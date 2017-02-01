Semafo: Natougou Mining Permit A Game-Changer

The Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) is up over 25% from its 52-week lows, and the majority of the gold producers are no longer on sale. Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) is up 60% from its December lows, B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) is 52% off its December lows, and Richmont Mines (NYSEMKT:RIC) is up 50%. These are what I would consider to be some of the 'best in breed' gold producers, and it's no surprise they have outperformed the others.

In the hopes of scooping up a couple of more miners that have lagged during this move, I have been frantically combing through miners for ones that meet my requirements. While I do like to buy producing assets while they're on sale, I have no interest in buying those that don't check off all my boxes.

Fortunately, there's a couple that are still undervalued for investors with some patience. The one I've chosen to highlight today is a West African gold producer with an outstanding growth profile. There's no reason the company should be lagging some of my 'best in breed' juniors as much as it is, and I intend to explain why below. To avoid confusion, all figures in this article are in US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

You may be asking "what constitutes a best in breed producer?" or wondering how exactly I select these miners? Below are a few criteria that must be met.

Company-wide all-in sustaining cash costs (AISC) under $800/oz

Positive cash flow

A production profile with the potential for significant growth

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) checks all of these boxes, and its Natougou project has the potential to make it an industry leader in cash costs. The company was awarded a mining permit for its advanced stage project last month, and the company's war chest gives Semafo the potential to fund the project internally. This is a huge plus as I am always looking for miners that are able to avoid dilution.

Semafo currently has $282 million, with long-term debt of $60 million. This leaves the company with $222 million, just above the $219 million needed to fund initial capex for Natougou. While this is cutting it a little close if the budget proves to be a little too stringent, I do not see this as being a problem for Semafo. The company is a free cash flow machine and generated cash flow of $112 million for the first nine months of 2016.

Semafo managed to practically steal the Natougou project from Orbis Gold in a depressed gold environment in early 2015. The company paid $139 million (US) for the project, which is world-class by nearly all standards. The project has the ability to produce over 225,000 ounces a year at life of mine AISC of $518/oz. The project is home to nearly 1.3 million ounces of gold at an average grade of over 4 grams per tonne.

These grades are unheard of for open-pit mines, and this can explain the impressive all-in sustaining cash costs projected by the feasibility study. The Natougou takeover is one of the best-valued acquisitions I have seen made in the mining industry over the past decade, and I applaud Semafo for having the foresight to stick their neck out in a tough gold market.

The Natougou mining permit is a game-changer for Semafo, and allows the company to follow through on its expansion plans. Semafo is currently a 230,000 ounce producer, but Natougou gives it the potential to crack the 400,000 ounce per year mark. The below chart provided by the company shows the production profile going forward, displaying the company's road map to becoming a mid-tier producer. As we can see from the below chart, Natougou is expected to achieve commercial production by 2019.

This would increase Semafo's production profile by over 70% while reducing the company's all-in sustaining cash costs. Due to the lower all-in sustaining cash costs at Natougou, Semafo's all-in sustaining cash costs would drop from $750/oz to below $600/oz between 2019 and 2021. This should lead to a massive expansion in margins, and allow Semafo to comfortably fund regional exploration to expand their reserves going forward.

In addition to Mana and Natougou, the company has a third project in its pipeline with very exciting exploration potential. Semafo's Nabanga mine is located nearly 100 kilometers southwest of Natougou and has a resource of 590,000 ounces at 10 grams per tonne gold. These grades are world-class and almost on par with Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) which operates the Yaramoko deposit closer to central Burkina Faso. Semafo intends to continue exploring Nabanga in 2017 in hopes of further delineating the deposit. If the company is successful, this could open up the potential to add a third mine to its arsenal down the road.

I rarely have any interest in African producers but Semafo is in a class of its own. The company is moving towards becoming a 450,000 ounce producer and has the potential to add a third mine after 2020 if its discoveries continue at its Nabanga project. Semafo's operational success has made it an industry leader not only in Africa but worldwide, and Natougou's all-in sustaining cash costs are some of the best in the industry. Roxgold is the only African producer I have endorsed and invested in up until now, but Semafo definitely has lots to offer for investors willing to look at gold producers outside of North America.

How do we know Semafo is undervalued? I've built the below chart to estimate the company's earnings once Natougou comes online. To be as conservative as possible, I have used all-in sustaining cash costs of $420/oz for Natougou's first 3 years of operations, despite the feasibility study projecting AISC of $374/oz. I have also used all-in sustaining cash costs of $750/oz for the Mana mine which is slightly higher than guided all-in sustaining costs. I have then calculated a weighted average for Semafo's all-in sustaining cash costs and arrived at a number of $595/oz.

(Source: Author's Table)

Due to the above table being based on production in 2019, I have used the most conservative gold prices possible, and used many different scenarios. As we can see from the above table, the company should see a fair value of $5.14/share at current gold prices if Natougou comes online without a hitch. While this is 2 years down the road, this represents a 40% increase from current prices. This also assumes that the gold price does not see any appreciation over the next 2 years.

In a worst-case scenario, the company should see a fair value of $2.59 if the price of gold drops to $900/oz. I do not see this occurring, and would be very surprised if gold dropped below $1,050/oz. These figures also give Semafo zero credit for the $240 million in free cash flow it should generate between now and 2019 at its Mana mine. I have chosen to be as conservative as possible with the above table as I prefer to under-promise and over-deliver in my estimates.

Moving to the technicals, we can see that Semafo has broken out of its 2016 downtrend and is building a tight base below the 200-day moving average. I would consider averaging up on my position if the stock can close above its 200-day moving average (yellow line) at $4.14, as this would represent a momentum buy signal for me.

For those that feel they are chasing the stock here, I believe the stock should find support at the 50-day moving average on any dips. The 50-day moving average (blue line) currently sits at $3.28, and has assumed a positive slope as of last week.

I have started a new long position in Semafo at the equivalent of $3.60/share (US), and feel that the company is quite undervalued for investors willing to stay put for a couple of years. The company's growth profile is second to very few, and the transformation over the next 2 years should command a significant re-rating. For full transparency, I have acquired my shares on the Canadian market as the liquidity is much better there.