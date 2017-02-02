McDermott International: An Excellent Long-Term Pick

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) is fast becoming one of my favorite picks in the oilfield services sector. The company's ability to consistently add to its backlog is bringing a lot of certainty to its future earnings and cash flows. Even in the past two years, when the oil and gas companies have been under immense pressure, McDermott has been able to replace its backlog. As a result, the stock has made an exceptional recovery since January 2015 when it went as low as $2.25, its lowest level in the last 13 years. I am expecting the stock price to cross its pre-slump levels of January 2014 (over $9) in the near future, and in the long term (2-3 years), I believe it will be trading at over $15.

My optimism about McDermott is rooted in the ability of management to consistently grow its order backlog. As soon as we see some order backlog rolling out, management comes out with new contracts. There were slight concerns about the replacement of current backlog after the third quarter. The company was set for the next 12-18 months, but looking ahead the order backlog was looking a bit slim.

However, in January alone, management was able to win three new contracts in the Middle East (two from Saudi Aramco). After these two new contracts from Saudi Aramco, McDermott's largest consumer, has become an even bigger contributor towards its revenues and cash flows. The management has again done an admirable job operating in a politically volatile region. It is even more impressive when we take into account the commitment from these nations towards crude oil supply reduction. McDermott's presence in the region and long-term relationship building with these national oil companies will continue to pay off, in my opinion.

Oil price recovery will gather pace in the next 12 months as most of the international agencies believe that we will see excess supply evaporate in that timeframe. As the excess supply goes off the table, prices will start a sustainable rise, which should prompt more investment in new fields as well as old/mature fields. One of the contracts awarded by Saudi Aramco is a brownfield project, indicating that these companies are also focusing on getting the most out of their mature fields. These contracts will be added to the Q4 2016 backlog. As these are sizable contracts, I am expecting a substantial increase in the order backlog when the company reports its fourth quarter and full year results. These contracts further strengthen my belief that 2017 EBITDA will be better than what I previously expected (over $300 million).

Moody's has already changed McDermott's outlook from stable to positive. Most of the reasons they mention for the change in the outlook were discussed in my previous article on December 01, 2016. I highlighted that the company will be able to generate better than expected EBITDA, and it might not be surprising if the full year EBITDA figures cross $300 million. Analysts at Moody's believe the full year EBITDA will be between $320-340 million. EBITDA in this range will strengthen its credit metrics.

Despite some challenges and increased working capital requirements due to new vessels, the outlook for the company is bright. Free cash flows will certainly remain weak and the working capital will increase. However, the fast track contracts like this from Saudi Aramco will continue to pop up as these companies adjust themselves for a new oil market.

For 2017, McDermott looks to be positioned nicely to take advantage of the increased investment from oil and gas companies. I am expecting another strong year from the company. New vessels will enhance its ability to work efficiently and control the costs. As the new vessels bring more efficiency to the cost structure, margin enhancement should continue in 2017.

Fourth quarter and full year results should come out by the end of the month, and this will likely work as a catalyst. The company will report considerable growth on key metrics (operating margin, cash balances, order backlog), which should push the stock price higher. I remain confident that the turnaround for McDermott will continue in the next 12 months, and it is an excellent pick in the sector for investors looking for long-term investment options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.