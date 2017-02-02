This REIT Yields 7.4% And Could Return Over 50%

One of the misconceptions related to CIO is that the company will perform poorly in secondary markets.

Last week I wrote an article titled Sizing Up Small Cap REITs in which I provided a list of 10 REITs that generated above average returns in 2016.

While we believe Small Cap REITs serve a valuable purpose in an intelligent REIT portfolio, we must caution investors over the volatility that small cap REITs create. As I explained,

Small-cap REITs have always been seen as riskier bets than large caps. They often do not have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows that allow them to weather difficult economic environments (like their larger-cap counterparts).

I also warned that "small cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling."

We believe Small Cap REITs are especially important on Seeking Alpha because of the lack of Wall Street coverage. Many small cap REITs have just a handful of analyst coverage which means that there's a better chance that small caps will result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects.

When we see a "diamond in the rough" we typically get out the microscope in an effort to dissect the company in greater detail. We believe there's tremendous value in providing granular research to confirm the potential catalysts that could result in outsized growth.

That's the purpose of the article today, we believe this REIT has the potential to produce above average profits in 2017.

What's So Neat About City Office REIT?

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) is a Maryland corporation formed on November 26, 2013, to acquire, own and operate high-quality office properties located within its specified markets in the United States. Based in Vancouver, Canada, CIO listed on the NYSE on April 11, 2014 (over 2 ½ years ago), by raising $189 million at a price of $15.00 per share. It is one the smallest office REITs in our research lab (see the last ticker on the left below).

CIO owns 18 properties (4.4 million square feet) located in growing markets with strong fundamentals. The buildings are located in Seattle, Portland, Boise, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Tampa and Orlando.

To be clear, CIO is very small - all of the properties owned by the REIT generate annual base rent of $84.9 million. The company focuses on assets valued at $20-50 million with targeted cap rates of 7-8%.

We have not been a big fan of traditional office REITs, as we have favored more stable medical office building REITs like Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC). However, we do like the favorable job growth that will ultimately lead to better credit quality and attractive rent growth.

Population growth is the real driver, and as illustrated below, CIO is focused on markets with strong economic fundamentals and demographics.

CIO's in-place occupancy is 92.3% and the weighted average gross rental rate per square foot is $22.09. Around 51.5% of the REIT's portfolio revenue is generated from government agencies, investment-grade companies or their subsidiaries. The largest tenant is the State of Colorado that generates 6.9% of CIO's Annual Base Rent (or ABR).

A Proven Growth Strategy

Since the IPO, CIO has invested over $500 million in multiple properties in nearly all current markets, creating significant economies of scale. Also since the IPO, CIO has increased net leasable square footage to 4.4 million from 1.9 million. Operating revenue has increased to$68.7 million from $32.6 million and CIO has increased average annualized base rent/SF to $21.02 from $17.95.

CIO has closed over $180 million of acquisitions in Q4-16. As evidenced by the snapshot below, CIO has continued to diversify its asset base while extending into new markets like Phoenix.

CIO has an advanced pipeline with over $400 million of potential investment opportunities. The company is concentrated in high growth markets, including Dallas, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. The company focuses on cap rates ranging from 7% to 8%; with potential upside through below market rental rates. CIO seeks to acquire exceptionally well located real estate with opportunities for substantial increase in cash flow.

CIO recently closed on 2525 McKinnon in Dallas. The purchase price was $46.8 million and the 111,334 SF property is well-located in the Uptown submarket of Dallas. The building is situated among some of the highest quality office, hotel, high-rise residential and retail properties in Texas. Strong occupancy and tenancy, with below market rental rates.

CIO has also proven that it can generate value via dispositions, including two dispositions, including one under contract, expected to generate in excess of $55 million of gains.

The growing acquisition volume has continued to enable CIO to generate a stable, long-term tenancy profile with well-staggered expirations: 5.1-year weighted average remaining lease term.

Growth Oriented Balance Sheet

From a liquidity standpoint, CIO closed on a $112 million preferred stock offering subsequent to Q3-16, prior to that closing, the company had cash of about $12 million and approximately $17 million in restricted cash.

Subsequent to quarter end, CIO exercised the accordion feature on its secured line of credit and upsized the authorized amount from $75 million at September 30 to $100 million post quarter end. That facility was undrawn at quarter-end.

CIO's total debt, net of deferred financing costs, at September 30 was $302.8 million or $294.2 million when deducting the non-controlling interest share of certain indebtedness. The company's net debt to enterprise value was a 47.6% based on the closing common stock price at September 30.

CIO put a range between $90 million and $110 million in transactions in 2017. The company plans to place a blended average of about 40% to 45% debt on the pool of acquisitions from the last capital raise and probably a similar amount to leverage on successive capital raises.

The Latest Earnings

Last year I wrote on CIO and explained that I initiated a BUY based on the outsized growth forecasted. I also explained that CIO's Payout Ratio was concerning, but that I was monitoring future quarters.

In Q3-16 CIO reported core FFO of $6.6 million or $0.27 per share (core FFO adjusts NAREIT-defined FFO for acquisition costs and the amortization of stock-based compensation). The core FFO at the end of the quarter was $1.2 million higher than Q2, primarily related to offsets by small increases in G&A and interest expense due to acquisitions.

As you can view below, FFO has bounced around, primarily as a result of diluted share counts in Q1-16 and tenant downtime related to a property in Boise. (Note: we estimated Q4-16 FFO).

As you can see, CIO's dividend is $.235 per share and the company has covered its dividend in most every quarter (except Q1-16).

CIO's third-quarter AFFO was $4.6 million or $0.19 per share. AFFO was negatively affected by several straight-line rent adjustments totaling $1 million. The largest adjustment related to the St. Luke's lease which CIO described on the last earnings call. St. Luke's received two months of free rent totaling $400,000 related to July and August (2016) and therefore straight-line rent adjustments will return to a lower level beginning in Q4.

Here's a snapshot of historic AFFO per share:

As you can see, the AFFO payout ratio is over 100% in 5 out of 7 quarters and all 3 quarters in 2016. We are forecasting Q4-15 AFFO of $.24 / share. Here's a snapshot of CIO's overall AFFO payout ratio:

CIO has updated its full-year 2016 guidance to reflect the preferred equity raised after the quarter-end. The company also assumed that in addition to the $122 million of acquisitions in Tampa and Phoenix discussed earlier, it will close on an additional $60 million of acquisitions prior to the end of the year.

Based on these assumptions, CIO estimates core FFO between $22.2 million and $22.6 million for the full year. The company will provide guidance for 2017 expectations on the next earnings call, following the release of year-end results.

As the chart (above) suggests, analysts model CIO's AGGO to grow in 2017 and 2018, further reducing the elevated payout ratio of 2016. The $180 million closed in Q4-16 suggests that that growth is real.

2017 Could Be The Year For City REIT

One of the misconceptions related to CIO is that the company will perform poorly in secondary markets. That's a similar misconception that has been echoed in other articles on Seeking Alpha. Here's one written a few days ago on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

As most know, STAG has performed well in secondary markets, primarily because the company has an experienced management team with deep roots in Industrial and Warehouse space.

Similarly, CIO management has an average of over 20 years of experience with over $1.6 billion of real estate acquisitions since 2011. CIO internalized its management team in February 2016 and management and the Board of Directors own approximately 8.2% of CIO shares.

As noted above, CIO is a high growth REIT and we believe that 2017 will be the year that the company grows out of its dividend. We see clear signs that the company is transforming to an urban-based platform, providing more durable source of rent growth. CIO is now trading at $12.59 per share with a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Here's a snapshot of CIO's P/FFO multiple compared with the peer group:

Based on our analysis, CIO appears to be well-positioned to cover its dividend and continue to generate steady capital appreciation. The low in-place rents and steady acquisition profile serve as catalysts to support outsized profits.

In our opinion, CIO shares are seemingly "cheap" and we believe there is outsized potential for investors to take advantage of the mispricing. Keep in mind, CIO is a small-cap REIT so there is also higher risk and of course volatility - but alas, the higher the risk, the higher the return!

Source: FAST Graphs and CIO Filings.

Other REITs mentioned: GOV, LXP, GPT, WPC, DEA, NNN and O.

