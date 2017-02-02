Who Wins The Impending Trump-Yellen Brawl?

John Rubino and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week's radio program.

Whether the Fed believes the economy is getting better and thus rates must begin to rise, or if rates are rising from an absence of buyers of U.S. Treasuries, it seems the Federal Reserve is determined to raise rates, and potentially very aggressively. While President Trump criticized the Fed for keeping rates excessively low for an excessively long time during the campaign, his campaign to bring jobs back to America will not work with high rates generating a strong dollar. It seems inevitable that a war between the president and the Fed will break out in the near future.

The important question is who will win that battle, because it will have a lot to do with what kind of investments we want to own in the future. We will seek the insights of both guests on that and many other related questions. Your host expects to comment on some of his favorite gold mining stocks, including some of those that are sponsors for this show.

John Rubino runs the popular financial website DollarCollapse.com. He is co-author, with GoldMoney's James Turk, of The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops, and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), The Collapse of the Dollar (also with James Turk), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998). After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s, he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, he, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology. In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.