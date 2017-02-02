40% Upside Over 1 Year With CatchMark Timber

The Buy Thesis

CatchMark Timber (NYSE:CTT) is a deep value play on American timber, which has a strong fundamental outlook. Our thesis will cover 2 key points:

Timber REITs are well positioned fundamentally. CTT is significantly cheaper and more opportunistic than peers.

Demand drivers of the timber industry are already heavily discussed, so I want to jump right into a topic with high relevance that often gets overlooked.

Climate Change and Timber REITs

I understand that climate change is a hot button issue, so I will not be offering a stance one way or the other, but I do think it is important to consider how it relates to productivity of the timber industry. While there is tremendous disagreement about how much of climate change or global warming is anthropogenic, leading officials on all sides of the argument agree on one fact - the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is substantially higher.

Source: Nasa

This data is from 2013, but it seems likely that the CO2 is as high or higher today as carbon emissions have continued.

Whether or not this level of CO2 is harmful to the environment continues to be hotly debated, but it is unequivocally good for timber REITs for 2 reasons.

Timber REITs pull carbon out of the air and lock it away into useful objects like houses and bridges. As such, there should be no will to inhibit this industry and there may even be attempts to fuel timber demand. Trees grow faster when there is more carbon in the air and they need less water with higher concentrations of CO2.

Leaves have openings called stomata, which can open to facilitate respiration, or the intake of CO2 and expulsion of O2. While the stomata are open, water is lost through evaporation. With higher levels of CO2, leaves will grow fewer stomata, and they will open more briefly because the higher atmospheric concentration accelerates the rate of CO2 intake. As such, plants get more food and lose less water when atmospheric CO2 is higher. They will also tend to grow more leaves, which provide more surface area for photosynthesis.

Source: Miami University

Given that the amount of carbon has nearly doubled, the rate of growth should rise materially. This effect should continue to benefit timber growth all the way up to a CO2 concentration of 700ppm (from about 400 currently).

I believe this benefit often goes overlooked. Analysts look backward at harvest volumes and extrapolate the same volumes going forward. However, the science above suggests that forward harvest volumes on the exact same acreage will be somewhere between 20% and 50% higher if CO2 levels continue to rise. As timber sales are the primary revenue source for CTT, it would suggest 20% to 50% higher revenues assuming pricing stays the same. Note that most trees are C3 plants (the solid line in the chart above), and this line suggests more than a 20% to 50% increase, but my guess is that outside the laboratory confounding factors may temper the result. Please consider my 20% to 50% as a guestimate with substantial error bars. I merely give it as a reasonable scenario which seems to be supported by science.

Increased growth = Oversupply?

If such a growth spurt occurs among timber suppliers, it would create a risk of oversupply, which would drive down prices. To some extent, this is true, which is why we are not bullish on price appreciation despite the numerous demand drivers facing the industry. I would point out, however, that supply growth will be mitigated by a variety of factors.

HBU or Higher Better Use

Each year, timber REITs sell off a portion of their land for HBU development or real estate. Shown below is Potlatch's 2-year trend, but a similar pattern could be shown for most major timberland owners.

Such sales are a one-way ticket. It is exceedingly rare for a developed area to demolish all properties and go back to being timberland. Therefore, this represents a continuous bleed-off of timberland supply. In 20 years, there will be substantially less acreage dedicated to timberland.

2. Pine beetle epidemic

It has been known for some time that a beetle infestation in Canada could impact harvest volumes. The estimated magnitude is about 10 billion board feet per year for over a decade.

Source: Wood Markets Outlook 2015 edition

Translating the board feet into tons, that is about 20.8mm tons of timber which makes the annual deficit in Canada's production greater than CTT's entire inventory.

3. Wood Biofuels

Wind and solar are often considered the dominant forms of green energy, but wood is another carbon neutral source. The carbon that is released upon burning wood is equal to or slightly less than that which was absorbed in growing it, thereby making it a renewable source of energy. This industry is rapidly expanding as the world becomes more concerned about the environment. While it will not be a source of demand for sawtimber, it will likely be an outlet for pulp, pellets and other lower grade output.

Summing up timberland fundamentals

We see increased demand for sawtimber from housing development, infrastructure build-out and commercial development, while lower grade product demand should be driven by bioenergy facilities. Overall timber acreage should decline steadily over time which is counterbalanced by increased productivity per acre as photosynthesis rates ramp up with CO2 levels. The increased growth rate is arguably a larger effect, so supply should increase to some extent.

With demand and supply increasing in unison, we see little impact in long-term pricing trends, but the increased volume of production per acre means more revenue generation per acre. As such, we are bullish on the fundamental outlook for timber REITs. Among the pool of timber REITs, we have concluded that CatchMark is substantially more opportunistic than its peers for the reasons detailed below.

Regional cheapness

CatchMark supplies different regions than its peers with a focus on the SouthEastern markets of the US while Potlatch supplies the Midwest and Weyerhaeuser is more international. Pine sawtimber, which is the highest portion of CTT's revenue, had weak pricing in the first 3 quarters of 2016, while the other timber REITs were selling into better pricing.

I believe the market was looking at this macro data and seeing it as a negative for CTT. Since July, CTT has massively underperformed its peers.

It is not enough to just look at regional data, however, as timber is a local commodity. With prices around $20 to $30 per ton, transportation costs make up a sizable portion of overall costs. As such, it is often advantageous to order from a supplier in very near proximity which causes submarket pricing to vary materially.

Looking more closely at CTT's submarkets, it is clear that CatchMark can sell at prices that exceed those of the region.

Over half of CTT's timberland is in Georgia, which has solid local demand drivers ranging from a rapidly growing Atlanta to a high concentration of bioenergy facilities and ample sawmills. This brings us to submarket pricing of timber resources.

Areas 4 and 5, which are CTT's primary markets, beat the Southeast region by about 20%. CTT's fundamental performance has been far stronger than its market pricing would suggest, which has caused its valuation metrics to get way out of line from peers.

NAV

Currently, all timber REITs are trading at a discount to NAV, but CTT's discount is much larger at 28.2%.

Source: SNL Financial

AFFO

CatchMark's land is productive with annual stabilized harvest volumes over 4 tons per acre as compared to the weighted average of 3.3 tons for WY, DEL, RYN, and PCL from 2006-2015.

This causes CTT's asset value to translate into more cash flow and it trades at a steep AFFO discount to peers.

Company (ticker) P/Est. AFFO 2017 P/Est. AFFO 2018 CatchMark 14.3X 13.7X Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) 17.3X 15.6X Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) 20.8X 18.3X Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) 28.0X 26.4X

Source: SNL Financial. Estimates are Capital IQ consensus

Absolute value

Finally, we believe CTT has become quite cheap on an absolute value basis with its current market price representing just $781 per acre.

We had to do some calculations to arrive at this number, so I have included these below.

With merchantable inventory of 17.4mm tons, we used CTT's product mix and Timbermart-South's pricing data to arrive at a dollar value of $311.68mm

Next, we deduct its inventory and cash from its enterprise value to arrive at the enterprise value associated with the raw land: $374.49mm

Divided over 479,100 acres, this results in each acre being priced at $781 based on current market pricing. This, in my opinion is quite cheap. Based on comparable recent transactions, we estimate CTT's land is worth closer to $1500-$2,000 per acre, meaning it trades at a massive discount to intrinsic value.

Plum Creek (NYSE:PCL), prior to being acquired by Weyerhaeuser, purchased land in close proximity to CTT's land for $2,150 per acre. PCH bought land in similar areas for $1,910 per acre.

Upside

While we try to purchase real estate assets at discounts to intrinsic value, it is ultimately the cash flow that generates returns. It is unusual for a timber REIT to trade at a 5% yield, especially when the yield is as well covered as CTT's.

Potlatch briefly traded at a 5% yield before its 40% rise, and we see similar potential in CTT. Our price target is $14 per share, which would represent a 5.35% yield on 2018 estimated AFFO. This would easily cover a $0.56 annual dividend (4% yield on $14), which is a level to which I believe CTT will raise the dividend. Each of these metrics is typical of timber REITs, and it merely represents an undoing of CTT's relative market underperformance in the last 6 months.

Potential Catalysts

Dividend increases should fuel CTT's rise. Since going public in 2013, CatchMark has consistently increased its dividend.

Source: SNL Financial

We anticipate the next raise to be announced with Q416 results on 2/16/17. This should convey strength and show the market that the recent relative drop in stock price was not warranted.

Multifamily development has hit a crescendo in coastal markets as demonstrated by UDR's recent warning of oversupply in NYC and San Francisco. As these markets get overheated, I anticipate developers will turn their efforts to the sunbelt and southeast where apartment fundamentals are materially healthier. We have seen similar development patterns for office and single family homes. This will create incremental demand for timber in CTT's markets and should support stronger margins.

Risks to Thesis

While CTT cuts at a constant rate, most of the other timber suppliers have been hoarding inventory. Housing has been anticipated to recover for the last 5 years, so many of the timber REITs held off harvest until what they expected would be a price recovery. Well, housing development still has not fully recovered, and it continues to lag behind expectations. It could reach the bursting point where peer timber REITs unleash their inventory on the market without the corresponding spike in demand. Essentially, the bullish fundamental outlook for timber REITs is contingent on the anticipated demand growth actually manifesting.

CatchMark has mostly floating rate debt on a line of credit. While some of it is swapped to fixed, it will still need to be termed out into more permanent financing. If the Fed hikes too quickly before CTT has a chance to term out its debt, it could experience downside relative to its better financed peers.

The Bottom Line

CatchMark Timber is a deep value play in every sense of the term. Its market price implies a land value of $781 per acre for land that is probably worth closer to $1,500-2,000 per acre. We anticipate about 40% total return over the next year as its valuation normalizes.

Disclosure: 2nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long CTT. I am personally long CTT and WY. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTT, WY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.