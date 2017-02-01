Emerging Markets: Investment Opportunities In Indonesia

Investment in the Indonesian market is an excellent opportunity to diversify the portfolio through a single country ETF or well-diversified ETF.

In addition to the strong growth of the economy, Indonesian companies have strong financial ratios compared to the rest of the emerging market countries.

Indonesia is one of the fastest growing countries in the world and possesses one of the most resistant currencies to the strong dollar in Asia.

Despite individual investors' views on the "Trump rally of US equity," it is reasonable to diversify the portfolio by setting a small allocation for emerging markets securities.

Emerging markets had an outstanding performance last year; however, they were negatively affected by the elections in the US, which led to the significant capital outflows. Nevertheless, since the beginning of the year, emerging markets have been able to recover, and represent a strong investment opportunity in 2017.

For the last year, Russian and Brazilian equities performed the best compared to the rest of the emerging market countries, which was due to the sharp decline in inflation and appreciation of the currencies.

(click to enlarge) Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Indonesia has similar risk characteristics (currency and inflation risk), and in this article, I will analyze whether Indonesian equities can achieve superior performance going forward. I will also perform an overview of the investment opportunities in Indonesia, where an investor can choose either a single country ETF or a well-diversified ETF that invests in debt or equity.

Indonesia is one of the fastest growing countries in the world with a great investment opportunity. Indonesia is a potential candidate for the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) countries. The GDP growth is expected to increase from 5.3% to 6%, which is above most emerging market and developed market countries.

The country risk outlook

Based on the Bloomberg Country Risk Political Score Index, Indonesia is considered to be one of the riskiest countries in the world and is categorized with Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, India, and Pakistan.

Currency volatility

The Indonesian rupiah is less volatile than the Japanese yen, Mexican peso, Colombian peso, Brazilian real, Argentinean peso, South African rand, Polish zloty, Turkish lira and Russian ruble. Currency volatility risk is the same as the US dollar, Australian dollar, Swedish krona, and euro.

Inflation risk

For the last year, MSCI Indonesia (Ticker: MXID) had an outstanding performance relative to the S&P 500 Index (Ticker: SPX). Moreover, the index outperformed the USD relative to the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) by 4.32%.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

For the last year, IDR had one of the most significant total returns among emerging market countries after the Brazilian real (BRL) and Russian ruble (RUB).

Compared to the broad MSCI Emerging Market Index (Ticker: MXEF), MSCI Indonesia is less correlated with the US dollar, which has appreciated since the elections.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Economy overview

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Exports of commodities is the primary driving force behind the GDP growth of the Indonesian economy, which peaked at 6.2% in 2012, and after a sharp decline in commodity prices, slowed to 4.8%.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The primary exports include: oil and gas (12.4% of total exports), animal and vegetable fat oils (14% of total exports) and electric machinery and equipment (10.45% of total exports).

Based on the IMF commodity price outlook, the price of crude oil will be $55 on average in 2017, a rise from $43 due to the output cut by OPEC countries. Agriculture commodity prices are expected to increase slightly by 1.1%.

Inflation and budget deficit

Inflation is based on a survey of 66 cities in regards to 774 commodity prices, which are grouped into seven categories. The largest weightings are:

Housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel (25. 5%), Food stuff and transportation (19.5%), Transportation, communication and financial services (19%), Prepared food, beverages and tobacco (16.5%), Education, recreation and sports (8%), Clothing (6.5%), and Medical care (4.5%).

The government sets energy prices (fuel and electricity) and doesn't follow the market prices. The difference in the price is subsidized by the government, which puts downward pressure on the budget. As a result of the sharp increase in oil prices from the $80s in 2010 to the $100s in 2014, the budget deficit grew from -0.7% to -2.2% of the GDP and inflation rose from 5.1% to 6.4%.

In 2015, the government took action to remove subsidies, which accounted for 3% of the GDP. The removal of the subsidies is forecasted to decrease government spending to 1%. The inflation dropped from 6.4% in 2015 to 3.5% in 2016.

Food prices are volatile in Indonesia due to weather conditions, which have an adverse impact on the household budget and may lead to an increase in poverty. The decrease in the harvest, combined with the slow reaction of the government to subsidize food products, may result in inflation pressure.

Traditionally, there are two peak periods of inflation:

December-January, due to the observation of Christmas and New Year's and the traditional floods in January, which lead to higher logistical costs. August-September, due to the celebration of Ramadan, Idul Fitri and the start of the new school year, which results in higher spending on food and consumables.

For the next biennium, inflation is forecasted to increase from 3.5% to 4.8% due to the increase in the growth of the economy and infrastructure spending.

Interest rates

Inflation is a component of the nominal interest rates which support the exchange rate and interest of foreign investors.

The stability of the rupiah was the primary objective of the Bank of Indonesia during 2012-2014; it increased interest rates from 5.75% to 7.5%, which slowed the sharp depreciation of the national currency.

To boost economic growth, the Bank of Indonesia cut interest rates by 0.25% to 6.5% in June 2016.

Inflation is forecasted to be 4.2% in 2017 and 4.8% in 2018, which is within the Bank of Indonesia's target of 3% to 5%. Therefore, investors shouldn't expect interest rate cuts in the next two years unless inflation goes beyond these limits.

Public debt

Government debt is low and consists of 27% of the GDP. The debt is expected to increase to 30.85% by 2021 due to infrastructure spending. The cancellation of the energy subsidies improves the budget deficit and the ability of the government to meet liabilities.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The government debt is rated Baa3 by Moody's/BB+ by S&P /BBB- by Fitch. Two of the three agencies granted Indonesia investment grade and only S&P issued it a non-investment grade, which is one notch below investment grade.

The following ETFs hold Indonesian Sovereign Debt: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (TICKER: EMAG) (1.46%, USD), iShares Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (TICKER: LEMB) (4.46%, IDR), iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (TICKER: EMHY) (8.44%, USD), Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) (5.8%, USD), VanEck Vectors EM Investment Grade+BB Rated USD Sovereign Bond ETF (TICKER: IGEM) (6.77%, USD) and iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (TICKER: EMB) (5.12%, USD).

Current account deficit

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The primary trading partners for Indonesia are China, Japan, US, Singapore, India and South Korea. The world's economic slowdown, especially in China, has led to the current account deficit, which is expected to increase to -2.7% by 2018.

Last week President of the US Donald Trump withdrew from the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) agreement, of which Indonesia was a part. The withdrawal of the TPP allows China to renegotiate a deal with Asian nations and become even more powerful.

In a recent meeting in Davos, President of China Xi Jinping delivered a message that China will be the leader of free trade if the US imposes sanctions.

One of the investors' concerns could be an expected 45% tax on Chinese imports, which will affect all Asian nations.

Foreign direct investment

Since 2014 foreign direct investments have declined due to the economic slowdown in the region; however, since the beginning of the year, investor confidence has improved. Still, the foreign direct investments are below what they were in 2014.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Currency stability

Indonesia depends on foreign direct investments, which are improving, in order to maintain currency stability due to their current account deficit.

The election in the US and concerns over Trump's protectionist policy have led to the depreciation of Asian currencies. The Indonesian rupiah has depreciated by 2.7% and is one of the most resistant to the stronger dollar currencies in Asia.

For the last month, foreign currency reserves have increased from 100 billion in 2015 to 116 billion, which allows the government to support the national currency.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Based on currency forecasts, the IDR is forecasted to depreciate by 2.2% in the next year, which shouldn't significantly affect the performance.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Summary:

Indonesia is one of the fastest growing countries in the world with low public debt, which is expected to increase slightly due to infrastructure spending.

In light of the increasing price of oil, the suspension of the subsidization of oil and energy for the population will improve the budget deficit.

Inflation is forecasted to be within the target range, and changes in the interest rates are not expected.

Indonesia, like most Asian countries, depends on exports, which can potentially be significantly affected by Trump's protectionist policy.

For the last year, the country experienced foreign direct investments inflow, which shows increased confidence of investors in the country.

The Indonesian rupiah is one of the most resistant to the strong dollar, and the stability of the national currency is a priority for the Bank of Indonesia, a policy that worked well in 2014-2015.

Compared to Russia and Brazil, investors should expect less volatility of the interest rates and currency and, therefore, a lower, more predictable performance.

Equity performance overview

The largest single country ETF is the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA: EIDO), which had an outstanding performance in USD relative to the IDR due to the 2.7% currency appreciation. The fund underperformed the benchmark by 1.88%.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

For the last year, the shares of the fund were traded with premium, and since the elections, investors withdrew $109 million (19% of the NAV).

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

To compare Indonesian equities, I will use the largest diversified emerging markets ETF - the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (TICKER: VWO), where Indonesia equities consist of 2.7% of the NAV.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

For the last year, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF outperformed the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 11.2% due to the outstanding performance of Russian equities (4.8%) and Brazilian equities (8.6%). For the last three years, the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF outperformed the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.96%.

The correlation between the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF is small (0.58), which is suitable for diversification purposes within the emerging markets equity asset class. Still, the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a higher downside risk and could potentially lose more with 95% certainty based on the VaR.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a significant overweight in Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Telecommunication Services and Real Estate, with no holdings in Information Technology.

While the largest overweight was in Financials, the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF underperformed the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in one year but was consistent for the last three years.

The second largest industry of the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, Consumer Discretionary, outperformed the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.72% in one year and underperformed by 2.2% in three years.

The third largest industry of the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, Consumer Staples, outperformed the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.38% in one year and by 3.56% in three years.

The fourth largest industry of the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, Telecommunication Services, outperformed the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.78% in one year and 19.1% in three years.

Financial ratios

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Based on the multiples P/E, P/CF, EV/EBITDA, the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF is more expensive than the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF.

While earnings yield is lower by 0.36% for the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, the dividend yield is lower by 0.94%, meaning that Indonesian companies reinvest more, which may lead to a larger growth in the future.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF companies have significantly lower leverage, based on the debt-common equity.

While the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a negative cash flow, operating income, and working capital growth, the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF companies' ratios are positive, implying a higher growth in the future.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The financial sector of the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF is very strong compared to the rest of the emerging markets:

The percentage of underperforming loans is better by 1.35%, and there is higher deposit coverage of loans by 18.67%.

Lower leverage by 11.37% based on the D/E ratio and higher liquidity by 0.29% based on the quick ratio

Higher profitability by 5.81% based on the profit margin

Higher return on assets by 5.73% and return on capital by 2.03%.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Debt coverage (CFO/Debt) is lower for the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF companies. The highest ratio is for Consumer Staples and the lowest is for Industrials.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF companies are more liquid based on the current ratio.

Cash flow growth is higher for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF companies. The highest ratio is for Telecommunication Services and the lowest is for Industrials.

Inventory, sales growth, and operating income are higher for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF companies. The highest ratio is for Telecommunication Services and the lowest is for Healthcare.

Profitability is higher for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF companies based on the operating margin and profit margin ratios. The highest ratios are for Financials and Telecommunications and the lowest are for Industrials and Utilities.

Summary:

For the last year, Indonesian equities had a significant performance, which was less than the well-diversified ETF, the performance of which was boosted by Brazilian equities (8.6%) and Russian equities (4.8%). Nevertheless, in a three-year span, Indonesian equities outperformed the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.96%.

Compared to the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a higher exposure to the financial sector, which underperformed the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in one year but was consistent with returns over three years.

The financial sector is stronger than the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF based on a lower percentage of underperforming loans, better solvency and higher profitability.

Other sectors of the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF have a better liquidity, higher growth potential, and profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMB, VWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.