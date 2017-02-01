Two 10%+ Dividend Increases Expected In The First Half Of February

My regular followers know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Among the stocks that I track, I expect 15 of them to announce increases in the first half of February. Before I give you my predictions for these increases, let's take a look at how well I did with my January predictions.

I had expected 13 companies to announce increases. One of the companies deferred their announcement to early February. Of the remaining 12, I accurately predicted 6, underestimated 4 and overestimated 2 of them based on their recent growth histories. You can see the original article here.

I did miss two dividend increases in January. Monthly dividend payer Realty Income (NYSE:O) increased its annual payout by 4.0% to $2.53 and consumer products manufacturer Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its 45th year of dividend growth, by 5.4% to an annualized $3.88.

Normally, I would wait until the end of the month to release my predictions. However, because there are so many companies that I track that will announce increases (29 in total), I decided to break the predictions up into two separate articles. This article will cover the increases expected in the first half of February. Before I get to my predictions for the first half of February, here's the summaries of the 12 companies that announced increases in January:

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Prediction: 12.5 - 20.8% increase to $0.27 - $0.29

Actual: 16.7% increase to $0.28

Forward yield: 1.15%

The water heater manufacturer didn't disappoint with its 25th year of dividend growth and 7th straight year of double digit payout increases. In addition, A. O. Smith executed a 2-for-1 stock split last September.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Prediction: 1.2 - 2.4% increase to $1.70 - $1.72

Actual: 6.0% increase to $1.78

Forward yield: 2.84%

Black Hills is the first of several utilities that surprised me with their higher than expected dividend increase. In spite of a 7% drop in earnings so far this year, the natural gas and electricity supplier's increase is more than twice the company's 5-year average of less than 3%.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Prediction: 5.6 - 8.5% increase to $0.75 - $0.77

Actual: Deferred to early February

It looks like Church & Dwight will announce its 21st year of dividend increases when they report earnings on February 7th. I'm sticking with my prediction.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prediction: 2.1 - 4.2% increase to $1.96 - $2.00

Actual: 4.2% increase to $2.00

Forward yield: 2.83%

The insurer's 56th year of dividend growth brings an increase close to the company's 5-year average of 4.35%.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Prediction: 0.7 - 2.2% increase to $0.695 - $0.705

Actual: 4.3% increase to $0.72

Forward yield: 2.09%

Like Black Hills, California Water Service Group's increase was about twice the company's 5-year growth rate. This is the water utility's 50th year of dividend growth.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Prediction: 1.5 - 3.0% increase to $2.72 - $2.76

Actual: 3.0% increase to $2.76

Forward yield: 3.71%

The 3% payout increase for this electric utility is slightly higher than the 5-year average of 2.2%. This is Con Ed's 43rd year of dividend growth.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prediction: 5.0 - 6.7% increase to $1.26 - $1.28

Actual: 6.7% increase to $1.28

Forward yield: 2.53%

The supplier of manufacturing tools hit the high end of my expectations. The increase (Fastenal's 19th straight year) is in line with last year's 7% increase.

J. B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Prediction: 6.8 - 11.3% increase to $0.94 - $0.98

Actual: 4.5% increase to $0.92

Forward yield: 0.93%

I had expected the transportation and logistics company to grow its dividend in line with the 5-year average. Unfortunately, they missed my expectations; the increase is in line with the last two years' growth.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC)

Prediction: 4.7 - 7.8% increase to $1.34 - $1.38

Actual: 3.0% increase to $1.32

Forward yield: 2.09%

I had expected a slightly higher increase from Linear Technology, but it looks like the company decided to take the conservative approach with the impending acquisition by Analog Devices. The acquisition should close in the next few months and Analog Devices should announce its next dividend increase in February.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Prediction: 2.7 - 4.5% increase to $2.26 - $2.30

Actual: 5.5% increase to $2.32

Forward yield: 2.76%

I had expected that the earnings slowdown would impact Polaris' dividend growth, but I overestimated the impact it would have. This is the recreational vehicle manufacturer's 22 year of increasing dividends.

Praxair (NYSE:PX)

Prediction: 4.0 - 6.0% increase to $3.12 - $3.18

Actual: 5.0% increase to $3.15

Forward yield: 2.66%

I nailed this year's payout increase for the specialty chemical company. Praxair has grown its dividend every year since being spun off from Union Carbide 25 years ago, putting it on track to join the Dividend Aristocrats at the beginning of 2018.

SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW)

Prediction: 2.5 - 4.9% increase to $0.83 - $0.85

Actual: 7.4% increase to $0.87

Forward yield: 1.74%

This is the third utility company that surprised me with its 50th year of dividend growth. SJW's increase this year is double that of each of the last 5 years.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prediction: 9.7 - 13.9% increase to $1.58 - $1.64

Actual: 13.9% increase to $1.64

Forward yield: 1.36%

Despite a high debt load, S&P Global rewarded investors with an increase in the payout of nearly double the company's 5-year average of 7.6%. This is S&P Global's 44th year of dividend growth.

Expected Dividend Increases for the 1st Half of February

Here are my predictions for the 15 dividend increases I expect in the first half of February:

Analog Devices (NYSE:ADI)

Analog Devices, a dividend grower for the last 13 years, is in the process of acquiring high-yield Dividend Aristocrat Linear Technology. Once the acquisition is complete, it should make Analog an even more powerful dividend grower than it currently is. Analog has compounded dividends by about 11% annually over the last 10 years, although last year's increase was only 5%. The downward pressure on the dividend increase is still there, as Analog Devices reported full year adjusted earnings for fiscal 2016 of $3.07, down 3.2% from fiscal 2015.

Although the company's debt-to-equity ratio of 34% is modest, I believe Analog Devices' 14th year of dividend growth will be modest.

Prediction: 4.8 - 6.7% increase to $1.76 - $1.80.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.35 - 2.40%

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Agrichemical company Archer Daniels recently reported EPS of $1.44 over the first 3 quarters of the year, down from $1.80 in the same period last year. This was mainly due to the first half of the year - 3rd quarter EPS was flat year-over-year. If the 4th quarter holds up year-over-year, full year EPS will have fallen to about $2.00 from $2.60. With a current dividend of $1.20, this implies a payout ratio of 60% - not in the danger zone yet, but still higher than Archer Daniels has usually paid out. This should drive a smaller dividend increase for Archer Daniels' 56th year of growth, far lower than the 5-year average of 12.9%.

Prediction: 5.0 - 8.3% increase to $1.26 - $1.30.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.85 - 2.94%

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS)

Bemis Company supplies packaging for a variety of industries, including food, healthcare and consumer products. Bemis has grown dividends for 33 years, but only by 4 cents a share over each of the last 6 years. Things may be looking up for Bemis shareholders, as the company grew adjusted EPS by 5.5% in 2016 and is projecting an 8.6% increase in 2017. I'll leave open the possibility of a slightly higher than normal payout increase.

Prediction: 3.4 - 5.2% increase to $1.20 - $1.22.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.46 - 2.50%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy is the largest energy utility in the Northeastern United States and is guiding full year EPS to between $2.90 and $3.05, up 5.7% from last year's $2.81. This is consistent with the company's objective of growing long-term earnings and dividends by 5 - 7% annually. For its 19th year of growth, the company is poised to build on 2016's 6.6% increase.

Prediction: 5.1 - 7.3% increase to $1.87 - $1.91.

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.38 - 3.45%

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Properties has knocked it out of the park over the last two years, growing its dividend more than 25% over that time. The California-based REIT is guiding earnings growth for 2016 to more than 13% over 2015's numbers, setting Essex up to announce its 3rd straight year of double-digit increases. This will be Essex's 23rd year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 10.9 - 14.1% increase to $7.10 - $7.30.

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.17 - 3.25%

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

The distributor of auto and industrial parts should announce its 61st year of dividend growth in mid-February. Historically, the company averages dividend growth of 7 - 8% annually, but that is in jeopardy this year. Genuine Parts recently reduced full year earnings guidance to between $4.55 - $4.60, down 15 cents from the previous guidance. Last year's EPS was $4.63, so the current guidance is a drop of 1 - 2%. On the bright side, Genuine Parts has a low level of debt and, at about 55%, the payout ratio is modest. I'm still looking at an increase below the historical average.

Prediction: 2.7 - 5.7% increase to $2.68 - $2.76.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.77 - 2.85%

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry Associates provides business services for the financial services industries, including small and mid-size banks. The company has an outstanding record of dividend growth, averaging more than 17% annually for the last decade. This is poised to continue as fiscal year 2016 EPS were up more than 20% and 1st quarter 2017 EPS are up more than 23% year-over-year. Jack Henry's 14th year of dividend growth will be another good one, in line with the historical average.

Prediction: 14.2 - 21.4% increase to $1.28 - $1.36.

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.43 - 1.51%

3M (NYSE:MMM)

Year after year, decade after decade, 3M continues to grow its business and earnings and, with it, its dividend payout. 2017 will be 3M's 58th year of dividend growth. The company recently reported full year EPS growth of 7.7% in 2016, powered by its Industrial segment, and guided 2017's EPS growth to between 3.6% and 7.8%.

With a current dividend of $4.44, 3M's current payout ratio is a modest 54%. Over the last 5 years, 3M has compounded dividends at 15%, but with the mid-to-high single-digit increases this year and last year, I expect 3M to announce a dividend increase slightly smaller than the 10-year average of 9%.

Prediction: 4.5% - 8.1% increase to $4.64 - $4.80.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.65 - 2.75%

Next Era Energy (NYSE:NEE)

The utility company recently reported 2016 full year adjusted EPS of $6.19, an increase of 8.4% from 2015. Furthermore, Next Era is guiding 2017 EPS to between $6.35 and $6.85 and growing between 6 - 8% per year through 2020.

This earnings growth is slightly slower than Next Era's 10-year dividend growth rate of 8.8% and we should see dividend growth in line with the earnings growth. For the company's 23rd year of dividend growth, I expect an increase lower than last year's 13% jump to $3.48 per share.

Prediction: 6.9 - 9.2% increase to $3.72 - $3.80.

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.01 - 3.07%

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin sells beauty products via a multi-level marketing operation. In 2014, the company experienced problems with the Chinese Government, which caused dividend growth to drop sharply in 2015. Since then, Nu Skin has increased its payout by only 2 cents a year.

Nu Skin issued full year guidance for 2016 of between $3.10 - $3.25 per share, roughly flat from the prior year. With a current dividend of $1.42, the company has an expected payout ratio of 45%. Despite the modest payout ratio flat revenues means that I expect to see another year of slow dividend growth.

Prediction: 1.4 - 2.8% increase to $1.44 - $1.46.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.78 - 2.81%

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor provides logistical services and supplies to healthcare customers around the world. Up until 2012, the company has a history of double-digit dividend growth but since then, dividend growth has slowed dramatically - the last two year's dividend increases were less than 1% each.

Owens & Minor is guiding full year adjusted EPS to between $2.00 and $2.05, only slightly higher than 2015's $2.00 per share. Given the slight earnings growth, I'm looking at Owens & Minor's 20th annual dividend increase to be at the same level of the last two years.

Prediction: 1.0 - 2.0% increase to $1.03 - $1.04.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.87 - 2.90%

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

The soft drink and snack company currently pays a dividend of $2.96, giving the company a payout ratio of 65% against 2015's full year EPS of $4.57. PepsiCo is guiding 2016's EPS to $4.78, an increase of roughly 5%. PepsiCo sports a heavy debt load of 230% debt-to-equity. I believe PepsiCo's debt load and moderately high payout ratio will limit this year's dividend increase to below the 5-year average of 7.9%.

Prediction: 3.4 - 5.4% increase to $3.06 - $3.12.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.95 - 3.01%

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO)

Perrigo, manufacturer of generic and private label medicines and nutritional products, will begin its 15th year of increasing dividends in February. The company has an excellent record of dividend growth, with 5 and 10-year growth rates above 12%. However, Perrigo just guided full year adjusted EPS to between $6.85 - $7.15, down about 8% from 2015's $7.59. Furthermore, the company also took a reduction in goodwill, resulting in guidance for full year GAAP EPS of a loss of between -$9.04 and - $9.34. While the debt load is not terribly high, the drop in adjusted earnings will likely limit Perrigo's 15th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 6.9% - 10.3% increase to $0.62 - $0.64.

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.81 - 0.84%

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters provides news and information to financial professionals worldwide. Over the first 3 quarters of the year, GAAP EPS is up 8.8% to 99 cents and adjusted EPS is up 18.5% year-over-year to $1.47. In the 3rd quarter earnings report, the company stated that it would be recording a $200 - $250 million charge (27 - 34 cents/share) in the 4th quarter for business improvements and restructuring. The company has slowed its dividend growth rate since 2012, resulting in a 5-year average of less than 2%. Given this recent history and the 4th quarter charge, I don't expect an increase in the growth rate.

Prediction: 1.5 - 2.9% increase to $1.38 - $1.40.

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.08 - 3.12%

WGL, Inc. (NYSE:WGL)

Back in November, WGL announced adjusted EPS of $3.27 for 2016 and provided guidance for 2017 of EPS between $3.30 - $3.50. Since then, the company has agreed to be acquired by Canadian gas utility AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF). I do expect WGL will announce its 41st - and final - annual dividend increase in February, roughly in line with the 5-year growth average of 4.6%.

Prediction: 3.6 - 5.6% increase to $2.02 - $2.06.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.47 - 2.51%

If you enjoyed this article and would like to find out how my predictions turn out in mid - February, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am currently long AOS and may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.