Smart Sand And Stockholders To Sell 4 Million Shares

My opinion is to AVOID the stock until it drops to under $10 per share, given current industry conditions and company financial performance.

The company's stock is highly overvalued compared to industry peers.

1.5 million shares are being sold by the company and 2.5 million are being sold by stockholders.

Smart Sand is registering for sale 4.0 million shares of its common stock.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and certain selling stockholders intend to sell 4 million shares of common stock in a follow-on and secondary offering.

In November 2016 the company raised $129 million in its IPO, selling 11.7 million shares at $11 each.

Although the fracking industry has stabilized and shows small signs of potential growth, the outlook is extremely uncertain.

At its current stock price of $17.35, the company is significantly overvalued, and my opinion is to AVOID the stock.

Texas-based Smart Sand supplies proppant (clean, quartz sand) to the oil & gas hydraulic fracking industry.

The company's founder and CEO is Charles E. Young, who founded the firm in 2009.

Smart Sand has acquired land in Wisconsin that is composed of Northern White raw sand, which is ideal for many types of fracking operations.

Probable and recoverable sand reserves exceed 344 tons, according to the company's S-1 filing.

Market and Competition

According to a 2015 research report by Freedonia, proppant demand in North America is forecasted to reach $8.2 billion in 2019, representing a 7.6% CAGR.

The growth in demand is expected to be driven by a greater adoption of fracking techniques for recovering additional oil from existing and new wells, and from a shift to larger fracturing treatments that require higher volumes of proppant.

The following competitors accounted for 55% of total U.S. capacity in 2014:

Unimin Corp.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA)

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES)

Preferred Sands

Mississippi Sand

Badger Mining

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP)

Buffalo Proppants

Financials

Smart Sand's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Generally declining revenues, though slightly improved in Q3 2016

Declining gross margin, though slightly improved in Q3 2016

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company's operational results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Smart Sand S-1)

Revenue

To Q3 2016: $29.8 million, 8.3% decrease vs. prior

2015: $47.7 million, 30% decrease vs. prior

2014: $68.2 million

Gross Margin

To Q3 2016: 40.3%, vs 47.4% prior

2015: 56%, unchanged vs. prior

2014: 56%

Cash Flow from Operations

To Q3 2016: $8.1 million vs. $17.7 million prior

2015: $30.7 million

2014: $22.1 million

As of September 30, 2016, the company had $713,000 in cash, $2.73 million in accounts receivable and $121.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited)

Registration Details

Smart Sand intends to sell 1.5 million shares of its common stock and is registering for sale 2.5 million shares of common stock held by selling stockholders.

Selling stockholders include major shareholders Clearlake Capital Partners and Keystone Cranberry (CEO Charles E. Young).

Common stock outstanding after the sale of the shares is expected to be 40.6 million shares. Underwriters have received over-allotment options of 600,000 additional shares.

The proceeds to the company will be used for general corporate purposes and future capital projects.

Book-running managers are Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,

Commentary

In my original analysis of the Smart Sand IPO, Smart Sand IPO Rests On Uncertain Footing, I tied the company's fortunes to the larger oil & gas fracking industry.

The best that can be said of the industry is that it appears to have stabilized from its precipitous drop in recent quarters.

SND stock IPO'd at $11, rose to a high of $19, and has since pulled back to $17.35.

The company is currently valued at a rather rich EV/Sales of 20.6, especially when compared to much larger U.S Silica's EV/Sales of 8.61, or Fairmount Santrol's 7.06 multiple.

I originally advised investors to avoid the IPO. I continue to believe the company is overvalued at its current stock price.

My valuation of the stock is $8.70, based on a generous 10.0 EV/Sales multiple.

Although financial performance shows signs of slight growth, management has not made a case for why the stock should be considered at a much higher growth multiple vs. its peers.

