We Just Witnessed The Third Calmest January In History For U.S. Stocks

If nothing else, at least internalize these numbers so you're aware of how truly anomalous this is.

As political risks multiply, let's look back at January and evaluate just how calm US equities were relative to history.

You want to see complacency? I'll show you some complacency.

I've talked a ton about complacency lately.

So have a lot of other commentators and market participants.

What's particularly interesting is the juxtaposition between America's exceedingly non-complacent attitude towards the new administration's Executive Orders and US investors' sleepy approach to equity risk.

True, the first two days of Donald Trump's second week in office were met with some selling and a little stir in the VIX, but as Bloomberg's Richard Breslow put it on Tuesday morning, "the Dow slipped back below 20,000. So what? It was at 19,000 a couple of months ago."

Indeed, as Breslow went on to note, "it closed [Monday] only 70 points above its 21-day moving average."

Nothing to see here, folks. Just the beginning of the end for modern politics as we know it.

Over the past couple of weeks, I've mentioned a few things I think are pretty important when it comes to talking about rampant complacency.

Notably, Europe looks to be pricing political risk more efficiently (and by that I just mean markets across the pond are at least showing some signs of being aware that trouble is brewing) than the US. You can see this in the respective implied volatility term structures.

(Charts: Goldman, Barclays)

I also talked a bit about the history of the VIX and noted - with some amusement - that at least one mystery man/woman is betting and/or hedging "bigly" in near month calls.

Well, now that January is in the books, I thought this was a pretty good time to look back at just how complacent markets were during the first month of the year. Consider the following from Goldman:

S&P 500 realized volatility was 6.5 over the calendar month of January, the 5th lowest January level back to 1929. The VIX closed out January at 12. The average VIX level in January was 11.6, the third lowest for a January in VIX history and the lowest for any calendar month since June 2014 when the VIX dropped to 10.5.

So for those wondering just how calm January really was, the answer is "somewhere between the third and fifth calmest in history."

Sometimes, when you're trying to get a point across, the best way to go about it is to present the simplest possible argument. I think if you consider the two charts from Goldman shown above, and then consider what's going on politically, you'll find yourself in agreement with my contention that risk in the US is mispriced. And markedly so.

Does that mean you need to make like the "mystery buyer" mentioned above and spend ~$33 million buying upside calls on volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX)? Well, no. Especially considering the fact that if you look at various "buckets" (i.e., if you make a histogram), the VIX has spent most of its time between 12 and 13, historically.

But what you probably should do is at least think about and internalize the data presented above so you're aware of the risk going forward.

