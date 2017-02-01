Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Trump Fires Shot Across FDA's Bow, Spotlight On Aralez Pharmaceuticals

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a spotlight feature on Aralez Pharmaceuticals is below.

The trigger was the potential for a faster FDA approval process under the new administration. Synergy Pharmaceuticals announced an anticipated secondary offering to roll out its new drug Trulance.

After a initial dash down early in the morning, the biotech sector surged almost three percent on the day in one of its best performances since the November election.

"In politics the choice is constantly between two evils." - John Morley

After an initial leg lower in reaction to the headline "Astronomical Drug Pricing" that preceded the new POTUS's meeting with leaders of the drug and pharma industries on Tuesday, the biotech sector reversed itself and had one of its biggest one day surges since the November election. A good reminder to investors they should not trade off the tweets or headlines coming out around the new administration.

The trigger for this almost three percent move on the day was the promise of a potential faster FDA approval process under the new administration. This should be more than welcome by most of the industry, especially those firms focused and growing by innovation and bringing new products to market.

Those concerns growing via acquisitions, skimping on R&D and relying on price hikes ala Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX); the bell is tolling for thee.

As I projected on January 30th, Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) filed for a $125 million secondary offering to raise funds to roll out its new GI drug Trulance. The size of the offering was in the range (10% to 15%) I believe it would be.

This capital raise will accomplish three things. It means the company remains in a solid negotiating stance with potential suitors as it does not need to be "lowballed" as it (2) has the cash to rollout Trulance by itself if need be. Finally, this is a straight forward equity deal so will not gummed up the works for an eventual buyout like convertible debt would. Stay Tuned! This is likely to remain an unfolding story.

Ophtotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) announces it is reviewing "strategic alternatives" and making significant management changes. The company states it is actively exploring licensing new products and technologies to treat ophthalmic diseases, particularly those involving the back of the eye. The stock was crushed in mid-December after its primary drug candidate Fovista failed in late stage trials and the company was forced to lay off staff. The history of these sort of turnarounds is iffy at best, but do wish the company luck in righting what has been a sinking ship over the past six weeks.

It was one year ago this week that the World Health Organization declared the mosquito-borne virus known as Zika an international public health emergency. While the virus is still infecting individuals it is no longer a "crisis". Much like Ebola before it, the virus fortunately failed to live up all the dire hyperbole from the press and soon was off the media's radar to be replace by the next "crisis du jour." Lesson for investors, ignore the media consensus on these things. As you can see from the chart above, if you would have bought a major cruise line like Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) when "Zika" was all the rage for about three months starting a year ago when the virus first was coming into the national spotlight; you would have done quite well.

An investor would have done even better buying the 30% to 40% plunge in the airline stocks on the "Ebola coming to America" nonsense the media was spinning a few summers ago. When it comes to investing, being a contrarian usually is a winning bet.

Differing analyst opinions on micro-cap and "Busted IPO" Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) over the past 24 hours or so. Oppenheimer said it is Buy with a $11 price target issued yesterday. Today, Cowen & Co. downgrades the name to a "Hold" with a $4 price target; right around its current trading level. Yesterday, the company's primary drug candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy {DMD} failed to show a statistically valid treatment benefit compared to placebo in a mid-stage trial. I would not put much heed into the Oppenheimer call as it came out before trial results were disclosed and Oppenheimer's analyst probably will be spending most of today getting the yolk out of his hair. The stock is plunging on the trial announcement.

Momenta Pharma (NASDAQ:MNTA) which has been a "battleground" stock for some three months with as many "Sells" & "Holds" in that time as "Buys", received another Buy rating from Leerink Swann this morning. The analyst firm reissues their positive rating with a $20 price target. The stock rose some 25% yesterday on a trial setback for Teva Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TEVA) Copaoxone that may let generics into the market soon. I tried to highlight both sides of the Momenta debate in a December article.

Copaoxone is Teva's best selling drug and only one that represents a significant part of overall sales. The stock did lose some three percent yesterday but after the over 30% decline in the stock over the past six months, this news seems fully priced into the stock which now yields over four percent. Credit Suisse, Oppenheimer and Merrill Lynch all reiterated Buy ratings after the court decision on Copaoxone came out.

Today's Spotlight feature is on Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) at the request of Biotech Forum subscriber.

Company Overview:

Aralez Pharmaceuticals is a small Canadian based specialty biopharma that came public early in 2016. Aralez was formed through the merger of Pozen (NASDAQ:POZN) and Tribute Pharmaceuticals in February. It is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. The company currently sells for just over $4 a share and has a market capitalization of approximately $275 million.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

Aralez is basically a "rollup" entity, an entity that has been challenged by the debacle at Valeant Pharmaceuticals which easily the "King of Rollups" and has been a disaster for shareholder over the past 18 months or so. The entity started with access to over $400 million of credit to make strategic acquisitions.

So far it in its short life, Aralez has purchased U.S. and Canadian rights to Zontivity from Merck for $25 million and the U.S. rights to Toprol from AstraZeneca for $175 million. It also had its own drug Yosprala approved in September of last year.

Growth:

The company did more than $13 million in sales last quarter from mainly these compounds. In its first reported quarter as a public company it did $6 million in revenues. The company expects to record between $54 and $62 million in sales in FY2016 according its recent guidance. As the company integrates its recent purchases and Yosprala continues to gain traction, the consensus has a range of $130 million to $160 million in sales in FY2017. A wide range and the company will post losses in both FY2016 and FY2017.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Given the company is just a year old and based in Canada, it is not that surprising it gets little analyst coverage despite Pozen being on the market for quite some time. The median analyst price target on ARLZ is $10.00 a share. However, few analyst have chime in over the past year. Chardan Capital was the last to reiterate a rating when it reissued a Buy rating and $10 price target in early November.

Prior to that, Guggenheim had also reissued a Buy rating and $12 price target almost exactly a month before. Its analyst added this additional color behind the rating "We updated our financial model to include sales for Zontivity and Toprol XL, two acquired drugs that will enhance ARZL's cardiovascular {CV} drug franchise, which currently includes Yosprala and Fibricor. We believe the Street still underestimates the earnings potential of ARLZ's CV franchise, and we believe Yosprala peak sales of $200MM+ by '22 are not fully reflected in consensus expectations yet. Additionally, we think ARLZ will be a successful consolidator of assets with its strong balance sheet, experienced management team, and low tax rate. We also modestly reduced our 3Q16 Vimovo royalty estimate, which decreased our 3Q16 EPS slightly.

The company ended the third quarter with just over $55 million in cash and marketable securities and still has $250 million in credit available from Deerfield as well for additional purchases.

Outlook:

I have a rule that I don't buy a stake in any small biotech or biopharma firm until they have been on the market for at least a year and preferably at least 18 months. Many times, you can get the same company for 30 to 50 cents on the dollar by being patient and waiting for the analyst hyperbole to move on to another issue and for lockup expirations to take place. I have also had miserable luck investing in Canadian based biopharma concerns in my investment history - no offense to the Biotech Forum's friends up north. Pozen as I recall was not a pleasant experience for shareholders as well.

Given this and a lack of analyst coverage and my own lack of familiarity with the company, I am going to pass on making an investment at this time. I offer up this quick overview for others who might look to put Aralez on their own "watch lists". Sales are growing rapidly but this business model could remain out of favor.

