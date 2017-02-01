Weaker Dollar Due To Trump-Stressors? Better For The Global Economy!

Equity bulls should thank Donald Trump for the small doses of policy-induced "poison" he has injected so far. Why? Because of the positive effect a weaker dollar - a direct result of his actions - brings to the global ex-US economy. This, of course, goes against the popular belief that a weak dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) is bad for the rest of the world by eroding the competitiveness of US trading partners. However, this belief could not be further from the truth. A weak dollar signifies that global banks have more appetite for risk, expanding the USD-denominated lending to regions across the globe. This supports the global ex-US economy, from advanced to emerging markets, ultimately benefiting investors of US equities as well (NYSEARCA:SPY). The positive financial reverberations of a weak dollar to regions such as Asia Pacific or Middle East, for example, are so strong that can overwhelm the negative effects from a loss in competitiveness due to more expensive local currencies (NYSEARCA:CEW). In a world so heavily depended on USD funding for every kind of activity, from the operation of complex production chains to the facilitation of international trade, US dollar jitters can be the signal for a resurging global business cycle; unless, of course, the world is fed with an overdose of Trump-"stressors".

Weak Dollar? Better For The ex-US World!

Investors in US as well as global equities (NYSEARCA:VEU) should definitely care a lot about where the US dollar is headed, due to its unique ability to signify the global appetite for risk. Why do we care for the appetite for risk? Because the dynamic of the global business cycle rests heavily on the willingness and ability of global banks to take on more risk on their balance sheets, through expanding their USD-denominated credit. However, the tendency of global banks to increase their leverage is negatively correlated with the US dollar. During periods of a weak or trendless dollar, such as the one we are witnessing currently, bank leverage increases, providing more USD funding across the world. This makes the trajectory of the greenback vitally important for the health of the global business cycle, as well as for the support of equity valuations and the extremely tight corporate bond spreads (NYSEARCA:LQD).

In fact, it has been observed that since the Great Financial Crisis the US dollar has been negatively correlated with the average cross-currency basis swap spread, a gauge of the cost of USD funding in markets outside of the US. The cross-currency basis swap spread is the difference between the USD Libor rate and the interest rate implied by FX swaps, i.e. agreements where one party borrows US dollars in exchange for its own currency. When that spread becomes negative the cost of borrowing US dollars through FX swaps is higher than the cost of borrowing dollars in the money market. This gap should not exist in theory, since a global bank could, for instance, lend as many US dollars as needed through FX swaps at a higher price, and borrow them at the lower money market rate, reaping unlimited profits and eventually closing this gap. However, this negative gap has persisted since the onset of the GFC, indicating that global banks were not in a position to take on as much risk as needed to make capital markets work efficiently.

Moreover, every time the US dollar broad index was rising, the average cross-currency basis swap spread of the 10 most important currencies of advanced economies was falling to deeply negative levels. This meant that as the US dollar was appreciating, global banks were becoming less willing to leverage their balance sheets, i.e. less willing to provide USD-denominated funding to the rest of the world. Of course, the opposite held true every time the dollar index was retracing.

Source BIS

Currently, the broad US Dollar Trade Weighted Index, i.e. the value of the greenback against a basket of 26 currencies of the most important US trading partners, is correcting from its highest level in the last fourteen years or so, reached at the end of last year. Should the US dollar remain weak, the rest of the world will benefit from the increased appetite for risk of global banks.

Source: Fed of St. Louis

This can be shown if we consider, for example, the effects of the dollar appreciation trend of the last three years on Asia. Between 2000 and 2013 the growth rate of Asia ex-China exports has been trending closely with the trend of G2 (US and EU) real GDP growth. In other words, when the US and the European economies were doing fine, Asian trade was also doing fine. However, since 2014, when the new appreciation trend of the US dollar began, this strong correlation broke. As is evident from the chart, export growth in Asia collapsed despite the fact that real growth in G2 economies strengthened. The reason behind the lag in Asia's exports and the fallout of global trade in general is the reduced leverage of global banks, i.e. the shrinkage of USD-denominated credit to EM economies (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Source: BIS

Why global banks' appetite for risk has been so sensitive to foreign exchange market conditions since the GFC? Partly because of the ultra-accommodative monetary policies, which flattened the yield curves worldwide and dragged short-term rates to negative territories. This situation weighed on global banks' net interest margins, since their main profit mechanism, i.e. borrowing at low short-term rates and lending at high long-term rates, was impaired. Also, the gradual implementation of Basel III regulatory framework imposed stricter capital adequacy ratios, and forced global banks to step back from excessive risk taking in order to satisfy the new capital requirements. The combination of a new tighter global banking regulation, in the aftermath of the GFC, in accordance with the historically low interest rates shook the banking model to its core; global banks could not take the scale of pre-2008 risks. The new limitations in global banks' balance sheet expansion and the distortions from central banks' excessive money printing gave birth to the strong positive correlation between the costs of USD funding and the value of the USD dollar. That said, it seems that the world is in great need of new forces that can keep the dollar in a relative weak mode, or even better allow banks to take on more leverage.

Reflation and Trump-Phobia

The effects of knee-jerk policy actions by the new US president coupled with the reflationary acceleration of the global business cycle, seem to be able to keep the US dollar relatively calm. Should Trump-"stressors" continue to be of a moderate density such that the US dollar refrains from overshooting, global financial conditions will allow for more risk taking from the part of global banks. This will bring the cost of USD-funding down, facilitating the provision of USD-denominated working capital to EM corporates and exporters with complex and diversified production and supply chains, helping global trade and growth to revive. This increased appetite for risk will be enhanced further in case the reflationary scenario unfolds and the ultra-loose monetary policies begin to unwind. In such a case, global yield curves will steepen much further than they have already done, and net interest margins of global banks will begin to rise.

Also, a weak dollar will strengthen the balance sheets of EM borrowers, since their USD-denominated liabilities will fall with respect to their assets which are denominated in their local currencies. A Chinese oil refinery, for example, could benefit greatly from a weakening US dollar not only because its USD-denominated loans and bonds devalue in yuan terms but also because the price of oil rises. Such strengthening of EM corporate balance sheets, heavily indebted in USD, improves their creditworthiness and makes global banks more willing to lend out.

In fact, a vivid example of such positive financial effects the weak US dollar has on an economy is the recent contrarian rally of Brazilian equities (NYSEARCA:EWZ). Despite the fact that the country experiences one of the biggest recessions and credibility crisis in its modern history, the plummeting of the USDBRL exchange rate (NYSEARCA:BZF) facilitates an unexpected increase in USD funding. This funding more than offsets the negative trade effects of the appreciating real, making the local equity market to soar. In other words, an expansion of USD-denominated credit in Brazil can boost economic activity way beyond the loss from reduced exports. This example demonstrates the overwhelming power of the financial channel of the global foreign exchange market on the world's economies, which if activated on a truly global basis it could bring major relief to equity bulls.

Source: tradingview.com

The new US president has inadvertently activated a phenomenon known to biologists as Hormesis, i.e. the exposure of an organism to small doses of stressors with the aim to make it stronger. Any policy actions like the recent executive orders on immigration, which keep the dollar from skyrocketing, while at the same time do not produce lethal deflationary shocks, can prove to be beneficial for risks assets in general. Donald Trump might not be a biologist, nevertheless there are chances he instinctively keeps the doses of his political "poison" at moderate levels for the "organism" of the global economy. This way, a seemingly perilous situation might prove a winner for everyone. Life is full of surprises. Trump-Hormesis could potentially be one of them.

