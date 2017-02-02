PNC Financial Waiting For Multiple Drivers To Get Into Gear

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) has had a solid run since the election, with the shares still up more than 25% from the start of November on investor enthusiasm over the prospect of lower tax rates, stronger economic growth, less regulation, and reflation. While PNC management is still finding it challenging to grow lending in the current environment, management is looking to address this issue while also looking for ways to build up its fee-generating businesses and continue on with its branch operation improvement strategy.

Modeling isn't particularly easy right now, as the Street seems more than happy to factor in the benefits of a lot of policy shifts that have been only vaguely outlined so far. To that end, I am factoring in drivers like improving spreads and lower deposit betas, but I haven't yet changed my tax rate assumptions for PNC. My assumptions work out to mid single-digit mid-term and long-term earnings growth and a low double-digit return on tangible equity, and PNC is not particularly cheap on either an absolute or relative basis.

A Pretty Good Close To The Year

Relative to both Street expectations and third quarter results, PNC was one of the better performers in its weight class this quarter. Revenue growth was lackluster in absolute terms, but better than expected and plus/minus 1% growth was the norm for this group this quarter. Net interest income growth was more or less in-line, as PNC saw less earning asset growth than Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) or U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), but reported stable net interest margins. Fee income was pretty "meh" in absolute terms, but better than expected, and expenses were a little higher than I'd expected. All told, PNC did manage to do decently well on the pre-provision income line, with low single-digit growth in a quarter when its peer group struggled to show much, if any growth.

Lending Still A Challenge

PNC has plenty of capital, but deploying it into profitable loans continues to be a significant challenge for the company. Loans (period-end) were up just 2% from last year and barely up from the prior quarter. That's not very impressive next to Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp, or BB&T (NYSE:BBT), and even worse considering the Fed Reserve reported that fourth quarter lending was up 1.4% overall from the third quarter (and up more than 7% from the year-ago period).

Looking at the period-end balances, C&I lending was down slightly from the third quarter, while CRE lending was down about 1%. That was about on par with BB&T, but definitely worse than Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp and the Fed's report of 1.5% and over 2% qoq growth in C&I and CRE lending in the fourth quarter.

It's worth noting that weaker commercial lending is not an unmitigated disaster by any means - yields for PNC's C&I and CRE lending are only in the low 3%'s (versus 4%-plus for consumer lending and about 2.5% for securities). Those yields should improve as rates head higher, but for the time being there's still a balancing act between growth and risk-adjusted returns to consider.

What Can Help PNC In The Near Future?

Like almost every bank of comparable size, PNC is waiting for stronger economic growth to drive higher spreads and improving loan demand. While loan growth is unlikely to inflect dramatically upward right away, management has at least acknowledged that they need to re-accelerate growth. Looking at rates and spreads, PNC isn't a particularly asset-sensitive bank (those names include Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Regions (NYSE:RF)), but deposit betas have thus far been lower than modeled, so PNC might have a little more leverage to higher rates than previously believed.

What I don't expect will help much is credit - I continue to believe this is about as good as the credit cycle will get, and while "better for longer" is possible, I don't think this is a major driver now. I also don't expect bank M&A to be a factor. PNC's management has been clear and consistent on this topic, referring to large-scale whole-bank M&A as "yesterday's bank model". While acquiring a branches or portfolios is still a possibility, I think PNC would much prefer to deploy M&A capital into fee-generating businesses.

The new administration may also create some opportunities for PNC. For starters, it is at least possible that there will be a larger rollback of regulations, and that could improve profits and returns (likely through a combination of higher revenue, lower costs, and lower capital requirements). Changes to the tax rules could also allow PNC to monetize its sizable Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) in a more efficient fashion - a move that would potentially support a significant return of capital to shareholders.

Last and not least, self-improvement is still a potential driver. Only 21% of PNC's 2,520 branches are operating under its universal model, and that suggests further cost-cutting/efficiency-improving potential. PNC's efficiency ratio isn't awful, but it's still above 61% by my calculation, which is higher that the ERs for BB&T, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bancorp (though the latter is pretty much the gold standard for larger banks). Self-improvement should also be relevant on the revenue side, as management has reiterated its intention to build its treasury management business - a business which has long generated attractive returns (mid-teens) for U.S. Bancorp.

The Opportunity

As I said in the open, I'm not explicitly modeling in a lower corporate tax rate, but such a development would be a positive for PNC, to say nothing of likely stimulating activity among its business lending clients. So too with other potential drivers like stronger GDP growth in the U.S. - stronger growth in the U.S. would/should support stronger lending growth (and higher rates), but I think the market has gotten ahead of itself in modeling those developments.

I believe PNC will get to a double-digit ROE in a few years' time and generate around 5% to 6% adjusted earnings growth over the next five and 10 years. Those earnings flows don't discount back to a compelling price today, but that's the norm in the banking sector today. I would note that PNC screens as relatively more expensive than BB&T and Fifth Third (and about on par with U.S. Bancorp), but not dramatically so. What's more, I still believe PNC could generate high single-digit total returns from here.

The Bottom Line

PNC's reserve position looks solid and its operating footprint of states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan could conceivably be big beneficiaries of new policies designed to stimulate domestic manufacturing and exports. Better still, PNC has "dry powder" in the form of lendable capital (and conservative underwriting practices), the Blackrock stake, and further branch-based cost improvement potential. While I wouldn't be in a rush to buy PNC, I can at least say I don't have a problem with the business.