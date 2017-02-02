AMD Zen (Ryzen) On 14nm For 4 Years? Ouch...

This is a missed opportunity in my opinion, since Intel will be able to exploit the 10nm lithography by the end of 2017 and a completely new architecture by 2019.

However, AMD has confirmed that Zen and successive revisions will be built on 14nm lithography, and the 7nm lithography will hit AMD only by 2020.

By the way, recent rumors speak about the chance to see higher turbo clocks, which means that the final product will show better single-thread performance in comparison to the first.

The forecast is that Ryzen will be really competitive in heavily multi-threaded applications, while it will still show relative weak points in more oriented low-threaded applications.

I had recently published an article that showed a couple of fears about AMD (NYSE:AMD) Vega and the Zen architecture. That article recalled also the competitors' developments (from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)).

My fear was that Vega could be a product released 1 year after the Nvidia Pascal release and that it will have to battle Pascal Refresh (consumer product) and Volta (professional/enterprise product) in the same period. Given the recent rumors, Vega is expected to hit the market in May/June, which means that it will directly clash with Pascal Refresh and Volta roughly 1 year after the 2016 Pascal launch.

The other fear was that AMD may use the 14nm lithography vs. the upcoming Intel 10nm products for a while, and that is what is effectively going to happen. However, AMD will have also to play against a completely new design from Intel, which will leave out the legacy instructions and the relative units in order to greatly power up the efficiency ratio and greatly reduce the core size. There is another recent news that shows that the Zen architecture will last till 2020 relying on the 14nm lithography: Zen will obviously undergo a couple of generational revisions, but it will be essentially the same "core" architecture and the lack of any lithography upgrade will be a great disadvantage in the long term.

This is where AMD may meet some weakness in the future: right now the stock price is still up +380% and surely it integrates the hope and the positive expectations for what Zen is expected to bring. Remember that Zen has been designed to provide up to +40% of IPC and the jump from 28nm to 14nm is a guarantee for good performance. However, even the smallest disappointment or unmet expectations may trigger an eventual stock price collapse that would be recovered only after a lot of time.

Expected Ryzen Performance

First of all, recalling some previous leaks, Ryzen looks to be really competitive in multi-threaded applications: for example, AMD has shown that Ryzen is able to slightly beat an Intel Broadwell octa-core (+$1000 CPU) in certain particular cases. Digging in other leaks from France, we see that the Ryzen octa-core version is able to deliver a performance between the i7 6800K (hexa-core) and the i7 6900K (octa-core) among a series of multi-threaded benchmarks.

The initial "popular" forecast was that the top Ryzen version would hit the market around $500, which would be an extremely competitive price. However, recent rumors are keener to a price range between $550 and $750 - while it still remains very competitive, the price difference from Intel solutions would get narrower. In addition, there is another rumor that points to the absence of any 6 core SKU (Stock Keeping Unit). Such strategy is sensible in order to follow higher margins with the 8 core SKUs, but at the same time, it leaves an empty space that Intel will obviously fill.

On the other hand, Ryzen is expected to perform generally lower than the Intel lineup when single-threaded applications are considered, but it will be time to forget the bad results of the Family 15h architectures (Bulldozer, Piledriver, Steamroller, Excavator).

Higher Turbo Frequency

But the scenario may be positive even on the single-thread aspect given the recent news; the octa-core Ryzen was seen running at 3.6 GHz with its turbo boost clocked at 3.9 GHz during the last public exhibition. Those clocks are higher in comparison to the French engineering sample that was clocked at only 3.3 GHz. With these kinds of clocks, we could expect optimal multi-threaded performances, but it is the single-thread field that could bring some surprises; the market revision will possibly provide a turbo boost clock of 4.0 GHz, which is exactly the Turbo Boost Max 3.0 frequency of the Intel i7 6900K CPU.

All of this must be taken with a pinch of salt since there is still no official third-party benchmark or reliable review. Things may still look different when Ryzen will be released (probably at the end of February).

Naples (ZEN)

Even Naples (Zen for servers/HPCs) will hit the market in the next months, and its top SKU will provide 32 cores/64 threads. Given the expected Zen performances, we can expect very good results even from Naples, but it is hard to think about pure performance competitiveness, probably due to the base clocks: the base clock is said to hit 1.4 GHz, while the turbo clock will hit 2.8 GHz. Such a low base clock prefigures a relative difficulty in keeping a high clock within decent TDPs with all the 32 cores. Therefore, just compared to the upcoming Skylake-EP Xeon E5-2699 V5 that is expected to run at 2.1 GHz at least, AMD will probably have to be really aggressive on the price side. However, I would not exclude some eventual good revision improvements, which would be able to power up the clock/TDP tradeoff. In any case, the aggressive price will cut the relative product margins.

Intel Roadmap 10nm

For what regards Intel, its first 10nm CPUs will hit the market during the second half of this year. The Y and U versions will be Cannon Lake powered, and they will exploit the reduced lithography with its positive speed/energy tradeoff. Once the new year comes, Intel will adopt the 10nm lithography even on the U (28W), H (45W) and S/R (>45W) versions.

At the same time (between 2017 and 2018), Intel will introduce Coffee Lake (14nm) that is a sort of Kaby Lake on steroids and with more optimizations, but it will also show its first consumer hexa-core for the mobile sector. Therefore, Intel will probably adopt the hexa-core configuration as a high-end desktop/mobile offer, while the enthusiast offer may get 12 or 14 cores as a top offer solution in the following quarters.

Source: WCCFTECH

Obviously, Skylake X and Kaby Lake X (for high-end desktops and enthusiast desktops) will not provide any relevant IPC upgrade, but they will be powered by better efficiency optimization that will be possibly driven by a lithography refinement. We will see some IPC upgrade with Coffee Lake and Cannonlake, but in those cases, the most prominent effect will be provided by the higher core count and the higher efficiency provided by the 10nm lithography.

Anyway, AMD is expected to provide the Zen+ revision in a similar timeframe, but it will still exhibit the same core configurations that are going to hit the market in 1H 2017. This means that Intel will probably regain some advantage in the successive quarters.

Intel new architecture

But what will be really important is the fact that Intel is actually developing a new architecture that will substitute the now aged "Core" family. The future architecture is set to be a complete and distinct change that will revolutionize Intel's strategy and general CPU behavior.

Intel is substantially developing an architecture that will cut off the legacy units - those units and instructions that essentially enable the backward compatibility. Intel will be able to heavily reduce the single core size and the core architecture will be simpler, it will not have to bring along the old instruction burdens. This means that new physical free space will be engaged in order to power up the computational capacity of each core and it will be possible to add a lot of additional cores exploiting the same free physical space.

At the same time, a consistently smaller core will enable the consistent increase of the core clock without increasing the power consumption - a greater efficiency.

In addition, once this architecture will hit the market, software developers will start to "slowly" abandon backward software compatibility, therefore, the software will gradually become lighter and probably faster, given the gradual reduction of backwards compatibility needs. It is not something to underestimate on the long term.

Zen on 14nm for long

Well, where is the issue for AMD? The issue essentially comes from the fact that Zen and its successive iterations will live on the 14nm lithography.

Zen (2017) - Zen+ (2018/2019) - Zen++ (2019/2020) (but this one may be built with 7nm if slightly delayed) will probably be built on the 14nm lithography, which means that they will implement a simply tweaked architecture generation after generation. Zen will show that a revamped and well designed architecture is able to provide very good performances, but it is even true that great tweaks and improvements take a lot of development time; therefore, we cannot expect relevant improvements with the successive Zen iterations.

The 7nm lithography instead is expected to hit the market sometime in year 2020 or year 2021, with a first wave of new consumer CPUs and APUs. By the way, the 7nm SOI from GF (Global Foundries) is expected to provide a pitch density similar to the Intel's 10nm lithography, and Intel is also expected to release its 7nm lithography in a similar time frame.

And here we go: while AMD will still be on GF's 14nm lithography with some step-by-step architecture upgrades, Intel will implement its 10nm lithography (Cannonlake and beyond), it will raise the total core count per CPU (Coffee Lake and beyond) and the new lithography will enable Intel to greatly reduce the power consumption and increase the efficiency without the need of relevant architecture tweaks. However, most importantly, Intel will drop the ace with the new architecture that will give up all the old legacy support units and instructions.

Obviously, it is granted that AMD will follow the same route after some time, in order to streamline its x86 architecture, but it will hit the market with a relative consistent delay. Therefore, AMD needs to be aggressive on the market, in order to capitalize the possibly regained competitiveness at its fullest.

The actual share price is a little above $12 per share and it looks expensive, more so given the recent spike that made the stock price rise for a 52-week +450%. The recent spike is driven by the good quarter release performances, that bring reduced losses and decent revenues. On this aspect, AMD sales are meeting good numbers, thanks to positive and consistent GPU sales, partially thanks to new consoles and partially due to discrete GPU sales.

These GPU numbers, however, cannot be considered as a continuous and constant source of revamped revenues, because the recent good GPU cycle is a combination of great efficiency and performance upgrade driven by the 28nm to 14/16nm jump in conjunction with the "too" long 28nm cycle that slowed down the generational change. I personally think that it will be difficult the see a similar behavior in the next 2-3 years.

The "rumor" of a competitive Ryzen is already integrated in the actual share price instead; therefore, the reaction of selling on the news may be possible. Ryzen will surely provide very good performances and its possible competitiveness on par with Intel - it is an alluring investment chance. It is no secret that my AMD focus is more CPU oriented: the GPU sector includes discrete GPUs, console GPUs and professional GPUs, but I have already previously explained that the GPU sector probably won't be the real game changer profit source. Competitiveness with Nvidia is very high, and certain professional GPU decisions from AMD are still not optimal in my opinion.

Where AMD really has the chance to turn around its financial and sales situation is the CPU/APU sector: even if the hype related to Ryzen is very consistent, the eventual performance on par with Intel products would skyrocket AMD stock price, since it is common opinion that Ryzen will generally perform slightly lower than Intel, but with a consistently lower product prices. On the contrary, since the hype is very high, even a little disappointment or below-expectation performance would trigger a heavy downtrend.

There is the history warning: AMD has disappointed multiple times during the last years, a lot of claims were simply over-pumped and the final products did not meet the proclaimed expectations. We see that the expectations are very high for Ryzen - even higher than before. However, there are already a few unofficial benchmarks that give a little solid base in order to consider the actual expectations as well funded - the previous products were not supported by real-time demonstrations and positive leaked benchmarks, and that is why I think that AMD won't disappoint the customers this time.

But even if the stock price is already that high, I personally advise to try and buy a few bucks of this stock if you don't already own it. My advice considers that AMD has to exploit the advent of the Zen architecture, but it is also clear that AMD will have to face a transition time (from 14nm to 7nm) where Intel still looks to have an advantage. It is a situation where AMD will probably score a good stock performance during year 2017, but it will be very difficult to see a similar performance in the successive two years, at least until the release of the future 7nm products.

Therefore, for those who did not buy this stock when it was in the low-single digits, there is still time to bet on AMD for a long position. But be aware, any disappointment from ZEN performance or its price will trigger a temporary stock fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author does not guarantee the performance of any investments and potential investors should always do their own due diligence before making any investment decisions. Although the author believes that the information presented here is correct to the best of his knowledge, no warranties are made and potential investors should always conduct their own independent research before making any investment decisions. Investing carries risk of loss and is not suitable for all individuals.