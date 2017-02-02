Is Our Top REIT Pick For 2017 Already Done?

Despite the move in the shares since our call, the REIT is still a value compared to the data center peer group.

Just because interest rates are likely to rise does not equate to pain for REITs. FFO growth could more than offset higher discount rates.

We highlighted CoreSite to subscribers as a top pick for REITs in early December. Our thesis rested on excessive bearish sentiment to the space.

We highlighted in early December to our marketplace members, when shares were trading in the low $70s, that our top REIT for the year was CoreSite (NYSE:COR).

Our thesis on the shares was that it was an emerging data center REIT with fast-growing revenue, margin growth, FFO and most importantly, dividend payments.

Our current allocation to REITs is slightly overweight at 10% with an emphasis on income. We added to the sector in October and November as the investors pulled money on the belief that the stocks would get crushed from rising rates.

We took the contrarian positioning as the misconception of rising rates equals REIT pain is, over longer-periods of time, incorrect. Interest rates rose significantly in the 2004-2007 period in conjunction with REITs. Of course, we had a housing bubble going on at the time. But the same correlation occurred in the mid-to-late nineties as well.

There is a balance between how much cash flows from underlying real estate investments are discounted by higher rates versus the rate of growth the underlying generates in income and increases in value. Higher interest rates are typically accompanied by stronger economic growth. As long as that growth more than offsets the discount factor of the higher rates, REITs should continue to perform well.

This gets us back to CoreSite. Denver-based CoreSite is a data center REIT in eight strategic markets with the ability to cover three-quarters of US businesses. (For a more in-depth look at what the company does and their competitors, see the following recent report).

The thesis mentioned above showed the company materially undervalued given that they reached a critical inflection point in EBITDA margins. Over the last three years, they have expanded GAAP EBITDA margin from a mid-30% area to 50% creating significant additional cash flow tailwind.

Dividend Payment And Coverage

With the additional cash flow and strong underlying performance, the company increased their dividend payment by 51% for 2017 to $0.80 per quarter. The company has been a steady increaser of their payout over the last five years as those EBITDA margins have accelerated higher towards that 50% threshold. The compounded annual growth of the dividend payment is massive 34%.

The forward dividend yield when we acquired the shares was 4.7%, a very high level for such a fast-growing company. Today, that yield is down to 3.72% on a forward basis as the market price has increased 23% since our recommendation. Still, even at these levels, the shares are a compelling value still being discounted due to higher interest rate expectations.

1. Even though it is not a data center-focused REIT, we compared the shares to sector favorite Realty Income (NYSE:O), on which we wrote a bearish piece on the day it hit its 52-week high back in July. Today, Realty Income trades at 22.6x FFO while CoreSite, despite the rise, trades at 13.1x.

2. AFFO payout ratios are 63% for CoreSite (or dividend coverage of 1.37x) compared to Realty Income's 84% (1.12x coverage). This means that CoreSite has ample capacity to increase their dividend payment again at a high rate.

3. Growth estimates for COR are 22% per year for the next five years by the eight analysts that cover the shares. Realty Income is estimated to grow at just 5% per year.

4. COR still trades below the net lease group average in terms of FFO/share, EV/EBITDA, and has lower payout ratios and stronger growth rates while carrying a higher dividend yield.

We know... we know. Realty Income is not a data center REIT, so it's apples to oranges! So here are the P/FFO for the other five data center REITs. All trade well above that of CoreSite despite slower growth rates on AFFO, and in many cases lower dividend yields.

What Caught Our Eye

We were drawn to the shares due to three main factors:

News came across that CEO Paul Szurek was buying 7,000 shares at $68.92. That is a $482K bet on his company!

The 51% increase in the dividend payment when they were already paying a nice-sized per share amount. Typically, when you see that kind of increase in a dividend payout, it is from very low absolute number (i.e. $0.02 to $0.0325).

The spike in interest rates cut the P/FFO well below the current growth rate. To us, this meant that the market was overpricing the discount of higher rates compared to underlying growth.

The Bottom Line

CoreSite continues to execute flawlessly in its growth plan. The company will report earnings on February 9th, which could be another opportunity to add. We are still long the shares in our REIT portfolio despite the large run in the shares, as the shares are still relatively cheap against the asset class as a whole and against the data center REITs group.

To sum up, the pullback on high interest rate fears created a solid buying opportunity for our subscribers at prices in the low-$70s. In the mid-$80s, the price isn't as compelling, however, don't let the move in the shares inhibit buying at these levels. Relatively speaking, the shares are still a solid opportunity to buy a fast-growing, 3.7% yielding, safe data center REIT.

We modeled in a 20% dividend growth CAGR for the next five years, less than we think at which AFFO will grow. At that rate, the yield would more than double to 7.8%. If the REIT were to trade in line in yield with the peer group (shown above), the shares would need to increase by over 100%.

Part II of this series on our REIT holdings will highlight some other compelling calls that we have made and why.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "Real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service "Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing" dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the risk associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. We have constructed easy-to-follow "low-maintenance portfolios" with a yield in excess of 9% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio was up 16.1% through December 31st and generates a high-single digit yield, while taking less than half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-quarter on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

Yield Hunting Essential Reading:

New Website:

yieldhunting.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long COR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.