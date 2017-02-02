Legg Mason (LM) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

February 01, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Alan F. Magleby - Legg Mason, Inc.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Brian Eakes - Legg Mason, Inc.

Analysts

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC

William Raymond Katz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Craig Siegenthaler - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Chris M. Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Robert Lee - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Glenn Schorr - Evercore Group LLC

Michael Roger Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Macrae Sykes - Gabelli & Company

Operator

Welcome to the Legg Mason Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. My name is John, and I will be your operator for today's teleconference. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this teleconference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Alan Magleby, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Thank you, Mr. Magleby. You may begin.

Alan F. Magleby - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thank you. On behalf of Legg Mason, I would like to welcome you to our conference call to discuss operating results for the fiscal 2017 third quarter ended December 31, 2016. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not statements of facts or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the statements.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the call today, we may also discuss non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial information to the comparable GAAP financial information can be found in the press release that we issued this morning, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. The company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

This morning's call will include remarks from Mr. Joe Sullivan, Legg Mason's Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Pete Nachtwey, Legg Mason's CFO, who will discuss our financial results. In addition, following a review of the company's quarter, we will then open the call to Q&A.

Now, I would like to turn this call over to Mr. Joe Sullivan. Joe?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Welcome, and thank you for joining us. In what was obviously a very challenging period, we were pleased overall with our fiscal third quarter results. Despite a GAAP earnings per share miss, you'll see that we delivered operating results in line with expectations after adjusting for a number of non-cash charges. This was notable given the severe flow pressure in active strategies that persisted broadly during the quarter with active U.S. mutual fund outflows of $157 billion. That figure represents the seventh consecutive quarter of active U.S. mutual fund outflows across the industry and its worst net flow quarter since December 2008.

Simply put, the trends driving industry disruption are still present including a low growth, low return, relatively low rate environment, the continued migration from active to passive strategies, which has continued to put pressure on fees and is contributing to the consolidation of products and managers on distribution platforms. Clearly, the pressure on active managers to distinguish themselves and demonstrate their value is not new, but in this environment, that pressure is likely to intensify.

At Legg Mason, we have a unique and differentiated platform, and we are clear about our strategy to win: expand client choice through diversification. And that diversification is across asset classes and investment capabilities, the products and vehicles through which our clients can access those capabilities, and finally through a variety of client access portals. It is all about what clients want, in what form they want it and how they choose to get it. We feel very good about our strategic progress and industry positioning on all three fronts.

Our outlook reflects the fact that as we look at the investment landscape today, we see opportunity for active management to deliver greater value for investors, be it the clear change in U.S. central bank monetary policy, the change in the priorities of U.S. fiscal policy post-election, the continued uncertainty around Brexit, the geopolitical change in Europe and the future of the EU, or the continued volatility in the emerging markets all serve to create investment opportunities through greater pricing inefficiencies (05:36), exactly the conditions under which active managers can best add value. And we typically do well in just such an environment. Therefore, we're confident in our outlook, but we also know there is lots of work ahead of us as we remain focused on delivering upon our strategy for clients and executing to drive greater results for our financial stakeholders. And with that, let's walk through the quarter.

Slide 2 shows the highlights from the quarter. We announced earnings of $51.4 million or $0.50 per share. As you may have seen in our earnings release, we had a number of non-cash items that negatively impacted our top-line results, and Pete will walk you through the detail on those in just a bit. Assets under management at the end of the quarter stood at $710 billion, reflecting long-term net outflows of $4 billion.

Fixed income net inflows were $500 million for the quarter driven by Western, and equity outflows of $3.7 billion, and alternative outflows of $800 million driven largely by hedge fund assets, were both impacted by industry pressures. Our global distribution platform had another strong quarter, with gross sales of $19.5 billion in the quarter and net sales of $1.1 billion with especially strong results outside the U.S. Our commitment to thoughtfully investing in our business and returning capital to shareholders continued as we repurchased 3 million shares for $90 million in the quarter.

On slide 3, we display an overview of our affiliates, their flows and unfunded wins or uncalled capital as of quarter-end. Western Asset ended the quarter with $420 billion in AUM, net long-term inflows of $2 billion and $3.4 billion in unfunded wins. Liquidity outflows were driven largely by the cash management needs of a sovereign wealth client. At the same time, Western is getting traction in enhanced cash mandates, with certain sovereign wealth and other corporate clients.

Western's long-term view continues to be that while global growth will be unspectacular, the prospects for U.S. growth post-election have certainly brightened. And even after a significant run in credit last year, Western expects global credit markets to continue to be supported by more business-friendly policies in the U.S., strong investor flows in higher-yielding assets and continued policy accommodation by the major global central banks.

Importantly, Western also believes that it will be a year in which fundamentals and credit matter more. In other words, a bond selector's year. And that should represent a period of the important differentiation between active and passive fixed income strategies.

Now on to ClearBridge which, with quarter ending AUM of almost $102 billion, had outflows of $1.5 billion largely driven by a redemption from a sovereign wealth client. ClearBridge closed the quarter with $2.3 billion in unfunded wins, and an additional large mandate is the final stages of commitment.

There continues to be strong interest in the ClearBridge retail SMA platform, and the top four retail SMA strategies by assets at ClearBridge are all beating their benchmarks for the one-year period. Consistent with last quarter, the activity pipeline at ClearBridge in the institutional, insurance subadvisory and offshore continues to build.

Next is Brandywine Global with $65.4 billion in assets, $2.5 billion in outflows and about $100 million in unfunded wins. The global fixed income space, which saw the index drop by 8% in the December quarter alone, has been a tough space recently, as the relatively low pipeline for Brandywine would suggest.

With traditional global sovereign strategies still less attractive, investors seem to be focusing their interest with Brandywine more in long/short, multi-sector and absolute return-type strategies. All that said, the global fixed income markets remain very volatile and different investment opportunities can quickly present themselves. Brandywine did see a nice pickup in performance quarter-over-quarter.

Now let's talk about EnTrustPermal with just slightly less than $20 billion in AUM, $400 million in outflows, unfunded wins of $900 million and uncalled capital of $1.7 billion. The flow pressure in the commingled hedge fund space broadly extended in the quarter requiring EnTrustPermal to continue playing defense in this sector.

However, this kind of pressure is exactly why we wanted to broaden and diversify our alternatives exposure with the EnTrust transaction last year. The new EnTrustPermal is experiencing continued growth opportunities in strategic client partnerships, direct lending and co-investment strategies.

Investment performance in the firm's liquid alt strategies is solid, and EnTrustPermal will be launching a new strategic opportunities product on the platform of a major distribution partner in the very near future. As we start 2017, we're very encouraged that with the integration of EnTrust and Permal largely complete, the new company has a number of new products in the early stages of fundraising, which seem to be garnering solid interest globally. More to report on their progress next quarter.

Next is Royce & Associates at $17.7 billion and $1 billion in outflows. A slight improvement from the previous quarter and a significant improvement from the year-ago period. Not surprisingly, the tone at Royce is much more upbeat. The company finished a very strong 2017 from a performance perspective. The market appears to be favoring their quality and value bias.

Client interest in and receptivity to Royce is growing, and Royce is more active in developing new products and expanding vehicle options for clients than at any time in its history. Just a much better vibe at Royce overall. I'm not ready to call a turn for Royce as there is still much work to do, but I am very pleased that the December quarter represented the best quarter in subscriptions in the last six and November was their first net flow positive month since May 2011. During a challenging quarter for active equities, it was nice to see clients turning to Royce for active small-cap investment management. Simply stated, we are encouraged by the progress at Royce.

Clarion Partners with $44 billion in AUM, $200 million in inflows and uncalled capital of $1.3 billion. Investment performance at Clarion has been quite strong, and as I said last quarter, we expect performance in the year ahead to moderate to levels more consistent with historical returns. Clarion has been clear with setting client expectations accordingly, which we think is entirely appropriate.

But that said, the investment leaders at Clarion still see strong investment fundamentals in the private equity real estate market, and importantly, continued strong interest by investors. Specifically, capital raising activity for their open-end funds remains ahead of plan, and Clarion is seeing interest, strong interest, from off-share clients who want to invest in U.S. real estate. Finally, like at EnTrustPermal, Clarion is on platforms at select distribution partners, which validates the expectation of a growing exposure to alternatives by the individual investor. We see this as an important future driver of growth.

RARE, at $5.3 billion, had a bit of a tough quarter, with a $600 million redemption from one institutional client, which rebalanced away from listed infrastructure. Performance at RARE improved through the year, particularly post-election. And not surprisingly, interest in RARE's liquid infrastructure investment capability is growing following the recent prominence of the global infrastructure spending need. We completed the merger of RARE's UCITS fund range into our Legg Mason Dublin fund range, which should increase exposure for RARE outside the U.S., and we successfully launched an infrastructure ETF for RARE in the U.S. in December.

Next, Martin Currie at $14.2 billion realized $1.2 billion in net inflows and had a $200 million in unfunded wins during the quarter. December was Martin Currie's eighth straight month of positive flows, and they have seen positive flows now for six of the last eight quarters. Net new inflows are driven in large part by a significant uptake in Japan of Martin Currie Australia's real asset strategies, and the firm has seen very solid interest institutionally in the U.S. for its emerging markets and absolute return strategies. We are quite pleased with the partnership and progress at Martin Currie.

And finally, QS Investors at $17 billion with net long-term outflows of $1.1 billion. The outflows were largely driven by an insurance sub-advisory mandate rebalancing to the passive space. QS has seen inflows into their low-volatility, high-dividend ETFs, and has launched an emerging market and international version of high-dividend strategies to capitalize on that interest. QS is working closely with our alternative distribution strategy team on expanding the opportunity set for their multi-asset class capabilities using both Legg Mason managers and third-party products. The opportunity in multi-asset class strategies and models is growing, and with QS, we feel like we have a strong foundation on which to build that business.

Now on to slide 4, one of my favorite slides, which shows our asset and revenue diversification, and the contribution to our revenues from our expanded alternatives business. As we've said many times, diversification and choice for our clients is our overriding strategy, which we expect will diversify the drivers of return for Legg Mason shareholders.

Slide 5 shows our global distribution results for the quarter. We are very pleased with our relative distribution performance against competitors in what is certainly a very challenging time for active managers. Gross sales of $19.5 billion matched the previous quarter and are near all-time high-water sales marks. Net sales were $1.1 billion with especially strong results outside the U.S. We enjoyed strong sales diversification by affiliate with Martin Currie, Western, ClearBridge, RARE and EnTrustPermal all net positive in sales on the platform.

Year-to-date, six of eight U.S. channels and five of six regions globally achieved positive net sales, and the global distribution platform has been net sales positive in 12 of the last 13 quarters. Our U.S. distribution team has continued to see market share gains in the subadvisory space and in retail SMAs, which are especially strong with ClearBridge and Western. And we expect to expand that retail SMA capability with more of our affiliates. Redemption rates were elevated from the prior quarter at 26% but improved year-over-year.

And as I mentioned earlier, with interest rates rising, quantitative easing in the U.S. coming to an end, market volatility increasing and the dispersion of returns starting to increase, we expect to see opportunities for our active managers to outperform across a number of strategies. And we are excited about the increased opportunities we now see for our alternative strategies at EnTrustPermal, Clarion and RARE globally in the retail space. And we plan to launch ETFS in some of our large, liquid, active strategies in the first half of the year.

So, we have a very full product introduction and vehicle development agenda ahead as we continue to offer choice to our clients not only in the strategies and vehicles they want, but in the manner in which they want to receive those strategies.

On slide 6, we highlight that investment performance across our managers improved during the quarter both versus Benchmark and against Lipper averages. Performance in the one-year and five-year periods improved, reflecting stronger performance in certain large strategies at Western, Brandywine Global and ClearBridge.

And with that, let me turn it over to Pete.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thanks, Joe. I'll start off on slide 7. As Joe noted, we generated earnings of $51 million or $0.50 cents per diluted share. This quarter our earnings per share contained a number of items, which included non-cash GAAP impairment charges of $35 million related to intangible assets at RARE and Permal. These resulted from the annual impairment testing we perform in the December quarter each year. And in RARE's case, primarily reflected the loss of some institutional client AUM, driven by a shift from listed to unlisted infrastructure, and at Permal, due to the contraction of the legacy business and the combination with EnTrust, which lowered the value of the stand-alone Permal trade name.

Acquisition and transition-related costs came in at $3 million for the quarter while reductions in certain of our contingent consideration liabilities generated a $14.5 million credit. And finally, we recorded a $4 million gain on the sale of a small legacy business in Poland. So, some noise this quarter, which in total reduced earnings per share by $0.14. But next quarter should be cleaner with just a final tranche of EnTrustPermal transition costs coming through.

Average AUM decreased to $717 billion, driven by drops in liquidity assets and in fixed income, with the latter being impacted by negative FX in markets. Our operating revenues decreased $33 million from fiscal Q2, largely driven by lower pass-through performance fees at Clarion as well as lower average AUM. Non-pass-through performance fees came in at $21 million, driven primarily by EnTrustPermal as well as Western, Brandywine and Martin Currie. And while impossible to predict with any precision, we estimate next quarter's non-pass-through performance fees to be in the $5 million to $10 million range. Additionally, we anticipate approximately $7 million in pass-through performance fees at Clarion in fiscal Q4.

Slide 8 highlights the EnTrustPermal-related charges we have incurred through fiscal Q3, as well as our expectation for our fiscal Q4, which will be the last quarter we'll incur any meaningful charges from this acquisition and combination. For this past quarter, acquisition and transition-related expenses totaled $3 million. This was a bit lower than expected due to an occupancy credit recognized this quarter and a delay of certain other charges until fiscal Q4 where we expect charges of between $3 million to $4 million.

And as noted in footnote 2, the current quarter includes $7 million in EnTrustPermal savings, up slightly from last quarter. This represents $28 million on an annualized basis, and we continue to expect a full $35 million in annual savings in fiscal 2018.

On slide 9, there are a couple of items to highlight. First is our GAAP effective tax rate of 29% for the quarter. As we look at the full fiscal year, we project our GAAP tax rate to be 27%, which you can see in the appendix on slide 22. Our actual cash tax rate was 7% and continues to run at a substantially lower level than our historical GAAP effective tax rate. As we look at fiscal 2018 and through the early part of the next decade, we anticipate that our cash tax rate will stay below 10%.

If you look at footnote 1 on this page, you'll see a new concept impacting our performance fees from certain EnTrustPermal strategic co-investment funds or so-called special opportunity funds. While these funds have lockups of several years, the performance fees for these vehicles are calculated annually based on calendar year-end valuations and are subject to potential clawback.

This clawback risk impacts how we report these fees in our GAAP financials. From an accounting standpoint, we use the more conservative so-called method one approach which does not allow us to recognize performance fees if there is any risk of clawback. As these EnTrustPermal funds mature and the original capital contributions are returned to investors, we will be able to recognize the related performance fee revenues in our GAAP P&L.

As most of you know, performance fees subject to clawback are quite common in the alternatives industry, particularly for private equity firms. And we expect the amount of the EnTrustPermal performance fees subject to clawback to increase as the team grows this area of their business. So we will continue to call these fees out and consider a non-GAAP measure if they become more material to our overall financial picture.

On slide 10, you can see the negative FX and market depreciation combined to reduce AUM by $11 billion. Liquidity outflows were $7 billion while long-term outflows were $4 billion. The sale of Legg Mason Poland further reduced our AUM by $900 million.

Turning to slide 11, fixed income inflows were $500 million led by Western institutional inflows. Equity outflows increased to $3.7 billion while alternative outflows dropped by 50% to $800 million. In general, outflows reflected broad industry trends including year-end capital gain distributions and rebalancing affecting our equity products. As shown on slide 12, our operating revenue yield increased, basically reflecting the reduction and lower-yielding liquidity AUM.

Operating expenses on slide 13 decreased largely due to lower comp and benefits resulting from a decline in pass-through performance fees, partially offset by the $35 million in non-cash impairment charges this quarter. D&S expenses also decreased due to the lower average liquidity AUM, while occupancy declined by $7 million resulting from lower acquisition and transition-related charges. Contingent consideration credits were approximately $8 million higher than last quarter and other expenses increased due to higher spending on marketing, T&E and professional fees. This quarter's other expenses, excluding the contingent consideration credits, are generally in line with the level of other expenses we see going forward.

Turning to slide 14, comp and benefits were down $40 million. Although excluding the impacts of transition-related costs, the Clarion pass-through performance fees and mark-to-market on deferred comp and seed, they decreased $3 million from fiscal Q3. The primary driver for the $3 million decrease was lower incentives due to decreased revenues. You will also see a new line item for compensation, which we attribute to the EnTrustPermal performance fees, subject to clawback which I discussed earlier. This adjustment is being made to show a more appropriate representation of our comp ratio given the revenues related to this compensation, as I mentioned earlier, are not recognized in our GAAP P&L. For next quarter, we expect the comp ratio, again, to be in the 52% to 54% range.

Slide 15 shows our operating margin as adjusted, which increased from last quarter, reflecting lower acquisition and transition-related costs. The current quarter's margin was reduced by 1 percentage point due to these costs, as well as the compensation attributed to performance fees subject to clawback. Next quarter's operating margin as adjusted will be negatively impacted by the usual beginning of the calendar year seasonal adjustments.

Slide 16 is a roll forward from fiscal Q2's net income of $0.63 to this quarter's net income of $0.50 per share with the decrease primarily driven by the non-cash impairment charges. For our fiscal third quarter, improved operating earnings increased earnings per share by $0.01, thanks to the higher non-pass-through performance fees. The reduction in the mark-to-market on our seed and corporate investments not offset in comp was partially offset by the impact of lower taxes and share repurchases, which also combined to decrease earnings per share by $0.01 quarter-over-quarter. Finally, for fiscal Q3, the combination of items noted on this slide reduced earnings per share by $0.14.

Slide 17 is a walk of our adjusted EBITDA from fiscal Q2 to fiscal Q3. Note that our adjusted EBITDA increased from $143 million to $160 million due to the reduced acquisition and transition-related costs. Q2 adjusted EBITDA was largely impacted by acquisition and transition-related costs of $13 million and a loss related to an interest rate swap termination of $4 million. Fiscal Q3's adjusted EBITDA was also impacted by the gain on the sale of Legg Mason Poland as well as transition-related costs. These combined to increase adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1 million.

Slide 18 highlights our quarterly cash position as well as a disciplined and balanced approach to capital deployment. In the upper left, you can see that we have steadily reduced our share count by 40% since March 2010. In the upper right, we've highlighted our quarterly dividend progression over that same period. We've now increased our dividend for seven straight years with our current dividend representing a seven-fold increase since March of 2010.

In total, we have returned about $3 billion in capital to our shareholders since 2010, an industry-leading rate of capital return. On the bottom left, you can see our cash position increased to $690 million from last quarter's $571 million. Finally, on the bottom right, you can see the mix of our $345 million in seed investments which are deployed to generate future growth in our AUM.

So thanks for your time and for joining us today. Now I'll turn it back to Joe.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thank you, Pete. There is no question that we continue executing on a number of fronts to strategically position Legg Mason. We have a broad lineup of strategies with the scale and performance to meet investor needs well-placed on the platforms of our distribution partners. We have a wide range of competitively priced investment vehicles and pricing structures including mutual funds, SMAs, VITs, ETFs and cross-border structures that allow us to supply those strategies to our clients as they desire.

We're pleased, as I'm sure you saw, that J.P. Morgan Investment Management recently signed a letter of intent to license Precidian's active shares methodology if approved by the SEC, and we remain encouraged by the feedback that we have received from market participants around the potential of that methodology to support active asset managers in the ETF marketplace. And as I mentioned, we also expect to launch fully transparent active ETFs in appropriate strategies over the next year, again expanding vehicle choice for investors in some of our flagship products.

We also can leverage the capabilities of our investment affiliates through QS in multi-asset class offerings, which we see as a significant growth opportunity globally. And finally, through our global distribution teams, we have the scale to build deeper partnerships geographically and across distribution channels while continuing to develop alternative distribution and access strategies, utilizing our new Financial Guard technology to serve our distribution partners and their clients more efficiently.

We remain energized by both the opportunity and work in front of us, and as we execute against all of our growth priorities, we intend to be thoughtful, as always, in how we allocate capital by investing in the business and returning cash to shareholders though dividends and share repurchases.

And with that, we will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. In order to allow everyone the opportunity to ask questions, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Thank you. Our first question is from Dan Fannon from Jefferies.

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Thanks. Good evening. I guess, Joe, just stepping back, a year ago we gathered and you announced the last set of transactions. And if we include kind of RARE in that bucket, I was hoping you could kind of assess how you would think those are doing in aggregate because looking at the P&L on a quarterly basis, there's obviously a lot of noise through some of the impairment charges we saw this quarter, the future value adjustments we're seeing on some of the contingent payments. I guess I wanted to get a sense of how you think about how they've performed thus far versus your original expectations and how we should think about the kind of contributions from those affiliates over the next 12 months in terms of flows based on what you see today. Thanks.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Dan. And before we start, I just want to inform all of our listeners of a little bit of a change in our normal earnings call logistics this afternoon. Due to a family emergency, Pete is joining us on this call but joining us from Cleveland. And we don't expect any communication glitches or other glitches, but notwithstanding that, I've asked Brian Eakes, who I think many of you know well, Brian's our Head of Finance and Controller, to join us here in the room and on the call today in the event, hopefully not, that we experience any issues. So I'll play a little bit of the role of traffic cop or traffic controller between Pete and Brian if and as needed.

Dan, to get to your question, I would say we're really very, very pleased with all of our acquisitions. In the case of RARE, a little bit disappointed. There's been some institutional outflow there that was not anticipated or not expected. I think was mostly allocation-related as allocations going more to non-listed infrastructure from listed. There's been a couple that have been some performance-related outflows, but that's been a little bit disappointing at RARE, to be candid.

On the positive side at RARE, we've actually made some good progress on the retail side. So, the rationale behind why we acquired RARE is bearing out in my view. We've seen, as we've talked about I think for a quarter or two, we launched an infrastructure fund in the U.K. for RARE right after Brexit, about a week after Brexit. I believe that funds up to roughly $375 million now, well-received. We launched an infrastructure ETF for RARE in the U.S. in December. We combined all of the UCITS funds for RARE into our Dublin fund range in December. Again, should open up more activity and more channels for us outside of the U.S. So I think RARE's been a little bit mixed. But we're very happy to have the investment capability given what is obviously a strong, renewed focus on infrastructure, and we're excited about that.

As it relates to EnTrustPermal and Clarion, I'm kind of reminded of what a football coach said at one point, they are who we thought we were. And they're doing what we thought they would do. The accretion is solid, I think closer to – and I'll let Pete maybe jump in here, but closer to the higher end of our expected range, particularly when we get the remainder of the savings coming in. They should come in closer to the higher end of our expected accretion range.

We're just – couldn't be happier with both for different reasons. If there is a surprise, I would say it has been at EnTrustPermal in this sense only. There's actually, I would say, more opportunity from a growth perspective in categories or products that we knew we were adding but we just see greater opportunity, whether it be the strategic opportunities capability, whether it be the direct lending capability, special client partnerships that we can form. We're really transitioning that business.

I think somebody said a year ago we've doubled down on fund of hedge funds. It's actually a complete 180 (38:15) from the truth. We've actually expanded our alternatives capability through EnTrustPermal.

Now the downside or the disappointment, which would have been there in any event, was that there has been extreme pressure in the fund-to-fund commingled space. We were going to experience that either way. So the outflows that we've seen at EnTrustPermal this year have been not 100% but probably 90% of our outflows at EnTrustPermal have been in the traditional commingled fund-to-fund space.

The other products that are kind of more legacy EnTrust have actually held in quite well as we would expect because they tend to be longer-dated strategies. Clarion is steady as a rock. We feel still good, not withstanding – I think a lot of people had concerns about the cycle in terms of private equity real estate. We still feel pretty good about that. And the investors, Dave Gilbert and the team at Clarion still feel good about the fundamentals. Their drivers are solid. Their interest is solid.

And in both cases, last point. In both EnTrustPermal and Clarion, both cases we're getting them on to retail distribution platforms. And I think that's an opportunity. And that's not just in the U.S. Has the potential to be overseas as well. And I think you're going to start to see retail become a bigger piece slowly. It's not going to happen overnight, but at both EnTrust and at Clarion. So we're excited about that.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

And, Joe, going back on the accretion point. Dan, you might remember at the investor event a year ago, we guided towards $0.10 to $0.20 as a range for on an annualized basis for both of them. And we'll be within a $0.01 or $0.02 of the high end of that range by the end of this fiscal year. So, that's just on Clarion and EnTrust. So, obviously, very pleased with where their actual results are showing up.

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from William Katz from Citigroup.

William Raymond Katz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thanks very much. Appreciate the extra color (40:19). Just coming back to the Shanda Group, and I hope I'm saying that correctly. I guess there's some uncertainty about exactly what the relationship is given the expansion of the Board. So maybe you could highlight how you sort of see the strategic fit. I think that maybe technology and distribution sort of seems like the expectation. But is there any relief on the amount of stock that they can own? And how do you sort of see the leverage of the platform over the next year or so?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Look, Bill, thank you. We're obviously very excited about Shanda. We've spent a fair amount of time with them. We've gotten to know Tianqiao Chen, the Chairman, and the President of Shanda Group, Robert Chiu, very well over the last, call it 10, 12 months. We announced and we're excited about the fact that both Tianqiao Chen and Robert Chiu will be joining the Board effective February 1. And quite honestly, that was really about confirming how we can form and realize a greater partnership with them. And we've said it before, but we really believe that there is meaningful opportunity both with establishing and creating and helping relationships in China and then with our technology platform.

Their background is in technology. That's kind of where their core is. And so we think in both cases – now, I don't want to suggest this is an, but overnight opportunity there is an opportunity, a longer-term opportunity, and we think it's real. We are excited about them adding to their position in the stock as they have indicated their intention. We've got an agreement that allows them to add up to 15% over the next three years and we're excited about that. Hope they do that sooner than later. And so we're looking forward to it. We think that they are going to be very good partners. They're long-term holders and we're encouraged and excited about their contributions.

William Raymond Katz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay, guys. Thank you for that. And then I guess my follow-up question on (42:23). It's a two-part question. First part is it seems like there's a lot of puts and takes around flows, geography, affiliate, et cetera. Could you sort of walk through your expectation fee rate by bucket, equity fixed income and alternatives as you look ahead? And then any comment on January volumes that you could provide for us?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

So, look, maybe I'll let Pete talk about fees. I mean, broadly speaking, I don't know that we've seen any particular pressure in the last quarter. Unusual pressure in the last quarter. But I'll say what I said last time which is there is, broadly speaking, pressure on fees. I think our fee rate actually went up during the quarter, but Pete can speak to that.

Let me – Bill, you've kind of teed me up a little bit for January flows, so let me take a minute just to talk about that because it's important. I want to revisit just very briefly some comments I made during our last earnings call about the danger of extrapolating flows in any given month to the quarter or beyond, because it's really a mistake to do so. The trends that I spoke about last quarter remain true today. So I'm going to reiterate very briefly three key points and then I'll give you some detail.

First point, there continues to be a strong migration of investors, as we all know, from passive to active. We've, obviously, been hit by that phenomena to a certain degree but we don't see the rate of migration continuing forever. Can't call an end to end but we don't think it happens forever.

Second point, active management remains extremely important and highly relevant, and I would argue maybe even increasingly so today.

And then third point, and I think this is really important. Investors of all types are in review mode right now. They're resulting in a significant amount of money and motion. That's both a risk to us but also an opportunity to us as it is for every manager. This phenomena, this kind of money in motion, this review mode environment is both an institutional and a retail phenomenon and it's evidenced. We see this by the robust nature of our activity pipeline. It's very strong and that's, over and above our unfunded wins and it's across asset classes and across affiliates.

So let me tell you, first of all, about unfunded wins because I know that's a number you guys pay attention to. As you know, we define unfunded wins as mandates having terms agreed and contracts signed. At the end of September our unfunded wins were $7.7 billion. At quarter-end December, that number had dropped to $7 billion. There was a fair amount that funded during the quarter and a fair amount, almost 6 billion, I would say, of replenishment so a healthy amount of replenishment in unfunded wins. So our unfunded win pipeline at the end of September, $7.7 billion. At the end of December, $7 billion, down a bit. Our activity pipeline is still quite high and our updated unfunded pipe reflects that.

So as of January 31, that unfunded win pipeline is now $12 billion and that is – it doesn't include the $3 billion that we call out of uncalled capital. So we've kind of gone $7.7 billion then $7 billion and now we're up to $12 billion. Again, a lot of activity. The timing, just to be clear, of the committed capital funding really depends upon the strategy in which the clients are trying to invest. It's all about when an opportunity becomes available, when it's a good fit for their client objectives and at that point, the capital is then called.

Now just some specific visibility into our January flows and a little bit of color into February and March. January will be a bit of a disappointing month flow-wise. The numbers are not yet final but we're currently running just under $3 billion in net outflows, a number that could still change up or down a little bit. That monthly outflow is largely comprised of two large lumpy redemptions. A bit less than $2 billion in Western core which resulted from a model asset allocation decision at one of our distribution partners and then approximately $1 billion out at QS which resulted from a large institutional account that took its assets in-house.

Net of those two large redemptions, our daily retail business continues to be very solid with monthly sales across the platform at or better than what has been the average month year-to-date. In other words, these two large lumpy outflows, I think, may tend to obscure strong underlying trends in our core daily retail business across the retail platform. As for February and March, we have visibility into two large wins that are scheduled to fund this quarter that exceed the redemptions in January and which are new wins, meaning that they are not included in the 12/31 $7 billion unfunded wins we've called out in the deck, but they are part of that $12 billion that we see with the January end-of-month unfundeds.

Last comment. We expect to see those wins coming through our monthly flow reporting in February or March. And while I'm sharing the visibility around some lumpy wins that we expect to fund, I'm not going to forecast net flows for February and March as obviously we have unpredictable outflows and inflows at times, and experience unexpected or unscheduled redemptions or inflows, subscriptions, as we did in January.

This is what I mean by a fairly significant amount of money in motion that can result in lumpy flows. And if you get too caught up in monthly flow data, it could lead you to what ultimately may prove to be inaccurate conclusions. So with that, Pete, I don't know if you want to talk about sort of thoughts of fee rates?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah, I'll hit on that real quick. Actually, Bill, nice job because I think you squeezed in a three-parter or four-parter, not a two-parter. But it's a very good question. So the fee rate's not only by asset class and geography, but it's also by client type. So I might get that first. The retail world, a little bit up in the air with the on-again, off-again DOL rule. So that one's still kind of in a state of flux. But that's a third of our AUM. Two-thirds of our AUM is in institutional clients, and I'd say there's less pressure in that client type than retail at the moment.

And if you look across asset classes, really the one negative is our equity flows at Royce because those are, as you would well know from being able to look at the mutual funds, they have a 90-basis-point to 95-basis-point fee. But somewhat offsetting that is ClearBridge because ClearBridge has a much higher fee than our average fee. It's not quite as high as Royce.

And then in the two other areas, fixed income and alts, so let's say specialized mandates in fixed income are generally coming in higher than – in terms of fees, than what the fees are on the things that are in outflow on occasion in terms of core and core plus. And then our alt platforms all across the board, but particularly Clarion and EnTrust, are significantly above their fee rates, base fee rates, significantly above the base rates in the other areas.

And then last thing on the geography, international again is a. Higher operating margin impact because we get not only nice base fees from clients there but also to the extent they come through our retail distribution channel, we're getting a higher revenue share from our affiliates on those. So hopefully that gets at your question.

Operator

And our next question is from Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse.

Craig Siegenthaler - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks, guys. So if the U.S. corporate tax rate gets cut to 20% from 35% or gets cut – how do you estimate the present value of your tax shield will change? And will you still be able to harvest all of it inside the window? Or will some get excluded because of the longer time period needed to harvest the NOL and DTA?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Good question, Craig. And we haven't actually run those numbers, but that is something we can do and get out there. The way we've kind of thought about it is the market, our shareholders, which the management team here today is amongst – should be indifferent as to why we don't pay taxes, whether it's because the Trump administration reduces them or because of our tax shield. Either way we don't pay them, but it will be a differential in terms of how you look at us relative to the peer group if the rates come down that are tax shield will be less valuable relative to the peers.

But the shield, keep in mind, is not only U.S. federal but also at the state and local level and to a certain extent in foreign. I'd say if you kind of rough justice a third of the value, but that's not a very precise number, it's just kind of off the top of my head. It's probably in that range though in terms of what the decrease in the value would be. But again, I would assume that there'd be kind of a multiple expansion or a benefit for the fact that the whole peer group would be paying less in taxes than we're otherwise paying historically.

Craig Siegenthaler - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks, Pete. That's it for me.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Great.

Operator

Our next question is from Chris Harris from Wells Fargo.

Chris M. Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. Wanted to ask you guys about performance fees. This year I think you guys are tracking around $40 million excluding Clarion. If we look back in recent history, going back to fiscal 2014 and I think fiscal 2013, you were closer to $100 million. So I was hoping that you guys could maybe walk us through the drivers there? I get it's performance-related, but maybe which affiliates are dragging that down? And what might it take to get back to the $100 million level as it relates to performance fees?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah, I think, Chris, actually the run rate we typically expect is in the $20 million per quarter range. The $100 million was probably at the very high end, as you point out the 40s at the lower end, but keep in mind that doesn't include the $14 million of EnTrustPermal fees that were – are billable based on the performance in calendar 2016. So there's $14 million of those that GAAP doesn't let us sort of accrue.

But I'd say that the place that's holding us back is kind of legacy Permal compared to where they were. A couple of their funds that are big performance fee drivers are still below high-water marks. Very difficult to say how quickly they'll get back, but it's probably 6 to 12 months kind of reasonable performance we need to see before they get back to the high-water marks and kind of see getting back into that $20 million a quarter range. I would point out to get...

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Pete, we also had...

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Oh. Go ahead.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Pete, we also had the one significant performance via Western a few years back, which may have kind of elevated the run rate a little bit or the perceived run rate, if you remember.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Great point. Yeah. That was on the government bailout fund that we participated in. That's a great point. But I also point out on this EnTrustPermal because we do expect it to grow. They've got two of these special opportunity funds in action right now and they're looking to launch a third even bigger than the other two, and we get paid those fees that come in from EnTrustPermal. We get our – its share of those, and that's going to be something that's going to be more of a factor as we go forward. And as it becomes more of a factor, we'll make sure we're disclosing those so you guys can bake those into your model as well.

Chris M. Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you, guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Robert Lee from KBW.

Robert Lee - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Hey, Rob.

Robert Lee - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Hey. I guess the first question – well, a couple of modeling questions really. First one maybe for Pete. I just want to make sure I understand some of your comments around the operating expense. So I think if I understood correctly, you suggested that if we adjust for the contingent of, excuse me, the fair value adjustment and other operating, that that would get as to kind of a clean run rate for other operating. So that's suggesting we add back the entire $14.5 million or just the increment change? I just want to make sure I'm understanding that front.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

And Brian can stress test my facts. It's just basically the entire amount of the contingent consideration. If you take that out, then the run rate of other expenses, (55:36), would be what we're expecting. And, Brian, I think that's right.

Brian Eakes - Legg Mason, Inc.

That's right, Pete. You drag the whole thing out, and in other line, we'd be expecting about $50 million a quarter on a normalized run rate.

Robert Lee - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Okay. Great. All right. Great. And then also again another, I guess, modeling question really but kind of on taxes. I know there's been some change in kind of how companies have to deal with vesting restricted stock and whatnot that's putting a lot of noise in expected tax rates.

So, and, I mean, maybe in your crystal ball as you look ahead to the next calendar year, I know you mentioned a 27% GAAP tax rate and I understand your cash tax rates de minimis, so pretty low. But how should we be thinking of your GAAP tax rate kind of as we look a little further ahead, particularly given some the changes in accounting treatment?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. I think you'd seen that get back up into the 30% to 35% range. And again, it's a little bit difficult to forecast just given that it not only includes U.S. but it includes state and local. It includes foreign tax jurisdictions as well. But I think 30% to 35% in that range is typically what we'd be expecting. And again, all subject, as Craig pointed out. Obviously if there's a major tax law change in the U.S., it'll have a very significant impact.

Robert Lee - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Sure thing.

Operator

Our next question is from Glenn Schorr from Evercore.

Glenn Schorr - Evercore Group LLC

Hi. Thanks very much.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Hey, Glenn.

Glenn Schorr - Evercore Group LLC

Earlier in your remarks, you commented about one of the outflows being related to sovereign wealth funds with some cash needs. And we saw a lot more of that obviously when oil prices were falling. I'm just curious, it's a two-fold question of like, what's left across the platform in a general comment? And more importantly, now that oil prices have stabilized and are hopefully, knock on wood, on the rise, do you expect to see stabilization of that trend? Money is flowing back in? What kind of conversations are you having with those clients?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. Glenn, we haven't seen any particular trends. Our total sovereign wealth exposure on a long-term AUM, our total sovereign wealth exposure is probably a little less than 6%. And we've seen both some outflows and inflows so we're not – I would tell you it's still an important part of our business. We expect it to continue to be an important part of our business.

We've got very good relationships. We're one of the larger players in that space, I think. And we've seen flows going both ways, so not really any particular trends one way or the other. We also have a fairly meaningful liquidity book with them that flexes in and out as they have various cash needs. So, like I say, about a little less than 6% of our overall long-term book and a good part of our business.

Glenn Schorr - Evercore Group LLC

Okay. I appreciate that. On the subadvised part of the business, I know it touches a lot of pieces, but there you've also seen ins and outs as some clients choose to in-source or go passive. Curious if you'd get something in that same disclosure level or just even comment on the overall trend?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Look, I think we've – broadly speaking, I think we've been taking share in that space. We've got a good book of business there. We've got really terrific relationships. We're going to get some wins and we're going to have some losses. Some of that's going to be – in the case of – in situations where there may be some performance challenges, I can't think of anything off the top of my head specifically, but that can happen. It can be a move to passive or, as you point out, and it has happened to us, a move in-house.

So various times a lot of our sub-advisory partners they want to take it back. They want to try to do it themselves and then it can flex back the other way. So again, I would just say no clear trends there. We see it as a great opportunity. We've got a lot of, kind of, at-bats in the pipeline and we'll see what happens.

Operator

And our next question is from Mike Carrier from Bank of America.

Michael Roger Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. Thanks, guys. Joe, maybe for you first. Just on the outlook, I guess mostly related to DOL and conversations, but I guess broadly speaking, you mentioned some fee pressure in the industry that we've been seeing for a while. Just wanted to get a sense, like on the platforms and having discussions, how are the products kind of holding up relative to like the peer group? And then on pricing, any big pressures, whether it's on the retail side or on the institutional side across the products? Or was it just more of an industry trend that we are obviously seeing?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

I would say, Mike, there's nothing specific to us as it relates to fees. I mean, again, it's part of why we were very pleased to add Clarion and EnTrust last year because they really – they have longer locked up capital and typically at higher rates because they tend to traffic in products that are not indexable. So, our intent in addition to diversifying by asset class, there was also to kind of give us more stable higher fee rate products.

But in terms of our traditional business, I mean, realistically as we're going out, I talk about this money in motion. And whether it be with our distribution partners or whether it be with our institutional clients, when you're competing for business, I mean, people are increasingly talking about fees and competing on fees, and that's just going to be a reality we're going to have to deal with.

I don't think there's anything specific to our book of business, but I think you can – I think we all know that newer business, particularly that's coming in on the institutional side, the newer book of business that's being built on the institutional side across the industry is being built at typically lower rates, right. And that's just the competitive nature of the industry right now. Yes, some of that's a result of passive, some of that's just the result of people being squeezed and choosing to compete on price a little bit more.

Michael Roger Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. That makes sense. And then just on the fourth quarter – or not the fourth but the calendar fourth quarter flows, you guys mentioned just year-end distributions. I just wanted to make sure because the equity outflows were a little elevated, was that – I don't know if you guys size that or not, but just if it was more significant than typical, the weight on the outflows?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

You're talking for the fourth calendar quarter?

Michael Roger Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Meaning just the quarter that we're talking about. I think in your commentary you just mentioned that distributions were part of it.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Look, Mike, I got to tell you, I mean, again, if you think about it, $157 billion or something in active equity outflows in the U.S. Worst quarter for active equity since 2008. And I think ClearBridge, net of $1 billion loss with one large sovereign wealth client, was out a little bit, $500 million or something. I mean, I think it's a really good performance. I look at what Royce – again, we've been – Royce has been challenged and they've had a tough time and yet they actually saw subscriptions double in that quarter over the quarter before.

So look, I don't want to be celebrating being out. Nobody's ever happy with that, but on a relative basis, particularly in equities, I think we're performing okay in here. You look at Martin Currie, for crying out loud, and okay, not in the U.S. but they're killing it in Japan right now with a Martin Currie Australia income product, equity income product.

So, look, this is where diversity works for us, diversification works for us. We've got a lot of different things that can work at any given time. ClearBridge has done a great job at pivoting into various products that they have, and I just think that we're performing on a relative basis in a very different space. We're performing pretty well, I think.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. And, Mike, I think there's a second part to your question, right? You were asking about the capital gain distributions in our fiscal?

Michael Roger Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yes.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Oh, I'm sorry.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

So I think – that's okay. What you said is all part of the story here too, Joe. But I know Royce off the top of my head. Brian or Joe may know ClearBridge, but I think 80%, something like 80% of their capital gain distributions were reinvested.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

81% or 82%. That's right.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. Which we took as a very good sign. It doesn't help explain why the size of the equity outflow just – but it does show the loyalty of the Royce client base that they're not (01:04:45).

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Total cap gains, Pete, were less than last year. So they were in the $200 million to $300 million range or something like that for the quarter. So, just not a big number for us.

Michael Roger Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah. All right. Thanks a lot.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Okay, Mike.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Patrick Davitt from Autonomous.

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

Hey, guys. Thank you. Just as a follow-up to Glenn's question, would you be willing to frame the exposure to institutional subadvised more specifically?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

I don't have the total size of our book off the hand, offhand, Patrick, but we've got a good book of business there. But we've got – I'm trying to think off the top of my head. I don't have the exact number. I think Al – maybe you can check with Al and we can see, but it's a good business for us. Let me just leave it at that. It's a very good business and we see significant opportunity to continue to grow it, but that said, it's increasingly competitive.

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

Okay. And then you mentioned Precidian and the JPMorgan win. Could you maybe update or your thoughts more specifically on where it stands in the approval process through the lens of having a new administration and getting the logjam kind of clearing and the SEC and maybe what the gives and takes are from what you can tell in the new administration to getting that approved?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. Well, I'm not sure I'm going to handicap a whole lot with the new administration. But that said, look, Precidian did withdraw its 19b-4 submission, exemptive relief submission to the SEC back in July. And this was done specifically to reset the deadline so that we would have the time to fully address whatever concerns the SEC had about their methodology. We and Precidian are working together with the exchanges to refile that 19b-4 and we will continue to pursue approval with the staff at the SEC under the new administration. We're very encouraged by the feedback that we've received from market participants, the JPMorgan announcement, just another kind of affirmation, if you will, of the active shares methodology. And look, if approved, and we're hopeful and feel like it has a very good chance to, if approved, active asset managers are going to be able to deliver investors the benefits of the ETF vehicle while still protecting the integrity, if you will, of the underlying portfolio.

So we're in process here and it takes some time but we're in process. And just to go back to the – we looked it up for you I think, Patrick, but our subadvisory AUM is probably around, it's less than $50 billion. I'd say somewhere around $45 billion or so.

Operator

And our next question is from Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley.

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi. Good evening. Thanks for taking the question. Joe, you mentioned that the institutional book was coming in at lower fee rates, just given some of the peers competing on price. I'm just curious how you're thinking about the cost side of the equation, the cost structure at Legg Mason, how you're thinking about the opportunity perhaps to bring together some of the back offices at the affiliates, streamline some of the operations that are today done more at the affiliate level, but maybe opportunities to create more of a shared resource platform at the center, and just how meaningful that could be, and what some of the puts and takes are.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. Michael, I mean, look, it's a fair question and we've been spending a lot of time with our affiliates. These are smart business people who recognize the changing dynamics of the industry, the changing economics of the industry. And I think it would be premature for me to kind of suggest anything at this point other than the fact that we're having good conversations with all of our affiliates about opportunities to kind of jointly work together and reduce costs.

We are believers that cost efficiency is going to become increasingly important for winning firms going forward, given an environment of fee pressure, given an environment of more – of great requirements to put capital to work and invest in the business.

In order to do all of that, right, to withstand and compete from a fee perspective to be able to invest in the business and to try to maintain your margins or hopefully improve them or at least minimize any degradation, you've got to continue to run more efficiently. And while we have a decentralized operating model, each of our affiliates are thinking about those very issues, I can assure you, and are talking to us about are there opportunities, and trying to think through other opportunities where we can combine and contribute our scale to the benefit of all.

So it's a great question, it's a very fair point, and it is something that I would tell you is top of mind with me, with Pete and with all of our affiliate CEOs.

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. And then just a separate topic on seed capital. Just curious if you could flesh out where the book stands today and just how much you've been putting to work in terms of new strategy, say, over the past year and just maybe how much you've been pulling out. Are you able to pull out at this point? And I guess just related to how you kind of balance in terms of allocating seed across your affiliates.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

I'll let Pete talk to that, Michael, but I will tell you this. One of the things I'm very pleased about with respect to our seed capital is Pete and his team do a great job of really recycling. We have a very actively managed seed capital portfolio. So while it hasn't grown necessarily all that much in the last few years, that's been a good thing in the sense that we've been able to fund a lot of our seed capital requests through recycling of it. But, Pete, I'll let you give maybe a little more color.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah, sure. As you can see from the deck and from past decks, we're generally in the $350 million to $400 million range at the very top end. We're not limited to that per se but that's just typically where the demand coming from the affiliates has been. And our seed requests really come from both the affiliates. We help them on things they want to start up and build a track record for institutional clients, and there's ideas that bubble up from our retail distribution arm. And they're typically in partnership with our affiliates.

But I'd say our overall focus in terms of new seed is really in what we refer to as next-generation products. So whether those are multi-asset class solutions at QS or they're getting some of the liquid alt type strategies with EnTrustPermal and we're starting to have conversations with Clarion on that front as well. And then obviously, the smart beta ETFs that we've been working on with QS and working on with some other affiliates in terms of active ETFs is another place that'll be a priority.

But as Joe said, we constantly are recycling. We're typically recycling somewhere between $60 million to $80 million a year of seed capital where it's either because of products become successful and they don't need it anymore or it's because we've been tracking something very closely and it's not doing what we expected or the market's not evolving for it and we pull it back and put it to use in better places. So, very dynamic portfolio and so we get – it's a capital committee that has a number of folks at Legg Mason level, but we also have investors, actual PMs from several of our affiliates that sit on the capital committee overseeing these things and helping us decide where best to allocate seed capital to.

Operator

And we have one more question from Mac Sykes from Gabelli.

Macrae Sykes - Gabelli & Company

Thank you for taking my question. Joe, more broadly, we have a president now focusing on sort of America-first policies. And given your international business, I was wondering if there's any sense that this could affect some of those relationships globally?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Mac, I have to say, we haven't seen any of that. So I would be – I don't want to be speculative about that, but no, we haven't seen that at this point at all. Our international business, frankly, continues to be robust. I mean, we've seen significant growth. I'd like to give a shoutout to our team in Japan. They just crossed ¥4 trillion of assets under management. That's, what, circa $35 billion or something like that. They're one of the largest there, and they're just really having a lot of success there. We're also growing in our Asia, the rest of our Asia Pacific. And we're seeing good momentum right now across our non-U.S. platform. So we're not seeing any of that. We're not – I haven't heard any of that, and I certainly don't want to project what might happen.

Macrae Sykes - Gabelli & Company

Thank you.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Okay. First of all, we kind of have to congratulate John, right, Al? You said this is John, our operator's last call, so he's done a great job for us. John, we appreciate it. You haven't been fired. You're actually getting promoted, we understand, so congratulations. So I want to thank you for all you've done for us.

And I'd like to thank everybody for joining us this afternoon. These are certainly challenging times for the industry, but these kind of times create opportunity for those companies with, I would say, extreme focus on the needs and preferences of their clients. And that, I believe, describes Legg Mason. We remain focused on delivering against our strategy to the benefit of our clients as well as our shareholders, our employees and the communities in which we work.

So I'm very grateful to my colleagues here at Legg Mason and with all of our affiliates for their steadfast commitment to our clients. And I look forward to updating you further on our progress again next quarter. With that, I thank you, and have a good evening.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.