Should You Own Celgene In 2017? Part 5

There is still sufficient growth opportunity for Otezla in the pre-biologic segment in USA.

Celgene's leading immunology and inflammation drug, Otezla, managed to cross the $1 billion mark within two years after its commercial launch.

In the previous articles of this series, part 1, part 2, part 3, and part 4, I have discussed in detail about the pros and cons of Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) key drugs such as Revlimid, Pomalyst, and Abraxane. The company announced its full-year 2016 results on January 26, 2017.

Not much seems to have changed for Celgene's core oncology business. Growth drivers for Revlimid and Pomalyst continue to be the same as those discussed in the previous articles.

To reduce its over-dependence on oncology revenues, CELG has diversified into immunology and inflammation (I&I) segment. And this strategy seems to have worked really well.

Otezla managed to hit the blockbuster milestone in 2016

On March 21, 2014, Celgene got its first breakthrough in I&I segment when Otezla, an oral selective phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, as a therapy for adult patients suffering with active psoriatic arthritis. FDA further expanded Otezla's label on September 23, 2014, when the drug was approved for patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

These two indications have proved to be major growth drivers for Celgene. With robust demand for the drug in USA, Otezla managed to earn more than $1 billion in 2016, just two years after its commercial launch. And I believe that there is still a long way to go for Otezla.

Here we see that since its launch, Otezla witnessed a demand trend steeper than all other major psoriasis drugs such as Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Enbrel, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Stelara and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira.

Pre-biologic segment continues to offer a strong growth opportunity to Otezla

There are approximately 2.5 million people suffering with moderate-to-severe psoriasis in USA. Currently, only 20% of these patients are being treated. This highlights the scope of future growth opportunity available for Otezla.

Otezla is not a biologic therapy. Yet, it demonstrates high efficacy and promising safety profile. And these characteristics make the drug most suited to capitalize on the opportunity available in the pre-biologic therapy segment for immune-mediated diseases. Biologic therapies are costly and hence both physicians and patients try to opt for other cheaper and effective therapies. Low penetration of biologics in immune-mediated diseases can also prove to be a positive for future revenue growth of Otezla.

So unlike the older times, when psoriasis patients could only opt for TNF inhibitors, today they can choose from multiple treatment options. Otezla is used before the patient tries on biologic TNF inhibitors while drugs such as IL-23, IL-12/23, and IL-17 inhibitors are used post biologic therapy. A wide range of available regimens ensures that psoriasis patients who fail to respond to one therapy can be treated by subsequent option.

More than 90% patients now on Otezla therapy have not used biologics previously. Payers require patients to fail to respond to conventional therapies prior to being prescribed with biologics. This access constraint is not applicable for Otezla. Further, Celgene has been actively contracting with health insurers to expand coverage of Otezla to additional 70 million to 100 million commercial lives in 2017. This contracting activity is expected to significantly improve access for Otezla.

Celgene's pricing and marketing strategy has also played a key role in Otezla's rapid market adoption

Celgene launched Otezla at a price discount of 30% to existing biologic therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The low pricing helped Otezla to penetrate the chronic psoriasis market.

Further, Celgene's targeted direct-to-consumer, or DTC, marketing has also played a significant role in educating and creating awareness among the patients. As patients continue to use this drug repeatedly and comply with the prescribed dosage frequency, Otezla is expected to further strengthen its position in the psoriatic market in USA.

Otezla is being rapidly launched in markets across the world

With Otezla, Celgene has been playing its cards right on all fronts. Before long, the company has been actively expanding markets for Otezla across Europe and Japan.

Otezla was approved in the Japanese market on December 20, 2016, as a psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis therapy much ahead of schedule. Being the first oral psoriasis drug to be approved in the Japanese market last 25 years, Otezla is all set to witness strong revenue growth.

The overall reception for Otezla from multiple European markets has been very encouraging. After positive decision from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, or NICE, Otezla has been marketed in the United Kingdom for psoriasis since December 2016 and for psoriatic arthritis since January 2017. Celgene has also been successful in negotiating favorable reimbursement terms in France. The drug was granted "no initial prescription at hospital" status, which will ensure broader utilization. While launch of Otezla in psoriatic arthritis indication in Italy is under way, Celgene anticipates regulatory approval for the drug in psoriasis indication in 2H17.

Label expansion will further boost Otezla's sales

In addition to psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, Otezla is also being researched in other indications such as scalp psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, and Behcet's disease.

In 2017, Celgene will also be submitting a supplemental new drug application, or sNDA, to seek approval for once-a-daily formulation of the drug. Currently, the Otezla pill has to be consumed twice a day unless the patient also suffers from severe kidney disease. Reduced dosage frequency is expected to improve overall patient compliance and may contribute to making the drug a preferred regimen in psoriatic segment.

Otezla has firmly positioned Celgene's position in the I&I segment. However, investors also have high expectations from another investigational drug, Ozanimod. I will analyze the prospects of Ozanimod and other major investigational drugs in the next article of this series.

