the case of VER) of their value!

Chart 3: TNL eREITs, 7/8/2016-12/15/2016

(*) Please note that the performances of SRC and VER for the period, -20% and -20.7% respectively, have been part of to the below calculations in spite of these numbers not being visible through the above chart (The performances can't be seen due to the chart being "too crowded" with data)

Average including all observations: -9.75%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -10.11%

Median: -11.71%

Average performance of all three averages: -10.52%

Finally, we see some green. Not too much - only 1/3 of the pack (four out of twelve names) - but at this point we'll take whatever we can get, don't we?...

One guess which names are the leading under-performers? You got that one right; once again O, VER and NNN are among the worst performers with SRC and STOR - another two names that perform poorly across the board - joining the very disappointing trio this time around.

MNR, LXP, OLP and GNL save the day, even if for just a bit, managing to be the first observations above the zero-line. Not something to talk about but without these four we would end with a "full house" (of negative returns) for the first time in this series of articles.

TNL eREITs - Main Results and Findings

First of all, let's put the data we have gathered from the charts into a table:

Metrics / Period Period I Period II Period III Average per Metrics Regular Average -12.01% -11.32% -9.75% -11.03% Modified Average -12.09% -11.29% -10.11% -11.16% Median -10.84% -11.20% -11.71% -11.25% Average per Period -11.65% -11.27% -10.52% Overall Performance Very Poor Very Poor Very Poor

There are a few conclusions one may draw regarding TNL eREITs out of the data during periods of increasing rates/yields:

Awful performance; simply awful. TNL eREITs have posted (as a group) double-digit negative returns in each and every period of rising rates/yields that we examined. Along this series, this is the first time that we see such a consistently poor performance! Only 4 out 31 observations in total, or only 12.9%, ended with positive returns. All four positive observations were recorded during the last-third period with a mere average return (among these four names) of 3.58%. Not only the sub-group overall performance but also the single components of this group lagged. Five (!) names - NNN, O, SRC, STOR and VER - recorded double-digit negative returns during each and every examined period in which they were trading (In the cases of SRC and STOR we only refer to the last two periods since these stocks weren't trading as of yet during the first period). Not a single name among the TNL eREITs managed to post a positive total return, on average, during the three periods of rising rates/yields. Putting it differently, there are no out-performers here. They all suck big time. Out of the above "miserable five", the three stocks that were trading throughout all three periods of rising rates/yields - i.e. VER, NNN and O - "succeeded" in losing more than half of their value, if we combine the returns they posted along all three periods.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is very easy and very clear:

While I was expecting this sub-group to perform poorly, I didn't imagine that results will be so poor. A double-digit negative return during each and every examined period suggests that TNL eREITs find it really hard, perhaps impossible, to overcome periods of rising rates/yields .

. The sub-group posted negative returns in 27 out of 31 observations; that's an extremely high 87.1% failure rate. Furthermore, 17 out of the 31 observations (or about 54.84%) ended with double-digit negative returns.

Remember my recent "OMG"? Now you understand better where it came from... NNN and O are no doubt in the danger zone and although VER performed even worse than these two - VER at least pays a decent dividend yield (~6.5%) while O and NNN (with ~4.3% each) pay about 1/3 less. That's significant and that might make a difference.

Not even a single name out of the twelve TNL eREITs succeeded in posting a positive return, on average, and five names (NNN, O, SRC, STOR, VER) lost more than 16%, on average. It can't get much worse than that.

There are no out-performers here. Even the names who outperform the sub-group - MNR and OLP - couldn't escape from posting an aggregate negative return greater than 10%. GNL (two periods) and FCPT (one period) lost less than 10% but they weren't actively trading throughout all three periods of rising rates/yields so it's hard to conclude something meaningful from here.

To sum it all up, Triple Net Lease eREITs delivered Triple-Double Net Loss: Three periods = Three double-digit negative return; the exact opposite of the kind of triple-double that makes you an NBA MVP candidate:

Please note that the above are only interim conclusions. Final, decisive conclusions regarding the entire eREITs segment will be drawn only when this 11-part series comes to an end.

Only after analyzing all types of eREITs will we be in a position to better differentiate between right ("resilient eREITs") and wrong ("under-threat eREITs") when it comes to investing in eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields. Bear with me, be patient, and stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI, BXMT, LADR, NRZ, STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are SHORT O, NNN, HR, HTA, DOC, ROIC, EQIX, VTR