Valeant Is Very Likely To Widely Beat Earnings Estimates

I believe it is extremely obvious that Valeant (NYSE:VRX) will beat the upcoming 4Q16 earnings numbers. This conclusion is not as a result of their outperformance or particular business model, but rather as a result of their lowered guidance. Investors that follow Valeant will know that VRX lowered their guidance (again) in 3Q16. I believe that, even after modeling for dramatic drug segments decline, Valeant is very likely to beat the earnings estimate of the fourth quarter. Put differently, I believe that management has adopted the classic "under-promise and over-"deliver strategy.

In this analysis I will adjust the EPS for significantly lower drug sales, and lost EPS and revenue as a result of the recently sold assets. Even after being excessively harsh in my judgment in terms of the size of the applied lowered drug sales, I see room for a significant EPS beat. Luckily, the asset sales are not going to have a significant impact on Valeant's earnings ability, so I feel fairly confident being long (calls) Valeant for the earnings report.

As a side note, I'd like to state that I don't know for sure if (or by how much) Valeant's drug sales will decline, so that is why I am modeling for extreme scenarios. This allows me to err on the side of caution.

Earnings per share guidance consensus:

Q1: $1.27

Q2: $1.40

Q3: $1.55

Q4: $1.28

FY: $5.30-$5.50

Important caveat

All EPS figures are adjusted non-GAAP figures. I understand that this is not very relevant for the more fundamental or value focused investor. That is why I would like to explicitly state that this analysis is about whether I think I can profit from a 4Q16 earnings beat or miss and consequently why longer term investors should hold through earnings.

My aim is to construct an options position based on whether I think Valeant will miss or beat estimates. It stands to reason that there is no options 'play' if I believe that Valeant will simply meet earnings estimate. The first thing to understand when attempting this, is to understand what Wall Street is looking at.

Since Wall Street has adopted the non-GAAP adjusted metric of Valeant it would stand to reason that a beat or miss is also dependent on this metric. Long story short: this is a momentum play, not a value play.

Relevance of previous earnings

In order for Valeant to beat their own 4Q16 guidance they will need to earn $1.08 - $1.28 a share in 4Q16. When we look at their previous performance in 2016 we see that this is actually a very doable number. Especially the low end of $1.08, but since that would simply constitute an earnings meet, it is irrelevant. I will be looking at Valeant's ability to significantly beat their guidance of $1.28 per share. The next thing we should notice is that Valeant's non-GAAP EPS has improved significantly since the first quarter of 2016. So if Valeant could perform in line with 3Q16 or even 2Q16 they would significantly outperform their own guidance. I believe this to be very likely.

Dissecting 3Q16

Estimating earnings of a drug conglomerate is trickier than estimating simple businesses like manufacturers. Especially considering the political pressure pharmaceutical companies face. Just recently Trump stated that "Pharma is getting away with murder". The point here is that we need to consider Valeant's pricing methods and the viability of those methods. We also need to look at how their drugs are selling.

Valeant owns many drugs and some of them, Wellbutrin for example, are bringing in significantly less revenue than in previous quarters. Below you'll find a list of the top ten selling diversified products in the U.S.



source

Wellbutrin's quarter over quarter revenue dropped by $15 million or almost 19%. Another drug that catches the eye is Xenazine. They sold almost 17% less Xenazine than in the previous quarter. Finally we have the drug called Isuprel which lost 20% of its revenue in a mere quarter. I will be completely excluding the revenue of these three drugs in light of being conservative. Keep in mind that I said revenue not income. So the effect on EPS is going to be excessively harsh, which I will re-adjust for later on in this analysis.

Here's a chart of the top ten selling products of B+L (Bausch and Lomb) and international products



Source

Most of these products seem to be doing fine. Sure Occuvite + Preservision and PureVision reported lower sales, but the declines in sales, -4.4% and -10.5% respectively, aren't big enough to significantly impact the company's income.

In the last slide concerning drug sales, we'll find the top ten selling branded drugs.



Source

Most investors that follow Valeant know that Xifaxan is the best selling drugs that Valeant owns. It is also the drugs that is said to be able to do a billion + in revenue a year. This seems like a very reasonable assumption when looking at the 3Q16 number of $273 million revenue. The top ten branded products also display some heavy revenue declines. We see the drug Arestin recording a 35% drop in sales in a mere quarter.

If we completely subtract the revenue of the declining products we would need to subtract $65 (Wellbutrin) + $35 (Xenazine) + $30 (Isupril) + $28 (Arestin) = $158 million of the adjusted net income, which came in at $538 million (1.55 adjusted EPS). In other words, if Valeant loses all of the revenue from these products and all else stays constant, it would still report and EPS of $1.09 per share. This opens up room for optimism because a $1.09 EPS would be in line. The next thing we have to do, is look at the margins of the drugs and/or the specific segments the drugs are recorded in. The reason for this is that it is not very likely that Valeant would completely lose all revenue of four of its major drugs (All of these drugs are top ten in their respective areas). Before I do that, I'd like to elaborate a bit more on my method.

Why subtract seemingly random revenues?

I would like to state that it is not common practice to pick out declining segments and just completely discount them as I have done with the four drugs mentioned above. Readers should consider this more as a thought experiment and a worst case scenario.

I can't imagine a Valeant investor that doesn't know about Valeant's widely reported scandal(s) and subsequent decline in revenue and stock price. One need only look at the most recent Seeking Alpha articles (and comments) written on this stock to conclude that some investors are still on the fence as to whether there is still some more pain coming. I personally have found no proof of this. So to silence the doubters I have assumed an excessively harsh stance when estimating Valeant's earnings and income.

A more realistic scenario

A more realistic scenario would be to extrapolate those declines and then multiply it by the net income margin. The weighted average decline in revenue of those four drugs comes in at 23% so the additional revenue decline would be $36 million coming in at $122 million. Management does not provide net income margins per specific drug or even per specific segment so as a proxy I will use the consolidated net income margin which comes in at 21.7%. While these products attributed $34 million to the net income in 3Q16 they will now attribute $26 million, which represents a decline of $8 million or 2 cents a share. Subtracting that from the non-GAAP adjusted EPS we get an EPS of $1.48 in 4Q16 and that is a significant earnings beat of 20 cents a share or 15.6%. Don't bring out the red panties just yet, because we still have work to do.

The asset sale

Valeant recent sold $2.1 billion in assets in two deals. L'Oreal SA bought three skin-care brands: CerAve, AcneFree and Ambi with a combined annual sales of $168 million. In the second deal they sold Provenge, the number 2 top product in the branded segment, to a Chinese company named Sanpower Group. Provenge's annual sales come in at $308 million. This figure is extrapolated from the above $77 million a quarter 3Q16 number and multiplied by four (quarters).

Valeant will be losing $476 million in annual revenue or $119 million revenue a quarter. Again, to my regret, I have not been able to find net income margins per drug as Valeant does not provide them. So I will be extracting a consolidated net income margin which comes in at $26 million or $8 cents a share.

Conclusion

After reasonably adjusting for declining product sales and the asset sales I find reason to believe to subtract $10 cents a share from the 3Q16 EPS which means that, according to my best guess, Valeant will be earning $1.45 per share in 4Q16. This number is significantly higher than the guided $1.08 to $1.28 cents a share. I believe that current shareholders have a good basis to hold the stock through earnings and that speculators like myself should start to assess whether there are viable options to be purchased.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VRX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.