Sanchez Energy Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/1/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, February 1.
Bullish Calls
Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN): The company's secondary offering has made its balance sheet better. The stock has come down enough to buy.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM): It's a good infrastructure stock.
Bearish Calls
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE): It misses numbers too often, and the stock is too low to sell. Cramer prefers Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): The stock has run up a lot, and the healthcare group is not recommended for investment in this environment.
