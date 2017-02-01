Getting Real On Retailers: Positioning For A Border Tax Non-Event

"I want you to faint. This is what you were meant for"

In my view, the Trump administration will ultimately fail in its push to implement a border tax in its current form. This will create a buying opportunity in the beaten down retail space, which is set to be the hardest hit. In particular, the least exposed, domestically focused retailers such as Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will be worth a look at the right valuation.

Pushing Through the Border Tax Will Be Difficult

The reality is this - taxing at the border is really a blunt tool for a very complicated global problem.

The tax is really a hybrid tariff in disguise and stands to cause excessive dollar strengthening, and inflationary outcomes. And they would be right. The tax, as it stands now, would ultimately force the U.S. consumer to bear some degree of the burden through the pass-through of higher import prices and adjustments in the exchange rate mechanism. Additionally, entire supply chains have been moving offshore for decades, and reversing that process will not only take time but also prove counterproductive to delivering the kinds of jobs needed to drive support for such legislation.

This is important because if Trump chooses the reconciliation method to circumvent opposition hurdles, then the border tax will have to pass the Byrd Rule. The rule essentially deems a 10-year legislation sunset if the underlying reconciliation bill raises the deficit over a 10-year budget window. Violating this rule would result in a scenario similar to the Bush Tax Cuts, which were deemed by the CBO to increase the deficit and sunset after 10 years.

As things stand, the GOP's tax reform plan is built on very lofty economic projections which the CBO will not be convinced by. The Trump administration faces an entirely different problem from prior tax cuts - pushing through a tax reform package which does not swell the deficit. In the spirit of a balanced budget, new tax cuts would also require sacrifices in the form of spending cuts to maintain that stability. Now, considering their hawkish stance on the deficit during the Obama administration, uncertainty remains as to how much deficit expansion congressional Republicans will support.

Border Taxes May Pass but Will Not Be Implemented

A good precedent/analogy of the border adjustment portion of the House tax plan is the ObamaCare Cadillac Tax (an excise tax on insurance plans to help offset the overall cost of ObamaCare). The Cadillac Tax was in actuality, used more as a means to an end i.e. as a tool to pass ObamaCare.

Cue the backdrop to today's border tax which is intended to help pay for a large chunk of Trump's policy candy; e.g. rate reductions, territoriality, 100% expensing, etc. Do the benefits of the border tax outweigh the costs? Unlikely in practice, but it appears to be a necessary evil in the process of passing the border tax legislation. Like the Cadillac Tax, just because the threat of border adjustment exists doesn't mean it will actually happen.

Even if it does get passed, it will probably be in a delayed and much less severe form which may never actually see the light of day. In other words, just because the border tax is passed into law does not actually mean that it will be implemented.

Look To Retailers

If my suspicion rings true and border adjustment gets pushed but not enacted, retailers will be a good buying opportunity. The threat of a border tax has created uncertainty for retail and consumer names from both a tax and FX perspective. Meanwhile, consumer spending may soon suffer as the threat of significant cost inflation looms (assuming a large chunk of the cost increase is passed through).

Here's a little snippet of how retailers have gapped down post the Trump bump.

Here's what's happening right now - analysts and investors are modeling bearish retail EPS assumptions amid the border tax uncertainty. This uncertainty is set to continue until the investing community gets more color on issues such as tax deductions, price elasticity and FX adjustments. On the legislative side, investors are looking for clues as to how much resistance a border tax proposal would face and the probability of its enactment.

Border Taxes Would Destroy Retailers - If Enacted

In the 20% border adjustment scenario that is being proposed, retail names would have to raise prices as soon as they can and hope for fairly inelastic demand. In the meantime, the tax would disrupt the existing supply chain. As many US retailers are net importers, they would suffer a higher tax burden either directly through imports or indirectly through vendors.

In addition, the border tax would also impact the markets through FX adjustments. A 20% border tax would in theory, require a 25% appreciation in the dollar for full offset. This is unlikely to happen in my view. Instead, expect to see a slower rally of around 10-15%. In other words, the tax impact will still be felt by importers, even with USD-denominated contracts.

For the multinational names, there will be little respite for their international segments, which will suffer from dollar strength while domestic gross margins see little benefit as a result of the tax. From a macro perspective, assuming retailers and consumer names do pass on their import costs, this would create an inflationary environment which would disrupt the Fed's hiking plans.

Retailers are at least, enjoying some reprieve as investors price in potential EPS benefits from lower income taxes. Retailers currently pay among the highest tax rates in the US and would benefit from a cut in the statutory corporate tax rate. However, this could well be reversed if border taxes come into play. For instance, analysts over at Morgan Stanley have penciled in a 25% gain from corporate tax reform but the border tax alone threatens to lower EPS by a whopping 165%.

Now, assuming a 20% border tax, price increases will have to be at or greater than the 20% rate for companies to maintain profitability. A 15% price increase for instance, would result in a 21% fall in profitability. However, this is predicated on the assumption of fairly inelastic demand which might not be the case in reality. If so, retailers stand to suffer even bigger losses as a result.

Buy the Least Exposed Retailers

Now, considering the severity of the border tax's impact on EPS projections, I am taking a contrarian view that retailers are worth looking into. To recap, my belief is that not only will the border tax not be offset; it probably will not be implemented.

Nonetheless, retailers seem to have been impacted across the board as the adverse impact is priced in not only at the retailer level but also along the supply chain. In my view, retail names that are relatively more shielded from the border tax impact would be a good play on this theme.

Domestic retailers for instance, off-price retailer Burlington Stores, will be a good play as they are least exposed to the border tax and will thus, be more shielded in an environment where consumers and retailers jostle to take on a lower share of price increases.

BURL's revenues are generated 100% domestically, much like specialty retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD). Other niche retailers like Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) are more exposed as they have a higher degree of international exposure (FL generates 28% of its revenue outside North America). However, it also pays to be cognizant of the supply chain as vendors such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) will be exposed to the border tax and will need to raise wholesale prices significantly to compensate. This will lead to FL and DKS for instance, having to pass through costs to the consumer through price hikes.

Conclusion

The border adjustment component in the proposed tax reform bill will have monumental implications, particularly for retailers. In my view, the border tax might be one too many for Trump to pull off. The tax is a hybrid tariff in disguise and will lead to dollar strengthening, and inflationary outcomes. Even if combined with the other policy proposals, it would still swell the deficit and violate the Byrd Rule.

Thus, I see retailers, which are set to be the hardest hit, as a buying opportunity. In particular, the least exposed, domestically-focused retailers such as BURL will be worth a look at the right valuation. Buyers into this theme should note that the road will be bumpy. Border tax legislation is incredibly disruptive to the entire retail ecosystem and the mere discussion of it will continue to pressure sentiment going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.