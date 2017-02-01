Carbonite's (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali on Double-Take Software Acquisition (Transcript)

Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite Inc to Acquire Double-Take Software

January 31, 2017 17:30 AM ET

Executives

Jerry Sisitsky - VP of IR

Mohamad Ali - President and CEO

Anthony Folger - CFO

Analysts

Bhavan Suri - William Blair

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities

Sarkis Sherbetchyan - B. Riley & Company

Operator

I will now like to turn the conference to your host Mr. Jerry Sisitsky. Sir, you may begin.

Jerry Sisitsky

Thank you, Valerie [ph]. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today on short notice to discuss Carbonite's acquisition of Double-Take Software. My name is Jerry Sisitsky, Vice President of Investor Relations at Carbonite. With me on the call today are Mohamad Ali, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony Folger, Chief Financial Officer. After their remarks, we'll open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that contain forward looking statements under federal securities laws, words such as but not limited to plan, expect, anticipate should, believe, target, goal, estimate, may, might, could and similar words will identify forward looking statements. Statements include but are not limited to our expectations or financial contributions from Double-Take Software, statements regarding our preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 and statements regarding our first quarter FY 2017 and future financial results and other projections or measures of future performance.

These forward looking statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Furthermore, they're subject to a variety of risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please reference our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31 2015 filed with the SEC which is available on SEC's website or on our website under the Investor Relations section.

Carbonite disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements made during except as required by law. All the financial figures discussed today are preliminary and unaudited and are non-GAAP financial measures unless it is stated that the measure is a GAAP measure.

Please visit the Carbonite Investor Relations website where you'll find a press release announcing the acquisition of Double-Take Software as well as slides detailing the acquisition.

With that, I'll turn the call to Mohamad.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you, Jerry, and thanks to everyone for joining us. Today, I am thrilled to announce Carbonite's acquisition of Double-Take Software. We continue to pursue our strategy to be the undisputed leader in data protection for mid-and small-sized businesses. With Double-Take's high availability and data migration solution now in our portfolio of products, we're uniquely positioned to cover a very broad spectrum of needs across the data protection market, from back up all the way to high availability. In addition to significantly expanding our addressable market opportunity in the data protection space, Double-Take also provides Carbonite with an immediate cross-sell opportunity into our installed base, really the best of both worlds.

Today's conference call will focus primarily on our acquisition of Double-Take Software. Anthony will briefly discuss our preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and initial thoughts on our 2017 outlook, and we hope that you will also join us on Thursday February 9th when we announce Carbonite's complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016. As we've mentioned previously, we strive to make data more available, more useful and more secure, and now we are uniquely positioned to do so for the mid market. Our roots are cloud backup and overtime we've layered on solutions that address serve backup, both direct to cloud and in hybrid form factors.

Additionally, we've expanded into mail archiving through our acquisition of MailStore and into disaster recovery as a service with our acquisition of EVault. All of these moves have been fundamental to establishing a comprehensive portfolio of data protection solution, which we believe to be industry leading. In addition to this more complete portfolio, we've also steadily moved up market evolving from our early efforts that protect consumers and very small businesses to focusing on enterprise great solution, packaged and priced for the mid market. As previously discussed, we spent the past year successfully integrating EVault.

Our team is ready for the next step in our expansion.

Double-Take accelerates our strategy allowing us to provide a more complete portfolio of data protection solutions to SMB and mid-market customers. With the acquisition of Double-Take, we're securing excellent technology that helps us significantly expand our addressable market deliver solutions that need recovery point and recovery time objective that are immediate meaning, no downtime for mission critical data and cross sell a more robust set of solutions into our installed base on day one. As I think about what this acquisition brings to Carbonite, it starts with proven technology very similar to how we felt about our [Technical Difficulty].

Okay, I'm going to start that section over there. As I think about what this acquisition brings to Carbonite, it starts with proven technology very similar to how we felt about our acquisition of EVault. Double-Take dramatically expands our solution offering for mid-sized businesses, delivering robust customer proven high availability and migration solutions to the Carbonite portfolio, along with broad platform support that complements the existing breadth of the Carbonite EVault Solution. Carbonite now offers customer a wide variety of solutions that protect data that resides on end point and servers, enables failover to a virtual instance of their infrastructure within hours or minutes and provides continuous availability for mission critical systems with Double-Take Software.

Beyond the technology, Double-Take also brings a strong channel with more than 500 partners including resellers, and a new addition to the Carbonite channel global systems integrators. Double-Take successfully drives more than 90% of their business through the indirect channel and this acquisition enables us to expand our own channel and generate more mindshare within our existing partners. As you can imagine, these technology and go-to-market synergies provide a great opportunity to cross sell to existing customers more robust solutions that provide protection for their most mission critical assets.

Finally, I'd like to talk about the incredibly talented Double-Take team. We are fortunate to bring on board more than a 140 talented employees globally. The majority of the team is focused on R&D and sales and marketing. We're looking forward to welcoming the entire team to the Carbonite family and contributing to our combined success. To wrap up, a phenomenal team, great technology, significantly expanded market opportunity and immediate opportunities for cross sell.

All of these elements make this a strategic fit for Carbonite and with our track record; and experience in delivering value by successfully integrating acquisitions, I am even more excited for 2017 and beyond. As Anthony will detail, this transaction also makes great financial sense for us and our shareholders; and we're thrilled to be able to announce its view today.

Now with that, I'll hand it over to Anthony. Anthony?

Anthony Folger

Thanks, Mohamad, and thanks everyone for joining us. Today, I'm thrilled to be able to talk to you all about our exceptional Q4 2016 results, the acquisition of Double-Take Software and a little bit about our outlook for 2017. I'm also looking forward to our conference call on February 9th where we'll discuss our complete financial results and provide more detailed outlook for 2017.

We ended 2016 strong and expect to deliver Q4 bookings in the range of 53.5 million to 54.1 million with bookings for the full year 2016 in the range of 208.8 million to 209.4 million, ahead of the guidance we have previously provided. Consumer bookings growth was consistent with prior quarters and for the full year 2016, we expect the consumer business to be down approximately 5%, right around the midpoint of the guidance we provided of consumer being flat to down 10% for the year.

For Q4, we again delivered strong growth and operating margins which resulted in non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.13 for the fourth quarter and $0.57 to $0.60 for the full year 2016. This drove better than expected adjusted free cash flow for the year which we expect to be meaningfully above the high end of the range previously provided. Shifting gears now to Double-Take Software.

By way of background, Double-Take went public in 2006 and was acquired in 2010 by a portfolio company Thoma Bravo for $242 million. In May of 2016, Clear Lake Capital acquired the parent company of Double-Take Software and today we are acquiring Double-Take in a carve out transaction for a total purchase price of 65.25 million. The purchase price is comprised of $59.75 million in cash and approximately 332,000 shares of newly issued Carbonite common stock valued at $5.5 million. The cash component of the deal is comprised of 20.55 million of cash on hand and 39.2 million drawn down on our revolving credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank.

We expect this transaction to be accretive on day one meaningfully expanding our profitability and free cash flow. Double-Take has two principle lines of business, high availability which represents more than 80% of the business is to design to completely eliminate downtime for mission critical systems, and migration which represents approximately 15% of the business, allows customers to migrate data or entire servers across physical, virtual and cloud-based environments, both product lines are profitable and combined we believe that Double-Take has gross margins in excess of 85%. Double-Take brings to Carbonite more than 6,000 customers ranging from SMBs up to the Fortune 500.

We believe that a high percentage of them represent a potential opportunity for us to cross sell EVault. In addition, a meaningful number of our existing EVault customers could be a potential target for us to cross sell high availability from Double-Take. This combination is exciting based on the cross sell metrics alone, and as Mohamad outlined, we also get so much more. This deal brings a new level of sophistication to our products portfolio, increases our total addressable market and better positions the Company for success. We get great technology and a strong team that is delivering value for their customers while generating profits and free cash flow.

Now turning to our business outlook, for the full year 2017, we expect SMB bookings to be in the range of 158.6 million to 170.2 million; consumer bookings growth to continue to be in the range of flat to down 10%; non-GAAP revenue which excludes the impact of purchase accounting adjustments to deferred revenue for both Double-Take and EVault to be in the range of 232.5 million to 252.5 million; and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.72 to $0.80 per share which includes an estimate of $0.04 per share of interest expense associated with the acquisition, a charge that we obviously didn't incur in 2016 or prior.

Our outlook includes the contribution from Double-Take; while still early and with the transaction only closing today, we expect Double-Take will contribute to our full year 2017 financial results, approximately 22.5 million to 27.5 million in bookings; approximately 20 million to 25 million in non-GAAP revenue; and approximately $0.08 to $0.12 in non-GAAP earnings per share. As I'm sure you can tell, I'm very pleased with our performance in Q4 and the full 2016. I'm excited about our acquisition of Double-Take and overall we feel very confident in our ability to deliver strong organic and inorganic growth while we execute on another accretive value creating acquisition.

With that, we'll open the conference call up to questions. I would just remind you that we will be in a position to answer questions regarding our fourth quarter and full year financial results on our conference call on February 9th.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bhavan Suri of William Blair. Your line is open.

Bhavan Suri

Hey, guys; congratulations. Nice job on the numbers there and on the acquisition. I guess I am not going to touch on the numbers really quickly, but just on the acquisition. You know, strategically, Mohamad, feels like this is more of a higher-end solution; Double-Take has customers that range from SMB to Fortune 500. As you look at that, it feels like you have been moving up market slowly; strategically, do you think ultimately that is where you head? Like does the next acquisition look more toward supplying the Fortune 5000 with solutions than the Fortune 1000? How are you thinking about the move up market which seems to be sort of one of the plays you are making?

Mohamad Ali

Yes, it’s a great question. It turns out that Double-Take have a very, very meaningful business in the SMB market where we play and play well. If you look at the chart that we shared with you, the ASP for their product is about $5000. The ASP for EVault is about $10,000 that gives you a sense as to the market target. And about 80% of their customers are in SMB and about 20% are in enterprise.

So just like EVault, EVault had an enterprise component, but a very large SMB component; and in some ways the product is really capable, very capable, our enterprise deployment. But part of what we've, I think we've done successfully with EVault is direct that toward the SMB market and effectively bring enterprise-grade technology to the SMB state, which the SMB market needs in a once and want to pay for.

And the one other things I want to touch on here is, there is a fair amount of similarity between sort of the customer profile and partner profile of Double-Take and EVault creating nearly great cross sell opportunity that's about 6000 customers at EValut, 6000 customers at Double-Take. There is about 500 partners of EValut, 500 partners of Double-Take, there is a lot of similarity; and so, if you think about it though, if you're a business

Operator

Thank you for your patience. Please stay on the line for the next available operator.

Jerry Sisitsky

And bare with us one moment, we're just trying to solve this technical difficulty here. Great, Mohamod, why don't you go continue answering Bhavan's question.

Mohamad Ali

Okay, I think I've lost my train of thought, so I will just leave it at the timing there. Does that answer the question Bhavan?

Bhavan Suri

It did. And then I will jump in with another one. So two questions here. One, does this change the go-to-market or is the go-to-market similar, because it does seem like there's partners, so I would love to know the overlap of the partners between your current base, EVault, and then, obviously, Double-Take. And then just one question. If I look at the last set of numbers Double-Take put out there, whether it is partners or employees or revenue, it feels like it is a lot lower today than it was in 2010 -- and I understand we are talking six years ago, but I guess the question is, do you -- when you look at the business, is this a growth business? Is this a stable business? Do you expect some acceleration as you guys broaden and cross-sell? How should we think about the growth trajectory given what we have visible from what it was today versus six years ago; seems to be a declining business. Just help us walk through that a little bit.

Mohamad Ali

Yes, there is two questions here, one is on the go-to-market and the other is on the business. From the go-to-market, there are lot of similarities in the go-to-market, they have a very big inside sales channel program, 90% of their business goes through the channel. And so, on day one, remember this deal signed and closed at the same time, right. So on day one, both sales team, the EVault sales team as well as Double-Take sales team will be able to cross sell. And if you think about the needs of the customers, they really need both products, right. They would use EVault for what I would call less immediate mission critical workload.

And then for the mission critical workloads like your transaction database, you need something where you basically have a hot active alternative that you're going to failover to. So, you really need both, and I tell you our EVault customers have been asking for this solution. I was in the QBR the other day; and I asked the team, I said, hey if you had a high availability solution, would you be able to sell this? And the Head of Sales said, yes; and the Head of Sales Engineering said, hell yes, right. So, I remember go-to-market perspective, we should be able to deploy. I think we have similar go-to-market and we issued -- to be able to cross sell relatively quickly.

With respect to the business, I mean, we are doing a little bit of what we did with EVault here, right. I mean, if you think about EVault, EVault was a much larger business, but it was losing $50 million a year. So, we sort of took the parts we wanted and we assembled a business that's now a growth business. And with Double-Take it's sort of similar, right. We're taking the parts we want, and we're reassembling it to create a growth business. And so in summary sort of looking back at some of the prior, I guess six years ago, the data from six years ago, not sure it's all that relevant in terms of how we're going forward.

Anthony, I don't know if you want to add anything to that.

Anthony Folger

Yes, I think just on the business aspects, Mohamad. We're carving Double-Take take of its parent company. And we'll get an audit on it and we'll be filing standalone financials for the business in 75 days. But generally speaking Bhavan to answer the question directly, the business has been declining and it's been maybe a mid-single to low-double digit declining business. And I think what we saw in the business first and foremost was the technology, and I think what our outlook contemplates is a little bit of a decline in the business.

But I think it's our intent to rollout and I would say package the business or package the offerings in a way such that we can integrate them with our SaaS offerings, and so rolling out subscription offerings for this business is part of our outlook, making sure that the products are priced right for this market is part of our outlook. And then, I think we do have the cross-sell up-sell opportunity and we think that's going to be an area where we get a lot of upside, but that's how we thought about it.

We knew it was a business that had seen some decline. We look at packaging and pricing and how this is delivered, and we think we get really good synergies from the business. And I think the other thing to contemplate is today is January 31st and so our outlook in addition to the other things I mentioned will include 11 months of results for the Double-Take business.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Got it. That was helpful. Thanks, guys. And then just one last and I mean just want to comment on Mohamad for you, next acquisition is probably going to be fault tolerance; you've got disaster recovery, you have got high availability, now you need to buy a fault tolerance solution and then you have got the whole package, huh?

Mohamad Ali

So, Bhavan, you are probably as smart as anybody I know in this field. So, I'm not going to pursue this question any further. You could probably figure out yourself.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Martinuzzi of Lake Street Capital. Your line is open.

Eric Martinuzzi

Hey, guys. Congrats on both the quarter and the transaction here. Just curious to know, the mix of revenue here with -- that you are picking up with Double-Take, subscription versus on-prem; is there a pro services element, maintenance stream? Just trying to get a better understanding for the bookings and the -- what is in the bookings and the revenue guide?

Anthony Folger

Sure, I think the vast majority of the business is sort of on-prem perpetual license. So, you do have a fairly large and pretty sticky maintenance stream that comes with business. I think that’s really where we see lot of opportunity, obviously that’s cross sell up so opportunity and sort of brining that into our portfolio product, it think it gives us a lot of leverage. So, there is a big maintenance stream, I would say there is a nominal amount of subscription booking. But Mohamod alluded to, I think our intent was to really take the technology and parts of the business that we want integrate and start to get leverage with the real portfolio solutions that we want to sell going forward.

Mohamad Ali

And Eric, let me just add to this, right. So, Double-Take has this really awesome, what I call anything to anything to anything technology. And that is any physical to any virtual to any cloud; and so you can imagine that, if you wanted to failover to a virtual environment you can do that, but you could failover to cloud environment, right. You could failover into AWS, you could failover into Azure. And also, if you are running in Azure, you want to failover to AWS you could do that. And because you can replicate across cloud, you could also replicate to second tier cloud like Rackspace and so forth.

And so, it's pretty incredible technology and then if you couple that with some other stuff we've been developing that we've haven’t released yet around orchestration of the cloud, you end up with a really compiling solution, sometime down the line here, and we were very excited about that. Now been said that, you've asked about cloud versus, license or what's revenue mix? So, they do have a small sort of cloud business. Our intent is to grow that business as aggressively as we can and then layer on top of that is orchestration technology we been developing. And so overtime, you will see that subscription fee, the cloud fee of it, Double-Take business, grow much, much faster than the other part of the business.

Eric Martinuzzi

I see. Okay. I'm not that familiar with the high availability market and you are obviously moving upstream. Are there new competitors that we should be, that you will be crossing paths with now versus the prior competitive landscape of EVault/Carbonite?

Mohamad Ali

Yes, we're ready to talk about the competitors yet. So, I think you will see a number of the traditional competitors that we’ve talked about that also had some high availability capability. But there is a new competitor that we’ll be looking at, and it’s another one of these private companies with emerging technology, and the company is called Zerto. And so maybe people aren’t familiar with that company because you’re not tracking it, because it’s not a public company, but it’s up and coming. And we would add them to our competitor list. But many of our existing competitors have some sort of high availability solution or building some sort of high ability solution. I would say this catapults us into a very, very strong position. And now we would be competing with some of the lower-end solutions in this market, and then next generation technologies like Zerto.

Eric Martinuzzi

And then one last one, just if I look at the 2016 bookings, it's roughly 60/40 kind of SMB versus consumer. Is it a safe assumption to say that that 60% of the SMB, the existing installed base, that everybody in that bucket would be available for cross-sell on the Double-Take offering side?

Mohamad Ali

No, not everybody. Remember, we also have a lot of what we call VSB, very small business customers. These are your dentist office. And if you have a dentist office with one dentist and two hygienists and one assistant, they are likely not going to want me the high availability solution, right. So, I would say there is a meaningful portion of our traditional Carbonite safe, which is the new brand that we’re using for the traditional line of Carbonite products. Our Carbonite safe customers that are VSB will probably not have a need for some of these other solutions. But there are lot of existing larger Carbonite safe customers that would have a need for EVault, would have a need for Double-take. And I believe that all, the Carbonite EVault customers, have a need for Carbonite Double-Take.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Schwartz with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Brian Schwartz

Yeah, thanks for taking my questions this afternoon and congratulations on the strong results and the accretion on the acquisition over there.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you.

Brian Schwartz

I want to dive into the financial synergies potential here, kind of a little longer term. You did give us some initial guidance here for 2017, and you’ve given us actually some good color on the synergies opportunity on the growth. But how about on the margin side on the operations, when we think about synergies, are there opportunities of potential margin improvements for the business on the infrastructure, the hosting side, possibly eliminating duplicative positioning or scaling and optimizing your expense. Can you talk about the potential synergies that we could see on the margins and on the cash flow side of the business as you fully integrate the Company, or the business?

Anthony Folger

Sure, I can take that, Brian. I think Double-Take, I think, right out of the gate is a higher margin business than Carbonite is today. And I think even at a point of maturity when Carbonites scales, we've always talked about an overall company gross margin, let's say 36 month out in the high 70% range. And the mix of that really is having SMB margins over 80%. Well, Double-Take comes in immediately, it's got a higher margin profile than that, they’re better than 85%. And so I think initially there is some good lift and some good accretion from this deal.

I think in addition when you look below the line, a lot of what we're bringing over as part of the acquisition is focused on customer care, engineering and go-to-market. And so, there is a lighter G&A overhead burden that comes with the business. And so, I think, we look at the opportunity to integrate the products and to sell a portfolio and to me that means a sales organization is going to sell one portfolio and it's not going to take three separate sales organizations to sell what we’ve got. So, I think there are potential synergies all over the place in terms of Carbonite as an enterprise getting more efficient at the gross margin line and on the OpEx line as the business continues to scale up longer term.

Brian Schwartz

If I could just follow-up the question just then in terms of the customer lifetime value, we’ve got some inputs here on the margin. Clearly, they are profitable. But we don't know how long these customers are staying and the pricing. Is there any way of thinking what the impact to either ARPU or customer lifetime value could be for the overall business with Double-Take onboard?

Anthony Folger

It's probably a bit too early to us to go down that road. I think our call coming up in a week and we may be able to shed a little bit more light as the year goes on. I think the business has been, as you would expect, a fairly sticky business in terms of customer attention. I think we are looking at some different packaging and pricing models for the business as it integrates with the Carbonite EVault technology. And so, I think if we're able to continue to offer more capabilities, more functionality to the market that we're going after, I think we are going to create a sticker offering for our customer.

We know we’ve been able to retain our SMB customers for sometime up to seven years, depending on their retention rates, but we’ve been in that range. And so I think Mohamad's point before about having a $5,000 ASP. As we think about that over customer lifetime, I think that can become a pretty compelling value proposition for the business.

Brian Schwartz

Last question for me, it's actually for both you gentlemen, kind of taking at a different slice, whoever wants to go first. But for Anthony, I am just wondering if bringing Double-Take into the business, if that changes at all the predictability and visibility that you have in the model, which has been very strong here and good over the last year. And then, Mohamad, kind of along the same question is the business momentum clearly has stepped up over the last four quarters and we’re clearly seeing strength in the business. So, how do you avoid the distraction here and not having any impacts from what has been a very good organic story here for the business, I would say, over the last four quarters? Thanks.

Mohamad Ali

Anthony, you want to go first?

Anthony Folger

Yes, sure. In terms of the predictability, Brian, I think in the short-term, yes, we’ve own the business for maybe couple of hours now, and predictability will be tough. And frankly speaking, they are more heavily weighted Double-Take business has traditionally been more heavily weighted towards the professional software model. And so, I think that inherently creates a little less predictability than you would have in a full blown SaaS model, which is really the model that we’re driving. And so, I think maybe in the short-term, the predictability is slightly less, but I think in context of the overall business, probably not materially less. And I think over the long-term, as we begin to package and price and integrate solutions, I think the level of predictability that we have in the business probably remains where it's been historically it improves.

Mohamad Ali

Brian, its Mohamad. So, that’s a great question on how we maintain momentum across all the segments. One of the things that we have that I think is very, very unique for a company our size, it is very, very sophisticated both M&A and integration team, right. I mean, the last eight people with me who I’ve worked with for 15 years, and during that time we have managed acquisitions, we have managed organic growth, and we’ve managed the interplay between the two. I mean I think this is sort of one of the top teams of its kind, anywhere even in large companies. And so, this is a core confidence of Company and we’re putting it to use and it's been very, very productive so far.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Klasell of Northland Securities. Your line is open.

Mohamad Ali

Tim, are you there?

Operator

Please make sure your phone isn’t on mute…

Tim Klasell

Can you hear me?

Mohamad Ali

We can now.

Tim Klasell

I have some quick questions here for you. Let's go with a high-level one first. When I think of Double-Take's business, it has been primarily about high availability with mostly on-premise-type solutions, and it looks like the revenue model would suggest that. Yet more and more of your business is coming from people backing up to the cloud and people migrating to the cloud via Office 365, or other applications. Has that changed inside of Double-Take as the smaller companies and smaller customers begin to move to the cloud? Is that helping their business or is that a headwind? Maybe you can walk us through that.

Mohamad Ali

Yes, this is great and this is part of why I talked about that anything-to-anything to anything technology, so any physical to any virtual to any cloud technology. And so, they really have two main product lines, one is the high availability, which is it replicates and then you fall-over or when something goes wrong, and then the other is migrates, which is oddly enough the same product, because what you do is you replicate and then you just go there and you migrate it. And so, as people want to move from physical to virtual to cloud and from cloud-to-cloud and from tier 1 cloud to tier 2 cloud, they can do all of that. And then when they get there, they can also provide the high availability in that environment, whether it’s a tier 1 cloud or tier 2 cloud or virtual environment.

So what they have developed over the years and right now it’s a smaller segment of their revenue sort of the cloud elements of that, it's phenomenal and we're going to take that and build on it. And like I said, we have some things we’ve been working on from an orchestration prospective, and we believe we can orchestrate all of this in a really, really compelling way. And so, for Double-Take, it actually, as businesses move their workload, I think we can move with them and not only with them but provide services as they move and services once they get to where they are.

Tim Klasell

And then just -- Anthony, hitting on the numbers. Clearly, they’ve been in decline and from your comments, you are not acquiring all of the traditional Double-Take as they did have some other products. If we take a look at how fast the product lines that you are acquiring when you put out your filings, what sort of growth should we expect to see and what have you factored into your numbers for your initial 2017 outlook as far as growth of that product line is concerned?

Anthony Folger

Sure, you're Tim. I think the business has declined and it's been in that, I would say, mid single to low double digit range. But it's been a mix. A lot of the migration that Mohamad just mentioned that is a business where they can see growth, and some of their other business lines have been seeing decline. And so, I think there has been a mix within the business depending on the type of offering and the channel that they’ve been selling through. And so, when we looked at the business and thought about our outlook for 2017, I think the first thing is that we're picking up 11 months of activity in our outlook as opposed to 12.

I think we're going to continue to expect some level of decline in the legacy business that we're acquiring. And the real value for us obviously is integrating the technology and delivering, continuing to build-out the portfolio that we are going to deliver the market. I think that’s where we start to get synergy on the top line. But I think we've based in the fact that we're getting 11 months. We know we're going to repackage and focus more on subscription and SaaS. We know this has to price-right for the market. And I think that our outlook contemplates all of that. I don’t want to get too precise on it, because as I mentioned, we still have to carve this out and get it all done in 75 days. So, I think we’ll have better numbers as that filing gets put out.

Tim Klasell

And then -- so we don't get all over our ski tips as far as the synergies, just want to make sure we don't double count on the resellers. And maybe hit -- because I got on just a little bit late. But of the 6,000 resellers that they have or customers that they have, how many overlap with yours, because I would imagine at your high-end and at their mid- and lower range, there is probably a lot of overlap. I just don't want to go off there and just say it's all of yours plus all of theirs is addressable. How should we think about that?

Anthony Folger

Well, I think the number of resellers they’ve got is 500, and there is a good amount of overlap in the channel. And so, their top 10 channel partner is a very familiar list to us. And frankly, we think that is a good thing, because it's giving partners more functionality to sell and it gives them better opportunity to drive ASP up and deliver more to their customers. So I think we’re happy with some of the channel overlap. As it relates to customers, I think we’re probably not at the customer level detail yet in terms of identifying percentage overlap, and getting overly precise with the cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. But I think I look at it as good channel synergy, because there is overlap, and this will provide partners who are already familiar with both solutions, the opportunity to work with one company and sell both. And I think from a customer perspective, I think it opens up a lot of opportunities on both the EVault and the Double-Take side for that cross-sell opportunity.

Tim Klasell

And then just one final one, on the competitive landscape, you didn't mention Novell and PlateSpin. I know they have had some changes there and it has been a while. Are you still bumping into them or have they faded off into the -- Has Double-Take been bumping into them or they have faded off?

Mohamad Ali

That’s great, Tim, those companies. Yes, they are in this high availability market, I mean, they are out there. But I don’t think they really invested in their technology, they haven’t created this sort of anything to anything to anything. They haven’t considered tier 1, tier 2 cloud scenarios. They are not walking on orchestration, at least not to my knowledge. The folks that -- the one company I mentioned earlier that is doing a bunch of this, and is sort of the next generation technology is this company called Zerto. And those are the kinds of companies that we are looking at and competing with developing our technology and our roadmap relative to not so much Novell and PlateSpin, but they are out there.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B. Riley & Company.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the acquisition. So the first question here, I know, you mentioned that the numbers for Double-Take, it's about 11 months. So if I kind of try to back into the multiple paid, is it just under 3 times sales? Can you maybe give us a flavor of what you paid to acquire the business?

Anthony Folger

The total purchase price was $65.25 million. I think when we try to back into multiples, obviously, our outlook is a range. And I think the fact that there is, I think we’ve -- the fact that we’ve got 11 months in our outlook, certainly as a factor that you would want to consider. And I think there is also I think an element of our outlook that would tell you that we think about the packaging for these solutions little bit differently. We may think about the pricing and these solutions a little bit differently. And so, our outlook for the business relative to where it's run historically, it's probably little bit different. But I think those are the factors that are contributing to it. So as you vector in on multiples, I think those are the types of dials that you would want to turn to come up with a relevant range.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

And then just with regards to the contribution from Double-Take for fiscal ‘17, obviously you touched upon this, but just wanted to get your take. Is that a fairly conservative outlook that you’ve given? Or are you already starting to bake-in some synergies from, let's say, top cross-selling to other customers?

Anthony Folger

Sarkis, we generally want to put number out that we can hit. And so I’ll tell you that there is going to be fresh up the heels of an acquisition, I think we're going to try to be conservative with the numbers. I think, we’d much rather over promise, over deliver than over promise. And so I think there is some conservatism in there. And I think really the conservatism is around the cross-sell up-sell opportunity. I mean we know it's there. We know that there is good channel overlap. We know there is a customer set and a customer segment that looks very similar on both sides, EVault and Double-take.

But again, we’ve owned the business for may be two hours now. And it's not an assumption that we want to get overly aggressive with. So I think we're trying to give ourselves latitude to execute, latitude to make the changes in the business that we need to make, as it relates to package and pricing and other things. And still be in a position to deliver and hopefully deliver little bit more than we're telling you guys today.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

And then finally from me, just want to get a handle on the annual interest rate associated with the credit agreement you just filed. I haven't had a chance to look through the entire agreement yet.

Anthony Folger

I think the interest rate, think in terms of 2.5% to 3%, is where the rate looks right now. And so on the drawdown that we took, it's little bit north of $1 million in interest expense, and so call it $0.04 per share of interest. And that is included in the EPS guide that we gave.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

And then also, is there an expected pay down to that credit agreement?

Anthony Folger

No, at this point no. It’s a revolver, doesn't require amortization. I think we'll evaluate cash flow and the cash needs of the business as we go through the year, and I think we will manage that appropriately.

Operator

Thank you. And I now like to turn the conference back over to Mohamad Ali for any closing remarks.

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thank you, Operator. As I said last quarter, we continue to execute our strategy and we're very excited about the opportunity to create significant value for our shareholders. Look for us to continue to deliver that through a balanced, organic and inorganic growth, while we also deliver meaningful profitability and free cash flow expansion. Thank you for joining us today.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation. Have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

