Apple: Why I'm Not Taking Profits Yet

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported earnings yesterday, and I don't remember a time it was as anticipated an event. This was partially attributed to a trader named F.S. Comeau explaining the week prior that he was risking $250,000 betting against Apple, in hopes of it paying off in a big way. The French Canadian donned a wolf head for the event and live-streamed it for over 16,000 viewers. Unfortunately, earnings did not go as planned for the trader, and he was howling in pain after the market close. The company reported Q4 EPS of $3.36 and beat estimates by $0.14, lifting the stock by 3% after-hours. For his sake and ours, it's a good thing the live-stream was closed last night, as the stock is trading much higher since.

While there's been much controversy over whether the trader was using a real account, there's no denying that this earnings release was one of the most viewed. This type of "all or nothing" bet by the trader is more typically seen at casinos, but I guess the Casino de Charlevoix has a policy against wolves at its tables. Fortunately, my style of trading Apple is much different, and it does not require dressing up after-hours and hoping on a prayer for a coin flip bet. My strategy relies on one simple line, and this line has kept me long since August of this year.

For those who have been following me the past year, they know I've been very bullish on Apple since Q3. The stock gave a new buy signal on July 29th, when it closed above its 40-week moving average, and I subsequently went long at $104.44 on August 1st. Since that time, the stock has given us no reason to waver from our stance, and my system remains in "max bull" mode.

Below is an excerpt from my December article, "Apple: Gearing Up For New Highs":

"While many are on the sidelines with Apple and busy worrying about one year of declining earnings, I see the technicals as telling a different story. Apple looks like it is in the early stages of a new trend forming, and I am standing by my $140 target price for the stock. As long as Apple remains above $102.53 on a closing basis, I see no reason to worry about the stock. Apple remains an excellent long candidate in my opinion and one of my top picks for 2017."

So how does the system work?

The system is very simple and requires less than five minutes of work each week. I do not need to watch Apple's share price during the day, and I couldn't care less where the stock closes between Monday and Thursday. All that matters to me is the Friday closing price. The goal of the system is to be long only when Apple has momentum behind its back. To avoid whipsaws and intraday trading noise, I find a weekly chart does the best job of filtering out short-term fluctuations in share price.

Entries: The system waits for Apple to make a weekly close back above its 40-week moving average, and then goes long on the opening of the next week.

Exits: The system exits long positions if the stock makes a weekly close below its 40-week moving average.

This strategy has significantly outperformed a "buy and hold" approach over the past 18 years, and the results are shown below:

The system has placed a total of 15 (buy/sell) over the past 18 years, with a win/loss ratio of 66%. While this win/loss ratio may not seem impressive, the success of the system comes from the disparity between winning trades and losing trades. The average winning trade records a gain of 122%, while the average losing trade is a mere 6.79%. A buy and hold investor who bought Apple in 1998 at $0.66 would have seen their investment grow to a whopping $1.97 million today. In contrast my 40-week moving average system would have grown this same $10,000 to $3.47 million as of today. This is a massive outperformance, especially over less than a 20-year time period.

I've received much criticism about this system, as I'm typically told I'm "late to the trade". The system is designed in a way that I would rather be the 10th to 20th person getting in on a confirmed trend change than the first one in trying to predict a potential trend change. The idea behind this system is that it cuts its losers quickly when a false signal is given, but rides them as long as possible as long as the system is in "bull mode".

The other criticism of this strategy is that it ignores fundamentals. I personally have no interest in competing with some of the smartest analysts in the world trying to crunch numbers on Apple stock. There is no edge in doing so, in my opinion, and they have millions of dollars more in resources to do conduct their research than I could ever afford. I prefer to exploit my edge through the charts while I let other analysts beat themselves up tirelessly combing through earnings reports to figure out what the company might do next. Not to mention the fact that most fundamental analysts have actually been bearish on Apple. Peter Thiel warned that the "age of Apple was over" earlier this year, but the stock has climbed 9% higher since.

This obsession with fundamentals makes little sense to me. Here's one of my favorite quotes by Mark Abraham - I share the same sentiment:

"While a fundamental analyst may be able to properly evaluate the economics underlying a stock, I do not believe they can predict how the masses will process this same information. Ultimately it is the dollar-weighted collective opinion of all market participants that determines whether a stock goes up or down. This consensus is revealed by analyzing price".

So what is my system currently telling us?

Despite the 25% move in Apple since I went long in August, I have not changed my position at all. The 40-week moving average continues to trend higher and is set to close the week at $108.10. This means barring a massive gap down in Apple stock, there is zero risk on this trade from the early August entry. The 40-week moving average has assumed a more steep positive slope over the past month, which is a very positive development for bulls. This means the trend is likely accelerating, and I expect the 40-week moving average to begin climbing by $1.00 a week going forward. This means those following my strategy will lock in an extra 1% in gains each week (by adjusting their trailing stop), assuming Apple stays above $125.00 going forward.

To avoid any confusion based on my stop strategy, I want to reiterate that my stop strategy is on a closing basis. This means I do not use stops in the market, but instead, use a mental stop. At the end of the week, if Apple closes below its 40-week moving average, I exit the stock on the first trading day of the following week. I use this strategy for trading, as I have no interest in being stopped out of stocks during intraday noise. I have had this happen before, only for stocks to close at their highs, shaking out traders who were glued to their screens intraday. My current stop on Apple is a close below $108.00 on a closing basis, and I see no reason to doubt the stock above this level. My stop is shown in the above chart as the red line.

Taking a look at a weekly chart of Apple above, we can see that the stock is in a clear bull market. It continues to make higher lows and higher highs, and an up-trend line comes in at the $120.00 level. I expect this level to act as strong support on any dips, and believe those who missed this move would be buyers there.

In summary, I see no reason to doubt Apple despite everyone wanting to be a hero and proclaiming the stock's run is over. We've been hearing this since early last year, and this type of analysis provides zero value. The market is always right, and it is telling us that Apple is going higher. It's been telling us this since August 2016, and those who tried to outsmart the market and shorted are sitting on sizeable losses since. What was once a popular trade to be long Apple has now become a popular trade to short the stock or bet its run is over. Just like everyone has been trying to guess the top on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) the past year, now everyone wants to be the "one" to guess the Apple top. This is more fuel for this rally, and I'm glad to be on the opposite side of these Apple perma bears.

I remain long AAPL and am standing by the target of $140.00 for 2017 that I suggested in October last year. This does not mean I don't think the shares can't go higher - it was simply a projection of where the trend would take us. I will not be exiting my Apple shares if we get to $140.00, rather I will let the 40-week moving average dictate my positioning. As long as it remains above $108.00 on a closing basis, I will remain bullish on the stock. The bear market in Apple ended in 2016 with the downtrend break, but many seem more interested in being right than making money. I'm looking at you, Apple bears... or should I say wolves.

