Electro Scientific Industries' (ESIO) CEO Michael Burger on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the ESI Fiscal 2017 Q3 Earnings Call.

Michael Burger

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon and welcome to our third quarter conference call. Before I begin, I would like to take the opportunity to share with you how thrilled I am to have joined the ESI team. I have spent the past 4 months visiting customers and employees in many parts of the world, working with the executive team and understanding our customers’ strengths and challenges.

My initial thoughts on the company are as follows. ESI’s core competencies are real and they are differentiating. These competencies involve expertise in laser material interaction, high-speed precision laser beam positioning, proprietary laser technology, and micron level defect detection. These competencies are valued by our customers and the market trends behind these customers are making these competencies more and more relevant. Second, ESI in the past 18 months introduced several new platforms that take us into new market segments, which have the potential to drive incremental revenue for the company. And finally, our core markets are dynamic and growing, however, cyclical in nature. As you were aware, we have just experienced a two-quarter pause in capacity investments in the flex drilling market, which have – which has had significant impact on our results.

Looking at the third quarter, we saw improving orders growing in – based on the seasonal strengthening of the flex market, sequentially higher revenues and progress on new products. We have essentially completed the integration of the Visicon acquisition, which we believe will provide new opportunities for growth and product differentiation. That said, we still delivered a below breakeven bottom line and negative cash flow, which is something my team and I are very focused on changing. The flex drilling capital equipment demand rebounded late in the third quarter after a two quarter slump. Demand appears to be strong, broad-based and driven by new features and technologies. These factors underscore our view that this is a good market that provides a solid long-term growth profile.

Industry analysts continue to project high growth rates over the next several years for flexible circuits driven by new technologies, miniaturization and increased flex content per device. However, the annual demand profile for additional capacity also appears to become increasingly seasonal, with a large portion of our revenues in the past few years dependent on this market. This seasonality hit us hard in the past couple of quarters. While it is too early to tell the effect of the seasonality we will have on this coming year, we are working diligently to increase adoption of new products into new adjacent markets, which should eventually reduce the impact of the seasonality on our total business.

On the new product front, we have had several successes. We received customer acceptance and recognized revenue for our first CornerStone IC packaging tool. In addition, we shipped a tool against our second CornerStone order to another major customer, who should finish their installation in Q4. We also received our first multi-unit order of the new nViant HDI platform from a Tier 1 customer. All of these orders and qualifications are very meaningful milestones in driving adoption of our products. The overall customer interest in ICP and HDI tools continues to be strong and encouraging. However, product adoption in these new markets just takes time. As we go through this adoption process, we continue to learn and iterate our products and recipes to strengthen our position. Although this process is taking longer than we would like, we remain confident. Our objective is that as we win initial slots, we will be able to establish a long-term position in these large markets.

Turning to our micromachining business, we are focusing our efforts on applications involving either brittle materials such as glass or sapphire or soft goods such as fabrics. These materials require more specialized processing that we believe plays to our strengths and broadens our opportunities beyond consumer electronics. As I mentioned last quarter, our Visicon acquisition brings with it the competency of metrology and inspection, which is a natural value-add to laser micromachining.

In summary, there are a lot of opportunities at ESI, but there is more work to do. As a management team, we are working to aggregate these opportunities into success models that will allow us to gauge our progress on an ongoing basis. Our focus will be on maximizing our near-term opportunities, improving our execution, accelerating the adoption of new products and delivering more consistent earnings. I look forward to sharing more details on this model with you very soon.

With that, I will turn the call over to Paul for an overview of our financial results.

Paul Oldham

Thanks, Michael and good afternoon, everyone. The following information includes results from our third quarter of fiscal 2017, which ended December 31, 2016. To improve comparability, we are also providing earnings per share and related income statement results on a non-GAAP or adjusted basis, excluding the impact of purchase accounting, equity compensation, acquisition costs, restructuring and other items.

For the quarter, orders were $44.1 million. The sequentially higher bookings are primarily the result of renewed demand in the flex via drilling market. Our overall interconnect product orders more than doubled sequentially and were higher than the solid quarter a year ago. Our component test business also delivered solid orders growth, with higher demand in both our systems and our consumable tooling products. Our new Allegro high-productivity MLCC tester is being embraced by customers. Orders for semiconductor products fell slightly on lower demand for circuit trend systems. Demand in our micromachining segment was slow in Q3. With the repositioning of our focus in this market, we have identified several opportunities, but they will require time to develop.

We also saw initial bookings for our inspection equipment in the medical market from our recent Visicon acquisition and are encouraged with the opportunities we see in this market. Shipments were $35.8 million. Backlog increased by $8 million to $42.3 million. And our book-to-bill ratio was 1.2:1. Revenue for the quarter grew 14% to $33.8 million, driven by higher order levels. Systems revenue was $25.4 million, up 19% from last quarter. Service revenue increased slightly to $8.4 million.

Looking forward, we see pressure on our service revenues primarily related to an aging installed base in micromachining. Conversely, we believe service revenues will recover as our new products are adopted in the market. GAAP gross margin was 33.9% and included about $370,000 of purchase accounting and equity compensation in cost of sales. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 34.5% compared to 38.2% last quarter, lower primarily on timing of several other cost of sale items, including some inventory expense, laser repair and warranty costs and material cost variances. Looking forward, we expect gross margins to be meaningfully higher in Q4 on higher volume and improved other cost of sales as the unfavorable items from Q3 should not repeat.

GAAP operating expenses were $21.5 million, about $600,000 higher than last quarter, primarily on higher stock compensation. Operating expenses included a total of $2 million of purchase accounting and stock compensation. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $19.3 million, slightly above last quarter, principally due to including three months of Visicon expenses versus two months last quarter.

Looking forward, we expect non-GAAP expenses in Q4 to be up slightly from Q3 due to variable costs associated with higher revenues. On a GAAP basis, operating loss was $10.1 million. Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.7 million. Tax expense was a small benefit this quarter on credits from the expiration of the statute related to an uncertain tax position. Looking forward, we received a verbal notification that our pioneer incentive in Singapore will be renewed for an additional 5 years. As a result, we continued to expect to see annual tax expense in the $1 million to $2 million range, regardless of our level of profitability. This increase is income leverage as revenues improve. GAAP net loss was $9.7 million or $0.29 per share. This compares to a loss of $0.30 last quarter and a loss of $0.15 per share of last year. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $7.6 million or $0.23 per share, favorable to our guided range, compared to net loss of $7.7 million or $0.24 per share last quarter and income of $0.4 million or $0.01 per share last year.

Turning now to our balance sheet, cash and investments decreased to $54.3 million. We used $3.7 million of operating cash during the quarter, primarily on negative EBITDA, offset by improvements in working capital. Accounts receivable decreased by $2.1 million to $27.7 million. DSO was 75 days. Inventories decreased by $3.1 million to $58.8 million. Inventory turns were approximately 1.5x. Accounts payable increased by approximately $700,000 on the timing of inventory receipts and payments. And capital expenditures were about $700,000, down from $1.2 million last quarter. Depreciation and amortization, excluding purchase accounting was $1.8 million. As we announced earlier this month, we closed a $14 million 10-year term loan with First Tech Federal Credit Union. The loan is secured by a mortgage on ESI’s Portland headquarters facilities. This transaction partially monetizes a significant corporate asset with low cost, covenant light long-term debt. The fixed rate on the loan is 4.75%, with no prepayment penalty.

We have also reached an agreement with Silicon Valley Bank to amend our primary $30 million line of credit to provide more financial flexibility and extend the facility through March of 2019. These actions continue to strengthen our balance sheet and give us the financial flexibility to implement our transition and growth plans. In summary, in the third quarter, we began to see improved financial performance and we expect things to further improve in Q4, primarily on seasonal strength in our flex business. As we focus our efforts and investments on the initiatives and actions Michael mentioned earlier, we will look for innovative ways to grow our top line on a more consistent basis, lower our breakeven revenue level and improve our consistency of earnings over time. Based on Q3 orders and backlog, we expect fourth quarter revenues to be between $40 million and $45 million and the non-GAAP loss per share to be between $0.02 and $0.07.

This concludes our prepared remarks. At this time, we would be pleased to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jim [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon, I guess Michael, is the way to think about the flex drilling business going forward is the seasonality in the business June and September quarters would be potentially the high points for that business and then business slowing down a bit, I am talking about from a shipment standpoint?

Michael Burger

It seems that – yes, I think that, that’s pretty close. This is all about building capacity to ramp for typically consumer electronics deliveries in the third quarter, calendar quarter. So yes, so building capacity on the front half of the year, exercising that capacity through the summer months and then getting ready for shipment at the end of the year, that’s kind of what we have seen over the last couple of years. It’s just that, I think it’s taken us a little bit aback as it relates to just the severity of the seasonality. But yes, that’s kind of the way we think about it, Jim.

Unidentified Analyst

And then…

Paul Oldham

Can I just clarify?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Paul Oldham

I think it sort of begins in the March quarter from a shipments perspective. It’s probably heavy in the June quarter and starts to tail off, then a little bit in the September quarter because people would want to have production capacity in place by mid-summer.

Michael Burger

First half, build, second half, delivery.

Paul Oldham

First half, build, sort of second half, deliveries and I think it can move around a little bit, plus or minus a month or two months on either end of that. The thing that we saw this year is that the seasonality was much more brought to, it was much more – bigger differences between the ups and the downs than we have seen historically. And what we don’t know is that kind of a new pattern or was that just an unusual year, given the confluence of softening consumer electronics markets that we saw last year. So it’s something we are paying attention to, but the general seasonal pattern will be stronger first calendar half, then weaker second calendar half.

Unidentified Analyst

That makes sense. Thanks for clarifying that. As we think about the new product lines, it’s still early, you seem like you are seeing some encouraging signs, but do you have any line of sight with respect to CornerStone or nViant in terms of additional traction beyond what you have discussed, what does the pipeline look like of interest and how should we think about that in terms of maybe seeing that converted into bookings?

Michael Burger

We are tracking a large number of customers in both markets, all of which have expressed some interest. And so the pipeline is actually pretty wide and actually encouraging in that context. The thing that’s hard for us to predict Jim, is the length of time it takes each of these individual guys to go through their internal cycles and that’s what has I think been a bit disappointing as it’s taking us longer than we thought. That being said, the funnel is, to answer your question directly, really healthy and very wide in both market segments.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, last question, just with respect to the micromachining part of the product portfolio, it doesn’t sound like you are seeing much in the way of a recovery in demand in the markets you have been addressing, you alluded to some new markets, which it sounds like you are going to have to potentially beef up sales and marketing to go after some of those markets, is that a fair characterization?

Michael Burger

Well, actually, we have been focused on these markets now for over a quarter and so the work has already begun. It’s not starting from scratch. And I think what we are saying is that even some of our traditional customers that we have done business with in the past on micromachining are still customers that we would be working with. What we are trying to do is really narrow our focus around specific areas where we think we add more value today. And so it’s not a complete customer redo, although we are finding that there are a number of new customers that we haven’t done micromachining work with in the past and those do take longer. But I think the way to think about the new focus around brittle materials and soft goods is it’s really more of a filter to use where we actually can distinguish ourselves in terms of differentiation, different than kind of maybe the also ran guys that are all over the world. So this is really more around a winning strategy. It doesn’t preclude us from doing business with the guys that we have done business within the past, but it has opened up new markets that we are excited about.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. I will jump back in the queue.

Michael Burger

Thanks Jim. I appreciate it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, [indiscernible] Tom. So when you look at the flex business, you said that demand looked like it was fairly broad based, I am just curious, what does that mean exactly, is that a lot of different customers that all serve the same end markets, is it different end markets, how would you describe that?

Michael Burger

Well, we think – we don’t know for sure Tom, because frankly, we don’t – we are not exposed directly to customer names by our customers. So our customers are sworn to secrecy as it relates to who they are doing business with. What we’re feeling good about is it’s a large number of customers, our customers, so it’s multiple customers. It’s actually multiple regions, which is also very positive. And frankly, it is kind of spread over several quarters in terms of backlog. So we believe that it’s probably multiple end customers are pulling on the demand. We think it’s probably primarily consumer electronics. Again, we don’t know for sure and again kind of broad-based in terms of the number of companies and the regions, both of which we feel pretty good about.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I guess the question is it seems like you haven’t been able to kind of track it down to one or two huge products and the end markets really driving the demand or causing the weaker than normal year. It’s more of a general economic slowdown in electronics or consumer electronics slowdown that you have kind of matched with your performance?

Michael Burger

No, we are aware of some of the end applications. So, OLED is one of them. We – so we do believe that consumer electronics is a major driver, but we are not really privy firsthand. Everything is kind of third-hand as it relates to the actual customer name, but it does fit the cycle of consumer electronics and it does fit the cycle of some of the bigger mobile communication guys who were trying to basically get ready for Q3, Q4 of the calendar year. So, I think we believe that it’s consumer electronics driven. We believe that it is mobile driven. But we do think that it’s perhaps more than one company, which is always positive, but again with no real – everything is kind of anecdotal at that stage – from that stage.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And do you believe that it was really a market slowdown it wasn’t kind of share shifting or share loss along the way for last year?

Michael Burger

No, actually, we are actually more confident today that there was no share loss based on just the level of activity that we have gotten. In fact, of course, when things turned down, you get paranoid and we did. But I feel actually really good about where we are from a share perspective based on just the level of recovery that we have seen, the amount of quote activity that we have seen for the general customer base. And the scary thing about the consumer electronics business at large is you are not really sure who is going to end up getting the business. So, we end up basically doing a lot of quote activity that gives us kind of a real good understanding of who at least is involved in the potential of the business. Now, it looks like the business has been placed and so we are able to really feel good about the fact that our – the recovery was a stall, not necessarily share loss and that we are seeing the resurgence, again, very broad-based. So no, I think we can say pretty confidently that we did not lose share through that downturn.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great.

Paul Oldham

And so I might say, the factors that we discussed earlier that would cause this market to recover are exactly what we are seeing. So we are seeing new features coming in, the next generation of devices and that’s driving more content per device. And we are seeing projections from more devices in the coming years. So those things are all playing to our strength and to our market position and that’s what we are seeing is a healthy rebound in the business.

Michael Burger

It’s actually really encouraging.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. I guess, moving over to the MLCC world, that the ramp you are seeing right now, is that sustainable for multiple quarters or was it a slug of business that just came through?

Paul Oldham

Well, I think we have seen it sort of build over the last couple of quarters. And historically, MLCC strength was sort of a little bit of a predictor of the overall health of the electronics market. So, I think there will be some carry through to this, but we will have to see how broad that is. The last many years, that market was impacted by the fact that so many devices were being folded into essentially a smartphone. And so that caused there to be quite a bit of capacity for quite a few years. It seems like we are getting through that now. And now, the underlying, just the number of MLCCs in aggregate maybe starting to grow again and we are seeing the demand that results from that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yes, we have all seen the hundreds of MLCCs that goes into the advanced handset. What does kind of the simple IoT device look like from an MLCC point of view?

Michael Burger

What’s great about IoT devices is they are basically all – they are all driven by radio. And the great thing about the MLCC is it really drives the filter set. So, I think filtering is really one of the bigger drivers of capacitors and so we feel really good about that. The proliferation of wireless is absolute. And I think that’s not only in IoT, but I think even in automotive and a lot of other application. So I think we are really in a good position in that context. I think wireless is the major driver.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, okay. And then Paul, you mentioned that you thought maybe service would come down a little bit from the micromachining. Is that a precursor to a refresh cycle for the micromachining tools?

Paul Oldham

Well, I think the dynamic here, Tom, is just that if you go back in time, we had some big slugs of tools we put in the market. So we have got a large installed base, but that installed base is kind of aging and starting to come offline. And so we just think that the revenues associated with that installed base are going to start to decrease a little bit. Partially offsetting that will be the new capacity we put in the market for our flex tools, which as we have seen a big slug of that in the last year. We will see more of that this year. And as the new products start to come in, we will start to see some of that go into contract as well. So I think the point is we have had a typically pretty strong service business. We are going to see a little bit of a soft spot in that for a few quarters and we just wanted to kind of give some sense or color to that as one of the business dynamics we are seeing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then you mentioned the….

Michael Burger

Service will also long-term be driven by new product adoption, so there maybe a pause, but as new product adoption accelerates, which as you hear, we are working diligently on, that should long-term actually you see recovery in that service business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then Paul, you talked about the OpEx gone up a little bit, was that on a non-GAAP basis?

Paul Oldham

Yes, that’s a non-GAAP basis. I think on a GAAP basis, it will probably flatten out and come down a bit, because some of the stock compensation this quarter was a little heavier on the front end and it will be on an ongoing basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then finally, you quoted some cash investment numbers that don’t seem to match up with the balance sheet. I am wondering is there something that you are adding to what’s on the balance sheet to get to that higher cash number?

Paul Oldham

Yes, if you add the long-term investments to the short-term cash and investments, you will hit the cash total number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Paul Oldham

And then for clarity, the term loan was closed in January, so that will not be in the December report quarter numbers. That would be incremental to that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Alright, thank you.

Michael Burger

Thanks, Tom. Appreciate your interest.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, team.

Michael Burger

Hi, David.

Unidentified Analyst

I think you are off to a strong start just as advertised by your prior shareholders.

Michael Burger

Well, I must tell you I have nothing to do with it. I would love to claim that, but I can’t.

Unidentified Analyst

I have some little questions for you guys just from reading. There was a $321,000 restructuring cost in the quarter. What was that?

Paul Oldham

That’s primarily some costs from consolidation in the Visicon acquisition. So as we bring that on and get that completed, there is a few people that are exiting associated with that and that’s what you see there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In the third paragraph of the press release, you used the word repositioning to describe the micromachining business. Is that what Mike was talking about in terms of changing the orientation towards brittle and soft away from some of the historical relationships and applications or was there something else meant by the use of that word?

Michael Burger

There is a little bit more as it relates to how we are going to market, David. We are – with the addition of some of the Visicon people, specifically George Linscott, he has led a charge, which I think we all feel really good about which is this consulted sell approach, which I think has a lot of merit. We are seeing great feedback from it from our customers. And what that really means is more of a go-to-market view. It means that we are not selling pieces of machine. We are selling solutions. And out of that, we should be able to sell not only this – the machine, but also the expertise, the support and the service aside with that. And so we are leading with expertise versus machines. And I think that is really what we mean by repositioning. And we are taking that repositioning and focusing it in two specific markets, where we believe we have a recipe set that is differentiated and that’s the brittle material and the soft goods.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you. Paul, you – I wanted to come back to your explanation of the change, the downward change in the gross margin relative to the prior quarter, because there is one thing I noticed that you didn’t talk to, which was that there was a pretty substantial 520 basis point sequential drop in the gross margin of the services business as opposed to systems, could you take a little more time please to walk us through what happened to gross margin in this quarter and why you feel good about it’s recovering in the March quarter?

Paul Oldham

Yes. It’s a good question, David. The – when we talked about the laser repair portion of that, that primarily affects the services business, so that has to do with the kind of the timing of a laser repair activity, which carries with it pretty good margin. So if that’s often a quarter that can have a large swing, especially on the service business, but it can also impact the total. And that was one of the several things. All of which are in other costs for sales, which impacted the total results. So the other things were we had a little higher inventory expenses this quarter, nothing out of the ordinary, no special charges or anything, but just a little higher cost there. And then we also saw some timing related to material costs, which are more related to the timing of when those get reflected onto the income statement. Now, all of that’s compounded by the fact that we are only talking about $33 million of revenue, so a few hundred K is 100 basis points. It tends to make the percentage change quite large.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, well, what makes it large is that in a small business like service, you had a sequential increase of $516,000 in the cost of sales at a time when the revenue only went up 136, it looked like that’s all about?

Paul Oldham

And again that’s just the timing of the mix of that repair activity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Last question, I think Mike in your comments, you mentioned customer acceptance of a new product, the amount of shipped systems pending acceptance was very similar between the last quarter and this quarter, does that reflect that the first unit was booked into revenue, but the second unit is a system waiting for acceptance of virtually the same valuation?

Paul Oldham

Yes. That amount of kind of deferred revenue has several pieces moving in and out in a given quarter, but those are the two big ones, so that’s exactly right, David. One moved into revenue, another one moved into deferred upon shipment of that…

Michael Burger

Yes. What we said in our script is we expect to have that recognized in Q4, the second machine.

Paul Oldham

I think the installation within the Q4, so it will see the timing of the file.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry for the nerviness of the questions, I will come back to…

Michael Burger

Right.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on the quarter which you had a very, very substantial sequential increase in bookings and where you beat the street and where your guidance beats the street again. Nice start.

Michael Burger

Thank you very much. Thank you, David.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hey Paul, can you say what the revenue contribution was from Visicon in the quarter?

Paul Oldham

We typically don’t break that out at that level, Jim. But I would say it’s roughly consistent with our expectations. We expected the first couple of quarters to start to ramp-up and we are seeing that activity happen. Overall, we said on an annualized basis, we would expect it to be in the $10 million to $20 million range. That’s kind of what we would expect kind of next fiscal year, so we are ramping towards that.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. I think in the last quarter, it was slightly dilutive, is it still – is it kind of ramp breakeven-ish?

Paul Oldham

I said still slightly dilutive on a full quarter of expenses. Last quarter, we only had a partial quarter. But it’s definitely moving in the right direction. It’s narrowing rapidly.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And with respect to bookings...?

Paul Oldham

And by the way, a higher book-to-bill in that business, so direct – I can say directionally moving the right way.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And a question on bookings, maybe the tone of bookings that you are seeing thus far in the quarter and that may not – this may not be a fair question, because I know there is some seasonality, things start off a little slow, but just what are you seeing Michael, in the business in terms of the bookings activity thus far in the fourth quarter?

Michael Burger

In the fourth quarter?

Jim Ricchiuti

Yes. And again it may not be a fair question because of the seasonality of the year just starting, calendar year just starting?

Paul Oldham

Yes. I think what we said in our script, which we will stay with is that we expect continued improvement in the fourth quarter.

Michael Burger

That’s right.

Paul Oldham

That’s what it looks like the trend is going to strengthen at least in the near-term.

Michael Burger

It looks very positive Jim, overall.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Thanks a lot guys.

Michael Burger

Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Jason Ursaner

Thanks for taking my question.

Michael Burger

Hi Jason.

Paul Oldham

How are you?

Jason Ursaner

Good, how are you guys doing? The reposition to the brittle material and fabrics, would that reflect the competitive advantage of the tunability pulse of the Pyro 25 platform and E-O light and kind of better position the internal lasers strategy or is that more through top win kind of the tier model?

Michael Burger

Well, I think it – we believe that it better positions us to add value either through the optics, the laser or the actual application, the system application itself. We do believe that we have some advantages with our own laser in these applications. But given the opportunity, it’s really – what we are – from a marketing perspective, we are somewhat agnostic and that we will do whatever we believe is the right thing to do to help the customer. Certainly, we would prefer to be able to supply it with our own laser, but that won’t preclude us from taking the opportunity or engaging. So – but we didn’t pick these two market segments because we have a lot of history and a lot of application understanding with and without our own laser set.

Jason Ursaner

Got it. And just on the balance sheet, obviously a solid net cash position you are adding a little bit to it with the mortgage kind of back levering the property, just maybe remind people what kind of are the goals for capital allocation, what are the big internal investment opportunities since it kind of seems like the new product platforms are kind of in place already?

Paul Oldham

Yes. I would say at a broad level, our goals for cash are to grow our business organically. In the near-term, we are making investments in the business. We just had a couple of quarters where we continue to invest despite lower revenues. Obviously, we expect that to improve because we would expect revenues and margins and ultimately OpEx to come down to where we could be more closer to a – an EBITDA breakeven or a better level. But at the same time, we will see working capital demands on the business, particularly as we see revenues up sharply from this quarter to the next quarter and potentially after that. So just primarily, I would say that funds the operations of the business, we don’t – we are not anticipating large investments beyond that. Our clear focus is around driving the organic growth opportunities of the company.

Jason Ursener

Okay, great. I really appreciate you guys taking the question. Thanks.

Michael Burger

Thank you, Jason.

J.D. Delafield

Hey Mike. Hey Paul.

Michael Burger

Hi J.D., how are you?

J.D. Delafield

Good, how are you doing?

Paul Oldham

We are doing well.

J.D. Delafield

Good. Hey, could you talk – I don’t know I was thinking you might have had something to say today about restructuring and the run-rate expense base that you inherited and rationalization of certain activities. Is it the operating expenses of the company have not come down meaningfully as the revenue of the company has declined and I don’t know if it – that you didn’t say it because it’s too early to talk about it or you think you are going to grow back into it or what are your thinking – what is your thinking about restructuring?

Michael Burger

Yes, I think it’s – we are – internally, we are very much focused on driving profitability. And to your point around restructuring per se, we are working it diligently and it is too early.

J.D. Delafield

Okay. So it wasn’t an oversight?

Michael Burger

No, sir.

J.D. Delafield

Do you believe that you understand what a breakeven revenue level is for the business now? And I will go ahead and ask it, have you got any early read on what you think the target operating model might be 18, 24 months out?

Michael Burger

We do – I think we understand very well what our breakeven revenue is today and we are in the throes, as I think I have mentioned to The Street that we wanted to explain what we think the operating model should be. And we have a board meeting coming up here in the next week or so in which we will basically vet that with our board and the output of that will be communication with The Street.

J.D. Delafield

Okay. And the last question I have is on M&A. Do you think that, that is something you will continue to pursue as an organization or are we done with acquisitions for a while?

Michael Burger

We are done with acquisitions for a while. We have some internal cleanup that we are focused on. And from there, we will – I think having dry powder is great, but as Paul said, we want to grow the business organically. I mean, if a great opportunity comes up, we have the opportunity to do it, but it’s not our focus by any means right now.

J.D. Delafield

Okay. Well, it’s good to be on board for the third time.

Michael Burger

Alright. Thank you, J.D. Appreciate your time.

J.D. Delafield

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for waiting.

Michael Burger

Hi, David.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to pile on to Jason’s question about capital allocation. Paul, your response was that the purpose of the capital is to grow organically and you cited the growth in working capital as revenues grow. However, this is a company that, by your comments today, is turning inventory at only 1.5x and DSO is 75 days. So as a former director and longstanding shareholder, I would love to see DSO get shorter and I would love to see inventory turns get faster as part of this rationalization and rebasing it you guys are talking about from a cost and an operational point of view?

Paul Oldham

Yes. Clearly, we share those same goals, David, particularly around inventory. And I think we are encouraged that inventory declined this quarter. And I think there is a lot of opportunity to improve our inventory utilization. DSO will be a little bit driven by the market, but certainly, we have seen higher DSOs in this before and we have seen better. And so we think there is some opportunities to improve that as well and we will be managing the balance sheet closely, because that’s where – that’s what consumes the cash in this business. So that’s where we are focused.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks.

Michael Burger

Thanks, David.

Operator

Michael Burger

I want to thank everybody for participating. We are excited about our future and look forward to having an update with you guys shortly. Thank you very much.

