Up 24% In 12 Months Singapore Is A Buy

This is the another in a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine Singapore from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the table below shows.

One notices from the list the following items:

Latin American countries head the list; what are they doing right? Euroland countries are lagging in the list. Only three "developed" countries are near the top of the list. The U.S. is green and showing promise, though far down the list. Why?

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

Singapore

Since the start of this series of articles, Singapore has risen from twentieth place to thirteenth. Singapore is moving up the chart and shows a 24% growth rate over the last twelve months. Singapore is on the move right now.

One can find the iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

The Singaporean government has the following to say about its fiscal stance:

The main focus of the Government's expenditure is on the delivery of essential public goods and services to Singaporeans. The Government spends to assure the nation of a secure future. Therefore, key areas of expenditure are on education, public housing, health care and national security. The Government is also committed to building and maintaining world-class economic infrastructure and services. This is evidenced by the fact that development expenditure accounted for around one-third of government expenditure on average over the last three decades.

Singapore's tax policies, although providing the main source of funding for the government, seek to enhance its economic competitiveness and attract foreign investments to Singapore.This combination of fair tax policies and prudent expenditure programs are key reasons for Singapore's successful fiscal policy over the years, which complemented the monetary policy in promoting sustained and non-inflationary economic growth.

As Singapore's fiscal policy is directed primarily at promoting long-term economic growth, rather than cyclical adjustment or distributing income, the Singapore Government has adopted the following principles in its conduct to meet its objective:

The private sector is the engine of growth, and the government's role is to provide a stable and conducive environment for the private sector to thrive; tax and expenditure policies should be justified on microeconomic grounds and focus on supply-side issues, i.e. incentives for saving, investment and enterprise; the counter-cyclical role of fiscal policy is limited, due to high import leakages.

Against the backdrop of such a prudent fiscal policy, Singapore was able to enjoy consistent budget surpluses over the years, which contributed to a high savings rate that allows it to achieve one of the highest investment rates in the world without having to incur foreign debt. High domestic savings have further, in turn, provided Singapore a high level of foreign reserves, which has served to boost investor confidence and provide a buffer against adverse economic shocks.

With this ethos of fiscal rectitude, which extends throughout the public sector, the MAS has been able to focus on its primary goal of ensuring price stability and preserving confidence in the domestic currency through the appropriate management of the S$ exchange rate, without needing to balance this against the requirements of deficit financing.

(Source: Singaporean Government)

The government makes some very positive policy statements and puts investment in health, education, and infrastructure as cornerstones of its platform. It also claims to plan for the long term rather than short term cycles. They certainly appear to have their priorities in the right order.

One thing that worries me though is the statement that it is financing itself from taxes. A government that creates its sovereign currency does not need to tax its citizens to obtain money any more than a corn farmer needs to buy corn from a third party at harvest time. It is the source of the money/corn. This shows a basic misunderstanding of public money and finance.

As with all budgets and plans, there is what is planned to happen, and then there is the reality. The real numbers do the talking, and the Singaporean stock market is moving upwards for a reason.

The near-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the government sector is net adding to the private sector at present.

The longer term government budget picture is shown below.

The chart shows that the government has been a net drain on the private sector for decades. The net drain has been steadily falling and has more recently moved into positive net add territory.

A declining government sector input can only be made good if there is a larger input from the external sector. Otherwise, the private sector must shrink by the exact amount of the net leakage all other things equal.

The value of the budget is important as is shows the money amount being added or drained from the private sector, and this is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows an average drain of about 2000 million SGD per year that has to made good from the external sector if the private sector is not to shrink from the net leakage.

One should note that the Singapore government contributes its net drain from the private sector into a sovereign wealth fund known as Temasek.

Singapore's success is remarkable as it has a tiny land mass, limited natural resource and:

In just a few decades, Singapore has, through nothing more than the skills, energy and determination of its people, built an advanced economy with a strong reserves position. With GIC managing most of the Government's financial assets for the long term, our work secures the financial future of Singapore. We strive to invest well and contribute to the well-being of current and future generations of Singaporeans.

(Source: gic.com.sg/)

So the wealth drained out from the private sector is not lost. Given that Singapore is not selling down a finite resource, such as oil, but rather leveraging off the human energy of its population and fantastic international location this trend can continue in perpetuity.

External Sector

The long term balance of trade position is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that after 2000 Singapore became an export champion making an average of 6000 million SGD per year in export income. This covers the long-term average government sector drain threefold.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the capital flow situation.

The chart indicates that net inflows are adding to the private sector and just about always have. The trend is rising despite the GFC and the "great recession". Imagine how it will be when the rest of the world does recover from the great recession and begin to net grow again.

Foreign direct investment is an important measure not just of inflows but also of international business confidence in a given land. The flows are shown in the chart below.

The chart shows another long term success story of consistent and rising overseas investment. Foreigners are investing in Singapore and expect to profit there, they are voting with their money.

The overall impact of the external sector is reflected in the current account. The current account balance and trend is extremely positive and shows a rising trend even in the face of the great recession.

One can see this trend when one compares GDP with the amount of money in circulation. This is shown in the following two charts:

Note that one is expressed in SGD and the other in USD. When one reconciles the two the amounts balance almost exactly.

One sees that the value of GDP follows the growth of the money supply. There had to be roughly the same amount of money in circulation to enable the transactions that compose GDP to take place. If there is inflation, it is because more money than GDP is in circulation and vice verse.

In deflationary times simply print more money and enhance the general level of education, health and public infrastructure. Singapore deals with its inflation risk by channeling funds out of the private sector and into its wealth fund, and so the flow is not lost.

Taxes are quite low in Singapore, and this encourages people to work and innovate as they get to keep more of what they make.

Sales tax 7%

Income tax 22%

Corporate tax 17%

(Source: Singapore Government)

These are still taxes on effort, though. The next step would be to move taxes from people and onto things that one wants to disincentivise such as pollution, ill health, land hoarding, substance abuse etc.

The land in Singapore is not sold but leased long term which enables the government to recycle the windfall land price gain from public infrastructure and community development back into infrastructure and the community, rather than letting it be privatized into the hands of the financial elite.

Singapore has a very enviable financial position indeed. A model for the rest of the world.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained, for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

Singapore is a buy and is on the move right now.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector for the first time in decades.

The government though not fully understanding and using its monopoly money creation power has a relatively advanced and proactive policy setting and has played a key role in guiding Singapore's continued success over the last few decades.

The external sector is a huge net add to the private sector since the 1980's and has never looked back. This is remarkable given that it has been done largely by leveraging off human effort as opposed to exploiting mineral resources, as is so often the case with external sector success stories. This success story has the potential to be a never ending story as it is based on location and people and not a finite resource.

Overall Singapore ticks the boxes with regard positive flows from both the government and external sectors and this is the reason for its success.

Imagine if a large country like China, Russian, America or the Eurozone had the same policy settings as Singapore. Too many vested interests, not enough vision. What could be achieved?

There is not a lot of choices when one looks for ETF investment access to Singapore. There appears to be only two:

iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: EWS). This one pays a nice dividend.

Aberdeen Singapore Fund Inc (NYSE: SGF). Denominated in USD protects one from currency risk and preserves overall returns.

In the next article, we will take a look at China and why they are doing well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.