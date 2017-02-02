Dominion Resources' Earnings Report Creates An Attractive Opportunity

Dominion Resources' (NYSE:D) recently issued earnings report does contain some disappointments, but I don't think they point to long-term problems. This short-term price drop, coupled with the dividend increase next month, makes for a very attractive opportunity to add shares of a great company.

What were my concerns from last time?

I last wrote about D about a week after it released its earnings report for 3Q216 in this article. At the time I thought that its current dividend, earnings growth history and dividend growth history made the stock a buy at the price the market was offering at the time. As significant growth drivers for the next quarter were more seasonable weather, integration of Dominion Questar, the absence of a Millstone refueling outage, I want to pay attention to what D reports about these factors in 4Q. Since management was also counting on lowering capacity expenses, when I look at the 4Q results I will want to hear how it did on that expense as well.

Management also gave guidance on what it expects from 4Q. D expected fourth-quarter 2016 operating earnings in the range of $0.90-$1.05 per share. I'd like to see it get above the bottom of that range.

What new information do we have?

Today, D released its 4Q earnings report. Many are reporting this as a disappointment. D did miss expectations on earnings by 2 cents. However, at $0.99 they did come in above the mid-point of the guidance the company gave at its last earnings report. Rather than seeing that as a negative because the number wasn't higher, I think it's better to look at it as a little less good news as was hoped for.

The reported revenue of $3.08 billion, while it missed expectations by $760 million, is also good news in that it was up 20.3% from the 4Q of 2015. Again, I think one should look on the bright side and chalk up the miss as providing the opportunity to do even better next time.

Looking for some more details, I look through the company presentation.

This slide shows the EBITDA metric for various segments of D and compares what was actually achieved to the guidance. I like that D was able to come in above the bottom 3rd of guidance in all cases. I also see that two things I wanted to look at for this quarter are also presented in this slide. Management and I were both looking for a return to more normal weather to help increase revenues, but that isn't what happened. I am pleased to note that the other issue I wanted to look at did seem to progress in a positive direction. The Dominion Generation unit operating expenses did decline.

Above is the big piece of bad news in this quarter's report. The guidance for next year is lower than for this year. While it's true that this year's actual EPS is within the range guided for next year, it's at the very top of that guidance. The decrease in solar tax credits and the refueling outage are two big hits that are unlikely to change. The other factor is an estimate, which could get better as time goes on.

Management also provided guidance for 2018, which is much better than 2017.

Using the middle of the 2017 EPS estimate, that means that EPS for 2018 should come in at around $4. While that isn't huge growth, it's enough to continue to support dividend growth.

In this last slide, management gave even longer range guidance. Because of the nature of their business, utilities are able to do this with a higher accuracy level than many unregulated businesses can. I think a 6-8% is supported by estimates from analysts. I definitely like that management is anticipating growing the dividend over the next few years by 8%.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

Looking at the CCC List, I can see that effective for its next dividend payment in March, D is raising the quarterly dividend to $0.7550, up a little more than a nickel from the last payment. That changes my DDM calculation from last time.

The current market price of just over $72, which includes a drop from yesterday based on the earnings report, represents a very good opportunity here. With the soon to be increased dividend already announced, I calculate the present value of the dividend stream to be around $123, which makes paying less than $75 for it a great deal. In a recent article, where I wrote about what I was going to do with some cash I got from the sale of CVX, I revealed my plan to buy $2000 worth of D stock; I am now considering buying even more.

Right now the price action in the market seems to be focusing on the negative news in the latest earnings report. I think this price drop offers investors an opportunity to pick up the stock of a great company at an even larger discount than it has been offered lately.

Can options help?

Given the value that I see in the dividend stream, I don't see any call options at a strike price that I am willing to sell the shares, so I do not recommend writing covered calls on this stock at this time.

However, I do see some attractively priced puts to write. For the February 17th expiration date, the $72.50 put could provide a premium of a $1 with the right limit order. The Delta of -0.46 indicates a nearly 50/50 chance of getting the shares below the current market price and even if it doesn't end up getting exercised, it's worth $100 to hold $7250 idle for only 16 days.

What to look at going forward?

Looking at the last couple of earnings reports and guidance given by company management, I see that weather is predicted to help in the next quarter and hurt in the current quarter. That is beginning to look like a pattern to me. That raises the concern that management is predicting a rosy scenario for the weather and that perhaps typical weather isn't as favorable to revenue as the company is modeling.

Management has also given guidance for the coming year, so I will be looking closely at how earnings match the guidance. I want the numbers to come in at least in the top 2/3rds of guidance if not the top half.

Conclusion

The latest earnings report did contain some disappointments, but on balance I think it was a positive report. While guidance for next year was lowered, that looks to be driven mostly by short-term or one-time occurrences. The price decline that seems to be generating makes for a very good opportunity to buy a great company at a pretty low price.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.