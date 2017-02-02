Cavium's (CAVM) CEO Syed Ali on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 01, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Angel Atondo - Senior Mark-Comm Manager

Syed Ali - CEO

Art Chadwick - CFO

Analysts

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Anil Doradla - William Blair

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Steve Smigie - Raymond James

John Donnelly - Stifel

Gary Mobley - Benchmark

Chris Rolland - Susquehanna

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners

Matt Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cavium, Inc. Q4, 2016 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Angel Atondo, Senior Mark-Comm Manager. Please go ahead.

Angel Atondo

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Cavium's Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results Conference Call. Leading the call today are Mr. Syed Ali, President and CEO of the company; and Art Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that various remarks that we will make on this call will constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the Safe Harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and will be based on information currently available to us. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements and all other statements that may be made on this call that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. We refer you to our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. In particular, to the section entitled risk factors and to other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC for additional information on these risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

In addition, during this call we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial data can be found in our earnings release issued earlier today, and we ask that you review it in conjunction with this call.

I will now turn the call over to Syed. Syed?

Syed Ali

Thanks, Angel, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. In brief Cavium's fourth quarter revenue was $226.2 million, up 56% sequentially. Non-GAAP gross margins were 65%, and non-GAAP net income was $39.8 million or $0.56 per share. Art will discuss our Q4 financial results along the Q1 guidance in more detail shortly.

In Q4, sales were up across all end markets, sales in the service provider markets were up, driven by a strong wireless infrastructure SoCs [ph]. Sales in the enterprise and data center markets were also up driven by broad strength across our product lines. Sales into our broadband markets were also up sequentially.

Now, as usual, I will go into the highlights of our product tracks in this quarter. Overall design win momentum remains strong for both our MIPS-based OCTEON and ARM-based OCTEON TX processor product lines. During Q4 we began sampling our mid-range 8 to 24 core CN83XX and CN82XX families of products, which are now addressing a new range of performance points for both control and Data Plane applications. We have also successfully demonstrated very high packet throughput achieved on these SoCs by leveraging our proven OCTEON packet and scaling architecture.

Q4 also saw robust shipments of the OCTEON Fusion-M to our lead OEM customer, who continues to deploy significant numbers of macro and micro BTS systems in large scale LTE rollouts in India and other geographies. In addition, we are also beginning to see, initial prototype volumes for a few smaller OEM customers, who will start free styled fifth year with production deployments planned for 2018. In addition, we are seeing good demand trends for our run rate [ph] OCTEON based wireless infrastructure business from our other large wireless customer.

ThunderX deployment continue to make steady progress. Two large mega-cell data centers in Asia continue to deploy production workloads on ThunderX servers, one continuing to evaluate ThunderX for additional workloads.

In addition, data centers in Europe and U.S. also continue to steadily expand the installed base of ThunderX servers while exploring use of ThunderX for additional applications through large scale proof-of-concept trials. In Q4 2016 packet.net a leader provider of Bare Metal cloud services added a new ARMv8 Bare Metal cloud service called Type 2A based upon a dual socket 96 core ThunderX server platform. The cloud service has been launched in the U.S. and Europe and more recently in Japan in conjunction with SoftBank.

We also continue to see increased interest from service providers in our workload optimized ThunderX products in conjunction with OCTEON Fusion-M platform for NSV and Cloud RAN applications. In Q4 we announced a long-term collaboration for 5G with China Unicom and entered into several other trials with major service providers in the U.S. and other geographies worldwide.

Now moving on to the XPliant switch product line, as we discussed last quarter, we have achieved full production status on the XP 80 family of products. During the fourth quarter customers announced products based upon XPliant switches and highlighted the strong differentiation they achieved due to the highly programmable architecture. [Indiscernible] networks announced the full product line including a 32/100 gig switch, a 48/25 gig switch with 100 gigabit uplinks as well as a 48 port 10 gigabit [ph] switch with 100 gig uplinks.

[Indiscernible] has programed the switch to develop custom profiles based upon their customer market needs. Most notably [indiscernible] has invented Algo [ph] match technology by taking advantage of the programmable capabilities of the XPliant silica. In addition, another customer Brocade has announced a family of switching products as well including a 32/100 gig switch and a 45 port 25 gig switch with 100 gigabit uplinks.

We continue to develop additional silicon and software products in the Xpliant family and we're now opening the programmable technology to a wider group of customers. We expect additional customers to announce products throughout 2017. We also have won a few designs in our traditional embedded networking and communications market for switch fabric applications in products such as transport routers, telemetry and other applications.

Moving on the LiquidIO II, where product revenues continue to ramp very nicely. Last quarter we closed additional design wins at another major hyper spear [ph] cloud company and also at another OEM. We also have a strong pipeline of engagements at several other customers in the hyper scale and telco cloud provider markets.

I would now like to provide an update on the QLogic acquisition. The December quarter was our first full quarter of operations with the acquisition and the integration has gone exceptionally well. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Cavium and QLogic team that did a great job driving the integration. We're at full productivity from the acquired businesses which are now fully integrated into Cavium. These product teams are continuing their focus on market and technological leadership serving the connectivity needs of top enterprise and data center customers worldwide principal of Ethernet and Fibre Channel technologies.

Since the close of the acquisition in August, 2016 we're seeing an acceleration in design win rates across the product line, as customers have become significantly more confident about the company and its ability to drive strong competitive product road maps at very competitive prices. We are increasingly being seen as a key strategic partner for connectivity solutions by our customers.

In the December quarter the QLogic storage products, which include both market leading Fibre Channel and Ethernet target connectivity solutions have seven new design wins and completed qualification on 11 programs that are starting to go to production. The new design wins are expected to start contributing in the second half of 2017 and beyond. We continue to see strong new design activities for connectivity solutions for storage systems in general and all flash array storage in particular.

Our QLogic Ethernet FastLinQ products have continued to gain market traction in Q4, we won several new designs at major server OEMs including our first large U.S. cloud customer and having engagements ongoing at multiple other leading OEMS. We have also significantly increased our engagements in the hyper scale, cloud, telco cloud, private and hybrid cloud and networking OEMs targeting the entire application spectrum from LANs to L2 Basic NICs up to the feature rich converge NIC at 10 gig, 25 gig and 100 gig speeds. Our recent HPE and gigabyte announcement are symbols of the traction that we are experiencing in the market.

Moving on to our security products we have shipped LiquidSecurity production units to our lead customer and are in the last stages for completing cloud [ph] at two other cloud customers. In addition, we have a strong pipeline of customers doing [indiscernible]. We expect revenues for this product line to start ramping this quarter and over 2017. Our NITROX products continue to win designs in our traditional application controller and security gateway segments and in addition at cloud customers.

Overall, we continue to see strong need for encryption across all our cloud data centers and OEM customers. I would now like to update you on another recent development. In Q3 2016 a developer of an ARM server CPU decided to exit the market, as it did not fit their product portfolio. The IP portfolio includes core IP for high end and high performance compute applications. We went ahead and have acquired the IP assets. The acquisition was not financially material and will be EPS neutral in 2017. We see this as a strong addition to our current extensive portfolio of IP. Over the coming months we will update the market on our plans for this IP asset.

Now I would like to move on and give a brief outlook on the market environment that we are seeing for Q1. In Q1 we see a market environment similar to Q4 with stable demand trends across our product lines. We see flattish trends in the enterprise along with incrementing higher demand in the data center markets with some incremental lower demand in the service provider market which is actually much better than seasonal trends that we have seen in the past.

On that note I would now like to turn the call over to Art Chadwick who will provide a detailed discussion of Q4 financial results and guidance for Q1 '17. Art?

Art Chadwick

Great, thanks Syed and thanks to all of you for joining us today. I'll first go through Q4 financial highlights and then provide guidance for the first quarter of 2017. First of all, Q4 was a truly excellent quarter on many levels, it was a record quarter in terms of bookings, sales, non-GAAP EPS, cash flow from operations and other metrics. Revenue in the fourth quarter was $226.2 million, up 35% sequentially and up a 124% over the same quarter last year.

Revenue strengthened due to continued growth in Cavium branded products as well as a full quarter of QLogic. Non-GAAP gross margins were at 65.0%, up 100 basis points from Q3. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $98.1 million, up from $75.3 million in Q3 due primarily to a full quarter of QLogic expenses. Non-GAAP operating income was $48.9 million, up 51% sequentially from $32.4 million in Q3. Operating margins were 21.6% up 240 basis points from Q3. Net non-GAAP interest expense was $7.8 million up from 3.7 million in Q3 due to a full quarter of debt related interest expense.

Non -GAAP income tax expense was $1.4 million. The net GAAP loss was $121.6 million or $1.82 per share, impacted by acquisition related charges. But non-GAAP net income was $39.8 million or $0.56 per share, up 42% sequentially from 28.0 million for $0.43 per share in Q3. For the detailed reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP results, I would like to refer you to the financial press release we issued today, but in summary our non-GAAP results exclude $161.4 million in non-GAAP adjustments, comprising 83.2 million onetime non-cash acquisition related tax adjustment. 30.1 million in amortization of acquisition related intangible assets. 21.0 million in acquisition related purchased accounting inventory expense, 19.3 million of stock based compensation expense and 7.8 million in other acquisitions and integration related charges.

The quarter end AR balance was $125.7 million, down from $144.9 million in Q3, resulting DSOs [ph] were 51 days, which is down from recent quarters. But I'd also like to point out at our long-term DSO model of 60 days plus or minus remains unchanged. Inventory was $119.7 million, essentially flat with a 118.9 million in Q3. In Q4 we generated $76.0 million in positive cash flow from operations. During the quarter we paid off the full 50 million acquisition related bridge loan. We then ended the quarter with 221.4 million in cash, up from a $192.4 million at the end of Q3.

As Syed mentioned in his commentary, integration of QLogic has gone exceptionally well, in regards to integrating organizations, eliminating redundant expenses, developing new product road maps and new customer design wins. In addition, we continue to monetize acquired assets and in December we completed the sale of the QLogic headquarters for $36 million. As a result of exercising manufacturing rights to certain QLogic chips we're now purchasing wafers directly from the fab which will have a positive impact on gross margins beginning in Q1.

I'd now like to provide more specific guidance for the first quarter of 2017. Beginning with the balance sheet I'd like to report that in January using cash generated from operations as well as proceeds from the sale of the QLogic headquarters we paid down an additional $86 million in debt. Our debt balance at the end of January was $612 million down from $750 million at the time of the QLogic acquisition.

With regards to the income statement, we've said sales in Q1 will be between $225 million and $229 million. We expect non-GAAP gross margins will expand by between 50 and 150 basis points during the quarter, which at the mid-point would be approximately 66%. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses will increase between 2% and 3% sequentially, due to beginning of the year employee raises and employment taxes. This will put Q1 expenses somewhere between 100 million and 101 million for the quarter.

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $7.5 million down from Q4 due to the lower debt balance. Income taxes in Q1 are expected to be approximately $1.5 million; increasing to between 7% and 9% of non-GAAP income for the remaining of the year. The Q1 non-GAAP share count is expected to be approximately 72 million shares. And based on those assumptions we expect Q1 non-GAAP EPS will be between $0.55 and $0.57 per share.

And on that note, I'd like to hand the call back to the operator for our Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Blayne Curtis with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Blayne Curtis

Art, you talked about working through the QLogic inventory, when you look at the guidance, it was 66 gross margin, how much do you have left, does that now reflect as a full run rate or do you still see a tailwind to gross margins for the rest of the year?

Art Chadwick

We absolutely see a tailwind on gross margins for the balance of the year, both from improving gross margins on the QLogic products, as we've talked about, but also continued improvement in Cavium branded products. So we do expect gross margins to get incrementally better throughout the course of 2017.

Syed Ali

I think Blayne if you remember, in our guidance we had said that -- in our prior quarter's guidance, that QLogic roughly had about six months of inventory and that it would take us till roughly Q2 for it to start affecting it in a much more significant way. We did see some benefits in Q1, but we expect benefits -- a tailwind of benefits there in the next couple of quarters due.

Art Chadwick

Along with improved margins with Cavium branded products.

Blayne Curtis

Thanks and then maybe Syed on the service provider you had obviously the big ramp of Fusion-M, maybe you can talk about which stage that is at and just some general perspective on the overall service provider market, you guided it down normal seasonal and I think -- what is your view as an overall market for service provider for the rest of the year and do you see any tailwinds from Fusion-M above that?

Syed Ali

Yes, I think you begin to look at the Fusion-M, it's been really two quarters, right Q3 and Q4, so it's kind of the early stages still. Additionally, our lead customer is winning other geographies, other than the larger India rollout. So we expect to see you know healthy growth from that customer through the year. And also we have some customers that are going to start coming online later part of this year to early part of next year.

Overall on the service provider market when you look at our run rate wireless infrastructure business and combine that with the OCTEON Fusion-M we see healthy growth growing from '16 to '17. So we feel pretty good about that market segment this year and both of our large lead customers.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Anil Doradla with William Blair.

Anil Doradla

Clearly Syed and Art there are so many moving parts from the QLogic, many of your products and I'm sure all of us will be interested in getting more color. But a big picture question, as we enter into 2017 the demand environment seems to be reasonable, you've got all these new growth vectors, XPliant's really moving in the right direction and Thunder taking a little bit more time, but moving in the right direction. So how should we be looking at whole of 2017, from moving parts point of view? Is there any way you could qualitatively give some colors as to how should we be looking at it from a growth point of view and new products point of view in the core business?

Syed Ali

Yes, Anil. Overall when you take a look at 2017 and we're right at the beginning of the year, we feel like we're in a pretty good place. When you take a look at our base business of OCTEON and NITROX with the ramp of the OCTEON 3 and the NITROX 5 happening in 2017 we should see good growth there.

Also across our product lines, whether it is ThunderX, whether it’s XPliant, whether it's LiquidIO II, whether it’s LiquidSecurity, all of them should grow nicely year-over-year and on top of that when you throw in the QLogic business we expect growth in that business too.

So we feel you know at this point, always 12 months is difficult to predict, but where we are right now that we're in a good place with many growth vectors pretty much across our product line.

Anil Doradla

Very good. And as a follow up, you talked about the IP acquisition on the ARM front. So clearly the ARM server from a competition point of view, it clearly has proven that Thunder is the only kind of game in town. So why do you think this particular vendor exited the market and why are we not seeing many peers within the ARM server market on the high end?

Syed Ali

You know at the end of the day, we are the only shipping ARM server vendor in production today. I mean when you take a look at it four years ago, I think there were like six or seven vendors and we're down to just one shipping right now. So overall each company makes their decision, if it fits their product portfolio or not and evidently this didn’t, so they didn’t want to do it. But from our side they have some good IP, especially some very good core IP which really would add very nicely to our extensive collection of IP and we expect that this will be a great addition to our IP portfolio for our ongoing products for this particular market.

Operator

We will take our next question from Harlan Sur with JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur

Good to see the adoption of XPliant by Aresta [ph], Brocade and I know you've got other few white box switch vendors as well. Outside of Aresta, Brocade I know you guys have a number of other Tier 1 switch box opportunities, I'm just curious when do these start to ramp and may be more importantly, as it relates to kind of keeping the growth engine going here on Xpliant your biggest competitor is out there sampling Tomahawk II 50 gig NRZ [ph], Cisco is developing there 50 gig ASIC as will. I'm just curious as when is Cavium going to be out with XPliant2 and ready for customer evalves?

Syed Ali

So as I said in my prepared comments, we're developing products both for the higher end spectrum beyond our XPliant 1 and for the lower end spectrum. So you'll see this -- you'll see announcements from us in 2017. The competitive product by the way is not 56 gig, it is 28 gig, 30 [ph] only, its 256 ports of 28 gig, from our lead competitor.

So overall as we've said before we will have other OEM start who are in development and will start rolling our products through 2017 and as also mentioned in my prepared calls, we have also started getting designs in the embedded market. These are in places like routers and other chassis based equipment, where there is a need for switch Fabric. So that’s a very -- that’s a nice new interesting market that we have seen beneficial in.

But overall again, I think from an overall view point, since we are shipping production units at 3.2 terabyte, we clearly are the only the second vendor beyond the market leader to actually have a product in production, that is being shipped by customers. So overall we feel that we're in a good position here in this market.

Harlan Sur

I would agree with that, thanks for the insights on that, Syed. Wanted to talk about your storage business. If I look at the industry data last year, I think 16 gig fabric channel ports crossed over 8 gig, so obviously, it's still got some runway for upgrades on that cycle [ph]. 32 gig fabric channels is kind of just now starting to fire. The performance migration still seems to be a potential growth driver here, I think the other dynamic for you guys is, in the [ph] fabric. So may be if you guys could just talk about how all of these dynamics is potentially going to drive the growth for your HPA business in 2017?

Syed Ali

Right, when you take a look at the story to market, there are two basic pieces, one is obviously based on Fibre channels and the other is based upon Ethernet. And on both side of the equation, whether it’s the Fibre channel product or the Ethernet products, which go into -- which are being going into storage, we believe that we have the most comprehensive feature set on both the Fibre channel and Ethernet side in our converge NIC for that application.

Regarding the overall 8 gig to 16 gig, we arrived at the midpoint right now, so there is plenty of room to go there, but also in 2017 we have started to ship our first 32-gig Fibre channel products also, which obviously will have a ramp in 2017 with much stronger ramps in 2018 and 2019.

So obviously, the more number of ports that switch to a higher speed Fibre channel, obviously, the ASP per port is higher. So that should be a good driver for us. On the other side of the equation the all flash array we have a very good position in that target storage controllers for all flash arrays and we are seeing good revenue traction in that area. We believe that we are a stronger leader in the all flash array market with our storage controller products.

So that's kind of a summary of the overall market. This is our first quarter having running this particular business and I'm got to tell you this is a really nice business and great visibility nice long lead times, very predictable and it's a very good business.

Operator

Okay, we got a next question from Rick Schafer with Oppenheimer and Co. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Josh [indiscernible] on behalf of Rick, thanks for taking my question and congrats on the results. I was hoping if you could maybe broadly explain why XPliant in the Aresta press release state pointed to, it seems like your functionality is a big driver of the value add of their products. So I was wondering could you maybe talk about how the programmability adds to the -- helps the total cost of ownership for their end customers and why they went with you piece?

Syed Ali

Right, so overall when you take a look at programmability what it gives you, is it gives you several key benefits. So first of all, when you take a look at a switch it can be deployed in three, four different locations inside the network. In each of these they have different requirements for the number of look outs, for table sizes, for line rates.

So the way many of the customers have been handling it is having two or three different pieces of silicon essentially addressing these multiple market segments. But with the programmable architecture you can have one piece of hardware and then because of the programmable pipeline the programmable table sizes and all the programmable features we have you can have one piece of hardware and with the software load, have it such that it can go into the top of the rack, it can go into the spine, it can go into different configuration.

So that is definitely one key benefit. The other benefit is new features rollouts. So when a new future [indiscernible] needs to be rolled out typically customers had to wait for a new piece or a new silicon spend from the existing vendors to add that feature. So for example, GENIVI is the brand-new feature right now and we are able to support that on our current silicon and not have to wait for a next generation to be able to support it.

Actually, when VX LAN [ph] was introduced a few years ago, this was a very major problem for customers where they couldn’t support VX LAN features because the silicon couldn’t support it, so having that upgradability infield upgradability and being able to continuously upgrade features on almost a quarter-over-quarter basis is also one of the big benefits of the programmable architecture.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, it's very helpful. And then I was hoping you could maybe provide an update I believe you had a LiquidIO customer that was evaluating your 25 gig offering sometime in the first half, is there any update on the timing of that and whether it's one in the 25-gig?

Syed Ali

Yes, so essentially when you take a look at it, we do have multiple customers for LiquidIO -- for the LiquidIO II, excuse me, at both the 10 gig and the 25 gig level now and all of them have [indiscernible] to evaluate.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Steve Smigie with Raymond James.

Steve Smigie

I was just hoping, as a follow-up to a previous question, would you be able to sort of rank order which are the new products from Cavium you would expect to see the greatest growth this year, just sort of put up an order for the opportunity for this year?

Syed Ali

I think for example, if you had asked me OCTEON Fusion-M at the middle of -- in the first half of the year to rank order it, I would have miserably failed. But I think the key takeaway here is that every one of the newer products is going to grow and grow meaningfully to add revenue for us in 2017. It's difficult to kind of rank order it, but we see good -- very strong growth pretty much across all our new product lines and on top of that the OCTEON III ramp is also adding some nice growth in 2017.

Steve Smigie

And just as a follow-up on XPliant you've already given some decent color there, but now that we're further in, you've got a couple wins publicly announced, how has that changed the dynamics of the conversations, you're covering -- you're having with other potential customers. Has that accelerated it or things are already so far in the process, it's doesn't really change much?

Syed Ali

Until a customer announces that he is shipping product -- people always assume the worst. The chip doesn’t work, it's not competitive, it doesn't do this, it doesn't do that, there's a lot of doubts. So, once a major customer releases products and starts shipping into the market, that is a big stamp of approval that A. the technology works, number two, the technology has value proposition and number three that there is an end market for those functionalities. So, we think -- and we have frankly heard back from some of the other guys developing this and obviously, that this was a big sign of approval for them that they made the right choice in developing systems with us.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Kevin Cassidy with Stifel.

John Donnelly

Hi, this is John Donnelly on for Kevin, thanks for taking my question. I just wondered on the NIC side are you guys seeing any momentum in terms of the move to the 25 gig market and any changes you're making in the competitive environment there?

Syed Ali

In the Ethernet market, in the NIC market still the single biggest volume is 10 gig, and we expect it to actually probably peak next year not even this year. And the 25 gig is obviously the fastest growing element in the entire NIC spectrum whether it is for the kind of the QLogic products or whether it is for the LiquidIO products but the percentage is of the overall market still will be small in 2017, but significantly accelerate in 2018 and 2019.

So, we have a very good position on the 10 gig, we've a good -- very good position on the 25 gig, especially with us taking over the manufacturing rights and becoming significantly more cost competitive. And also, we're starting to see the first shipment into the 100 gig Ethernet market. So we feel very good about those markets and our market position in there, as you know at the 25 gig level the main incumbent doesn’t really have a product still which is Intel, we expect them to come into the market at some point in the future, but at this point there's a very limited number of companies, two maybe three from where you have pick the choices. And as I said the functionality that we have the performance that we have and the features set and software that we have is absolutely world class. So we feel that this will be a very nice growth market for us over the next few years.

John Donnelly

Great, that's very helpful and congrats on the results.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Gary Mobley with Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Art if not mistaken the fourth quarter revenue guide that you laid out assumed about 8% quarter over quarter growth for the Cavium branded products and I think that translates to 25% year over year growth, did we track to that in the quarter? And as I look out into 2017 I realize that you sort of integrate the QLogic business in, the lines are blurred and what not but as I look at consensus isn't the organic assumption about 20% and could you give us a sense of how that growth can be divided between new products and say OCTEON III?

Art Chadwick

Let's start with the 2017 question, you know what we don’t get that granular to what portion of people expected, growth comes from the various products. But I will say this, on the Cavium branded products we think probably two-thirds give or take of the growth year over year are based on our new products. Right our Thunder, XPliant, LiquidIO 2, LiquidSecurity and Fusion-M and about one-third of the growth comes from the OCTEON and NITROX business as OCTEON III continues to ramp very nicely.

And then we're also as Syed mentioned earlier expecting growth in the QLogic products we're doing a lot of things there both with our cost reductions that allow us to be a little more aggressive on pricing and drive some growth there as we talked about in the past. So that's what we're looking for in 2017 and you’re right we didn't break out the mix this quarter, but you know things were pretty much where we expected them to be.

Syed Ali

And you know when we acquired QLogic, I think we gave pretty good guidance on what we expect the growth of QLogic to be for 2017 and we're pretty much coming at our maybe even above that particular rate, so we feel pretty good about that business.

Gary Mobley

Okay, I know in the past you've broken out the percentage of revenue contribution from some of the new products. Can you share with us what it was in the fourth quarter and perhaps what it might be in the first quarter?

Syed Ali

Yes, we're not going to get into that kind of granular detail. We used to do that primarily because the OCTEON ramp was little behind our schedule, so we wanted to kind of give an idea of new products, now each one of these products is adding a reasonable amount of material revenue to it, so overall, it’s a good mix and as Art pointed out in terms of 2017 growth, what the break up expectations of that and you can come to see what the numbers look like.

Gary Mobley

Alright, thank you guys.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Chris Rolland with Susquehanna.

Chris Rolland

Hey guys congrats on a nice quarter and excuse me if any of my questions have been asked, my first question on an update on LiquidSecurity, you guys used to mention the strong value prop for that product versus the hardware solution that was kind of offered by competitors today, just wonder how that market is materializing for you guys?

Syed Ali

So as we said we shipped our first production units to our lead customer, which is one of the larger U.S. mega scale data centers, and we are currently in the very late stages for two others. It’s a pretty good stamp of approval for obviously the biggest guy and from the other two guys who are getting close to finishing up their evaluation and going to production.

The value proposition at all these customers have been verified, but one other things is that, this particular product obviously is a complete product, it has all the software and for some of the customers we do some customized features for their end application. So it takes may be a quarter longer then we would have liked, but the overall direction is right on track. The overall value proposition is being established pretty nicely. Also we're seeing some good traction in the financial market segment for this particular product.

So recently we added some sales efforts into the large financials, because this product also should have a very good fit in that segment of the market.

Chris Rolland

Great, sounds like good progress there. So you guys can become a beneficiary from NFV, but it can also potentially be a net negative for you guys and Intel's been a little bit more loud about, actually the six NFV and their opportunity there. I was wondering if you could talk about may be the puts and the takes in that market and what is there situation or may be actually, six months ended, the only innings of NFV and then ARM takes over after that. And then I know you guys have talked about NFV in that past at the Mobile World Congress, may be you guys can tease Mobile World Congress a little bit, if you guys have any update on NFV there?

Syed Ali

So regarding the NFV market, again in terms of having competitive solutions, there is just two, there is Intel obviously with their standard X86 and our ThunderX is getting some good traction. I think you'll hear more about it, at Mobile World Congress, so that a preview for you. So overall when you take a look at the market, there is a small portion of the market that is moving from appliances to the cloud. And for that we have ThunderX, which is able to address that in a very, very definitive way.

Actually, in certain applications what NFV and Cloud RAN, because of all our package processing hardware acceleration and all the bells and whistles we had from the OCTEON days, our solution is actually a very, very competitive solution. So essentially, we're on both side of the table and if there is any moment from one side to the other, we have a solution on that other side too.

The other things we're starting to see a lot of traction is LiquidIO, so when you take a look at LiquidIO 2 today, sitting inside of server, NFV has a lot of networking, security and packet processing applications. So the actually the most competitive solution is actually having even with an X86 is to have a LiquidIO 2 to offload all of that stuff. So that combination gives us also a very significant value proposition and off course we have another Thunder aspect of the equation, which has all of these features build in.

So the way to kind of look at LiquidIO 2 as a NIC inside the NFV server, it's almost like having an appliance, you normally had appliances that would fit in front of say, 50 servers, 100 servers, now by putting LiquidIO inside each server, you have an OCTEON based hardware based appliance at every node and that is what is gaining a lot of attraction with customers.

Chris Rolland

Thanks Syed and congrats again on the good quarter.

Operator

Will take our next question from Joseph Moore with Morgan Stanley.

Joseph Moore

I want to ask a bigger picture question about the China on-server market. You guys have obviously done well in that region in the early stage, there are Chinese developed and JV developed products that are there, that looks like to me they are trying to replace more of a traditional server infrastructure with local content versus you guys having a more differentiated product, but how are you thinking about competition from Chinese incumbent and is there opportunity for you and as other effects [ph] on you from that development?

Syed Ali

When you take a look at servers the majority of the market I would say probably 70% to 80% of the market is dual-socket servers. So in terms of [indiscernible] obviously they have dual-socket but in terms of ARM, we are the only vendor who has dual-socket. So China will continue to be a strong market for us, obviously, we'll have competition from the other two vendors one is the local Chinese vendor and obviously QUALCOMM has announced a product, but both are single socket products only. So essentially, we still will have a very nice market position and we see that as probably one of the largest growth markets for ARM servers looking through in 2017 and 2018.

Joseph Moore

Okay, great that's helpful. And then just shorter-term question. LiquidIO 1, it seems like it bounced back a little bit after declining in part of last year. Is LiquidIO 1 going to be stable or up or down from there that LiquidIO 2.

Syed Ali

Yes, actually Joe it's actually bounced back more than a little more. So it's doing better than what we even thought a few months back. But overall, I think from a modeling view point, I think the way to look at it is from our lead customer, relatively stable a business in 2017, obviously on a quarter-to-quarter basis things can move up and down.

But the other important aspect is irrespective of that, the second customer that we have in this particular segment from LiquidIO 1 is ramping pretty nicely also. Obviously, they don’t have a hockey stick ramp, it is a much more kind of linear ramp there. But when you take a look and the combination, we feel pretty good about LiquidIO 1 business for 2017. But on top of that LiquidIO 2 seems to be ramping a bit faster than our expectations in terms of revenue. So our combined LiquidIO business should be one of the nice growth drivers for us in 2017.

Joseph Moore

Thank you very much.

Operator

We will take our next question from Brian Alger with ROTH Capital Partners.

Brian Alger

Most of my questions have been asked and answered. Looking a bit more bigger picture, there seems to be a shift at least on the political landscape with regards to net neutrality and as the implications from that kind of work through the system, when might I presume it has an effective thing [ph] shipment. When might we see FX of that starting to work into your demand fall?

Syed Ali

Well, that's a difficult one to answer because it really needs to figure out what happens there, number one, and based upon that we'll have to kind of take a look and see what the impact is. But at a high-level takeaway we don't think anything will be done that is going to seriously damage the U.S. business environment for networking. So there may be some puts and takes associated with it or how costs are allocated between some of the service provider and the user, that may change.

But overall the key takeaway is, the amount of data that is being consumed on a year-to-year basis is growing just at a phenomenal slab and whatever the rules and regulations are people are going to consume those bandwidths and if they consume those bandwidths the markets will grow.

Brian Alger

I guess I perceive it and maybe you could -- and you could add a little bit here, I cannot perceive it that if the network providers have the ability to slice and dice their bandwidth to charge for different levels of service, they're going to have to have a higher level of expertise, if you will, within their network and to be able to process those packets more efficiently. Am I wrong in that understanding or is that kind of what they just deal with every day anyway?

Syed Ali

Obviously, the more complex parsing the traffic, prioritizing the traffic, the more work you have to do on every packet, that will be good for companies light ours. If you really need to kind of look at every packet and say where is it coming from, what is it's priority, where do I need to send it, at what quantity am I to send it? That's a lot of work, so whenever something happens in a market which requires the equipment to touch the packet more times than before is good for venders like us.

Brian Alger

And then as we look and I guess as a lead up to [indiscernible] in a couple of weeks here, it seems that everybody is embracing that concept as they position and they run their tests and formulate for the next evolution of 5G. Shouldn’t that drive a step function in terms of the value assigned to the packet and the high throughput that you guys provide?

Syed Ali

So, one of the things I think we'll be starting to talk about much more. We believe that 5G whether it is for the wireless side of the equation, like cell phones, or for wireless broadband, we believe that will be one of the major vendors for that market and as you know the competitive landscape in that is a grand total of maybe 2.5 people, so we feel very good about that market and what our position will be, we think we'll be more competitive in 5G than we were even at the 4G level. And in 4G we were more competitive than 3G. So, overall, we feel very good about it and at MWC we'll definitely be talking more about these new trends.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Matt Ramsay with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Matt Ramsay

Syed, I was interested to see that there was a ThunderX 2 design win announcement with the financial scale project in Europe and it may be a bit earlier than I had anticipated, given where you guys are with that product line and when things should be [indiscernible] to real revenue. So maybe you could talk about that engagement and how they were able to interact with the project on ThunderX 2 and where you guys are along the sampling of the product and getting it out to the customers and sort of the ramp towards the revenue on that second-generation product?

Syed Ali

Generally, the -- that end customer already has deployed small volumes of our current ThunderX already, so they have a pretty good idea about the ThunderX architecture, the software and everything else that goes with it. So they're not coming in from the cold, number one. Number two, in this market typically decisions are made almost like you know one or two years before because the gestation times are much longer, so that's where you know that stands.

They already have ThunderX servers, they have a pretty good idea and they know what our oncoming -- ongoing roadmap will be, so they feel pretty good about it. Overall, we're now -- this year we expect to release our next generation products and we'll have a few SKUs on that and we'll update you we get closer to actually bringing out that product across the market application space.

Matt Ramsay

Got it, thank you, and this is just a follow up to that, it's been sort of my observation that one of the things that's been a headwind to the ARM server movement is just not necessarily having product on the end process node where Intel's been living. You guys are obviously moving to FinFET that and then have a roadmap beyond that. Qualcomm chose to go to 10 [ph] to kick off their program and some other folks are moving quickly too. I'd be interested to see your long term -- or to the extent that you can comment how you guys plan to move down the node stack and stay on that leading edge on a go forward basis. Thank you.

Syed Ali

So far more than what node it is, the software ecosystem readiness has probably had a bigger effect on the ramp up on servers than being on any particular node. Because again in servers, you have a lot of different performance points. Obviously, if you're trying to hit the highest performance points then the nodes would be important, but when you go into the mid-range and lower-end where there is a healthy market, the node is not the most significant aspect of the equation.

So the ecosystem definitely is and we’re seeing the ecosystem expand nicely, it’s starting to mature and that is definitely going to drive adoption in this particular market. Having said that we'll probably be a little bit more aggressive as we move forward and as our products get more into the higher end we'll probably be more aggressive on the node side of the equation too.

Matt Ramsay

Thank you, congrats on strong results.

Operator

It appears we have no further questions at this time.

Syed Ali

Okay, great in that case we're going to conclude this call, thank you everybody for joining us today.

Operator

And the audio replay be available at 719-457-0820 with the pass code 1944877. This does conclude today's program, thank you for your participation, you may now disconnect and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.