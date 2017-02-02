Exar's (EXAR) CEO Ryan Benton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Exar Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 01, 2017, 16:45 PM ET

Executives

Ryan Benton - CEO

Keith Tainsky - CFO

James Lougheed - SVP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing

Analysts

Timothy Arcuri - Cowen and Company

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel Nicolaus

Craig Ellis - B. Riley & Co.

Jonathan Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Operator

I’ll now turn the conference over to Exar's CFO, Keith Tainsky. Please go ahead.

Keith Tainsky

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Exar Corporation's fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results conference call.

As noted in our press release, we have issued a set of prepared financial remarks in advance of this call. You can download them from our Web site at exar.com.

Before we begin, I remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are not guarantees of future performance or results. You are encouraged to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in today's press release, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings.

Also the company reports financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, for the periods presented today, we are disclosing various non-GAAP measures. The company believes that non-GAAP measures are useful to the performance of financial analysis. Reconciliation from non-GAAP to GAAP can be found in today's financial results release or in the company's applicable SEC filings. Unless otherwise stated, when speaking of operating results, the company is referring to non-GAAP results.

As a reminder, we completed the divestiture of our iML Display business in November 2016. Accordingly, results from the iML Display business are presented as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, financial results discussed during this call exclude the discontinued operation.

We will utilize today's time with a presentation hosted by Ryan Benton, our CEO; James Lougheed, our SVP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and myself, followed by a question-and-answer session.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Ryan Benton. Ryan?

Ryan Benton

Thanks, Keith. Keith will be back in a few minutes to give some in-depth comments on the numbers followed by a commercial update from James. Before that, let me give a few high-level thoughts on the third quarter results.

Sales of 27.2 million were up 7.6% compared to the same period last year. This growth came from strong increases of power management, interface and data compression product sales. I think it was a solid quarter for the team but the numbers don’t quite do justice to the level of validation we are getting on our ability to execute on our strategy.

Let me give an example. Not long ago we started working with a tier 1 server manufacturer on an opportunity for a 20 amp [indiscernible] part. This project has improvised our envision to be technologically relevant and responsive in our approach. The team realizing there would be no blue ribbon for effort took on the project with a scope, schedule and budget that I would characterize as appropriately uncomfortable.

The team designed the driver IC including development of many brand new critical IC blocks, integrated the ICP in a compact 4 by 5 millimeter package, tapped out silicon [ph] which regrettably for the families impacted was a Sunday after Thanksgiving and have since delivered samples to the customer. This is a perfect example of how we work directly with a lead tier 1 customer to develop a great product, a strategically important vertical but one also with a broad market appeal.

Working directly with technology leaders that are key tier 1 customers provides depth to the gene pool when we are architecting and developing new technologies, pressurizes the timeline of the development cycle and ensures elite customers waiting there as de facto of a financial sponsor.

In a context of our ongoing effort to reinvent Exar, this was an important litmus test for our ability to deliver. Recognizing the significant revenue opportunity this part presents, the team stepped up. The R&D team in Fremont along with the new Taiwan team that has contributed enormously in a [indiscernible] basis point sequentially.

I don’t want to steal any of Keith’s thunder but I will simply say, hats off to the operations team as well as the other key contributors in finance and development on this front. This team continues to produce and exceed my expectations on this effort. The really exciting part is that there is clearly a lot of goodness left.

This is a continuous improvement program which for the foreseeable future should continue to manifest itself in the form of fairly gross margin expansion or by giving our sales team the ability to be more competitive and gain more market share. For EPS we came in at the middle of our guidance range at $0.07, up 250% from the same period last year, a nice overall result.

And one final point on Q3. In November, we closed the iML divestiture. This transaction was a great result for Exar as we recorded a handsome $45 million gain on the sale. This plus good cash flow from the business resulted in cash and marketable securities balance of $228 million at the end of the third quarter. So we find ourselves in an enviable position of having a good bit of cash.

Let me go ahead and answer the question on capital allocation. I will reiterate that I do not envision any big acquisitions in the cards for Exar. I believe the Board as a whole is excited about the company’s progress towards realizing our strategic vision and that we view ourselves collectively as good, i.e. shareholder friendly stewards of the cash.

I’m sure I will disappoint some with my lack of specifics today, however, I will note that we have Board meeting a week from today at which time capital allocation will be an important topic for discussion. I’m sure I will follow-up questions and I can try to add additional color if helpful within that construct.

With that said, I think as important is fortifying the balance sheet with the iML transaction complete, we’re now able to dedicate our full attention to the core business. And one final point before I turn the mic over to Mr. Tainsky. I’m thrilled to report that we have our first major Force Touch Interface design win. We expect this to be in ramping at the end of Q4 and into Q1.

This is a technology area that we’ve invested heavily in and we consider ourselves the technology leader. Although this specific design win application is in the consumer space, which is not one of our core markets, this has not been a tangent in terms of technology development, quite the contrary.

This win has been a great technology incubator, is great validation for the team and the marketing impact is potentially significant. We will make sure that if we support opportunities like this when they come, we don’t take our eye off the price, which is to be the dominant force in an emerging mechanical button replacement application in the industrial market where the TAM [ph] is simply all the buttons in the industrial world.

Now let me turn it over to Keith to walk through the numbers in more detail. Keith?

Keith Tainsky

Thank you, Ryan. Let’s go through the numbers in a bit more detail. Looking at the top chart here on Page 8, which shows the revenue trend, you can see that Q3 fiscal 2017 was a solid quarter. As Ryan mentioned, revenue was up 7.6% compared to a year ago. From a product standpoint, connectivity product sales were up a solid 6% and power management product sales were up 14%. These increases were complemented on a year-over-year basis by higher data compression sales which were nominal in Q3 of 2016.

On a sequential basis, sales declined slightly as expected, down about 1%. The largest sequential decrease in Q3 was in the data compression product line. As we discussed on the last call, a large enterprise storage account was expected to have a one to two quarter low and then resume their production ramp. As we sit here in February, we have already started to see these orders start to trickle in, which is really good news.

Elsewhere in the infrastructure market, the ramp at one of our lead server customers has continued to push out. I doubt this surprises many on the call, as this is impacting a large portion of the supply chain. But it does appear the ramp will go into Q1 and Q2 of fiscal '18 for us, which is simply a delay in timing. We have parts ready and waiting when this ramp does come. Considering these notable items and the seasonal headwind of Chinese New Year, we expect sales in Q4 to be 27.7 million plus or minus $0.5 million.

On the bottom of the slide, you can see the gross margin trend. With the supply chain migration to China, the team continues to do a fantastic job of capturing cost down. In Q3 it became even clearer that these efforts are really becoming more apparent in our results. We were able to expand margin as we work through a quarterly decline of our advanced product sales.

To be more specific, driven by the expected pause in data compression, our advanced product sales this quarter declined sequentially from 22% to 17% of sales. Even despite that significant headwind, gross margin increased to 148 basis points sequentially to 53.4% this quarter.

Next, I’m again pleased to announce that we have already passed the $3 million cost savings goal and that makes $3 million per quarter in savings accomplished in the first three quarters of fiscal year '17. Needless to say results of the cost reduction efforts continue to exceed our expectations and the capability, talent and focus are now embedded in our D&A and culture.

The key of the remaining cost down activities is robust and as I mentioned last time, it now includes both the backend and frontend supply chain. I genuinely am equally excited about some of the next level cost downs that we added to the funnel, as I am about the fact that all the hard work the team has done is showing up in the numbers.

Given what we have been able to achieve so far and what is in the funnel, it would not surprise me if we were able to achieve multiple millions of dollars more in savings over the next few years.

Before we go to the next side, I will highlight as of the end of the quarter we now have 60% of our business going through China on backend assembly and tests. I will also note that the China supply chain migration has also had a good impact on our ability to negotiate savings with other existing suppliers that want to retain our business.

This has helped to achieve our cost reduction goals without having to go through the effort of transferring business between fabs. We do intend to keep this competitive dynamic in our supply chain, and again our goal is to be able to leverage all the avenues to continue achieving savings that will now be able to translate into a line of gross margin performance to speak for itself.

With that segue, for the fourth quarter we see gross margin somewhere between 53% in the low end and hitting 55% on the high end towards the target model. With the advanced product revenue increasing from large design wins that we expect to begin ramping soon, we will certainly have some nice momentum on this front heading into Q1.

Turning to Slide 9, on the top you can see the EPS trend. On a year-over-year basis, we had significant improvement going from $0.02 to $0.07. We did tick down of course from the $0.08 last quarter and next quarter we do see $0.08 as the midpoint of our range.

Part of the uptick in sales and margin we will continue to judiciously reinvest in the business. The first area is indeed principally in Taiwan and the second area is providing the resources to support the ramp of the Force Interface design win, which hopefully will be the first of many.

Also on this slide at the bottom you see the cash balance. During the quarter, we closed the iML divestiture and had strong operating cash flow of $5.9 million in continuing operations. That leaves us with just a hair under $228 million with virtually all of it onshore.

Turning to the financial highlights slide, in summary, Q3 was another solid quarter of execution and overall we delivered results towards the middle of our guidance. Looking at the Q4 forecast on revenue, we show here a guidance range of 27.7 million plus or minus $0.5 million. This is flat to up 4% on sequential growth and is 10% growth versus a year ago.

In addition to the ramp starting on our Force Interface business, as I mentioned earlier, the tier 1 data storage customer has started to place some production orders. Offsetting some of the growth we see headwinds in the horizontal business from Chinese New Year and also expect a sequential decline in our video business due to the upside we saw in Q3. Again, our gross margin in Q3 was 53.4% and we are guiding Q4 between 53% and 55% on tailwinds from both advanced product growth as well as the cost reduction activities.

As for operating expenses, we can see them picking up in Q4 as part of the normal increase of payroll taxes as we start the calendar year and in part from rounding up the staffing of design resources in Taiwan as well as resources to support our Force Interface business. The key takeaway is that our financial performance has not changed.

We have substantially improved earnings in fiscal year '17 versus a year ago. We remain committed to executing on the strategy in place and we have strong tailwinds coming from our tier 1 and advanced products growth, as well as the cost reductions. Our relentless efforts to drive efficiency and increase competitiveness through the supply chain are paying enormous dividends.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to James. James?

James Lougheed

Thanks, Keith. I’ll now give an update of our businesses. As Keith mentioned, we closed slightly above the midpoint of our sales guidance for Q3 with 27.2 million, meaning we continue to exceed the midpoint of our revenue guidance since the iML divestiture process began.

From an end market perspective, the main difference this quarter-on-quarter were the expected reduction in the infrastructure market versus the growth in our audio/video business. As Keith also mentioned, we expect to see growth this quarter with the middle range guidance of 27.7 million or 2% growth in this Chinese New Year seasonally down market quarter.

I also want to point out two key hires in the past quarter that were instrumental to executing on our strategy of tier 1 engagements leveraging 45 years of IP. Firstly, Dave Matteucci joined us as Division Vice President of Corporate Quality and Reliability. Dave has already been instrumental in helping us engage with tier 1 customers proactively on the quality of our products about to ramp in their systems. We’re really glad to have Dave join the team and able to leverage his vast experience.

Secondly, John Hartley has joined us as Division Vice President of Sales for Data Compression & Security Products and IP Monetization. John has already wrapped his arms around IP portfolio and our potential there as well as helping expand our inscription compression customer engagements to replicate our success in the primary storage SSD space.

Now let me offer some more detailed color by end market. Industrial sales grew slightly quarter-on-quarter on the back of strength in Europe coming off their summer break as well as strong growth in the Americas, together are growing the downside we saw in our lighting business due to seasonality.

During the quarter, we made some progress in a few key areas that I’d like to point out. We finalized the supply agreement with a large global industrial customer with headquarters in Germany opening a great growth opportunity as a newly approved vendor.

We have been commissioned by a large European single board computer maker for a semicustom power device, new projects ramping for advanced products in two large German industrial customers and one large Swiss industrial customer, a design win at a large European point-of-sale maker that will begin to ramp this quarter. Also during the quarter, we released our new USB hubs for point-of-sale and other industrial applications.

In Q4 we expect industrial sales to remain flat to slightly up with headwinds in Asia due to Chinese New Year offset by tailwinds in new projects ramping primarily out of the Americas and Europe as well as a tailwind in our lighting business as that rebounds from last quarter.

We also expect to see multiple point-of-sale projects ramping with our bridging solution and a host of new engagements leveraging our new Touch Interface technology in applications, including smart appliances, access control, point-of-sale and automotive.

Infrastructure sales were down sequentially due to the expected downside in inscription compression products in a large storage appliance vendor that we previously discussed. Some points of notes though. In this end market, we won two significant power designs in the Chinese telecom manufacturer in their new 5G base stations.

We won multiple new interface product design wins at a large networking customer based in the U.S. We also will be releasing the [indiscernible] product that Ryan mentioned earlier in the next 90 days for various server manufacturers with already multiple design wins along with our 15 and 20 amp point-of-load regulators.

Importantly, we will see reviewed orders from our large storage appliance customer on our inscription compression products. We’ve won a large German communications customer design that will ramp this quarter. And I’d like to also point out as mentioned by Keith, we also see continued delays in the HP Gen10 server ramp pushing out to fiscal year '18 Q1, Q2 timeframe. In Q4, we therefore expect to see infrastructure sales rebound from last quarter.

Our audio/video business was up significantly quarter-on-quarter on the back of a renewed strategy put in place a few quarters ago to bring in more customers for our video processing products. In the past 90 days we made great progress in a few areas that include with a tier 1 software and systems infrastructure player in the video surveillance market in Americas and Europe attending their partner conferences where we get access to many more customers than before.

One end customer winning a vital surveillance contract from the French government that will run for the next three years as well as a U.S. based customer winning a large contract with a well know coffee retailer. In Q4, we expect to see moderate weakness in the audio/video business due primarily to a reduction in our video processer business after last quarter’s highs and as a lot of our customers go through lumpy ramps.

Our automotive business was down slightly quarter-on-quarter with some potential upside missed due to table backlog with customer demand stripping our ability supply. Our first AEC-Q100 qualified device which is a quality standard for selling into automotive OEMs released this morning and two more will release over the next two months.

We achieved our first AEC-Q100 design win at a German automotive customer that will ramp at the end of calendar year 2018. We will also be releasing our company’s first [indiscernible] in Q4 which is the interface standard commonly used in cars. Therefore in Q4 we expect to see moderate growth in this end market.

Finally, I’ll comment that our others business we’ll see growth from the consumer touch interface project previously discussed. We won’t talk too much about that application on this call and we will let our end customers release their products to market and let the technology speak for itself.

So overall this quarter, we expect to outgrow the market and moving to next quarter with an expected full quarter of storage appliance and consumer Force Touch revenue as well as potential ramp from HP, we expect to start fiscal year '18 on a very strong note.

Now, I’ll hand it back to Ryan.

Ryan Benton

Thanks, James. In conclusion, I’m pleased with the progress we made this quarter. The iML transaction is behind us, the sales funnel has grown, we have secured some important design wins, we have tapped out some impressive silicon, the cost down team continues to make outstanding progress and we have been able to recruit some additional talent in several key areas.

Now, I’ll be happy to take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Timothy Arcuri of Cowen and Company.

Timothy Arcuri

Thank you. I have two questions. Ryan, first of all, as I look at the guidance and I look at the gross margin driver, at the high end of the guidance this is basically at your long-term target. So I guess the first question is, you’re still in very, very lower revenues than your target model assumes. So how much upside is there really to your current long-term model? It seems like there’s at least a couple hundred basis points.

Ryan Benton

Sure. Thanks. Look, I kind of spoke a little bit about the target model last quarter in terms of obviously revenue is always going to be the hardest number to hit. Gross margin even last quarter I think we indicated that we’re going to be marching really close to the target model and you can see in our guidance as we look to Q4 as we kind of got on the high end hitting our target model, we’re pretty much right there. I think Keith and I both had comments that really tried to be pretty clear about the fact that the team just continues to exceed our internal expectations and the pipeline’s pretty full of additional cost downs. This compounded with the fact that James is really starting to pick up steam in terms of the funnel of opportunities in design wins on advanced product both gives us two pretty nice tailwinds on gross margin. Again, coming back to the top line, the target model is going to stay at 55% even if we happen to exceed it over one in the next several quarters, the target model will stay there. I want to have maximum flexibility as we look to kind of hit that target model by the end of FY '18.

Timothy Arcuri

Okay, got it. And I guess just a second question, you guys are pretty weak given how much cash you have relative to your cap and now you sold iML which was sort of – from a potential higher perspective, you could argue that that sort of [indiscernible] for someone to come in and basically buy their company. But now you guys are a pretty unique asset, so I guess my question is since you sold iML have you had any increase in the invalid inquiries given the position you’re in from a cash point of view and also given your margins? Thanks.

Ryan Benton

Sure. Obviously, we just closed the transaction a handful of weeks ago and this is the first time we’ve printed the cash on the balance sheet with 228 million. I think the strategic – one of the strategic value of the transaction was it certainly allows us to focus on our core which is what I think we executed on this quarter and what our intensions are kind of going forward. I think it certainly makes us a business that’s simpler and earlier to understand. I’ll say kind of on that topic is that the Board – I referenced a meeting that we have next week. We’ll always kind of look at opportunities if they come about and try and make a decision. We’ll make a decision that we’ve used in the best interest of the shareholders.

Timothy Arcuri

Okay, Ryan, awesome. Thank you.

Ryan Benton

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Erik Rasmussen of Stifel.

Erik Rasmussen

Hi, guys; nice work on the gross margins.

Ryan Benton

Thanks.

Erik Rasmussen

Circling back to the outlook and some of the puts and takes you’d given us in relation to we’ll call it the storage opportunity and the delayed server platform. What gives you that confidence that the timeline you had given us is intact? And what’s sort of your visibility on that? I know these are tough markets to predict and obviously we’ve seen that with others as well, but maybe can you share those thoughts with us?

Ryan Benton

Yes, are you talking about the Q4 guidance or you’re talking about the target model?

Erik Rasmussen

Q4 guidance and then you said fiscal '18 is kind of the start of – starting off on a strong note because some of these programs are starting to kick in.

Ryan Benton

Right. Okay, so if you look at some of the things I gave a lot more color this quarter in terms of a lot of the new projects ramping and coming through. So you would have seen that I mentioned that even though we had some seasonal lightness in the lighting in Q3, we got a good boost out of a lot of these projects that we’ve been working on for around four quarters or so now in the industrial space in North America or in Europe. So we expect to continue to see that come through this quarter. We do see obviously the headwinds from China. But one of the areas that we get some relief there is we mentioned in previous calls that the storage appliance business was going to go on halt for a couple of quarters as customers go through progression testing. But those orders are already on our books for trickling in at the back end of this quarter. So that will bring our infrastructure business back up a little bit. And then I also mentioned for Q4 we will start to see the others business in the consumer touch interface project looking like it will start to ramp this quarter as well. So mostly those are the main areas that we’ll – that and the lighting rebound will give us the confidence that we can still grow 2% in a Chinese New Year down quarter. And when you’re looking at Q1, the comment I made about Q1 is obviously now we’re looking at a full quarter of the storage appliance customer as well as a full quarter of the consumer touch interface project. So they are those small numbers, so that gives us pretty good confidence of starting off fiscal year '18 Q1 on a high note.

Erik Rasmussen

Okay, thanks. And then you did say the delay in the server platform, that’s probably – you see more confidence build up especially if you hit the end of this year and into next year?

Ryan Benton

Well, we continue to see delays on that project and to be honest at this point that project continuing to delay doesn’t dampen my enthusiasm for Q1. We would have expected that that would have been the first key design win to take off and drive our growth. But it looks like some of the other projects we’ve been working on are going to come in ahead of that. So we’re not too concerned about that at this point. It doesn’t dampen our enthusiasm for Q1 like I said, but it will either ramp in Q1 or definitely in Q2.

Erik Rasmussen

Got you, thanks. And as my last one, so you put out that press release about AEC-Q100 this morning. Can you just remind us kind of the significance of this and how does this change your view of maybe the automotive markets and your opportunity within that?

Ryan Benton

Yes. So AEC-Q100 for those who don’t know a lot about it, it is a quality standard that is used but you have to have for your products to sell into automotive OEMs. As you guys know, we break out our automotive business at 3% of our business. All of that business, that 3% today, all of it in aftermarket automotive applications where AEC-Q100 is not required. This is a big achievement for our company. It means that we’ve gone through a lot of the understanding of the standards and the ability to make a product that hit the high quality standards that required in the automotive space. This is a big significant change for us and the first of I believe many products that will come through. So it allows us now to play into some automotive OEMs where honestly not every company can actually make products that meet these standards. So it sets us apart from those companies and allows us to then take the success that we’ve gotten in the aftermarket which a lot of those customers who were playing in the aftermarket also play in the OEM market and they’ve honestly been asking us for this product and this allows us to meet those requests and fulfill their desires.

Erik Rasmussen

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Craig Ellis of B. Riley.

Craig Ellis

Thanks for taking the question and congratulations to the team on the real strong margin execution. I’d start on that front and I don’t know if this is more for Ryan or Keith but it’s a gross margin question. So it’s clear that the team’s done a real good job by identifying new cost reduction activities and it sounds like from your comments Keith that they’re about as material as what we’ve seen so far, so congratulations to the team. The question is, is realizing those something that happens fairly linearly from here or would it be more frontend loaded or backend loaded as you assess the front and backend cost reduction that’s in front of you now?

Ryan Benton

Yes, I think it’s a little bit of a mixed bag. I think there are certainly some short term where the work that we’ve done over the last six to nine months and we’re waiting on customer PCNs or whatever the case might be that as soon as we get that green light, we’ll start realizing them. Some of them like I mentioned on the call is a matter of just us now having better ability to negotiate with our other supplier, so we don’t necessary have to wait for some. But the ones that are I’ll say more on the frontend or the fab to wafer side, we’re going to take more time to realize that portion of our cost savings.

Craig Ellis

And then the follow-up question is with regards to some of the bigger product programs that are coming, so it seems pretty clear that in the first quarter compression starts to come back, Force Touch on the consumer side also starts to benefit the company and then either 1Q or 2Q we start to get more meaningful server revenues into the model. My question is, as you look at those three opportunities, what’s the duration of those ramps? Are those single quarter ramps or are those multi-quarter ramps? And what should we expect to see with advanced product mix as we move into the sweet spot of those ramps later this year?

James Lougheed

Craig, this is James. So the compression ramp is actually about a one-year cycle. We’re actually working with them on their next program that will kick in at the end of calendar 2017. And we’re actually already on that design as well for our next gen product. So that will sort of – the particular program will finish in calendar year '17. But like I mentioned, we’re already on their 2018 platform. So from a numbers standpoint that will be a two, three-year cycle that we’re already in. The servers, they’re normally a two-year ramp. Most of the generations that go through, so the pooling [ph] platforms that go through now from Intel-based processes will ramp for around two years and then they’ll move to the next generation after that. On the consumer touch interface that will be a shorter ramp. That’s a one-year cycle in that application, so we’re already working on their next 2018 platform. We’re yet to win that but in terms of numbers you can see that that will play out over the next four quarters.

Craig Ellis

And do you have a sense for what that will do to your advanced product mix? Does that take us back into the mid-20s, can it take us to 30%, what will that do to the high-quality mix that the company’s trying to drive as they move toward the target financial model?

James Lougheed

Well, I think even with that touch interface, I’m hoping advanced gets back into the 20% range this quarter even if I look at numbers of where we are quarter-to-date. We’re actually sitting in a really good position after one month. And we’ve also got the data com inscription compression products. That probably alone helps us to get back to where we were and the lighting rebound to get us back into the 20%. And so the touch interface, yes, I think over the next couple of quarters, very well the touch interface business could get us close to – in the high 20% range.

Craig Ellis

Very helpful. Thanks, guys.

Ryan Benton

Thanks, Craig.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Jon Tanwanteng of CJS Securities.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you give us more detail on the Force Touch win? Is that a handset or tablet application? And maybe what kind of interest have you seen in the consumer segment outside the one you’ve just announced?

Ryan Benton

Jon, so we’ve sort of given hints I guess in previous quarters of what we’re talking about. We don’t want to give away too many specifics at this point. It might sort of giveaway exactly which company that we’re talking about and what model. So we’ve seen mostly interest in one particular application in consumer. But like we’ve talked about a few times, our focus there hasn’t been on that end market specific. It’s been around the technology. This market seems to be running with this technology the fastest. So we’ve used it as an incubator to learn and I’ve got to say that we’ve really learnt a lot. In fact, if you look at the value that we’re offering end customer in this application, there’s probably more on even the mechanical and the algorithms on the phone-ware side than there even is on the electronic side. So a full solution and building a team in software and mechanical engineering to actually meet the requirements of this customer has been a big effort for us. But now that we’ve got that, rather than looking at other applications within consumer like you mentioned, our focus is going to shift and pivot towards the applications I mentioned just previously. So the smart appliance, the access control, point-of-sale and automotive, a lot of those applications especially the first three, they have what you call government use high reliability, specifically in point-of-sale and access control and that is where a mechanical button replacement is finding the most interest in the market today. So we won’t be moving away from the consumer application that we wanted. We’ve got more customers lined up who are interested to leverage our technology. So we’ll continue to do that and we’ll use that as a way to continue to take in front of everyone else on that technology.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

Got it, that’s helpful. And James just on the storage business, is the rebound or the fourth quarter shipment that you’re talking about, is that a volume order or is that still another stage in the progression testing that you mentioned?

James Lougheed

No, we’re into production. So the production will start to get like I mentioned orders backend of this quarter, so we won’t get a full quarter of it but next quarter we will.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

Great. And Ryan or James, can you provide a high-level update to the timing of achieving the revenue portion of your long-term target model? I believe James you’ve said in the past that you had line of sight to maybe getting halfway to the goal of between where you are now and to the 40 million, given the push outs with HP and the new design wins you’ve seen with Force Touch and the other businesses, how should we think about that now?

James Lougheed

Jon, thanks for the question. I’ll take it. Again, like I kind of babbled on the first response to the first question, the revenue portion target model is always going to be the hardest. I think previously we talked about kind of clear visibility to $32 million, $33 million kind of getting to that point. I think we feel pretty comfortable at this point in terms of visibility of how we get to kind of 35 million to 36 million. So that number has certainly increased and we’ve had a good number. We’ve had good increased visibility there but we still have work to do. I think my kind of macro comment would be if you look at where the midpoint of our guidance range for Q4 puts us at this year, that puts us I think somewhere around 8% growth in terms of year-over-year fiscal year standpoint. And I think as we talk about how the visibility has improved in Q1 fiscal '18 and you’re seeing some growth, even just the numbers that I just described, if you hit that by Q4 even if you come in shy of the target model, you’re still talking 20% plus growth on a fiscal year-over-year basis. So I think it’s something that if we kind of continue on this path, I think we’re going to have a result the team is going to be really proud of.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

Got it. Thank you again, guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. I am showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Benton for any additional or closing remarks.

Ryan Benton

Thank you. On behalf of Exar’s entire team, I would like to thank you for your interest and continued support. Operator, that concludes the call.

Operator

