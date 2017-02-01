Top Tech Trends For 2017

For many years, like most analyst and/or analyst firms I know, I've published some sort of annual "predictions" at the start of the new year. This year, in my new role (I can still say "new" for the rest of January, my one-year anniversary isn't till tomorrow) I've put together a small team (Rob Light and Tom Hardin) and we have been working on our own G2 Crowd 2017 trends list. On the G2 Crowd Blog we are posting a whole series of posts (11 to be exact), but I'll try to summarize the trends here as well.

Digital transformation continues to dominate a lot of tech conversations but it gets really interesting when the focus goes deeper and you look at what companies are doing to transform their businesses. At a high level most of the hot trends that are accelerating underneath the "digital transformation" label are related to a few technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data, cloud and digital platforms, and advances in methods to interact with technology. AI in particular is showing up everywhere, and there are some use cases that are getting the attention of businesses. Embedding AI into applications, what we're calling intelligent applications, provides the ability to automate simple tasks to free up employees for more critical activities and the ability to digest massive amounts of data and provide insights to support more effective decision making. Embed AI in security and you get intelligent security, or move your security efforts from reactive to a combination of proactive and reactive. AI can provide the ability to analyze the massive amount of log and event data, and act on it with threat detection algorithms. AI plus IoT gives you intelligent things, and brings a wealth of sensor data to augment and support intelligent applications.

Those six broad themes; AI, IoT, data, cloud, digital platforms and new UI models, form the foundation for the trends we have identified for 2017. The top trends for 2017 are: