Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Q4 2016 Earnings Call

February 01, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Jeffrey A. Schreiner - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Analysts

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Jeffrey A. Schreiner - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to Mellanox Technologies fourth quarter and full-year 2016 conference call. Leading the call today will be Eyal Waldman, President and CEO of Mellanox Technologies; and Jacob Shulman, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, you've seen our press release and associated financial information that we furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K this afternoon. If not, you may access them on our website at ir.mellanox.com.

As a reminder, today's discussion includes predictions, expectations, estimates and other information, all of which we consider to be forward-looking statements. Throughout today's discussion, we present important factors relating to our business that may potentially affect these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. And we encourage you to review our most recent SEC reports, including our 10-K and 10-Q, for a complete discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our ordinary shares.

Finally, we are not obligating ourselves to revise our results or publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future event.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Eyal for his opening remarks. Eyal?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Jeff. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our 2016 results demonstrate record revenue, record non-GAAP operating income, record non-GAAP net income, and record operating cash flow. Our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results reaffirmed InfiniBand's leadership in high-performance interconnects.

Fourth quarter InfiniBand revenues were up 10% sequentially and 17% year-over-year. Full-year InfiniBand results delivered growth of 6%. Ethernet revenues in the fourth quarter grew a healthy 54% year-over-year as strength in 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit Ethernet solutions delivered another quarter of robust growth.

Full-year 2016 Ethernet revenue equals $317 million, up 104% year-over-year as Mellanox's 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit, and 100 gigabit Ethernet solutions saw a strong customer adoption. Mellanox 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit, and 100 gigabit Ethernet mix are becoming the preferred solutions across worldwide server OEMs.

Fourth quarter revenues totaled $222 million, a year-over-year increase of 25%. Full-year 2016 revenues of $858 million equaled annual growth of 30%. Fourth quarter diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 delivered 6.5% year-over-year growth. For the full-year 2016, we achieved diluted non-GAAP EPS of $3.43, representing 19% increase year-over-year. We generated a record $196 million in full-year 2016 operating cash flow, including year-over-year growth of 30%, and ended the year with $328.4 million in cash and investments.

During the fourth quarter, Mellanox delivered continued innovation and leadership within InfiniBand as we introduced our industry-leading 200 gigabit HDR InfiniBand technology at the 2016 Supercomputing Conference in November.

Our 200 gigabit InfiniBand HDR solutions include additional offload engines that allow tasks to be completed in the network, which freeze the whole CPU to focus on overall application performance, thus improving return on investment from the infrastructure. Mellanox's ConnectX-6 adapters, LinkX transceivers and cables, Quantum switches and HPC-X software package combined to provide a complete 200 gigabit HDR infrastructure for next-generation high-performance computing and storage infrastructure for multiple applications.

With the launch of our 200 gigabit solutions in 2017, we expect the technology gap with competitive offerings to widen further. 200 gigabit InfiniBand HDR solutions will ship in 2017, supporting initial Exascale deployments. Adoption of our EDR solutions was strong in the fourth quarter. We believe that sequential growth in our fourth quarter InfiniBand revenues is the result of customers recognizing the performance advantages of InfiniBand.

Our EDR growth in 2016 demonstrate the continued increase in worldwide demand for faster data throughput and higher performance. Full-year 2016 InfiniBand results reiterate our market leadership in high-performance interconnects for multiple markets with roughly 85% total market share.

We see application performance advantages of InfiniBand as a key differentiator for customers versus competitive offerings. And customers' and OEMs' testimonials suggest Omni-Path has issue scaling beyond a few tens of server nodes. Scalability issues limits Omni-Path adoption in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, storage deployment and more.

At this year's 2016 Supercomputing Conference, the most recent TOP500 list rankings were released, with Mellanox's InfiniBand continuing to be the most used interconnect within high-performance computing, connecting 65% of HPC-based systems on the list, and 39% of overall TOP500 systems. Mellanox's InfiniBand also connected the world's number one supercomputer generating 93 Petaflops, linking 41,000 nodes and more than 10 million cores. InfiniBand solutions were chosen in nearly four times more end-user project in 2016 versus Omni-Path, and five times more end-user projects versus other proprietary offerings, as shown in the most recent release of the TOP500 list. This demonstrate an increase in InfiniBand usage during 2016. The most recent TOP500 ranking ready to rate Mellanox's market leadership in high-performance interconnect. In addition, we are happy to see six systems in the TOP500 list using Mellanox's either 40 gigabit or 100 gigabit Ethernet solutions.

Our Ethernet results demonstrate significant year-over-year growth in both the fourth quarter and full-year 2016. We believe the transition through 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit Ethernet is in the early phases of multi-year growth and will provide Mellanox broad growth opportunities across multiple hyperscale, cloud, storage, machine learning customers and more.

In addition to engagements with Tier-1 and Tier-2 global hyperscale customers, leading worldwide server OEMs have adopted our 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit solutions as their default network interface card, broadening Mellanox's Ethernet growth opportunities in 2017 and beyond.

Our 40 gigabit Ethernet revenues grew year-over-year in 2016, but still declined in the second half as customers began their transition towards our 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit solutions. We expect adoption of 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit standard to offer much broader growth opportunities and end customer base diversification.

Shipments of our Spectrum Ethernet switch continued to grow in the fourth quarter, with contribution near material revenue levels. Customer engagements remain robust as we continue to see interest in utilizing both our suite systems and silicon products. During the fourth quarter, we added multiple design wins for our Spectrum products.

Spectrum is becoming a leader in customers emphasizing low latency in their network deployments. For instance, we are seeing traction with Spectrum in low latency use cases, such as financial services markets. We believe Spectrum is well-positioned for multiple deployments during 2017 across multiple market segments.

Network processor revenues attributable to our (10:22) acquisition of EZchip in February of 2016 grew year-over-year in align with Mellanox expectations. Full-year 2016 EZchip network processor revenues exceeded the $111 million reported by EZchip in 2015.

2016 non-GAAP EPS accretion was in line with Mellanox targets of $0.60 to $0.70. Customer interest and engagements in the NPS architecture remains high. We anticipate further growth of network processors in 2017 with NP-4, NP-5 solutions continuing to represent the majority of the revenues.

Our LinkX product achieved significant year-over-year growth in 2016, across both InfiniBand and Ethernet. Second-half contribution from 100 gigabit Ethernet transceivers exceeded total of 2015 LinkX Ethernet revenues as customers recognized Mellanox's ability to deliver high performance and reliable transceivers and cables. A key differentiator for Mellanox LinkX products was our ability to meet increasing customer demand requirements throughout 2016. We expand our manufacturing [Technical Difficulty] (11:51) capacity with robotic-based production lines that increased consistency, quality and reliability of our LinkX solutions in 2016. We see LinkX revenues well-positioned for growth in meaningful revenue contribution in 2017 and beyond.

Now, before I turn the call over to Jacob for a review of our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and discuss our expectations for the first quarter 2017, I wanted to provide investors with some color regarding our current outlook.

We expect continued year-over-year growth in 2017 from both InfiniBand and Ethernet-based solutions. With InfiniBand, we anticipate growth will be driven by continued customer adoption of EDR growth in machine learning and supercomputing deployments, initial Exascale-based deployments and more. InfiniBand revenues will be down sequentially in the first quarter, driven by normal seasonality. For the full year of 2017, we would expect our InfiniBand growth to be weighted towards the second half, which is in line with historical trends.

In Ethernet, we anticipate healthy growth in 2017 as customers continue to transition towards 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit networks. We expect growth to resume in the second quarter, with customers' forecast suggesting an accelerating contribution to the remainder of 2017.

We are experiencing a slowdown from some of our large hyperscale customers, which contributed to the flat total revenues for the fourth quarter and a slight down-guidance for the total first quarter of 2017 revenues. We see 2017 as another year of growth for Mellanox.

Now, I will turn the call over to Jacob. Jacob?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Eyal. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me now review some financial details relating to our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results. Our total revenues were $221.7 million, decreased approximately 1.1% from $224.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and up approximately 25.3% from $176.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Full-year 2016 revenues were $857.5 million, up 30% from $658.1 million in 2015.

The following are a few selected Q4 2016 revenue metrics for you. Revenues from our ICs represented 19.9% of fourth quarter revenues. Revenues from boards were 35.1%. And switch system revenues accounted for 26.5%.

Fourth quarter InfiniBand revenues were $132.3 million. Our InfiniBand revenues were up 9.5% sequentially and up 17.2% year-over-year. Revenues from our InfiniBand-based products represented 59.7% of revenues in Q4 2016, up from 53.9% of revenues in Q3 2016. Our EDR 100 gigabit per second InfiniBand products grew 58.7% sequentially and represented 36.8% of InfiniBand revenues.

Quarterly Ethernet revenues were $71 million, up 54% year-over-year and decreased 20.7% sequentially. Ethernet revenues represented 32% of fourth quarter revenues. Revenues from our latest generation 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit products increased by 20% sequentially. We had one more than 10% customer in the fourth quarter. It was HP with 13% of revenues.

Our non-GAAP gross margins in the fourth quarter were 71.9%, up 10 basis points from the third quarter of 2016 and 40 basis points better than midpoint of the guidance. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit are share-based compensation expenses of $602,000, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $10.6 million.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating expenses increased by $3.4 million sequentially to $115 million and represented 51.9% of revenues, compared with $111.7 million or 49.8% of revenues in the third quarter of 2016. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses are share-based compensation of $16.6 million, amortization of acquired intangibles of $2.4 million, and acquisition-related charges of $759,000.

Our non-GAAP research and development expenses in the fourth quarter were $74.5 million, compared to $72.6 million in the third quarter of 2016, representing a sequential increase of 2.6%. The increase was primarily due to high employee-related costs as we continue to invest in our new products.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $29.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $28.8 million in the third quarter 2016, representing a sequential increase of 4.2%. The increase was primarily due to higher employee-related costs as we continue to expand our business teams across various geographies.

In the fourth quarter, our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $11 million, compared to $10.7 million in the prior quarter, representing a sequential increase of 2.8%.

The fourth quarter 2016 non-GAAP operating income was $44.4 million and represented 20% of revenues, compared with operating income of $49.2 million or 22% of revenues in the previous quarter.

Interest expenses associated with the term debt during the quarter were $1.9 million. The outstanding debt principal amount was $246 million at quarter end.

The fourth quarter tax expense was $1.2 million, compared to the tax expense of $1.5 million in the third quarter. The non-GAAP tax expense excludes $1.3 million associated with utilization of deferred tax assets on net operating losses in Israel. The non-GAAP tax rate for full-year 2016 was 2.7% .

Fourth quarter non-GAAP net income was $41.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. This compared to our third quarter 2016 non-GAAP net income of $46.2 million or $0.93 per dilute share. Full-year 2016 non-GAAP net income was $169.5 million or $3.43 per diluted share, compared to 2015 net income of $138.5 million or $2.89 per diluted share.

Cash provided by operating activities during the fourth quarter 2016 was $54 million, compared to $49 million in the third quarter of 2016.

We generated $196 million from operating activities in fiscal 2016, an increase of 30% from $150 million in 2015. Our cash and investments at the end of the quarter were $328.4 million, compared to $292.4 million at September 30, 2016.

We currently expect our first quarter 2017 non-GAAP results to be as follows. Quarterly revenues of $200 million to $210 million. Q1 2017 non-GAAP gross margins of 71% to 72%. We expect a sequential increase in non-GAAP operating expenses of 3% to 5%. We estimate our first quarter share-based compensation expense to be between $15.8 million and $16.3 million. Non-GAAP diluted share count in the first quarter is 50.3 million shares to 50.8 million shares.

I will turn it back to Eyal now for your closing comments. Eyal?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Jacob. We are pleased with our 2016 results that delivered another year of growth. We are proud that our three-year revenue CAGR equals 30%. This demonstrates the growth in the markets that we are serving as the growth of data continues to accelerate.

In addition to our InfiniBand and Ethernet NIC's business, we have four growth engines which are Spectrum Ethernet switch, LinkX cables and transceivers, NPU-based products, and BlueField, our system-on-a-chip solution.

Entering 2017, we expect to introduce our 200 gigabits and 400 gigabits per second products for InfiniBand and Ethernet, and the BlueField system-on-a-chip device, which will be enabling products for future data centers. We believe Mellanox remains a diversified growth company, Mellanox delivers the right products in the right place at the right time.

Operator, we will now take, please, questions.

The floor is now open for questions. And we'll take our first question from Kevin Cassidy with Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks for taking my question. Eyal, your comment around the hyperscale customers having a slowdown in fourth quarter and probably into the first quarter. Can you say what that was related to and what gives you confidence that it'll rebound in second quarter?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So, that was related to, I think, significant deployment in the first half of 2016 and they kind of slowed down significantly their deployments in the second half and Q4 of 2016. Now, we expect, according to their plans, to continue grow in Q2 and beyond. We also expect to see Ethernet switch revenues from those customers start to ship in the first half, but more significantly in the second half of 2017.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And just as a follow-up, there has been discussion around shortage of products in the market. Could that have had any effect to it or do you see any shortages slowing down revenue?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No. We are not experiencing shortage of products for our revenues.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. I meant the products along that would be adjacent to your products?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Not that we're aware of.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks. I'll get back in the queue.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Pitzer with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah. Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for letting me ask the question. Eyal, in your prepared comments you said you would expect InfiniBand to be down along some of the lines in the March quarter. Can you just give us a better understanding of how you view normal seasonality because as I looked past prior years, it seems more lumpy in Q1 than sort of any definable seasonal trends. So, how do you think about seasonality for InfiniBand for the March quarter?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Well, if you look back at our history, Q1 is always a slow quarter for high-performance computing. I mean, the government budgets usually end up end of Q3, beginning Q4, and thus we see the largest quarter for HPC standing being in the Q3 – the third quarter and the fourth quarter of the year. Q1 is usually almost a down quarter in terms of HPC, we've seen this in the past. In the past, because of growth of diversification, we were able to not see this seasonality, but I think in this year, we're seeing it again.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

That's helpful. And then my second question, you said in your prepared comments that EZchip kind of fits your accretion targets for 2016. As I run that map, it would imply that your core earnings were actually down slightly year-over-year in 2016. One, is that accurate? And then I guess, just a broader question, you're growing OpEx to gain in the March quarter on down revenue. Again, I'm just trying to get a sense of when do you think investment levels will be at sort of peak run rates where we could start to see some leverage in the model and revenue growing faster than operating expenses.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes. So, we think our earnings were like kind of flattish. In terms of investments, I think we continue to invest so that we'll see growth in 2017 and 2018. We are – if you look at our overall growth in 2016, top line grew about 30%, bottom line grew about 20%. And we want to continue to grow both top line and bottom line in 2017, and this is what our kind of bottoms up forecast show for 2017. We believe we'll continue to grow healthy growth both in 2017 and 2018 according to our plans and expectations.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And then, I hope I can sneak one more quick one in on the Ethernet-based products. Will 40 gig start growing again or is this now really a situation where we just see adoption of 25, 50 and 100 come through to see that the Ethernet-based businesses start to show growth again?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We don't expect 40 gigabit Ethernet to grow. We actually expect 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit to grow on the expense of 40 gigabit, and I think we're positioned great in terms of taking the leadership position and the large – the lion share of the market with the 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit NIC, and we'll start taking market share for the 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit Ethernet switch in 2017. We are already seeing very good momentum with our Spectrum-based Ethernet switches and this will accelerate throughout 2017.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And also, given the decline in that business in the December quarter, can you give us a rough breakdown at what percent of that business is now 40 gig?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I don't know if we break down those numbers, I'm not sure we did in the past.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Joseph Wolf with Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. Just maybe a little bit of a follow-up to the last question. Just – is it fair to say, given some industry data and where that, I guess, the market is going in terms of 25, 50 and 100, if I look at your overall Ethernet number and some of the numbers out there, is that business 10% to 15% of your overall Ethernet business you had? And as we think about acceleration in 2Q and beyond, how quickly do you think this market gets to the peak port count that we saw in 40G, just in terms of the absolute size of the opportunity that you have there?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Can you repeat the – okay. So, in terms of the 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit, it is a significant revenue. We've seen several large hyperscale customer transition almost completely to 15 gigabit – 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit Ethernet NICs. And it's in the good high double-digit percentage of our revenues. In terms of the 40 gigabit, like we said, it's going to go down. But I forgot your second question.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Just in terms of the port count, as you think about – you talked about acceleration. How quickly do you think the port count there gets up to where it was in 40G perhaps even at the peak?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I think it's – we're very close to that.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then just a review of the market, where is the competition compared to you in that NIC market? Your published data would still have you a very high market share. Are any of the competitors coming close and is that slowing the adoption rate at all that there are no second or third choices in the market?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We don't think this is slowing the adoption. What we're seeing is the only guy we're seeing out there that is starting to ship 25 gigabit is Broadcom. We're hearing Intel has some and Cavium have some, but we're not really seeing them in the marketplace as a competition to our 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit Ethernet solutions. So, we are just now starting to see Broadcom ship their 25 gigabit Ethernet NIC.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. And then, I guess, finally, you mentioned with the – just continuing on the Ethernet, you mentioned the Spectrum almost at material revenues. What would it take to be considered material in you guys' mind? Is that a double-digit percentage of Ethernet, of the total? And, as you get there, will you break that number out for us so we can see how that product is developing?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We consider a material about 5% of our revenues.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Okay.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Srini Nandury with Summit Redstone Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Right. Thank you for taking my question. Again, on the Ethernet side, a little bit please. You mentioned that one of the drivers for you guys in Ethernet business is going to be the several qualifications at various – which you never had before. So, the first question I have is that, at which OEMs have you qualified and are you the primary supplier, are you the secondary supplier?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Well, this is the first time that we're the primary Ethernet network interface card in multiple Tier-1 and Tier-2 OEM customers. Even OEMs that consider us somewhat in a competitive mode have qualified our 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit Ethernet NICs as their de facto standard. And this is the first time in our history that we are becoming the choice, the default choice for network interface cards – Ethernet network interface cards. There are multiple such OEMs worldwide, and we're excited to look forward for the transition to 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit adoption with those OEMs.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Yeah. Just a little bit more clarification, please. What I understand from the server OEMs is that they're shipping 10 gigs still as a primary standard NIC card. Is that true or is any of your OEM shipping 25 gig as a standard one?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes. I mean, definitely the vast majority of server shipment today is with 10 gigabit Ethernet. We're starting to see the transition to 25 gigabit, and we expect this to happen for some time with 2017, 2018 transition from 10 gigabit to 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit Ethernet.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Okay. Finally, one last.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

They already are shipping 25 gigabit Ethernet. We expect some of them also to adopt our Spectrum switch platforms because they're seeing a pull from some financial services guys and obviously hyperscale data center guys because of the low latency, the performance, the power consumptions, the packets per second we're seeing. If you look at the table of what some of our other Ethernet switch platform providers have on their website, on the public website, you can compare the Cavium, the Broadcom and the Mellanox Spectrum performance, and you'll see the significant superior performance, power and, obviously, we believe also cost, of Spectrum compared to the Cavium and Broadcom solutions.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

One final question, please. What's the price differential as you see right now between the 10 gig and 25 gig NIC? Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

It's in the, I guess, 25%, 50%.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Alger with ROTH Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Great. Thanks, guys. You touched about growth in 2017 on the full year despite which can be a softer Q1. I'm curious. In 2016, we saw, obviously, earnings grow slower than revenues. Do you expect to see a reversal of that in 2017 as we start to monetize some of the investments made in 2016, with earnings outpacing the growth in revenues?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

For now, we don't see that because we continue to invest in our R&D. We hope to see more leverage and more drop to the bottom line in the second half of 2017.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

But on the full year, you don't expect that ramp in the second half to ultimately result in full-year growth?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

It's hard for us to say that. We don't have enough visibility. So, we do see more leverage in the second half than the first half. For the whole year, it's going to be in between.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Understood. And then, obviously, the question within the switch business that everyone is trying to guess at, is the bigger opportunity on the chip side or is it going to be on the system side of things? As you look at the demand for Spectrum today, how do you see that playing out in terms of the better opportunity from a revenue standpoint and maybe in terms of total profit dollars?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I think we see opportunities both on the silicon and the systems side. Today, we're leading more on the system side because of time to market and resiliency and reliability of the product, but we are seeing more people design our silicon, our Spectrum silicon into their systems. So, I believe both will contribute to our revenues in 2107. The weighted between silicon and platforms is the time it will take them to go to market with their solutions, and to that point, we'll ship more systems. Maybe in the farther future we'll ship more silicon, but today we expect in the near future to ship more systems.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Great. That's what I was looking for. Thanks, guys.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from James Kisner with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Thanks. So, I noted that you guys had really pretty strong transceiver and cable growth, yet gross margins are still sort of hanging in the normal range. You made it pretty clear that cables are below the general average gross margin. And I'm just wondering in Q4 kind of what kept that from weighing on margins, is that more EDR, or just less Ethernet. And I guess mostly wondering as that ramp, are you thinking you might start to see gross margins head toward more – towards your long-term gross margin target in the high 60s with this calendar year?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No. We guided for staying in the low 70s for Q1. So, we don't see any short-term weight on our gross margins. I think our Ethernet and the InfiniBand gross margins are pretty similar in the different bandwidths and line rates. So, we continue to ship. And I think customers value our products and solutions. So, we – for now, we continue to expect to ship in those gross margins ranges.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And can also talk a little bit about – I mean, given what Ethernet has done here recently, the hiccup you've had. I mean, can you talk about customer concentration there? I mean, was there any customer that was more than half of 40 gig in the first few quarters of the year when Ethernet was strong? Is it really just confined to a couple of customers? You see anymore about – because what I want to know is there a single customer that is – that was more than of the 40 gig business for Ethernet? Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

On the 40 gigabit or on the overall 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit?

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

I mean 40.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

On 40 gigabit, actually we see – we have seen a very nice diversification in the past. And there was a very large – there is a very large customer, that's a large percentage of our revenues. But I don't think we break it down.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Just final thing. Are you thinking Skylake is going to be pretty positive catalyst for you in the short term before any integrated version comes out? And I guess, I'm kind of wondering too, when integrated comes out, is that going to be any kind of headwind? But, I guess, in the short term, if it's not included in the March, April, if that's ramping, should we see kind of a bump from like Skylake launching? Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. We believe that the faster and stronger CPU that Intel launches will have a higher tax rate of Mellanox products both on the InfiniBand side and Ethernet side. We don't – because of the limitations we're seeing with the Omni-Path solutions, we don't expect even the integrated part to have a significant headwinds for us. It's just we're seeing more and more recent testimonials of a customer's not seeing a scalability with competitive technologies versus InfiniBand that scales to thousands of nodes, even tens of thousands, and that creates a big issue of deploying of competitive technologies. So, I don't think that's really going to be a significant headwinds for us.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Kevin Cassidy with Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Thanks for taking my follow-up. More on the Spectrum switch. Can you say the areas where you're being qualified, it's – are you competing directly with some of the switch manufactures like Cisco and Arista or is this more of a bare metal type of application where you're not going head to head against those companies?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So, one thing we've been talking for quite some time is the hyperscale data centers and it continues, and we think those see deployments this year in 2017. Another very interesting market that we're just now started to see very good traction is financial services, because of the very low latency switch. I mean, if you compare the numbers, our latency on the Ethernet switch on the Spectrum is about 300 nanosecond, Broadcom is 450 nanosecond and Cavium is about 2 microsecond. So, where you need low latency Ethernet switch, people comment they use the Spectrum are now starting to look into that and its (40:36) significant advantage in market. And then, I think also cloud customers. We're seeing more cloud customers looking to replace some of the names you've mentioned earlier with Spectrum-based platforms.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks for that. And just as a follow-up to the – what's the attached rate with your transceivers and cables with the Spectrum switch, do you have an idea of that yet?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Today, it's not that high, but I think it's going to increase in 2017, 2018.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you very much for joining us on the conference call, and we'll see you in the future. Thank you very much.

