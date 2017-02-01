Apple: Bulls Have Taken Over

Yesterday, I wrote a somewhat controversial article on why I believed Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) F1Q17 results and next-quarter outlook did not appear to support a 3% run in the stock price after hours.

The market seems to have disagreed strongly with my points and slapped me hard across the face, pushing shares up an additional +3% by the end of Wednesday's trading session. Being long the stock, my equities portfolio looked good today, but not my reputation for making short-term calls.

Today, after more closely analyzing the topics discussed during last night's earnings call, I take another look at the results and expectations against some of the more skeptical observations that I made yesterday.

China weakness in context

Recall, from my previous article, that Apple posted a -12% YOY dip in sales in China. While better than the previous three quarters, there was little to cheer about the double-digit decline in that country - at least on the surface.

During the conference call, however, CFO Luca Maestri explained:

Revenue from Mainland China was even with the all-time record results from a year ago, and grew in constant currency terms. […] This year we grew China inventory significantly less than a year ago.

There are three important pieces of information in this short statement. First, currency headwinds (which I generally treat as a non-recurring, hard-to-anticipate event) played a significant factor in the China underperformance this past quarter. CEO Tim Cook further clarified that about 4 percentage points of the 12% total YOY drop in China sales was currency-related.

Second, the blame for the softness can be once again assigned to Hong Kong, since mainland China seems to have performed relatively well. Remember, as discussed in previous quarters, that the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar, and therefore carries the burden of the strength of the American currency. Tourism and international shopping in the region gets negatively affected.

Third, notice that inventory shrank in a quarter when mainland China grew, on a constant currency basis, over a F1Q16 that marked Apple's best-ever performance in the country. Therefore, sell-through seems to have been stronger, particularly in mainland, than the numbers suggest. This is usually a sign of strong demand in the market.

Company could outperform soft F2Q17 guidance on easy comps, if currency cooperates

The other area of concern for me was Apple's F2Q17 outlook. Using the mid-point of the range, I calculate that management had guided EPS toward $1.95 for next fiscal quarter (I have adjusted my calculations since yesterday for a positive OI&E charge). This number was significantly lower than consensus' $2.09, and fully offset the $0.14 EPS beat in F1Q17.

However, during the call, CFO Maestri quantified the FX (foreign exchange) impact on the expected results, including $1.2 billion on the top line and 80 bps on gross margins. Armed with those figures, I recalculated what the F2Q17 EPS would have been absent the FX headwinds, which may or not materialize. I then compared those figures to the year-ago results. See table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company press release

So, to gauge the short-term health of Apple's business, one might need to adjust the soft EPS guidance for FX headwinds. On that basis, earnings should come in 9.5% above last year's EPS, and roughly in line with consensus on a constant-currency basis.

However, since F2Q16 turned out to be such a challenging quarter for Apple as the iPhone business started to deteriorate, next quarter's comps are much easier to beat than F1Q17's. Remember that, in CEO Cook's words, "during the first half of (fiscal 2016) the upgrade rate for the iPhone 6s cycle (was) lower than the accelerated upgrade rate that we saw with iPhone 6 (in fiscal 2015)" So, the bar should be set pretty low in F2Q17 compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusting Service results for extraordinary items, and a look into 2020

Lastly, let's look at my favorite piece of the investment thesis: the Services segment.

As I have mentioned, the growth rate in this segment in F1Q17 has been the lowest since at least F1Q16. For a business expected to support Apple's growth into the far future, as the installed base continues to expand, I was a bit disappointed with the results.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company press releases

But CFO Maestri explained some of the puts and takes:

Our run rate growth was actually higher when taking into account two discrete items. On one hand, the 14th week added to Services revenue this December quarter. On the other hand, that benefit was more than offset by the comparison to the one-off $548 million patent infringement payment included in Services revenue a year ago.

So, let's do a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation: Service revenues of $7.2 billion in the quarter represents about $510 million per week (assuming those revs are not too lumpy within the quarter). The difference between the extra week of sales and the $548 million settlement represents about 0.6% in extra growth YOY, which suggests an "adjusted" growth rate in Services in F1Q17 of 19%. These are not bad results, but still just about tied for the worst quarterly growth rate since F1Q15.

Perhaps more importantly, however, was CEO Cook's disclosure about the long-term expectations:

Our goal is to double the size of our Services business in the next four years.

Looking at the numbers, doubling F4Q16's Service revenues of $6.33 billion in four years would result in $12.65 billion in segment sales by F4Q20. On a quarterly basis, we are looking at 18.9% YOY growth (compounded quarterly) for the next 16 quarters, on average.

Considering that the average growth rate in Services over the past five quarters has been 21.6%, this long-term projection has to be encouraging news. Remember also that Service's margins tend to be higher than total company's, which should be a welcoming offset to the likely dip in the iPhone's profitability over time.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Summary

I continue to believe that AAPL is an excellent buy for the long-term investor. It is true that valuation has expanded over the past 24 hours alone, leaving those that do not own the stock wondering: Is it too late to jump in?

I think AAPL still has legs, especially as a long-term play. Cash repatriation, an imminent dividend increase and a potentially robust iPhone 8 super cycle could send the stock to fresh heights. The installed base continues to grow (reaching well above 1 billion devices now), which bodes very well for Service revenues. On the downside, I don't see many forces pushing shares down significantly, absent sizable macro headwinds or a broad market pullback.

