Lundin Petroleum's (LNDNF) CEO Alex Schneiter on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mike Nicholson

Okay, so a very good morning to everyone, and welcome to Lundin Petroleum's Year-End Results and Operations Update Presentation. My name is Mike Nicholson; I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I'm also joined this morning by Alex Schneiter, our Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Hamilton, who heads up our Corporate Communications. I'm going to begin, in the usual fashion, by taking you through the financial results for the full year, and then I'll pass across to Alex and he will give an operations update. It will be a more brief operations update, given that we'll have our full Capital Markets Day on February 13. Of course, at the end of both presentations, you will, of course, have the opportunity to ask questions and we'll take those from the participants joining from the conference call, and you can also send in your questions via email.

So, to begin, for the financial highlights, it's been another very strong performance by Lundin Petroleum. Production for the fourth quarter was at a record high of 83,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And for the year, 72,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, slightly above the midpoint of our revised guidance and just under 5% above the guidance that we gave back in our Capital Markets Day at the beginning of 2016. We did see average Brent prices recover, to a certain extent, in the fourth quarter, just under $50 per barrel, but full-year prices did still remain relatively weak, at just under $44 per barrel. And that was down just under 17% compared with the 2015 average. But Lundin Petroleum continues, on the back of the record high production, to have very low operating costs, and we saw record low cost of operations, down just below $5.40 per barrel in the fourth quarter, and $6.25 per barrel in the full year.

So, notwithstanding the lower average oil prices, the fact that we've had record high production and record low cost of operations, that's put us in a position to generate a cash flow for the full year in excess of $1 billion, an EBITDA in excess of $900 million and our net result, a loss of $499 million, was really largely driven by two non-cash items: an after-tax impairment charge of $540 million, and I'll come back to that later in the presentation. If we turn now and look at the EBITDA comparators with 2015. You can see the transformation in Lundin Petroleum. Our EBITDA numbers were up by 135%, from $385 million to over $900 million. And that was driven really by two large facts: the first was a 125% increase in our production numbers; to a certain extent, offset by a 16.5% fall in oil prices. And our fourth quarter EBITDA number is, again, very strong at $318 million.

Cash flow, as I mentioned in the highlights, was also extremely strong, in excess of $1 billion of cash flow for 2016, and that was a 44% increase on our 2015 numbers. Smaller relatively in percentage terms to the gain we saw in the EBITDA, and that's as a result of the cash tax credit. We had an extra $200 million of cash tax credit coming through in our 2015 numbers on the back of a higher E&A spend, and a 78% tax credit that we received in Norway. And, again, still very strong cash flow generation in the fourth quarter, $343 million. The net result, as I mentioned in the highlights, of $499 million, did narrow the loss from last year, and that was largely impacted by the $550 million non-cash after-tax impairment on our Russia and Malaysian interests. And, in the fourth quarter, in addition to that, I'll come back to that, but we had an additional foreign exchange charge moving through the fourth quarter numbers.

If we turn now and look at the reconciliation of the full-year financial result. We had revenue of just under $1.16 billion, and that was derived from production of 72,600 boe per day. Average oil price, $42.40 per barrel. Against that, we deduct our operating cost of $230 million, as I mentioned, and cost of operations was $6.25, and that gives us a cash margin of $930 million.

From the cash margin, we deduct the non-cash charges for depletion, which is $503 million, exploration costs of $116 million and the pretax impairment charge of $621 million. That gives us a gross result $320 million loss. From that, we have the reversal of the first four-month result from the sale of our Indonesian business, $3.5 million, a G&A expense of $32 million and a financial charge of $203 million. And against that, we have a tax credit of $59 million, and that gives us that net result for the full year of just under $500 million loss.

If you turn now and look at the netback calculations. You can really see the strength in the cash flow generation of Lundin Petroleum. For full year, average Brent price is $43.70 per barrel; we averaged our revenue in line with the Brent price. But as you can see, our base cost of operations, just over $5 per barrel, and when you include project activity in the fourth quarter, under $5.50 per barrel, $6.25 per barrel for the full year. And when we take off production taxes and tariff charges, you can see our all in cash operating costs for the fourth quarter is down to around $6.50 per barrel and $7.80 per barrel for the full year. And that $7.80 per barrel is down around 13% from our Capital Markets Day guidance at the beginning of the year, and it's down a remarkable 33% compared with our unit cash operating cost for full year 2015.

When we look at the, take off the inventory movements and other charges, that gives us a cash margin netback for the full year of $35 per barrel. We're still in a cash tax credit position on the back of investing in our growth projects in Norway, that's $3 per barrel for the full year, which gives us an operating cash flow netback of just over $38 per barrel. So significant cash flow generation, $38 per barrel even when oil prices are below $44. And when we look at the EBITDA netbacks and we take off the G&A charge from the cash margin netback, we have just under $34 per barrel. So very, very strong cash flow generation in this transformational year for the Company.

And you can see on this next slide, this shows the phasing of our cost of operations across the quarters. The yellow line on the bottom of the chart is our base cost of operations. The red line includes our one off project activity and you can see through the year the impact of the ramp-up in our production in the second half of the year, which has been supplemented by the additional acquisition of our 15% interest in the Edvard Grieg field.

And you can see our all-in cost of operation, below $5.50 per barrel in the second half. In total for the full year, we averaged, including project activity, $6.25 per barrel and that's an improvement on the updated guidance that we gave of $6.50 in our third quarter results presentation. And we'll be giving forward looking guidance in our Capital Markets Day on February 13, but expect to see a favorable trend continue.

Turning to our exploration costs. We did expense exploration costs in relation to the Neiden well. During the fourth quarter the pre-tax charge was just over $40 million but, of course, we do benefit in Norway from a full 78% tax credit against those costs, so the after-tax charge for the fourth quarter, including other items, was $11 million. For the full year, the after-tax charge was just over $36 million.

And we announced on January 19 that we took the decision to impair two of our gas interests in Malaysia. Those are held in gas holding areas at offshore Sabah and offshore Peninsular Malaysia. We continue to see weakness in gas prices, so we took the prudent decision to write off the carrying values for those assets, a $126 million after tax. And also in Russia, given the dominance and the transformational growth in Norway, given that this is non-core, we also took the decision to write down the remaining carrying value in our Russian interests. So the after-tax impact there was $423 million, giving an after-tax total charge of $549 million, but, of course, those are non-cash items.

If we turn now and look at the G&A and financial items. Our fourth quarter G&A came in at just under $11 million, under $32 million for the full year. Net financial items, again, we’ve seen movements in the NOK to the US dollar rate dominate our foreign exchange line. We saw a weakness in the NOK during the fourth quarter. It weakened from a rate of NOK8.05 per $1 to NOK8.62 so that drove a foreign exchange charge in the fourth quarter at just under $216 million. But what we’ve seen for the full year, the NOK started the year at just over NOK8.8 to $1 compared with the NOK8.62 year-end rate, so a slight gain was recorded in our full-year numbers.

Interest expense for the full year was just over $137 million and in addition to that, we have capitalized interest of $23.4 million. And then when we add on our loan commitment fees and other items, the total financial charge for the full year was $203 million. As I mentioned, Lundin Petroleum is still in a non-cash taxpaying position, so we have a tax credit coming through in the fourth quarter, $2 per barrel, and a deferred tax credit coming through on the back of a deferred tax credit against impairments that we had in Russia. So we have a $3 tax credit coming through in the fourth quarter; a $2.23 credit for the full year.

This next slide shows the reconciliation and the movement in our net debt position through 2016. We started the year with an opening net debt of just under $3.8 billion. We generated cash just in excess of $1 billion. And against that, we funded our development expenditures of just under $900 million, E&A cost of $158 million and G&A and financial items of $327 million and $23 million respectively. And with a positive working capital movement of $105 million that gives us a closing net debt position of $4.05 billion.

And this next slide shows the liquidity and the spare headroom that Lundin Petroleum has and a very, very strong financial position. You will recall that we took the decision to refinance our credit facilities at the beginning of last year with a fully committed $5 billion facility underwritten by 28 international banks. When you look at that compared with our net debt position, $4.05 billion, and also the fact that we have a $77 million cash tax credit, which is due to be repaid at the end of this year on the back of our E&A spend of last year, it means that we still have close to $1 billion of spare liquidity headroom. So, essentially, we haven't used a penny of that spare liquidity headroom that we reported at the end of our third quarter numbers. And that's impressive given that oil prices average below $50 per barrel Brent.

This is my final slide which just shows an update on our hedging position, that we haven't changed any of our NOK hedges since we spoke in our third quarter results. So, currently, we have outstanding $1.05 billion hedged at an average NOK rate of $8.26 per $1. And we did implement some additional interest rate hedges, mainly in 2018 and 2019, to lock in the U.S. dollar, a floating LIBOR rate and the mark to market on those new hedges that we put in place is just above $17 million since those were implemented during the fourth quarter.

So that concludes my part of the presentation. I'll now hand across to Alex who'll take you through the operations update. Thank you very much.

Alex Schneiter

Thank you, Mike, and very pleased to be here this morning. And, actually, also very pleased with the results of the Company for 2016. So, let me start right away, first of all with the highlights for 2016. As Mike already mentioned, our full year production, over 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That was a record production year for Lundin Petroleum and that was actually 125% increase when you compare the same number for 2015. And obviously, that on the back of Edvard Grieg. Q4, also very strong and another record production, with over 83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And again, due also all our assets performing very well and, of course, led by Edvard Grieg performance.

Operating efficiency, very much the same story. Our full year 2016 cash operating costs are at a record low, below $8 at $7.80 barrels of oil equivalent. That is a 33% decrease compared to 2015. And again, very much led by excellent performance from our three major producing assets, Edvard Grieg, Alvheim and Bertam in Malaysia, with an uptime of 97%.

Reserves and resources has been also a very good story in 2016. We've seen our reserves increasing by 55 million barrels of oil equivalent. We are today on a proven plus probable reserves at 743. This is led by revision mainly on Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg. And we all know, and I'll show you later, that particularly in Edvard Grieg, we feel there is certainly room for more reserves increases as we move into 2017. We have a replacement ratio for 2016 of over 200% and a reserves production ratio of 28 years. On the exploration and appraisal, we've been very active. We've completed the Alta appraisal successfully. Results were given last year. We also made a discovery, Neiden, albeit it was smaller than what we anticipated but, nevertheless, proved that the petroleum system works and extends this to the north. So, in that terms, it's very good news for the prospectivity in the Loppa High. And we will be active, we will be drilling eight exploration and appraisal wells in Norway in 2017.

This slide, really it's a successful organic growth story. It's the success of the ability to move resources into reserves. And what you see in this chart is really the result of that successful strategy. Today, production has more than increased by more than 100%, from 2015 to 2016, on the back of discoveries made in 2007 and late in 2010, of production reaching record highs over 80,000. And we do know that that production on the back of Johan Sverdrup will continue to grow and exceed 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the time Johan Sverdrup comes on stream. Same on the cost of operations. Mike presented the cost, just above $5. And as we grow on our production, those costs will continue to come down. So phenomenal growth and phenomenal value creation.

On the production side, as mentioned, 2016 has been a record production with over 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, led very much by great performance of all our assets, and Edvard Grieg in particular. Q4 we mentioned, also very high production. And I think what I would like to highlight in this slide is that quarter after quarter, we have been either above the upper range of the guidance or at the midpoint of the guidance. So we have delivered exactly or better than what we guided back in January 2016. Of course, this performance is because of the excellent work our teams are doing on the different assets: Alvheim, operated by Aker BP; Edvard Grieg, in particular; and Bertam with very high uptime.

Let me speak now about our three main assets: Edvard Grieg, Alvheim and, of course, Johan Sverdrup. In Edvard Grieg alone, we produced net in 2016 42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We've actually now reached our plateau production of 100,000 on the back of the fourth producer that came on stream later last year also, a water injection stream and, as I stated before, we're very pleased with the results of both the producers and the injectors, and we know that the field -- all those wells are communicating and performing at or above expectations. We are currently drilling our fifth producer, which we expect to come on stream shortly or soon. And we have planned to drill five developing wells in 2017. That means that by the end of 2017, we will have drilled 10 wells and we will have four remaining wells to drill in the Edvard Grieg, which will continue into 2018.

The big story of Edvard Grieg, of course, has been the efficiency in the production, but it's also the reserves. If you take a step back, when we submitted the plan of development in Edvard Grieg, we submitted it on the basis of 186 million barrels of oil equivalent gross. Today, we are now in excess of 220 million barrels of oil. That's a 20% increase. And what we see is that this number is likely to increase further, and I will show you in the next slides why.

This is an outline of the field. Without getting into too much detail, the latest increase in reserves is very much related to the result of water injection 1 and water injection 2, which you see in the slide, which show that the western flank of the field was uplifted. And also, we had better reservoir quality. That led to the latest reserves increase. The next potential increase is, obviously, with the drilling of an appraisal well in Edvard Grieg, which you see in the slide, that appraisal will prove the extension of the western flank, or uplift to the western flank we've seen on the water injection towards the southwestern part and has the potential to increase, by another 30 million barrels of oil equivalent gross, in the reserves of Edvard Grieg. So, phenomenal. And this is going to happen soon. We've secured the rig and we will be spudding the well towards the end of the first quarter of this year.

In terms of Alvheim, operated by Aker BP, I think, really, it's a field that's been performing very well; I would say, above expectations. The game plan on Alvheim is to continue to drill infill, drilling both on Alvheim and on Volund. And so far, the reason for the success on Alvheim is due to the infill drilling, which has proven to be very successful and given very good results. And this year, we're going to be drilling two full infills on Volund. One is ongoing. And we will see the results by the second half of this year. We will be also drilling an exploration well on Volund that potentially could prove the extension of the Volund model towards the east. Operating costs, also to highlight, very low at $5.1 barrels of oil equivalent. And finally, on the assets. I will only give one slide on Johan Sverdrup. I think we gave you previously quite a detailed slide on the cost.

In summary, I would say that we're very pleased with the execution of Johan Sverdrup. I think Statoil as an operator of this field is doing a brilliant job. Phase 1 of all four platforms is ongoing, well underway. Today, I can firmly say the project is on schedule. We've already completed eight development wells. And as we stated before, due also to the reduction of the costs, our break-even now are at $26 per barrel. We've seen also, as we highlighted previously on the more detailed slides of CapEx, so Phase 1 coming down quite significantly, today at about the tune of 30% compared to when we submitted the plan on development. Phase 1, just to remember, is due to come on first oil by end of 2019; and the Phase 2 concept selection will be this year on the first half of 2017. Johan Sverdrup, 2017 will be the busiest year from an execution point of view.

And as I showed you before, we're still hunting for the elephants and we firmly believe that we have a very strategic position on the southern Barents Sea, particularly where there is really the opportunity to find the next elephant. And perhaps with two slides, we will be giving more information during the Capital Markets Day, but maybe to give you a bit of an introduction.

First of all, the highlights of 2016, as I mentioned. We made a discovery in Neiden and we did a successful appraisal well in Alta, which is moving towards, obviously, we're trying to bring Alta towards a commercial project. 2017, we're going to be very busy. We will be drilling five exploration wells, and out of five, three will be in the southern Barents Sea. Each one with very exciting prospects. The Filicudi is ongoing; Borslev is on the north of the Alta discovery; and the famous Korpfjell to the east, which has the potential of a multibillion barrels find; we'll be also drilling at Volund West, as I showed you before; and Johan Sverdrup.

There will be also an intensive appraisal campaign with two wells in Alta/Gohta and the well in Edvard Grieg, which has the potential to prove another 30 million barrels of oil gross. This is perhaps a really interesting slide. To make it simple, it's quite busy, but this is the southern Barents Sea. You can see three major trends. If we start on the eastern side, where we're drilling Filicudi, that's right on trend with the existing discovery of Johan Castberg which is due to come on, where plan of development is due to be submitted this year.

Filicudi; what is important is to prove that is the petroleum system and the extension from Castberg exists. If that is the case, the whole block in that area has got a phenomenal growth potential because there are so many other structures we can chase. So it's going to be very interesting to see the results of this well. And then, more to the center, or call it the Loppa High trend, we have already the Gohta/Alta discovery. We've already proven that the petroleum system extends up north with Neiden, and we have further drilling in Borslev and also further north. So a lot of growth potential through that trend. And finally, you're moving towards the east where the Korpfjell and Signalhorn prospects are, which are gigantic structures with multibillion barrels potential. So that is an area, in summary, where Lundin Petroleum will be very active and where we see really the next growth phase for the Company.

This is a snapshot of the structure of Korpfjell and if you compare Johan Sverdrup, which has an area closure of 200 square kilometer, and you compare it to Korpfjell, which is close to 800 or over 800 square kilometer, you can realize the potential of such a structure. We will be drilling this in the summer. It will be operated by Statoil so very interesting, obviously, to see the results of the drilling. I'm not going to comment on this. This is on your presentation. It's just the drilling schedule so you have a good idea of when things are taking place.

Finally, if I have to summarize our year, record production for 2016, with over 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and with excellent operation uptime and efficiency. Very much led by Edvard Grieg which, day after day, is exceeding our expectation and performing very well.

In addition of a high production, record low cash operating costs, below $8, this is well below where we guided the market, and that trend will continue as we bring, as production increases.

And also in the reserves, a very good story too, with a replacement ratio over 200%. And as Mike mentioned, we have a very strong financial position, with a liquidity headroom of about $1 billion. And with a few slides but I will be more specific in the Capital Markets Day, certainly, we consider that the organic growth story is alive and very much so, particularly in the southern Barents Sea with very high-impact exploration drilling in 2017.

So this was my last slide, and I think, with that, we open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Brendan Warn from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Brendan Warn

Right. Thank you. Its Brendan Warn from BMO Capital Markets. I appreciate you're wanting to hold back some firstly guidance for Capital Markets Day and some further comments on assets. So I guess the first question is just in terms of, if we just focus on 2017, if you could give us an idea of the production range you’re expecting. You've alluded to, obviously, production growth over the year. And then just second question. You’re coming up to, what is it, Gohta-3, Alta-4 appraisal wells. Can you just step through your thinking around these reservoirs, the time line that's going to take it to move it towards being ready for FID? And just what sort of development concept you're thinking about for that asset please?

Alex Schneiter

Okay, your first question, I think we stated when we made the press release on the reserves that we were going to give the guidance for 2017, just at the Capital Markets or just before the Capital Markets Day, so we stand with that statement. All I can say is that we -- obviously, the important milestone was to reach plateau production at Edvard Grieg and we stated that it was going to be achieved at the end of 2016, and that has been achieved and we’re very pleased with that. And obviously, we will have a full year in 2017, going to 2017, with plateau production in Edvard Grieg. So we will be more specific on guidance at that point.

On your second questions regarding Alta/Gohta. Yes, I mean this year will be an important year because we will be appraising both Alta and Gohta. And that will take most of the 2017. And the following year in 2018, we’re planning actually to do long-term tests on both structures, but we will be giving more details on the Capital Markets Day and at that time, we’ll be more specific on the timing. So we are still in an appraisal stage so it’s too early to give more news, particularly on concept.

All I can add is if you look at Castberg, which is ahead of us, they are likely going to submit a plan of development this year, and their scenario, from what I can see, is going to be a standalone FPSO, so that’s an example of the type of concept selection you can make. But it's early time for us to be specific now.

Brendan Warn

Thank you, Alex.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rafal Gutaj of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Rafal Gutaj

Yes, good morning gents. First one on Edvard Grieg. Now that Ivar Aasen is connected up, I wondered if you could give us an idea of the peak production rates you’ve had through the facility. And what your latest thoughts on stretching or testing production capacity there were. And then second I was hoping you can give us a bit more color on the Filicudi appraisal well. I was just interested to know where that is in relation to the original exploration wellbore. Is it targeting the same 284 million barrel predrill resource or is it a step out? And then is the new resource range you've given of 300 million to 700 million barrels gross for Filicudi based on new confidence you've gained out of the exploration well or is that based on something else? That's it. Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Okay, your first question related to Ivar Aasen. Well, my first statement is that we're very pleased with how things have taken place. Ivar Aasen, now it's in production and we are providing a certain amount of services to Ivar Aasen and that's going very well. Very pleased with the operations. In terms of your peak rates. As I stated for Edvard Grieg, I'm not going to comment specifically on Ivar Aasen, but for Edvard Grieg, it was important that we came on board with a fourth producer which allowed to then reach the plateau production. So that has happened, so also pleased with that.

Now, going forward, you mentioned the capacity. That's correct. We are now producing at design capacity and we are its early days to give you more than that. And of course, in the coming weeks, we will be testing the real capacity of the field and we're pretty much busy to do this as we speak. So that's regarding Ivar Aasen and Edvard Grieg. When it comes to Filicudi, there's not much I can say. I cannot say more than what is now in the public domain. We're anticipating to issue a press release likely just before the Capital Markets Day. At that point, we will be able to give there will be a lot more information. You mentioned, that's correct, we currently sidetracking the well. But I cannot really comment further than that. So we'll have to wait until just the Capital Markets Day to give you more results.

Rafal Gutaj

Okay. And just finally on that resource number or the range that you've given in your presentation. I guess that's a new number. Where has that come from?

Alex Schneiter

The 300 million now, I don't have in front of me. That's the total number. I think you're quoting the 300 million to 600 million, 700 million. That must be the total number for what we're targeting in 2017 with our exploration well. It's not just Filicudi.

Rafal Gutaj

Right, yes, including Filicudi up 200 million and well, it's 280 odd million?

Alex Schneiter

Yes. I think what I would like to highlight in Filicudi also, the important thing is really to prove the petroleum system from Castberg down into our block. Because that whole area has got a lot of follow up, so the key is really to prove that there is a obviously, it's to make a discovery and then from there, we can really build up something that could be very interesting. But it's early days and we have to wait the results. But that should be coming soon and before the Capital Markets Day.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Alsford from Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Michael Alsford

So a couple of questions from me, if I could. So firstly, could you give some indication on what your cash break even is for 2017, based on the CapEx guidance you've provided which is, what, $1.3 billion? That's the first question. And then secondly, just on Southeast Asia. So, obviously, you wrote down the gas assets in Malaysia, limited capital going into the business in 2017, obviously, becoming less and less relevant to the wider Group. So, I just wondered if you could give an update as to what you're thinking there for that business going forwards. They were my two questions. Thank you.

Mike Nicholson

Okay. Yes, Michael, I'll take the first question on cash break even. Again, we'll be giving all of our guidance, as we normally do, at the Capital Markets Day, of a range of different oil prices in terms of the cash generation of the Company on the back of the production forecast that we give. So it's a little bit early to give that, but as I mentioned in my presentation, if you look at where we were in the fourth quarter, Brent prices averaged just under $50 per barrel and we didn't eat into our $1 billion of liquidity position. So it gives you at least some kind of guidance on where the Company stands around those price levels. But we'll give further guidance at the Capital Markets Day.

Alex Schneiter

Second question, the materiality. You're correct. Lundin Petroleum, if you look at the reserves, the production, over 90% is Norway based. So we make no secret that we look in all the options to see if strategically there's something we can do to delink the Norwegian assets with the rest of the world. That's all I'm going to say at this point. We're looking at all our options. We're looking at it very actively but at this moment, I cannot really say more than that.

Michael Alsford

And maybe just a quick follow-up on Mike's comment. Should I expect, though, that the exploration tax rebate in 2017 should be therefore -- well, should be lower than in 2016? Is that correct?

Mike Nicholson

Yes.

Michael Alsford

So higher oil prices, etc. So that should obviously be -- will mean that you need higher oil prices in fourth quarter numbers to break-even. Is that fair?

Mike Nicholson

No. All I said was Brent prices averaged, yes, around $50 per barrel and we didn't eat into that liquidity position at all, the $1 billion. It's true that the cash tax refund is lower, so it's just below $80 million that we'll receive late 2017, but we'll give full guidance at the Capital Markets Day as we usually do.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Mirzai from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

David Mirzai

First question just on Alta/Gohta. Can you give me a sense as to what these additional appraisal wells this year are trying to establish ahead of further drill and further testing in 2018 please?

Alex Schneiter

I think simplistically, Alta is a big structure so it's simply covering the whole area of Alta and showing that the reservoirs and the structures extends on all direction, east, west, north, east, so -- north, south, sorry. So with the next appraisal well, we're very much trying to reduce the range and cover another part of the structure. And same goes with Gohta. So it's very much just follow-up for the existing discovery and appraisal and covering the old structure.

David Mirzai

And just my second question is again on the Edvard Grieg development. Can you remind me what the overall capacity of your facility is including the Ivar Aasen throughput? And just give me a sense now, have you guys or are you guys willing to give us a sense of what the split in production will be this year or this year going forwards?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, so in terms of the capacity, we're talking about the design capacity and Edvard Grieg, its 100,000 design capacity alone and Ivar Aasen is just above 120,000. So that's the design capacity and we're talking barrels of oil. And as I stated before, now we're testing the actual capacity because we know that usually, in existing facilities, it's not unusual to be able to produce above your design capacity, but its early days. We are currently testing and we will come back later with the results. For the guidance, as I mentioned, this is something we will be giving at the Capital Markets Day.

David Mirzai

Okay, gents. I'll wait for a couple of weeks then. Thanks kindly.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Niki Kouzmanov from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Niki Kouzmanov

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. This is Niki Kouzmanov from Jefferies. Just on Edvard Grieg, everybody has asked, in every single possible way, the same question. But if we don't think about the facility capacity and the Ivar Aasen allocation, how much time do you think the four producers are going to be currently on stream, plus the new one coming shortly can sustain 100,000 barrels a day? Can they, do you think they have the capacity to go above that just in terms of the wells? And then maybe for Mike, one on hedging. I know you guys usually don't hedge the oil price, but keeping in mind that it's Johan Sverdrup's peak year of CapEx, have you thought about hedging some of your production for 2017 to secure some cash flow? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Okay. Now, first of all, what we stated all along is that to reach plateau on Edvard Grieg, that would be reached with a fourth producer which has happened. And we also stated that Edvard Grieg would stay on plateau for a period of two years. Now, two further comments I would like to make is this is based on the design capacity and, of course now, so you've heard from us that there are increased reserves in Edvard Grieg. So with increased reserves, there is really the potential to extend the plateau from beyond the two years, and something we can be more specific at the Capital Markets Day. And then, of course, you're asking about, can we go higher. This is really very much dependent on how much higher we can go beyond the design capacity of the field, or the facilities. And this is something we're going to establish in the coming weeks, month, soon.

Niki Kouzmanov

Okay. So, basically, you feel that the wells could deliver more than that, it's just a question of…

Alex Schneiter

I feel that it's likely, but it's a field it is likely that we can go beyond the design capacity of today. But this is something that we need to establish.

Niki Kouzmanov

Yes, I understand, thank you. Thank you, Alex.

Mike Nicholson

And, Niki, on your hedging question, it's something that we're always discussing and reviewing, but I think you're correct in the sense that we do have CapEx investments on Johan Sverdrup over the next couple of years. But, of course, under the Norwegian fiscal regime for development CapEx, $0.90 in $1 comes back through the tax, so you've kind of got a natural hedge in any event with the Norwegian fiscal regime. As we've mentioned previously, with that $1 billion of spare liquidity headroom, and we look at the long-term liquidity position of the Company, oil prices can drop significantly from current levels and we can still fully fund that project. So there's no decision has been taken right now to implement any hedges, and we have significant liquidity headroom right now, but it's something that we always continue to monitor.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Henrik Madsen from Arctic Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Henrik Madsen

Hello guys. This is Henrik Madsen from Arctic Securities. Three questions if I may. Firstly, in terms of your cost of operations, if you compare your base cost of operations with the cost of operations including projects, it's clear that through 2016, you've had a massive decrease in your projects OpEx. Is that a temporary effect of the timing during 2016? Or is that something we should expect to continue going forward? Secondly, is it possible to give some comments in terms of what the western flank upside potential would be in terms of volume if your 2017 appraisal on Grieg is successful? And finally, I was hoping you could give some more color on the quite now anticipated I guess Korpfjell structure in terms of key risks, possible chances of success, what you're actually targeting in terms of volume, etc. Thank you.

Mike Nicholson

Okay, let me take the first questions on the cost of operations. And you are correct, if you look at the slide that I showed with the phasing of the cost of operations across the quarters, and we have seen that decrease in the second half. And it's been driven by a couple of items. We have seen some lower one-off project costs in both our Brynhild asset and also in our Alvheim asset. So there has been a reduction in absolute levels relative to what we originally budgeted.

But what you're also seeing is really a compression in the second half because, of course, as our Edvard Grieg production, an extra 15% interest, was accounted for following June 30 in the second half, you see on a unit basis the incremental project cost being lower and being compressed. So I would expect to see on a relative basis going forward that to be lower than we've seen in previous years such as 2015.

Alex Schneiter

So back to Edvard Grieg and the western flank. I think it's as I mentioned today, we have a reserve space of in excess of 220 million. The latest reserves increase is based on the results of the water injection 1 and 2 which are located on the western flank of Edvard Grieg but towards the north. That is now crystallized on the reserves you see. The next appraisal very much will prove the southern extension of the western flank; in other words, it will try, obviously, attempt to prove that also towards the southern part of the western flank, there is an uplift and potential additional barrels. And that's quantified to 30 million barrels of oil of gross potential reserves, and that we will know once we drill the well. So that's in addition to the 220 million.

And then the colors of the Korpfjell. I think I hold my thunder because during the Capital Markets Day, we will have a geologist in our team who will be presenting all our prospectively, and I think they're in a much better position than I am.

I think Korpfjell though, what I would like to repeat is that it is a phenomenal opportunity. It's a very large structure, four times the size of Johan Sverdrup, but, of course, we need to drill, we need to drill through the reservoir, and so there are still a lot of question marks that we need to find out. But the work we've done so far certainly, and Statoil is the operator of this area, I would say it's very exciting and it definitely has the potential for multibillion barrels of hydrocarbon resources. So I think I would leave it to that and let our people present this in more detail during the Capital Markets Day.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Karl Erik Frederiksen from ABG. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Karl Erik Frederiksen

I had a question regarding M&A opportunities and to what extent you will stick to the organic focus. Is it any different kind of triggers that could make you more willing to enter M&A transactions? And if so, what kind of assets would be relevant for you? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Yes, okay. I mean of course, the main strategy for the company is organic growth. I mean

we’ve shown over the years that the ability to grow organically and find barrels that cost below $1 and then moving those barrels into reserves creates tremendous value. And so far, as we believe we can continue to find new resources, that strategy will remain the main strategy of the company. And as I tried to outline, we believe we can do that particularly through the southern Barents Sea.

Now, when it comes to M&A, I would say this is more opportunistic for us. We’ve done M&A. Last year, we've done I think what is an excellent deal, the acquisition of 15% additional interest in Edvard Grieg, when we bought the interest from Statoil. That was strategically very good for the company. It was in an area we control, we operate, and we know today that the asset is performing very well.

So this is the type of deal as a company that we’re going to look at, and particularly when we talk about M&A, it's going to be Norway. So if there are other strategic assets which make sense and are particularly creative, we will be definitely looking, and we're looking very actively because that's a good time to do so. So very much on that strategy.

Karl Erik

Okay. Would it be close to the infrastructure that you already have? Or is it more in general widespread across the continental shelf?

Alex Schneiter

Well, Norway, as a starting point, and then, of course, the first focus will be within areas, strategic areas, so you’re looking at the Utsira High, the Alvheim hub, and then, of course, the southern Barents Sea, so that will be the main focus. But at the end, it's opportunistic. If we feel there's other acquisitions that can be made in Norway which are value creative and they’re not in the main area we operate them, yes, we will be looking at it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Teodor Nilsen from Swedbank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Teodor Nilsen

Good morning. And thanks for taking my questions. I have three questions from me, if I may. Number one on Edvard Grieg. Of course, you had an impressive uptime of 97% last year. Is it too aggressive to assume 97% uptime going forward as well? And then secondly, I notice that over the past few years you, of course, reduced your spending on exploration substantially, but you also reduced a number of exploration wells. So should we interpret this as a minor strategy change, that you will focus less on exploration going forward? And then finally, you previously discussed dividend potential if oil price stays above $60 per barrel. So can you just share your thoughts on that now after we've seen the recent oil price increase? Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Okay, uptime, I think obviously 97% is outstanding. I think when it comes to uptime, I would prefer that we will be more specific during the Capital Markets Day where we will give you all the guidance. So probably that’s where I will stay for now. Your second question in terms of exploration. I don’t think it's exactly true what you said. Yes, we’re spending less. Keep in mind that just as an example, today you're drilling wells, they're also much cheaper. A rig, an offshore, a semisubmersible rig, that used to cost you $500,000 or $600,000 a day, it's costing you now $150,000 or so. So there's a reduction in cost. Secondly, I think in the previous year, because we put all our costs, appraisal and exploration, to the same pool, it was also the overall CapEx looked high because of the Johan Sverdrup appraisal, which was very intensive. So our strategy doesn't change at all, and today, this year, we will be drilling several exploration wells. But perhaps what you can say is that we'll be perhaps focusing more in specific area, or interest within drilling wise will be very much led by the southern Barents Sea, and the Utsira High. But that's not a change of strategy, and in future, particularly if we have success, you may see us accelerating some of the drilling, or do further drilling. So not at all, we're still very much driven and focused on organic growth in exploration.

Mike Nicholson

And, Teodor, on your dividend question, our position doesn't remain unchanged and you rightly highlighted that we've guided before at $60 per barrel. I think what we said was when we see oil prices recover on what we believe is a sustainable basis, above $60 per barrel, that's the point in time at which we could start to pay a dividend before Johan Sverdrup starts up. Clearly, when Johan Sverdrup starts up, then it's a given. So it's a matter of when not if, and $60 is around the level that we've discussed previously, so that doesn't change.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Hosie from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

James Hosie

There's a couple of questions from me. Just first off on your tax loss position in Norway, could you give us an idea of what your unutilized tax loss position is there now and an idea of when you're anticipating carrying cash taxes in Norway at current oil prices? And then just on your debt capacity, is the $1 billion level of liquidity something you want to retain through the Sverdrup development or would you be comfortable with a lower level of headroom? Thanks.

Mike Nicholson

Yes, okay, so I'll take that. On the cash tax question, Jamie, I would say we'll give full guidance on the pools at the Capital Markets Day. At the beginning of January, the amount was $2.3 billion, and the cash value of those tax positions. Obviously, from the fact that we generated a cash tax credit of just below $80 million means that we're still not in a cash tax paying position, and we don't expect to be. Previous guidance was below $53 per barrel before Johan Sverdrup, and we'll give you an update on those numbers at Capital Markets Day. But I don't expect to see material changes from the previous guidance. And if you look at the debt capacity, basically the assets we did refinance our credit facilities at probably one of the toughest times in the market in January last year, where banks were reducing their long term price forecasts. And we were in a positive position that we ran our Johan Sverdrup project as a fully fledged borrowing base asset, and that's allowed us to have borrowing capacity well in excess of the $5 billion limit.

When you look at the spare liquidity headroom that we have now of $1 billion, that hasn't changed, as I mentioned during the presentation, at oil prices of just below $50 per barrel and we've previously guided that even if oil prices fall to $40 per barrel long term, we don't need to use any of that $1 billion of spare liquidity. So I think the company is in excellent financial health with very strong liquidity headroom. So, right now, whilst the capacity of the assets is well in excess of that, we really don't see the need the tap into that for the time being.

James Hosie

So just to follow up then, you're not planning to expand the size of that facility then this year?

Mike Nicholson

Not at this point in time, no.

Operator

As there appear to be no further questions, I return the conference to you.

Maria Hamilton

Thank you very much, and I have no new questions either from the Internet. So I think that concludes this morning's webcast. Thank you, Alex, thank you, Mike; and thank you all for participating this morning. If you have any questions, or any follow-ups, please send an email to us. Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Thank you very much.

Mike Nicholson

Yes, thank you. Thank you very much.

