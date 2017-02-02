Sanchez Energy Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/1/17)

Cara Therapeutics is too hot to be touched.

Check Point Software and CyberArk Software are better picks than FireEye.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, February 1.

Bullish Calls

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN): The company's secondary offering has made its balance sheet better. The stock has come down enough to buy.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM): It's a good infrastructure stock.

Bearish Calls

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE): It misses numbers too often, and the stock is too low to sell. Cramer prefers Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): The stock has run up a lot, and the healthcare group is not recommended for investment in this environment.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.