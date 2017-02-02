Seritage Has Become A Proxy For Shorting Sears Holdings

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is an attractive investment at today's price. Their assets have enormous redevelopment opportunities embedded in them. Long term oriented investors can buy at prices not much higher than Warren Buffett bought over a year ago. As time passes and Seritage completes more redevelopment projects, it will further distance itself from its past and the stock price should rise significantly.

In July 2015 Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) created Seritage Growth Properties as a way to separate some of its real estate from their struggling retail operations. For many years prior to this separation, the real estate underneath Sears and Kmart was the focal point of most investor's calculations of intrinsic value for Sears Holdings. I have never met a person on earth who actually thought Sears or Kmart were nice places to shop. It was all about the real estate. Once Seritage was created, the logic behind owning Sears Holdings started to fade away. In fact, ever since the creation of Seritage, the stock price of Sears Holdings has declined fairly consistently.

So what's happened to Seritage since it was created? Since its creation, the company has begun redevelopment of 48 of their 266 properties. They have announced new leases totaling 2.2 million square feet of retail space, and third party rental income has nearly doubled with new rents averaging 4.4 times higher than the rents Sears was paying. Seritage has signed up a plethora of new tenants that most everyone is familiar with, including these listed on the slide below.

Source: Seritage Investor Presentation

In December of 2015, Warren Buffett stepped in and bought two million shares of Seritage.

In my opinion, this investment by Warren Buffett gave a whole new level of credibility to the value of the real estate behind Sears. So now we have Eddie Lampert, once widely considered the best investor of his generation, Bruce Berkowitz, ranked as "Fund manager of the decade" by Morningstar, and Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of all time controlling most of the shares of the company.

Fast forward to today, it's now 2017 and Seritage, despite huge progress in redeveloping millions of square feet of retail space, is a stock that struggles to escape the toxic reputation of its creator, Sears Holdings. This is turning out to be quite a fascinating story, and the investors who once piled into Sears Holdings stock because of its real estate now have the opportunity to buy only the real estate. After Warren Buffett bought his two million shares, Seritage stock attracted the most excitement it has ever seen and the stock price moved up to almost $57 per share. Today, the stock price has dropped significantly from that high, and now it sits not far above where it was when it was created.

So, if everyone wanted Sears for the real estate, and now here it is, then why is Seritage not valued higher? After all, on the surface it does appear to be very cheap. You can buy the entire company today for $2.25 billion, or $3.45 billion if you include debt. That's 42 million square feet of retail space. Compare that to Simon and GGP, both of which are partners and competitors with Seritage, and you see how wide the valuation gap between Seritage and the others is.

Gross Leasable Area Market Value Enterprise Value Net Operating Income Seritage 42 million sq. ft $2.25 billion $3.45 billion $216 million GGP 130 million sq. ft $22 billion $36.4 billion $2.2 billion Simon 184 million sq. ft $57 billion $79.5 billion $5.7 billion

Source: SRG, GGP, & SPG sec filings

Market Value to square ft. Enterprise value to square ft. Seritage $53/sq. ft $82/sq. ft GGP $169/sq. ft $280/sq. ft Simon $309/sq. ft $432/sq. ft

Source: SRG, GGP, & SPG sec filings

One could argue that the reason why Seritage is not valued higher is that the space they own is not equal to the Simon or GGP properties. Seritage needs to spend significant sums of money to redevelop their space. This is true, but does that justify being valued at less than 1/5th of the enterprise value of Simon? Another argument would likely be that these companies trade based off of NOI, or net operating income, and by that measurement the valuations are similar. This is true on the surface, but why are investors not accounting for the "significant embedded growth potential" of NOI that CEO Benjamin Schall describes in the Seritage 2015 annual letter to shareholders?

After all, if your largest tenant is paying $4.30 per square foot, and you can upgrade properties and rent to new tenants at $20.73 per square foot, you have an enormous opportunity for growth in earnings and free cash flow. And, isn't growth what Wall Street loves more than anything?

Ultimately, this is what value investors have to constantly work through day after day. We have to question why the market is not appropriately pricing in what we see. We have to ask ourselves if we are delusional, and we need to ask it over and over.

I honestly believe that people recognize Seritage as cheap. However, two major problems stand in the way. First, Wall Street is very impatient. Redeveloping and re-tenanting 42 million square feet of retail space takes time. Wall Street wants action and it wants it immediately. Patient investors have always been able to take advantage of opportunities that require just a little more time that Wall Street is willing to wait for.

The second problem Wall Street has with Seritage is the fact that it still has an attachment to Sears. In fact, I think Seritage has become a new proxy for shorting Sears Holdings. Considering the cost to borrow Sears Holdings stock price is so high, and considering the premiums on their puts, I think that traders are shorting Seritage as a way of making a less costly bet against Sears Holdings.

To further illustrate the point, look at the difference between the cost of an at the money call versus an at the money put for Sears Holdings. The gap between a January 2018 at the money call and a January 2018 at the money put creates an opportunity for investors in Sears to lower their cost basis by almost 20% simply by creating a synthetic option position as opposed to just owning the stock. Trust me, with as many people out there searching for an easy arbitrage opportunity, this 20% discount for the synthetic position should not naturally exist. It does exist however, because of how many people are out there that are betting against Sears Holdings. If they can't locate shares to borrow or aren't willing to pay the premiums to buy puts, the next easiest route to bet against Sears Holdings is to short Seritage.

So essentially, we have an opportunity to take a long term position in a stock that has huge long term value, but currently trades at a discount because people are using it as a means to bet against something else. The speculation around Sears Holdings going bankrupt is very real.

Seritage is a completely different company that has made huge progress towards removing Sears from its properties, yet on the subject of Seritage as an investment, it seems that all people talk about is Sears going bankrupt. While I'm not a strong believer that Sears has a bright future, It's worth mentioning that people have been saying that Sears is going bankrupt ever since Kmart came out of bankruptcy in 2003.

With every property that Seritage redevelops and leases at four times more than Sears is paying, they distance themselves from Sears a little more. So long as Sears does not file bankruptcy in the very near future, Seritage will be fine. Sears Holdings still has plenty of assets to sell which will keep them alive for the next four or five years. Look at the recent deal to sell the Craftsman tools brand. Sears Holdings is selling the Craftsman brand for more cash than the entire market value of Sears Holdings today.

Even when Sears terminates a lease at a particular store, under terms of their master lease agreement, they have to pay a year of rent in order to do so. Therefore, Seritage can spend an entire year upgrading a former Sears property, and still get paid by Sears the whole time.

In conclusion , I will leave you with a few slides from Seritage's most recent investor presentation because, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Source for all slides: Seritage Investor Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.