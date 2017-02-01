Why Amazon Will Be A Growth Story For Many Years

This is probably where its next big hit could drive more revenue and earnings.

Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) narrative continues to get more interesting, as the e-commerce giant, while still having a lot of upside in that market, is maintaining its market lead in cloud services while moving quickly to take a potentially dominating position in the home automation market. That market is expected to quickly grow to a $100 billion industry by 2020, with a lot more room to grow after that.

Assuming it continues to grow its e-commerce share in the U.S. and enjoys international growth in the markets it serves there, it has the potential to challenge Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as the biggest company in the world over time.

Why I'm so optimistic there isn't because of the ongoing growth in online retailing and cloud services, but the potential in the Internet of Things, where it could produce an extraordinary third business that will generate billions of revenue annually.

With Apple and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in particular struggling to come up, with products outside of smartphones in the case of Apple, and search revenue with Google, it reinforces my thesis that Amazon, when it has all three of these businesses going on all cylinders, will become a major growth story even with its market cap at just under $400 billion.

E-commerce going forward

Most of us know the challenges Amazon has faced in the earnings side of its e-commerce business. It has taken the company many years to dominate this market, but it has done so at the expense of profits, with no visible end in sight as to how it can change that without giving up market share.

That said, in the U.S. alone, online sales only account for a little over 10 percent of all retail sales, so on the revenue side, Amazon has a lot more share it can gain before that revenue source matures. Only in retail alone, Amazon would remain a formidable company.

Under the current market conditions, it appears it is unbeatable and unable to be disrupted. But new technologies are here that could cut into e-commerce sales once they become a larger part of the business and consumer experience. Among there are 3-D printing, virtual reality and in-game advertising.

It's not too hard to see the disruptive potential if another company takes the lead in all three of these when they grow meaningful market penetration. In-game advertising and virtual reality are obvious in that ads are placed against the content and experience in some way, or sponsorships are included with less interference in the experience. Either way, it's a revenue stream somewhat hidden from the market at this time, which could, when combined together, be a force in e-commerce.

3-D printing of course would bypass all retailers and allow consumers to create their own products from pre-made designs. This will eventually be a huge market, although there will be limitations on what types of products can be made, or consumers would want to be made.

The point is there was a time when Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has perfected its business that no one believed it would ever be dethroned. Yet, here we are with the retail giant struggling to keep from quickly shrinking into irrelevance.

What Amazon will have to closely watch is that its move into these other high-growth areas doesn't result in it taking its eye off of its core business, giving competitors inroads into the retail market it competes in. Where it could be vulnerable is in I call crowd-sourced retail, decentralized or democratic retail. All of these are in play right now, as represented by the three market segments mentioned above, and there are more of them already growing as well.

There is no imminent threat to Amazon in its core business. I'm saying it will have to compete in more of these areas in order to defend and grow its e-commerce unit over the years.

Amazon's need for a third pillar

As mentioned earlier, if there's one thing Apple and Google has taught us, it's that they both reach the ceiling of innovation if they are overly reliant on one product, as both are. Google is even more so with its search revenue than Apple with its iPhone revenue, which is about 60 percent of all sales.

The major reason I see beyond the obvious for Amazon needing another major revenue and earnings stream is shareholders will pressure the company to do something so its AWS cloud service isn't much more than underwriting its e-commerce business, even though it is producing better margins and earnings for the company.

Another profit machine would not only give the company extraordinary growth and further improvement to its bottom line, but it also would provide a lot more cash flow to finance and continue to improve its e-commerce business without giving the impression all earnings are being directed to it in order to prop it up.

It would also provide even more research and development capital to pour into producing more quality products and services.

Most of this is obvious. The reason I'm bringing it up is it appears this third major revenue monster is already being developed in the home automation market, as Amazon takes the lead there too. Its strategy is to move quickly and grow its lead while its major competitors fall further behind.

Under that scenario, Apple's decision to take a more measured and slower approach is going to come back to bite it in my view. New tech has to move quickly. With Apple already struggling to come up with something to significantly complement the iPhone, it makes no sense to attempt to reach perfection in this fast-growing market.

Alexa and Echo

Amazon's entry in the home automation market as far as a device goes is Echo, but its Alexa system is what will drive the company's growth and domination forward. Echo is of course the speaker system Amazon developed while Alexa is the digital assistant used to control things using our voices.

What I like about Amazon is even though it has some things to work out with Alexa, it released it to consumers and has been quickly adopted. The good news is that those things that need to be improved aren't that significant, and the next releases, which won't take long to reach the market, will be much better. It took Amazon a short time to come up with the combination of Echo and Alexa, showing it retains its small-company performance by getting out of the way and letting its creative people run.

This is primarily because Amazon decided to go after an open-systems approach. What that does is allow many of the features to be developed fast and improved upon when needed. Apple as usual is going with a closed system, which it hopes will attract more users because of becoming easier to use and including better security. The problem there is once Amazon gets in the home, it can do things to improve these products over time.

For Amazon, this isn't only a key battle to generate another major revenue stream, but it's an attempt at an end-run around Google and Apple, so it no longer has to use them as an intermediary. That would allow it to bypass Google search and Apple iPhones as a means of accessing its e-commerce business.

Although this battle is just revving up, Google is a distant third in the race among these three for home automation share, and Apple with its more cautious approach is going to find itself further behind Amazon before it finally gets its product where it wants it to be.

As for Apple, it's surprising to see it continually go with a more closed system. Has it already forgotten what Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) did to it many years ago when it went with an open-system development strategy?

Conclusion

I really like the future potential of Amazon.com. If it was still primarily an e-commerce company, it would still have a lot of revenue growth ahead of it because of how much more retail share is available to be won. Yet, shareholders and investors were already questioning its model because of its inability to operate with any meaningful earnings after so many years in business.

That changed with the wild success of its AWS cloud business, which it remains the solid market leader. I believe it's going to further change with its quick lead in the home automation sector, which has extraordinary potential for many years into the future. It should be kept in mind concerning home automation that the $100 billion figure is only a very short-term number. There is a lot more growth inherent in this market.

If Amazon is able to grow in the way it has been able to aggressively grow and distance itself from competitors in e-commerce and cloud services, I think this market has the potential to give it a shot at becoming the largest company in the world.

Even if it takes more time than expected or falls short in that regard, shareholders are going to continue to be rewarded by hanging onto their existing shares and increasing their positions.

Since we're overdue for a recession, there will be a couple of years where Amazon's growth momentum will take a hit, but overall, this is a company that has proven it can move beyond its core expertise and apply it to other market sectors with a lot of growth potential.

Vision, innovation and a strong desire to win is what is driving Amazon, and it has yet to show it is faltering in any way in those key areas. As a growth company, I see it outperforming Google and Apple over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.